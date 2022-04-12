IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: CSK was a tough challenge for Royal Challengers tonight

A match that was lost in the second half of CSK's innings where they scored 156 odd runs thanks to some great hitting by both Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube which propelled them to 216. The RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Mahesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja sharing the spoil amongst them. Eventually, Dinesh Karthik did show some resurgence only to be caught at Ravindra Jadeja at deep while trying to go for six. With this win, CSK have finally managed to score a point and now move to 9th position in the points table.
Bravo to bowl, Hazlewood is on strike
19.1Bravo to Hazlewood, 2runs, full and wide, lofted over cover
19.2Bravo to Hazlewood, wide
19.2Bravo to Hazlewood, low full, wide and dabbed to deep point
19.3Bravo to Siraj, no run, yorker wide of offstump, play and a miss
19.4Bravo to Siraj,FOUR!! Slower one, swingslike a golfer down the ground.
19.5Bravo to Siraj, no run, fast and short, swing and a miss
19.6Bravo to Siraj, FOUR!! Quick and full, helicopter shot was on display as ball raced down the ground
RCB 181/9 after 19 overs
Jordan to bowl, Hazlewood is on strike
18.1Jordan to Hazlewood, 1 run, touch fuller on legs, leading edge to point
18.2Jordan to Siraj, no run, low full toss, goes for a scoop, hit on the full
18.3Jordan to Siraj, 1 run, full and straight hit to long off
18.4Jordan to Hazlewood, no run, full and wide,
18.5Jordan to Hazlewood, yorker on off stump, pushed to cover
18.6Jordan to Siraj,FOUR!! Heaved over covers
RCB 174/9 after 18 overs
Bravo to bowl, DK is on strike
17.1Bravo to DK, wide, full and down his legside
17.1 Bravo to DK, wide, slower, way too down the leg
17.1Bravo to DK, no run, quick and full, heaved to long on
17.2Bravo to DK, OUT! CAUGHT!Full toss, heaves it to deep mid wicket. Jadeja catches it right at the boundary
Josh Hazlewood is new batter
17.3Bravo to Hazlewood,1 run, full toss and hitto deep point
17.4Bravo to Siraj, no run, yorker outside off, deft touch to short third man
17.5 Bravo to Siraj, 1 run, slow yorker and clipped to cover
17.6Bravo to Hazlewood, 1 run
RCB 169/8 after 17 overs
Mukesh to bowl, DK is on strike.
16.1Mukesh to DK,SIX!! Slow and short, Hooked over fine leg
16.2Mukesh to DK,SIX!! Fast on his pads, flicks it over deep square leg
16.3Mukesh to DK,FOUR!! moves to off side, full length ball and scooped it over fine leg
16.4Mukesh to DK, wide, way outisde off
16.4Mukesh to DK, 2 runs, wide and lofted over extra cover
16.5Mukesh to DK, 2 runs, full toss and wide, launched over covers, deep points run and stop it.
16.6Mukesh to DK, wide,
16.6 Mukesh to DK, 1
RCB 146/8 after 16 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Hasaranga is on strike
15.1 Jadeja to Hasaranga,SIX! Short on his legs, flicked over wide long on
15.2Jadeja to Hasaranga,OUT!! Short and goes after this again. Jordan takes a easy catch at wide long on
Akash Deep is new batter
15.3Jadeja to Deep, no run. short and pushed to short third man
15.4Jadeja to Deep,OUT! Fast and it stuck, Rayudu holds on to a stunner. Leading edge to short covers.
M. Siraj is new man in
15.5Jadeja to Siraj, no run, defended straight to bowler
15.6Jadeja to Siraj, no run
RCB 140/6 after 15 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike
14.1 Theekshana to Shahbaz, 1 run, short and tucked to mid wicket
14.2Theekshana to DK, 1 run, Oh lord! Mukesh drops it again at point
14.3Theekshana to Shahbaz,OUT! Bowled'im! Quick. Flat. Carrom ball. He looks to cut it but ball rattles the stump.
