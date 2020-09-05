IPL 2020 schedule to be out on September 6, says Chairman Brijesh Patel

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on Saturday confirmed that the schedule for the eagerly anticipated Indian Premier League would be released on Sunday.

"The schedule will be released tomorrow," Patel told ANI.

The tournament is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE and would be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. It was moved out of India following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 13th edition of the IPL also saw a setback after two Chennai players -- Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad -- and 11 officials and support staff tested positive for coronavirus that delayed the start of Chennai's training.

Big names like India's Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, England's Jason Roy, Australia's Kane Richardson have pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.