Injury-free K L Rahul looking forward to England Test series

Rahul, sat out of the first two Tests in Australia, had suffered an injury to his left wrist during a net session at MCG and was ruled out of the last two Tests

  Feb 02 2021
India batsman K L Rahul. Credit: AFP File Photo

His tour of Australia cut short after a wrist injury, India's star batsman K L Rahul on Tuesday said he has regained his fitness after completing rehabilitation and is looking forward to the home series against England.

The 28-year-old, who played the ODIs and T20Is but sat out of the first two Tests in Australia, had suffered an injury to his left wrist during a net session at MCG and was ruled out of the last two Tests.

Rahul had then returned home to join the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation.

"Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent. Looking forward to the home series," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Rahul, who had scored two fifties in the limited over series in Australia, has been named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England beginning in Chennai on February 5.

