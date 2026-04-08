Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Bangladesh Cricket Board dissolved amid corruption charges, with Tamim Iqbal leading an 11-member ad-hoc committee to restore the sport's reputation.
Key points
• BCB dissolved
The National Sports Council dissolved the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) due to 'gross irregularities' in its 2025 election, replacing it with an 11-member ad-hoc committee.
• Tamim Iqbal's role
Former cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who retired in 2023, leads the ad-hoc committee with a mandate to restore Bangladesh cricket's damaged reputation and hold fair elections.
• Political turmoil impact
Cricket in Bangladesh has been affected by political instability following the 2024 uprising that ousted Sheikh Hasina, leading to a new government and BCB dissolution.
• Reputation damage
Bangladesh's cricketing reputation suffered after the ICC refused to allow the team to play matches in Sri Lanka during the T20 World Cup due to security concerns.
• Controversial response
Sacked BCB president Aminul Islam called the dissolution a 'constitutional coup' and warned of risks to investor confidence and hosting rights.
Key statistics
Gross irregularities in the 2025 election
BCB election irregularities
More than 15,000 runs
Tamim Iqbal's career runs
April 7
BCB dissolution date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 April 2026, 12:06 IST