Innings was about grit, determination and discipline: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal was thrilled about scoring his fourth Test century on Friday, but maintained that the knock wasn’t one that spoke of the technical changes he has incorporated since being left out. Instead, he claimed, was one that reiterated his grit and determination.

“I have thought about a lot of things, especially technique, but this innings wasn’t about any of that,” said the centurion after the day’s play. “This was about grit and determination and to be disciplined. I know I didn’t look good sometimes but I got the job done.”

That he did with an unbeaten knock of 120 from 246 deliveries, including 14 fours and four sixes, to carry India to 221 or 4 at stumps. India were tottering at 80 for 3 at one stage when left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel was running through the line-up.

“It was a conscious decision to take him on,” explained Mayank when asked about the trend to go after him after being beaten a few times. “He was bowling exceedingly well. But each time anything was in our half (our arc), the plan was to be a bit more attacking. Anything that came a little towards us in length, we were going to go for it. He had that phase when he tied us down, so it was a conscious decision to make it count when we could or each time he bowled it in our spot.”

When asked if he felt the pressure of the comeback, he played it down. “When I was picked for this series, Rahul (Dravid) bhai spoke to me and asked me to keep it simple. He told me clearly that I only need to focus on what I can control. He didn’t put any pressure on me but told me that I should make it count when I get set. I’m glad I was able to do that.”