Wanindu Hasaranga is new batter
14.4Theekshana to Hasaranga, 1 run, Full and driven to covers
14.5Theekshana to DK, SIX!! On the stumps, slogs sweeps it over deep square leg
14.6Theekshana to DK, no run
RCB 131/5 after 14 overs
Bravo to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike
13.1 Bravo to Shahbaz, wide
13.1Bravo to Shahbaz,FOUR!! Slow, full and wide. Slashes backward of point
13.2Bravo to Shahbaz, 2 runs, slow, full and wide, slashed to deep point
13.3Bravo to Shahbaz, 1 run, slow this time, cut to off side
13.4Bravo to DK, 1 + no ball only three fielders were there in 30 yards circle
13.4Bravo to Shahbaz, freehit - 2 runs, in the blockhole and pushed to long off
13.5Bravo to Shahbaz, 2run
13.6Bravo to DK, 1 run
RCB 116/5 after 13 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Suyash is on strike
12.1 Theekshana to Suyash, no run,short, carrom ball and pushed to bowler
12.2Theekshana to Suyash,OUT! Bowled'im! Flat. Quick. Runs down the track in trying to hit him. Swing and a miss.
Dinesh Karthik is new batter.
12.3Theekshana to DK,FOUR!! On the pads, sweeps it over short fine leg
12.4Theekshana to DK,1 run, on off stump, touch short and pushed to deep
12.5Theekshana to Shahbaz, no run
12.6Theekshana to Shahbaz, 1 run
RCB 110/4 after 12 overs
Bravo to bowl. Shahbaz is on strike
11.1Bravo to Shahbaz, wide
11.1Bravo to Shahbaz, no run, quick. play and a miss
11.2Bravo to Shahbaz, wide, way outside off, off cutter
11.2Bravo to Shahbaz,FOUR!! Slow. full toss and driven through extra cover
11.3Bravo to Shahbaz, 1 run, quicker one on fifth stump fuller, guided to short third man
11.4Bravo to Suyash, 1 run,Short and heaves it to deep mid wicket, Straight to Mukesh and straight out
11.5Bravo to Shahbaz, 1 run, slow and wide, driven to cover
11.6Bravo to Suyash, 1 run
RCB 100/4 after 11 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Suyash is on strike
10.1 Jadeja to Suyash, 1 run, short and pushed to deep mid wicket
10.2Jadeja to Shahbaz, 2 runs, full and tucked to deep square leg
10.3Jadeja to Shahbaz, 1 run, tucked to deep square leg
10.4Jadeja to Suyash,FOUR! switch hit it over backward point
10.5Jadeja to Suyash,SIX!! Full and slog sweeps it over deep square leg
10.6Jadeja to Suyash, no run
RCB 86/4 after 10 overs
Jordan to bowl, Suyash is on strike.
9.1 Jordan to Suyash,FOUR!! Short. Slow and slappedthrough covers
9.2Jordan to Suyash, 1 run, short and pushed to point
9.3Jordan to Shahbaz, 1 run, Slower, full and tapped to point
9.4Jordan to Suyash,FOUR!! Moves to off side and laps it over keeper
9.5Jordan to Suyash, 1 run, slow on pads, tucked to fine leg
9.6Jordan to Shahbaz, 2 runs
RCB 73/4 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Suyash is on strike
8.1 Jadeja to Suyash,FOUR!! Full and inside-out to extra cover
8.2Jadeja to Suyash, 1 run, short and cut to point
8.3 Jadeja to Shahbaz, 2 runs, goes back and pushes it to deep mid wicket
8.4Jadeja to Shahbaz, no run,
8.5Jadeja to Shahbaz, no run
8.6Jadeja to Shahnaz,FOUR! Sits and slaps it over fine leg
RCB 62/4 after 8 overs
Moeen Ali tobowl, Shahbaz is on strike
7.1Moeen Ali toShahbaz,FOUR!! Full and swept behind square
7.2Moeen Ali to Shahbaz, 1 run, slow and short, pushed to square
7.3Moeen Ali to Suyash, 1 run, heaves it to long on
7.4Moeen Ali to Shahbaz, 1 run, short and pushed to mid wicket
7.5Moeen Ali to Suyash,FOUR! Flighted, slog sweep it to deep mid wicket
7.6Moeen Ali to Suyash, 1 run
RCB 50/4 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl Maxwell is on strike.Shahbaz is new batter
6.1 Jadeja to Maxwell,FOUR!! short and wide, crunched through extra cover
6.2Jadeja to Maxwell, 1 run, full and punched to long on
6.3Jadeja to Shahbaz, 2 runs, Short and cut away to third man
6.4Jadeja to Shahbaz, 1 run, Full and pushed to point
6.5Jadeja to Maxwell,OUT!! Bowled'im! Flat, quick and straight on to stumps, goes for pull, rushed him.
