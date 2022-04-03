IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live: Livingstone half-century powers Punjab to 180
updated: Apr 03 2022, 21:34 ist
The 11th match of India Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is set to take place today at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Get live updates of the match here.
21:33
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:19
PBKS 180/8 after 20 overs
Bravo to bowl, Rabada is on strike.
19.1 Bravo to Rabada, no run
19.2Bravo to Rabada, 2 runs
19.3Bravo to Rabada, no run
19.4Bravo to Rabada, 1 run
19.5Bravo to Vaibhav, no run
19.6Bravo to Vaibhav, 1 run
21:14
PBKS 176/8 after 19 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
18.1 Pretorius to Rahul, no run
18.2Pretorius to Rahul,FOUR!! wide yorker, slashes it over extra cover.
18.3Pretorius to Rahul, no run
18.4Pretorius to Rahul,SIX!! Wide outside off, slashes it high over point.
18.5Pretorius to Rahul, no run
18.6Pretorius to Rahul,OUT!! CAUGHT!!
21:08
PBKS 166/7 after 18 overs
Jordan to bowl, Odean is on strike.
17.1Jordan to OdeanOUT!! Yorker at legs, hits it straight to lomg-on fielder.
Rahul Chahar is next batter.
17.2Jordan to Rahul, 1 run
17.3Jordan to Rabada, no run
17.4Jordan to Rabada, 2 runs
17.5Jordan to Rabada, 1 run
17.6Jordan to Rahul, 1 run
21:02
PBKS 161/6 after 17 overs
Pretorius to bowl. Rabada is on strike.
16.1 Pretorius to Rabada,FOUR!1 Full toss on his pads, hits it with a straight bat to long-on,
16.2Pretorius to Rabada, wide
16.2Pretorius to Rabada, 1 run
16.3Pretorius to Odean, no run
16.4Pretorius to Odean, no run
16.5Pretorius to Odean, wide
16.5Pretorius to Odean, 1 run
16.6Pretorius to Rabada, wide
16.6Pretorius to Rabada, no run
20:56
PBKS 152/6 after 16 overs
Jordan to bowl Odean is on strike.
15.1 Jordan to Odean, wide
15.1 Jordan to Odean, no run
15.2Jordan to Odean, 1 run
15.3Jordan to SRK, 2 runs
15.4Jordan to SRK,OUT!! Low full toss, on his leg stump, tries to connect it and manages to just hit it to fine leg.
KG Rabada is new man in.
15.5Jordan to Rabada, no run
15.6Jordan to Rabada, 1 run
20:47
PBKS 147/5 after 15 overs
Pretorius to bowl, JItesh is on strike.
14.1 Pretorius to JItesh, no run
14.2Pretorius toJitesh, 2 runs
14.3Pretorius to Jitesh, 1 run
14.4Pretorius to Jitesh, 1 run
14.5Pretorius to Jitesh,OUTT! CAUGHT!! at short third man.
14.6Pretorius to Smith, 1 run
20:43
PBKS 142/4 after 14 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Jitesh is on strike.
13.1 Jadeja to Jitesh, 1 run
13.2Jadeja to SRK, wide
13.2Jadeja to SRK, no run
13.3Jadeja to SRK, 1 run
13.4Jadeja to Jitesh, wide
13.4Jadeja to Jitesh,SIX!! Moves to leg, makes room, and pulls it away to long-on.
13.5Jadeja to Jitesh, 1 run
13.6Jadeja to SRK, no run
20:38
PBKS 131/4 after 13 overs
Mukesh to bowl, SRK is on strike.
12.1 Mukesh to SRK, 1 run
12.2Mukesh to Jitesh, no run
12.3Mukesh to Jitesh, no run
12.4Mukesh to Jitesh,SIX!! Short length ball, on his body, hooks it over fine leg
12.5Mukesh to Jitesh, no run
12.6Mukesh to Jitesh, 1 run
20:35
PBKS 123/4 after 12 overs
Ali to bowll, Jitesh is on strike.
11.1 Ali to Jitesh, no run
11.2 Ali to Jitesh,SIX!!Comes down the track and whacks it the longest boundary i.e., deep square leg.
11.3 Ali to Jitesh, no run
11.4Ali to Jitesh, 1 run
11.5Ali to SRK, no run
11.6Ali to SRK, no run
20:30
PBKS 115/4 after 11 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
10.1 Jadeja to Livingstone,FOUR!! Wide outside off, hits it to covers.
10.2Jadeja to Livingstone,1 run
10.3Jadeja to JItesh, 1 run
10.4Jadeja to Livingstone,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Rayudu gets him this time. Faster bowl outside off, he looks to cut it, only manages an edge to short third man.
SRK is new batter.
10.5Jadeja to SRK, no run
10.6Jadeja to SRK, no run
20:23
PBKS 109/3 after 10 overs
Bravo to bowl,Shikhar is on strike.
9.1 Bravo to Shikhar, wide
9.1Bravo to to Shikhar,FOUR!! Dances down the track and hits it between mid-off and extra cover.
9.2Bravo to Shikhar, 1 run
9.3Bravo to Livingstone, SIX!! Slower ball, on his stump, top edge over keeper.
