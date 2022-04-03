IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live: Kings prevail over Superkings

The innings never really took off for Chennai. The Punjab bowlers kept on hitting the right areas and Chennai batters kept getting out. The intent to stay was missing from most of them other than Shivam Dube who hit a fluent fifty off 27 balls. Liam Livingstone took two wickets in two balls after scoring a scintillating fifty. Vaibhav Arora at the start displayed his swings and caught Chennai batters off-guard.
CSK all out for 126 and Punjab won by 54 runs
Chahar to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
17.1 Chahar to Dhoni, OUT!! CAUGHT!!Short length, quicker and flatter, goes down the leg, MSD tries to hit it to fine leg, keeper appeals, PBKS reviews! GONE.
Mukesh Choudhary is new batter.
17.2Chahar to Mukesh, 1 run
17.3Chahar to Jordan, 2 runs
17.4Chahar to Jordan,1 bye
17.5Chahar to Mukesh, 1 run
17.6Chahar to Jordan,OUT!! CAUGHT!! LIVINGSTONE takes it at long-on!
CSK 121/8 after 17 overs
Livingstone to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
16.1 Livingstone to Dhoni,SIX! Flighted on fourth stump, throws his hand and ball flies over cow corner
16.2Livingstone to Dhoni, no run
16.3Livingstone to Dhoni,FOUR!! Full ball, flatter, looks to cut it, only to edge it to third man boundary.
16.4Livingstone to Dhoni, no run
16.5Livingstone to Dhoni, wide,
16.5 Livingstone to Dhoni, 1 run
16.6Livingstone to Jordan, 2 runs
CSK 107/8 after 16 overs
Rahul to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
15.1Rahul to Dhoni, 1 run
15.2Rahul to Pretorius,SIX!! Flighted outside off, sits on his one knee and slog sweeps it out of the ground.
15.3Rahul to Pretorius, no run
15.4Rahul to Pretorius, 2 runs
15.5Rahul to Pretorius,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Fuller ball, on middle and leg, short arm jabs it to Arshdeep at deep square leg.
Chris Jordan is next batter.
15.6Rahul to Jordan, NOTOUT!! LBW!! 2 in 2 for Punjab!! He reviews!! Slower ball, hits him on his pads, as he tries to play it across the line.
CSK 98/7 after 15 overs
Livingstone to bowl, Dube is on strike.
14.1Livingstone to Dube,FOUR!! Full ball, on middle stump, hits it to fine leg.
14.2Livingstone to Dube,1 run
14.3Livingstone to Dhoni, 1 run
14.4Livingstone to Dube, 2 runs
14.5Livingstone to Dube,OUT!! Wide outside off, he looks to muscle it, manages to edge it to short third man.
Dwayne Bravo walks out to bat
14.6Livingstone to Bravo,OUT!! CAUGHT AND BOWLED!! Defends it and Livingstone dives to his left.
CSK 90/5 after 14 overs
Rabada to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
13.1 Rabada to Dhoni, 1 run,NO BALL
13.1 Rabada to Dube (FREE HIT) - no run
13.2Rabada to Dube, 2 runs(NO BALL)
13.2Rabada to Dube, no run
13.3Rabada to Dube,SIX!! Full on fifth stump, thumps it over bowlers head
13.4Rabada to Dube,SIX!! Slower ball, on fifth stump, crunches it over long-off.
13.5Rabada to Dube, 1 run
13.6Rabada to Dhoni, no run
CSK 72/5 after 13 overs
Livingstone to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
12.1 Livingstone to Dhoni, no run
12.2Livingstone to Dhoni, 1 run
12.3Livingstone to Dube, 1 run
12.4Livingstone to Dhoni, no run
12.5Livingstone to Dhoni, no run
12.6Livingstone to Dhoni, 1 run
CSK 69/5 after 12 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Dube is on strike
11.1 Arshdeep to Dube, 1 run
11.2Arshdeep to Dhoni, no run
11.3Arshdeep to Dhoni, 1 run
11.4Arshdeep to Dube, 1 run
11.5Arshdeep to Dhoni,1 run
11.6Arshdeep to Dube,FOUR!! Full outside off, hammers it to covers
CSK 61/5 after 11 overs
Rahul to bowl, MSD is on strike.
10.1 Rahul to Dhoni, 1 run
10.2 Rahul to Dube, 1 run
10.3Rahul to Dhoni, 1 run
10.4Rahul to Dube,FOUR!! Googly, wide of offstump, cuts it infront of cover
10.5Rahul to Dube, 1 run
10.6Rahul to Dhoni, no run
CSK 53/5 after 10 overs
Odean to bowl, Dube is on strike.
