IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: CSK was a tough challenge for Royal Challengers tonight

A match that was lost in the second half of CSK's innings where they scored 156 odd runs thanks to some great hitting by both Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube which propelled them to 216. The RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Mahesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja sharing the spoil amongst them. Eventually, Dinesh Karthik did show some resurgence only to be caught at Ravindra Jadeja at deep while trying to go for six. With this win, CSK have finally managed to score a point and now move to 9th position in the points table.