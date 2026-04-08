Bangladesh Cricket Board dissolved amid corruption charges, with Tamim Iqbal leading an 11-member ad-hoc committee to restore the sport's reputation.

Key points

• BCB dissolved The National Sports Council dissolved the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) due to 'gross irregularities' in its 2025 election, replacing it with an 11-member ad-hoc committee.

• Tamim Iqbal's role Former cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who retired in 2023, leads the ad-hoc committee with a mandate to restore Bangladesh cricket's damaged reputation and hold fair elections.

• Political turmoil impact Cricket in Bangladesh has been affected by political instability following the 2024 uprising that ousted Sheikh Hasina, leading to a new government and BCB dissolution.

• Reputation damage Bangladesh's cricketing reputation suffered after the ICC refused to allow the team to play matches in Sri Lanka during the T20 World Cup due to security concerns.