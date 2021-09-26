IPL 2021: KKR 50-1 against CSK after five overs

IPL 2021: KKR 50-1 against CSK after five overs

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 26 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 16:08 ist
KKR skipper Eoin Morgan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders have posted a score of 50 for the loss of one wicket against the Chennai Super Kings after five overs.  

KKR has fielded an unchanged XI from their last game against Mumbai Indians, while CSK made a solitary change to their playing XI with Sam Curran coming in for Dwayne Bravo.

Teams:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

IPL 2021
CSK
KKR
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 