Suyash Prabhudessai is new batter.
6.6Jadeja to Suyash, no run
RCB 42/2 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Maxwell is on strike
5.1Theekshana to Maxwell, 2 runs, short and tucked away backward of square
5.2Theekshana to Maxwell, no run, swing and a miss, reverse hit
5.3Theekshana to Maxwell,SIX!! Full and wide. Hammered down the ground
5.4Theekshana to Maxwell,SIX! Short and crunched over deep mid wicket
5.5Theekshana to Maxwell, 1 run, lofted over mid off
5.6Theekshana to Anuj,OUT!! LBW!! Carrom ball, he goes for the pull, rushed him. He reviews! Umpire Call
RCB 27/2 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Kohli is on strike
4.1Mukesh to Kohli,OUT!! Short on his body, he pulls it straight to fine leg.
Glenn Maxwell is new batter.
4.2Mukesh to Maxwell, 1 run, short and guided to third man
4.3Mukesh to Anuj, no run, Full and angling away, play and a miss
4.4Mukesh to Anuj, 1 run, runs down the track and mistimes it to no man land at mid on
4.5Mukesh to Maxwell,FOUR!! Short and pulled over deep mid wicket
4.6Mukesh to Maxwell, 1 run
RCB 20/1 after 4 overs
Ali to bowl, Anuj is on strike
3.1 Ali to Anuj, no run, flighted on off stump, defended
3.2 Ali to Anuj,FOUR!! short and pulled away to deep mid wicket
3.3Ali to Anuj, no run, flighted, reverse sweep to point
3.4Ali to Anuj, 1 run, short and straight to mid on
3.5Ali to Virat, 1run, slow and full, pushed to covers
3.6Ali to Anuj, no run
RCB 14/1 after 3 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Fafis on strike
2.1 Theekshana to Faf, no run, touch fuller and cut to short third man
2.2Theekshana to Faf, 1 run, short and tucked to deep square leg
2.3Theekshana to Anuj, full and driven to extra cover
2.4Theekshana to Faf, no run,. short pulled to square leg
2.5Theekshana to Faf,OUT!! Touch fuller and he goes for it and hits it straight to long on
Virat Kohli is new batter.
2.6Theekshana to Kohli, no run, full on leg
RCB 11/0 after 2 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Faf is on strike
1.1 Mukesh to Faf, no run, length and pushed to cover
1.2Mukesh to Faf, 3 runs, runs down the track and flicks it to deep mid wicket
1.3Mukesh to Anuj,1 run, Full and swinging away, egded to third man
1.4Mukesh to Faf, 3 runs. angling in, tucked to deep mid wicket
1.5Mukesh to Anuj, 3 runs, comes down the ground and goes to deep mid wicket
1.6Mukesh to Faf, no run
RCB 1/0 after 1 over
Moeen Ali to start, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
0.1Moeen Ali to Faf, no run, full and pushed to bowler
0.2Moeen Ali to Faf, 1 run, Flighted on fourth stump, pushed to mid wicket
0.3Moeen Ali to Anuj, no run, slow and flighted, tapped to square leg
0.4Moeen Ali to Anuj, no run, slow and tapped to cover
0.5Moeen Ali to Anuj, no run,flighted, goes for reverse, missed.
