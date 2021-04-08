IPL 2021 set to begin, here's how BCCI plans to counter rising Covid-19 cases in India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season is set to begin on April 9, amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases, the third time in four days that daily new infections crossed the 1-lakh mark.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, is confident about the chances of pulling off the IPL unscathed. "We did it successfully in Dubai last year. We are confident we are going to do it again this time," BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly told Reuters.

To combat the coronavirus threat, BCCI will request the Indian government to allow separate IPL security check-in counters at the airport, so that teams can have a secure bio-bubble, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The separate IPL security check-in counters will ensure a safety seal as players can get the Covid-19 infection at the airport itself since each team will travel three times after entering the bio-bubble.

This season's IPL will be played in five venues – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Chennai and players will have to travel by planes frequently.

Apart from that, BCCI will also conduct daily tests on each team to for updates on possible infections.

A bio-bubble integrity officer will ensure no one leaves their room without a mask and won't allow players to use the common areas of the hotels until they are masked, the report cited. Players will also have to wear masks while leaving the ground.

Ahead of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Daniel Sams on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19 but opener Devdutt Padikkal recovered from the dreaded infection to join the side.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More had also tested positive for the virus, but all other members of the defending champions' squad returned negative reports. The spate of Covid cases in IPL doesn't stop there.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana also tested positive for the virus after joining their teams.

Besides players, two more members of the ground-staff and a plumber at the Wankhede Stadium tested positive for coronavirus, a day after the facility was cleared to host its share of 10 IPL matches on Tuesday. The stadium is due to host its first IPL game of the season on April 10.

The final of this year's IPL will take place at the world's largest cricket ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on May 30.