Inzamam-ul-Haq hospitalised after heart attack, stable now

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was hospitalised in Lahore after a heart attack, following which he underwent a successful angioplasty on Monday.

Doctors said he is now stable and under observation, according to a report.

Inzamam complained about chest pain for three days but tests conducted earlier revealed nothing. But tests on Monday showed that he had suffered a heart attack and was rushed for surgery.

One of Pakistan's all-time great players, Inzamam, 51, has the highest ODI runs in the country (11,701) in 375 matches, and third-highest in Tests with 8,829 runs in 119 matches. He retired from international cricket in 2007, after which he worked for the team in various capacities, including batting consultant. He was the chief selector of the team between 2016 and 2019.