9.1 Odean to Dube, 1 run
9.2Odean to Dhoni, no run
9.3Odean to Dhoni, 1 run
9.4Odean to Dube,SIX!! Short length, swivels and pulls it over deep square leg
9.5Odean to Dube, no run
9.6Odean to Dube, FOUR!! Full length, hits it to midwicket
CSK 41/5 after 9 overs
Rahul to bowl, Dube is on strike.
8.1 Rahul to Dube, 1 run
8.2Rahul to Dhoni, no run
8.3Rahul to Dhoni, 1 run
8.4Rahul to Dube, 1 run
8.5Rahul to Dhoni, no run
8.6Rahul to Dhoni, no run
CSK 38/5 after 8 overs
Odean to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
7.1 Odean to Rayudu, no run
7.2Odean to Rayudu, no run
7.3Odean to Rayudu,OUT!! Edged and gone!! Short length aimed at his head, looks to duck it, but gloves it and straight to wicketkeeper.
MS Dhoni is new batter.
7.4Odean to Dhoni, 1 run
7.5Odean to Dube, no run
7.6Odean to Dube, 1 run
CSK 36/4 after 7 overs
Vaibhav tobowl,Rayudu is on strike.
6.1 Vaibhav to Rayudu,FOUR!! Down the leg, guides it to fine leg.
6.2Vaibhav to Rayudu, no run
6.3Vaibhav to Rayudu, no run
6.4Vaibhav to Rayudu, 1 run
6.5Vaibhav to Dube,FOUR!! Short on his body, top edges it over keeper.
6.6Vaibhav to Dube, no run
CSK 27/4 after 6 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
5.1 Arshdeep to Rayudu, no run
5.2Arshdeep to Rayudu, 1 run
5.3Arshdeep to Jadeja,OUT!! BOWLED!! Back of length, close to stumps, chops on as he tries to punch it.
Shivam Dube is new batter
5.4Arshdeep to Dube,FOUR!! Short length again, sweetly times his punch through covers.
5.5Arshdeep to Dube, no run
5.6Arshdeep to Dube, no run
CSK 22/3 after 5 overs
Vaibhav to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
4.1 Vaibhav to Rayudu, no run
4.2 Vaibhav to Rayudu, 1 run
4.3 Vaibhav to Ali, no run
4.4 Vaibhav to Ali,OUT!! BOWLED'IM!! Wide outside off, chops on to hisstumps.
Ravindra Jadeja is next batter.
4.5 Vaibhav to Jadeja, no run
4.6 Vaibhav to Jadeja, no run
CSK 21/2 after 4 overs
Rabada to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
3.1 Rabada to Rayudu, no run
3.2Rabada to Rayudu,FOUR!! Short length, times it between covers and extra covers.
3.3Rabada to Rayudu, no run
3.4Rabada to Rayudu, no run
3.5Rabada to Rayudu, no run
3.6Rabada to Rayudu, 1 run
CSK 16/2 after 3 overs
Vaibhavto bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
2.1 Vaibhavto Uthappa,FOUR!! Full swinging on, drags it to leg side.
2.2Vaibhavto Uthappa,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full on fifth stump, steps down the track to hoick it to legside, only manages a top edge.
Ambati Rayudu is new batter.
2.3Vaibhavto Rayudu, no run
2.4Vaibhavto Rayudu, no run
2.5Vaibhavto Rayudu, no run
2.6Vaibhavto Rayudu, wide
2.6Vaibhavto Rayudu, 1 run
CSK 10/1 after 2 overs
KG Rabada to bowl, Uthappa is on strike
1.1Rabada to Uthappa, no run
1.2Rabada to Uthappa, no run
1.3Rabada to Uthappa,FOUR!! Short length ball, times it through midwicket
1.4Rabada to Uthappa, 1 run
1.5Rabada to Gaikwad, no run
1.6Rabada to Gaikwad,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full length ball, outside edge to first slip.
CSK 5/0 after 1 over
Vaibhav to bowl, Robin Uthappa is on strike
0.1 Vaibhavto Uthappa, no run
0.2Vaibhavto Uthappa, 2 runs
0.3Vaibhavto Uthappa, 1 run
0.4Vaibhavto Gaikwad, 1 run
0.5Vaibhavto Uthappa, 1 run
0.6Vaibhavto Gaikwad, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
PBKS 180/8 after 20 overs
Bravo to bowl, Rabada is on strike.
19.1 Bravo to Rabada, no run
19.2Bravo to Rabada, 2 runs
19.3Bravo to Rabada, no run
19.4Bravo to Rabada, 1 run
19.5Bravo to Vaibhav, no run
19.6Bravo to Vaibhav, 1 run
PBKS 176/8 after 19 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
18.1 Pretorius to Rahul, no run
18.2Pretorius to Rahul,FOUR!! wide yorker, slashes it over extra cover.