0.6Moeen Ali to Anuj, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessismarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
CSK 216/4 after 20 overs
Hazlewood tobowl, Dube is on strike.MS Dhoni is new batter
19.1Hazlewood to Dube,SIX!! Yorker and goes down the ground.
19.2Hazlewood to Dube, no run, legside, brushed his pads
19.3Hazlewood to Dube, no run, touch shorter, swivels and misses
19.4Hazlewood to Dube,SIX!! Dube is on 92! Short and heaved over deep square leg
19.5Hazlewood to Dube, 2 runs, slower one, full toss and falls in no man's land.
He's on 94 with a ball to go
19.6Hazlewood to Dube, OUT!! Wide yorker, he heaves it and it does not have mileage behind it.
CSK 201/4 after 19 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Uthappa is on strike
18.1Hasaranga to Uthappa,SIX!! SENSATIONAL BATTING!! Comes down the track and launched over bowler's head
18.2Hasaranga to Uthappa, 1 leg bye, reverse hit ball runs down to third man
18.3Hasaranga to Dube,SIX!! Short and wide. Hangs back and pulls it over deep long on
18.4Hasaranga to Dube, 1 run, flat and quick smashed down the ground
18.5Hasaranga to Uthappa,OUT!! Rocks back and pulls it straight to Virat Kohli at deep mid wicket
Ravindra Jadeja is new batter
18.6Hasaranga to Jadeja,OUT!! Flighted on off stump, goes high and not long. Anuj takes simple catch at deep square leg
CSK 187/2 after 18 overs
Deep to bowl, Dube is on strike
17.1 Deep to Dube,SIX!! Full and straight! Massive six down the ground
17.2Deep to Dube,FOUR!! Slow and short, manages to deft touch it to third man
17.3Deep to Dube, 2 runs, length and top edge over the keeper
17.4Deep to Dube,SIX!! Full toss and wide hammered it backward point
17.5Deep to Dube, wide, full toss down the leg side
17.5Deep to Dube, 1 run
17.6Deep to Uthappa, wide, under pressure, goes for wide yorker, but it was too much
17.6Deep to Uthappa, wide
17.6Deep to Uthappa, wide
17.6Deep to Uthappa, 1 run
CSK 163/2 after 17 overs
Siraj to bowl, Uthappa is on strike
16.1 Siraj to Uthappa, no run, fast and quick of the pad
16.2Siraj to Uthappa,SIX!! Full and top edge over third man.
16.3Siraj to Uthappa,SIX!! Slower and comes down the ground. Belts it over bowler's head
16.4Siraj to Uthappa,FOUR!! Moves away from his stumps, sits and laps it to fine leg
16.5Siraj to Uthappa, no run, Short. Quick. Swing and a miss.
16.6Siraj to Uthappa,Full and flicked to Suyash at deep mid wicket! IT'S A NO BALL. HE HAS OVER STEPPED!!
16.6 Siraj to Dube , Free hit - 1 run
CSK 145/2 after 16 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Uthappa is on strike
15.1 Hazlewood to Uthappa, 1 runs, comes dowm the track and pulls it to deep mid wicket
15.2Hazlewood to Dube , 1run,length ball on middle, mistimes his heave to mid wicket
15.3Hazlewood to Uthappa,SIX!! Short and pulled over deep square leg
15.4Hazlewood to Uthappa, no run, swing and a miss
15.5Hazlewood to Uthappa, 1 run, full outside, driven to cover
15.6Hazlewood to Dube, wide
15.6Hazlewood to Dube, 2 runs
CSK 133/2 after 15 overs
Deep to bowl, Uthappa is on strike
14.1 Deep to Uthappa, no run
14.2Deep to Uthappa,FOUR!! Full and straight drilled to deep mid wicket
14.3Deep to Uthappa,SIX!! Short and pulled away to fine leg
14.4Deep to Uthappa, no run,
14.5Deep to Uthappa, 1 run, Short and miscued to mid off
14.6Deep to Dube,FOUR!! Full and on fifth stump, crunched over cover
CSK 118/2 after 14 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Dube is on strike
13.1 Hasaranga to Dube, no run, Flighted and touch of spin as ball whizz past off stump
13.2Hasaranga to Dube, FOUR!!Sensational fielding from Maxwell at wide long on. High in the air falls just short of boundary
13.3Hasaranga to Dube, 2 runs, Flighted on leg stump, slow sweep to deep square leg.