9.4Bravo to Livingstone, no run
9.5Bravo to Livingstone, 1 run
9.6Bravo to Shikhar,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Slower ball, wide outside off.
20:18
PBKS 96/2 after 9 over
Jadeja to bowl,Liivngstone is on strike.
8.1 Jadeja to Livingstone, no run
8.2Jadeja to Livingstone, no run
8.3Jadeja to Livingstone, no run
8.4Jadeja to Livingstone, wide
8.4Jadeja to Livingstone, 1 run
8.5Jadeja to Shikhar,FOUR!! Full ball, he tries to slog sweep, only manages an inside egde and ball runs to fine leg.
8.6Jadeja to Shikhar, 1 run
20:11
PBKS 89/2 after 8 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
7.1 Pretorius to Shikhar, 1 leg bye
7.2Pretorius to Livingstone, no runsliding down leg, he has edged it, MSD has taken it but umpires reviews it. It touched the ground.
7.3Pretorius to Livingstone, 1 run
7.4Pretorius to Shikhar, 2 runs
7.5Pretorius to Shikhar, wide
7.5Pretorius to Shikhar, 1 run
7.6Pretorius to Livingstone, 1 run
20:06
PBKS 82/2 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl Livingstone is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to Liviingstone,SIX!! Comes down the track, launches it high over long-off.
6.2Jadeja to Livingstone, 1 run
6.3Jadeja to Shkhar, 2 runs
6.4Jadeja to Shikhar, 1 run
6.5Jadeja to Livingstone, norun, Drops a dolly at short third man. IN and OUT
6.6Jadeja to Livingstone, no run
20:01
PBKS 72/2 after 6 overs
Bravo to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
5.1 Bravo to Shikhar, wide
5.1Bravo to Shikhar, no run
5.2Bravo to Shikhar,SIX!! Full length, slower ball, just hits it over long-on
5.3Bravo to Shikhar,FOUR!! Full outside off, drives it to covers
5.4Bravo to Shikhar no run
5.5Bravo to Shikhar, no run
5.6Bravo to Shikhar,FOUR! Slower ball, on his pads, flicks it to fine leg
19:53
PBKS 57/2 after 5 overs
V bowl, Livingstone is on strike
4.1 Mukesh to Livingstone ,SIX!! Good length ball, wide of offstump, muscles it over mid-wicket
4.2Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
4.3 Mukesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Comes down the track, on leg stump, muscles it over long-off.
4.4Mukesh to Livingstone, wide
4.4Mukesh to Livingstone, wide
4.4Mukesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Wide yorker, slashes it over cover-point.
4.5Mukesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Wide yorker, manages to slashes it over short third man.
4.6Mukesh to Livingstone,SIX!! Launches it over mid-wicket. On his stumps, full.
19:48
PBKS 31/2 after 4 overs
Jordan to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
3.1 Jordan to Shikhar, 1 run
3.2Jordan to Livingstone,1 run
3.3Jordan to Shikhar, 2 runs
3.4Jordan to Shikhar, no run
3.5Jordan to Shikhar, no run
3.6Jordan to Shikhar, no run
19:44
PBKS 29/2 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl,Livingstone is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.2Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.3Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.4Mukesh to Livingstone,SIX! Short ball, on leg side, Hooks it over fine leg
2.5Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.6Mukesh to Livingstone,six!! Dances down the track and slashes it over extra cover
19:37
CSK 17/2 after 2 overs
Chris Jordan to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike
1.1Jordan to Rajapaksa,SIX!! Short length, he top edges it over keeper.
1.2Jordan to Rajapaksa,OUT!! RUN OUT! Rajapaksa defends it and batters are looking for a single, Shikhar goes back and Jordan throws the ball, MSD takes it while diving and manages to dislodge the stumps.
Liam Livingstone is next batter.
1.3Jordan to Livingstone, no run
1.4Jordan to Livingstone, 3 runs
1.5Jordan to Shikhar, no run
1.6Jordan to Shikhar, no run
19:27
PBKS 8/1 after 1 over
Mukesh Choudhury to start for CSK, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1 Mukesh to Mayank,FOUR!!Back of length, comes back in, guides it to fine leg
0.2Mukesh to Mayank,OUT!! Gone!! Threw the ball way outside off, Mayank was looking to play on the up, reaches for it, hits it straight to point fielder.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is next in.
0.3Mukesh to Rajapaksa, wide
0.3Mukesh to Rajapaksa, no run
0.4Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 2 runs
0.5Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run
0.6Mukesh to Shikhar, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary
Chennai look to end losing streak | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: SWOT Analysis
It is a match between the seventh and the eighth-placed teams in the points table. As Chennai Super Kings meets Punjab Kings in match 11 of the IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the men in yellow look to break their losing streak and PBKS eye their second win. Here is our analysis.
18:35
CSK eye improved show against Punjab Kings
Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL's defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings here on Sunday. (PTI)
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora
Toss
CSK won the toss and opt to bowl first.
Chennai look to end losing streak | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: SWOT Analysis
It is a match between the seventh and the eighth-placed teams in the points table. As Chennai Super Kings meets Punjab Kings in match 11 of the IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the men in yellow look to break their losing streak and PBKS eye their second win. Here is our analysis.
CSK eye improved show against Punjab Kings
Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL's defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings here on Sunday. (PTI)