18.3Pretorius to Rahul, no run
18.4Pretorius to Rahul,SIX!! Wide outside off, slashes it high over point.
18.5Pretorius to Rahul, no run
18.6Pretorius to Rahul,OUT!! CAUGHT!!
PBKS 166/7 after 18 overs
Jordan to bowl, Odean is on strike.
17.1Jordan to OdeanOUT!! Yorker at legs, hits it straight to lomg-on fielder.
Rahul Chahar is next batter.
17.2Jordan to Rahul, 1 run
17.3Jordan to Rabada, no run
17.4Jordan to Rabada, 2 runs
17.5Jordan to Rabada, 1 run
17.6Jordan to Rahul, 1 run
PBKS 161/6 after 17 overs
Pretorius to bowl. Rabada is on strike.
16.1 Pretorius to Rabada,FOUR!1 Full toss on his pads, hits it with a straight bat to long-on,
16.2Pretorius to Rabada, wide
16.2Pretorius to Rabada, 1 run
16.3Pretorius to Odean, no run
16.4Pretorius to Odean, no run
16.5Pretorius to Odean, wide
16.5Pretorius to Odean, 1 run
16.6Pretorius to Rabada, wide
16.6Pretorius to Rabada, no run
PBKS 152/6 after 16 overs
Jordan to bowl Odean is on strike.
15.1 Jordan to Odean, wide
15.1 Jordan to Odean, no run
15.2Jordan to Odean, 1 run
15.3Jordan to SRK, 2 runs
15.4Jordan to SRK,OUT!! Low full toss, on his leg stump, tries to connect it and manages to just hit it to fine leg.
KG Rabada is new man in.
15.5Jordan to Rabada, no run
15.6Jordan to Rabada, 1 run
PBKS 147/5 after 15 overs
Pretorius to bowl, JItesh is on strike.
14.1 Pretorius to JItesh, no run
14.2Pretorius toJitesh, 2 runs
14.3Pretorius to Jitesh, 1 run
14.4Pretorius to Jitesh, 1 run
14.5Pretorius to Jitesh,OUTT! CAUGHT!! at short third man.
14.6Pretorius to Smith, 1 run
PBKS 142/4 after 14 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Jitesh is on strike.
13.1 Jadeja to Jitesh, 1 run
13.2Jadeja to SRK, wide
13.2Jadeja to SRK, no run
13.3Jadeja to SRK, 1 run
13.4Jadeja to Jitesh, wide
13.4Jadeja to Jitesh,SIX!! Moves to leg, makes room, and pulls it away to long-on.
13.5Jadeja to Jitesh, 1 run
13.6Jadeja to SRK, no run
PBKS 131/4 after 13 overs
Mukesh to bowl, SRK is on strike.
12.1 Mukesh to SRK, 1 run
12.2Mukesh to Jitesh, no run
12.3Mukesh to Jitesh, no run
12.4Mukesh to Jitesh,SIX!! Short length ball, on his body, hooks it over fine leg
12.5Mukesh to Jitesh, no run
12.6Mukesh to Jitesh, 1 run
PBKS 123/4 after 12 overs
Ali to bowll, Jitesh is on strike.
11.1 Ali to Jitesh, no run
11.2 Ali to Jitesh,SIX!!Comes down the track and whacks it the longest boundary i.e., deep square leg.
11.3 Ali to Jitesh, no run
11.4Ali to Jitesh, 1 run
11.5Ali to SRK, no run
11.6Ali to SRK, no run
PBKS 115/4 after 11 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
10.1 Jadeja to Livingstone,FOUR!! Wide outside off, hits it to covers.
10.2Jadeja to Livingstone,1 run
10.3Jadeja to JItesh, 1 run
10.4Jadeja to Livingstone,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Rayudu gets him this time. Faster bowl outside off, he looks to cut it, only manages an edge to short third man.
SRK is new batter.
10.5Jadeja to SRK, no run
10.6Jadeja to SRK, no run
PBKS 109/3 after 10 overs
Bravo to bowl,Shikhar is on strike.
9.1 Bravo to Shikhar, wide
9.1Bravo to to Shikhar,FOUR!! Dances down the track and hits it between mid-off and extra cover.
9.2Bravo to Shikhar, 1 run
9.3Bravo to Livingstone, SIX!! Slower ball, on his stump, top edge over keeper.
9.4Bravo to Livingstone, no run
9.5Bravo to Livingstone, 1 run
9.6Bravo to Shikhar,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Slower ball, wide outside off.
