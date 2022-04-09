IPL 2022: Abhishek Sharma half-century fires SRH to 121/1 against CSK after 15 overs

Abhishek fifty fires SRH to 121/1 vs CSK after 15 overs

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 09 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 18:48 ist
SRH opener Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the match against CSK in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma struck a half-century to guide his side to 121/1 against CSK after 15 overs. While Abhishek was at 71 runs, Rahul Tripathi scored 17.  

Sunrisers made two changes, handing debuts to Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen. Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd were left out.

For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana comes in place of Dwaine Pretorius.

Both teams are searching for their first win of the season.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

