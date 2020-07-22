Injury keeps England's Matt Parkinson out of Ireland ODI series

Injury keeps England's Parkinson out of Ireland series

Reuters
  • Jul 22 2020, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 07:51 ist
England's Matt Parkinson. Credit: Reuters File Photo

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson will miss the one-day international series against Ireland with an ankle injury, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Parkinson sustained the injury during fielding practice on Monday and has been ruled out of the three ODIs from July 30 to Aug. 4 in Southampton.

The 23-year-old Lancashire bowler made his international debut against South Africa in February, featuring in games at Cape Town and Durban.

Earlier, the ECB confirmed all-rounder Moeen Ali as Eoin Morgan's vice-captain for the Ireland series, which takes place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl. 

ECB
England
Ireland
Cricket
ODI