PBKS 96/2 after 9 over
Jadeja to bowl,Liivngstone is on strike.
8.1 Jadeja to Livingstone, no run
8.2Jadeja to Livingstone, no run
8.3Jadeja to Livingstone, no run
8.4Jadeja to Livingstone, wide
8.4Jadeja to Livingstone, 1 run
8.5Jadeja to Shikhar,FOUR!! Full ball, he tries to slog sweep, only manages an inside egde and ball runs to fine leg.
8.6Jadeja to Shikhar, 1 run
PBKS 89/2 after 8 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
7.1 Pretorius to Shikhar, 1 leg bye
7.2Pretorius to Livingstone, no runsliding down leg, he has edged it, MSD has taken it but umpires reviews it. It touched the ground.
7.3Pretorius to Livingstone, 1 run
7.4Pretorius to Shikhar, 2 runs
7.5Pretorius to Shikhar, wide
7.5Pretorius to Shikhar, 1 run
7.6Pretorius to Livingstone, 1 run
PBKS 82/2 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl Livingstone is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to Liviingstone,SIX!! Comes down the track, launches it high over long-off.
6.2Jadeja to Livingstone, 1 run
6.3Jadeja to Shkhar, 2 runs
6.4Jadeja to Shikhar, 1 run
6.5Jadeja to Livingstone, norun, Drops a dolly at short third man. IN and OUT
6.6Jadeja to Livingstone, no run
PBKS 72/2 after 6 overs
Bravo to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
5.1 Bravo to Shikhar, wide
5.1Bravo to Shikhar, no run
5.2Bravo to Shikhar,SIX!! Full length, slower ball, just hits it over long-on
5.3Bravo to Shikhar,FOUR!! Full outside off, drives it to covers
5.4Bravo to Shikhar no run
5.5Bravo to Shikhar, no run
5.6Bravo to Shikhar,FOUR! Slower ball, on his pads, flicks it to fine leg
PBKS 57/2 after 5 overs
V bowl, Livingstone is on strike
4.1 Mukesh to Livingstone ,SIX!! Good length ball, wide of offstump, muscles it over mid-wicket
4.2Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
4.3 Mukesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Comes down the track, on leg stump, muscles it over long-off.
4.4Mukesh to Livingstone, wide
4.4Mukesh to Livingstone, wide
4.4Mukesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Wide yorker, slashes it over cover-point.
4.5Mukesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Wide yorker, manages to slashes it over short third man.
4.6Mukesh to Livingstone,SIX!! Launches it over mid-wicket. On his stumps, full.
PBKS 31/2 after 4 overs
Jordan to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
3.1 Jordan to Shikhar, 1 run
3.2Jordan to Livingstone,1 run
3.3Jordan to Shikhar, 2 runs
3.4Jordan to Shikhar, no run
3.5Jordan to Shikhar, no run
3.6Jordan to Shikhar, no run
PBKS 29/2 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl,Livingstone is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.2Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.3Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.4Mukesh to Livingstone,SIX! Short ball, on leg side, Hooks it over fine leg
2.5Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.6Mukesh to Livingstone,six!! Dances down the track and slashes it over extra cover
CSK 17/2 after 2 overs
Chris Jordan to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike
1.1Jordan to Rajapaksa,SIX!! Short length, he top edges it over keeper.
1.2Jordan to Rajapaksa,OUT!! RUN OUT! Rajapaksa defends it and batters are looking for a single, Shikhar goes back and Jordan throws the ball, MSD takes it while diving and manages to dislodge the stumps.
Liam Livingstone is next batter.
1.3Jordan to Livingstone, no run
1.4Jordan to Livingstone, 3 runs
1.5Jordan to Shikhar, no run
1.6Jordan to Shikhar, no run
PBKS 8/1 after 1 over
Mukesh Choudhury to start for CSK, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1 Mukesh to Mayank,FOUR!!Back of length, comes back in, guides it to fine leg
0.2Mukesh to Mayank,OUT!! Gone!! Threw the ball way outside off, Mayank was looking to play on the up, reaches for it, hits it straight to point fielder.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is next in.
0.3Mukesh to Rajapaksa, wide
0.3Mukesh to Rajapaksa, no run
0.4Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 2 runs
0.5Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run
0.6Mukesh to Shikhar, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora
Toss
CSK won the toss and opt to bowl first.
Chennai look to end losing streak | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: SWOT Analysis
It is a match between the seventh and the eighth-placed teams in the points table. As Chennai Super Kings meets Punjab Kings in match 11 of the IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the men in yellow look to break their losing streak and PBKS eye their second win. Here is our analysis.
CSK eye improved show against Punjab Kings
Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL's defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings here on Sunday. (PTI)