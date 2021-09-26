IPL 2021: CSK 127-3 against KKR after 15 overs; need 45 more runs to win

Chennai Super Kings have posted a score of 127 for the loss of three wickets after 15 overs of the second innings. The M S Dhoni-led side need 45 more runs in 5 overs to win against KKR.

KKR has fielded an unchanged XI from their last game against Mumbai Indians, while CSK made a solitary change to their playing XI with Sam Curran coming in for Dwayne Bravo.

Teams:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.