13.4Hasaranga to Dube, 4 byes, missed everyone.
13.5Hasaranga to Dube, wide
13.5Hasaranga to Dube, 1 run, flighted, googly on leg stump tucked to mid wicket
13.6Hasaranga to Uthappa, 1 run
CSK105/2 after 13 overs
Maxwell to bowl, Dube is on strike
12.1Maxwell to Dube, 1 run, floated and chipped to long on
12.2Maxwell to Uthappa,SIX!! Short and pulled over deep mid wicket
12.3Maxwell to Uthappa,SIX!! Full this time, slapped over deep square leg
12.4Maxwell to Uthappa, no run, quick and flat, straight to short third man
12.5Maxwell to Uthappa, no run
12.6Maxwell to Uthappa,SIX!! Full and outside off, hammered it over deep mid wicket
CSK 86/2 after 12 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Dube is on strike
11.1 Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run, short and nudged to square leg
11.2Shahbaz to Uthappa, 2 runs, Short and wide cut away to deep point
11.3Shahbaz to Uthappa, 1 run, Short and wide, cut to cover
11.4Shahbaz to Dube, 2 runs, full and wide, reached for it and runs to deep point
11.5Shahbaz to Dube,SIX!! Flighed in his arc and crunched to deep mid wicket
11.6Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run
CSK 73/2 after 11 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Dube is on strike
10.1Hasaranga to Dube, no run,Flighted, googly, swing and a miss
10.2Hasaranga to Dube,SIX!! Flighted this time agan, clean swing and ball goes over bowler's head
10.3Hasaranga to Dube, 1 run, Short and googly, cut to cover
10.4Hasaranga to Uthappa, 1 run, flighed on the stumps, clipped to fine leg
10.5Hasaranga to Dube,FOUR!! Short and wide, Googly. Pulled away to deep mid wicket
10.6Hasaranga to Dube, 1 run
CSK 60/2 after 10 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Dube is on strike
9.1 Shahbaz to Dube, no run,
9.2Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run, touch short and tucked to fine leg
9.3Shahbaz to Uthappa, Short and wide cut away to deep point
9.4Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run, Touch full and driven to deep mid wicket
9.5Shahbaz to Uthappa, 1 run, short and wide, cut away infront of covers
9.6Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run
CSK 55/2 after 9 overs
Maxwell to bowl,Uthappa is on strike
8.1Maxwell to Uthappa, no run, short and hit him on pads
8.2Maxwell to Uthappa, 1 run, Full and tucked to mid wicket
8.3Maxwell to Dube, slow and flighted on off stump, touched to point
8.4Maxwell to Dube,SIX! Flighted in his slot on off stump, hammered down the ground
8.5Maxwell to Dube, no run, slower and on middle and leg
8.6 Maxwell to Dube, 1 run
CSK 47/2 after 8 overs
Deep to bowl, Dube is on strike
7.1Deep to Dube, 1 run, Short on stumps, and cut away to deep point
7.2Deep to Uthappa,FOUR!! Short and angling in, guided to third man
7.3Deep to Uthappa, 1 run, Short on fifth stump, tucked to mid wicket
7.4Deep to Dube,FOUR!! Short and on leg stump, pulled to fine leg
7.5Deep to Dube, no run
7.6Deep to Dube, no run
CSK 37/2 after 7 overs
Maxwell to bowl, Uthappa is on strike
6.1Maxwell to Uthappa, no run, around the wicket and looks to cut inside egde
6.2Maxwell to Uthappa, 1 run, full and clipped to deep mid wicket
6.3Maxwell to Ali, no run, Short and outside off, defended back to bowler
6.4Maxwell to Ali,OUT!! RUN OUT!! Short and cut away, Suyash dives and stops the ball at backward point. Ali is off and ball is thrown back to keeper.
