Inspiring tales of leadership

Before Clive Lloyd took over the reins of the West Indies team in 1974, they were just an amalgamation of talented cricketers from various islands of the Caribbean. While some of them were exceptionally gifted individually, the sense of purpose of playing for a team wasn’t there largely as each one came from a different country. Llyod, nicknamed the Big Cat for the large brooding 6’5’’ frame, changed all of that. He first inculcated a sense of togetherness in the team, bringing about a camaraderie and spirit hitherto unseen. He kick-started the revolution by leading the side to World Cup glory with a brilliant century in the final. Llyod’s moment of reckoning came during their ill-fated tour of Australia later that year when they were hammered 5-1. Llyod then changed the face of West Indies cricket that is still talked about today. He took cue from Australia’s ultra aggressive bowling approach and felt the best way to win is blood the side with ruthless fast bowlers who can intimidate the opposition batters. The ploy worked as West Indies went on to win the 1979 World Cup before losing in the final of the 1983 edition against India. Lloyd remains as one the greatest captains ever.