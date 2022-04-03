IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live: Kings prevail over Superkings

The innings never really took off for Chennai. The Punjab bowlers kept on hitting the right areas and Chennai batters kept getting out. The intent to stay was missing from most of them other than Shivam Dube who hit a fluent fifty off 27 balls. Liam Livingstone took two wickets in two balls after scoring a scintillating fifty. Vaibhav Arora at the start displayed his swings and caught Chennai batters off-guard.