Shivam Dube is new batter
6.5Maxwell to Dube, no run, touch fuller and defended back to bowler
6.6Maxwell to Dube, flighted and driven to long off
CSK 35/1 after 6 overs
Deep to bowl, Ali is on strike
5.1Deep to Ali, 1 run, touch short and on off stump driven to extra cover
5.2Deep to Uthappa, 1 run, length ball, and tucked away to deep square leg
5.3Deep to Ali, 1 leg bye
5.4Deep to Uthappa, no run, trying to hit it on the on side and missed
5.5Deep to Uthappa,SIX!! Pitched up and wide, hammered down the ground
5.6Deep to Uthappa, 1 leg bye
CSK 25/1 after 5 overs
Siraj to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
4.1Siraj to Uthappa, 1 run, touch shorter and guided to third man
4.2Siraj to Ali, no run, length ball, angling away andpunched back to bowler
4.3Siraj to Ali, 1 run, fullish and drives but edge goes to third man
4.4Siraj to Uthappa, no run, short and punched to covers
4.5Siraj to Uthappa, no run, moves to outside off and chips it straight to mid on
4.6Siraj to Uthappa,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away to deep point
CSK 19/1 after 4 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike
3.1Hazlewood to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Touch shorter and on fifth stump, crunched through point
3.2Hazlewood to Gaikwad, no run, touch shorter and guided to backward point
3.3Hazlewood to Gaikwad, no run, touch fuller and guided to short third man
3.4Hazlewood to Gaikwad, OUT!! LBW!! Umpire calls!touch fuller and he goes for pull and ball didn't bounce much hit him on thigh pad. Umpire has given this out. He reviews.
Moeen Ali is next batter.
3.5Hazlewood to Ali, no run, full on middle and defended to cover
3.6Hazlewood to Ali, no run
CSK 15/0 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike
2.1Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, driven to mid-off
2.2Siraj to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Short and pulled away over deep square leg
2.3Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, length outside off, pushed to point
2.4Siraj to Gaikwad, 2 runs, length ball and pushed to deep mid wicket
2.5Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, back of length, touched to point
2.6Siraj to Gaikwad, 1 run
CSK 8/0 after 2 overs
Josh Hazlewood to bowl, Uthappa is on strike
1.1Hazlewood to Uthappa, no run, Full on off stump, tapped to cover
1.2Hazlewood to Uthappa, no run, bit fuller and worked to mid on
1.3Hazlewood to Uthappa, 1 run, Full on stumps, tapped to mid on
1.4Hazlewood to Gaikwad, 1 run, touch shorted outside off, tapped to third man
1.5Hazlewood to Uthappa, no run, touch fuller and tapped to mid on
1.6Hazlewood to Uthappa, no run
CSK 6/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Siraj to start for RCB. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, Fullish and defended to point
0.2Siraj to Gaikwad, 1 run, Outside off and tapped towards point
0.3Siraj to Uthappa, 1 run, full on fourth stump, edge to third man
0.4Siraj to Gaikwad,FOUR!! back of length outside off, was looking to leave it, caught in middle and edged ran to third man
0.5Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, length ball, defended to off
0.6Siraj to Gaikwad, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappamarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep
Toss
RCB won the toss and opt to bowl
Young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has had a miserable season so far, will need to step up and deliver and also all-rounders Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube will have to take more responsibility.
The CSK batters will have to face a potent RCB bowling attack including the likes of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.
The four-time champions haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.