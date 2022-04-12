IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Suyash's sensational fielding effort was too much for Moeen Ali

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a "complete" game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Tuesday. Stay tuned for live updates.
CSK 86/2 after 12 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Dube is on strike
11.1 Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run, short and nudged to square leg
11.2Shahbaz to Uthappa, 2 runs, Short and wide cut away to deep point
11.3Shahbaz to Uthappa, 1 run, Short and wide, cut to cover
11.4Shahbaz to Dube, 2 runs, full and wide, reached for it and runs to deep point
11.5Shahbaz to Dube,SIX!! Flighed in his arc and crunched to deep mid wicket
11.6Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run
CSK 73/2 after 11 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Dube is on strike
10.1Hasaranga to Dube, no run,Flighted, googly, swing and a miss
10.2Hasaranga to Dube,SIX!! Flighted this time agan, clean swing and ball goes over bowler's head
10.3Hasaranga to Dube, 1 run, Short and googly, cut to cover
10.4Hasaranga to Uthappa, 1 run, flighed on the stumps, clipped to fine leg
10.5Hasaranga to Dube,FOUR!! Short and wide, Googly. Pulled away to deep mid wicket
10.6Hasaranga to Dube, 1 run
CSK 60/2 after 10 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Dube is on strike
9.1 Shahbaz to Dube, no run,
9.2Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run, touch short and tucked to fine leg
9.3Shahbaz to Uthappa, Short and wide cut away to deep point
9.4Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run, Touch full and driven to deep mid wicket
9.5Shahbaz to Uthappa, 1 run, short and wide, cut away infront of covers
9.6Shahbaz to Dube, 1 run
CSK 55/2 after 9 overs
Maxwell to bowl,Uthappa is on strike
8.1Maxwell to Uthappa, no run, short and hit him on pads
8.2Maxwell to Uthappa, 1 run, Full and tucked to mid wicket
8.3Maxwell to Dube, slow and flighted on off stump, touched to point
8.4Maxwell to Dube,SIX! Flighted in his slot on off stump, hammered down the ground
8.5Maxwell to Dube, no run, slower and on middle and leg
8.6 Maxwell to Dube, 1 run
CSK 47/2 after 8 overs
Deep to bowl, Dube is on strike
7.1Deep to Dube, 1 run, Short on stumps, and cut away to deep point
7.2Deep to Uthappa,FOUR!! Short and angling in, guided to third man
7.3Deep to Uthappa, 1 run, Short on fifth stump, tucked to mid wicket
7.4Deep to Dube,FOUR!! Short and on leg stump, pulled to fine leg
7.5Deep to Dube, no run
7.6Deep to Dube, no run
CSK 37/2 after 7 overs
Maxwell to bowl, Uthappa is on strike
6.1Maxwell to Uthappa, no run, around the wicket and looks to cut inside egde
6.2Maxwell to Uthappa, 1 run, full and clipped to deep mid wicket
6.3Maxwell to Ali, no run, Short and outside off, defended back to bowler
6.4Maxwell to Ali,OUT!! RUN OUT!! Short and cut away, Suyash dives and stops the ball at backward point. Ali is off and ball is thrown back to keeper.
Shivam Dube is new batter
6.5Maxwell to Dube, no run, touch fuller and defended back to bowler
6.6Maxwell to Dube, flighted and driven to long off
CSK 35/1 after 6 overs
Deep to bowl, Ali is on strike
5.1Deep to Ali, 1 run, touch short and on off stump driven to extra cover
5.2Deep to Uthappa, 1 run, length ball, and tucked away to deep square leg
5.3Deep to Ali, 1 leg bye
5.4Deep to Uthappa, no run, trying to hit it on the on side and missed
5.5Deep to Uthappa,SIX!! Pitched up and wide, hammered down the ground
5.6Deep to Uthappa, 1 leg bye
CSK 25/1 after 5 overs
Siraj to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
4.1Siraj to Uthappa, 1 run, touch shorter and guided to third man
4.2Siraj to Ali, no run, length ball, angling away andpunched back to bowler
4.3Siraj to Ali, 1 run, fullish and drives but edge goes to third man
4.4Siraj to Uthappa, no run, short and punched to covers
4.5Siraj to Uthappa, no run, moves to outside off and chips it straight to mid on
4.6Siraj to Uthappa,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away to deep point
CSK 19/1 after 4 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike
3.1Hazlewood to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Touch shorter and on fifth stump, crunched through point
3.2Hazlewood to Gaikwad, no run, touch shorter and guided to backward point
3.3Hazlewood to Gaikwad, no run, touch fuller and guided to short third man
3.4Hazlewood to Gaikwad, OUT!! LBW!! Umpire calls!touch fuller and he goes for pull and ball didn't bounce much hit him on thigh pad. Umpire has given this out. He reviews.
Moeen Ali is next batter.
3.5Hazlewood to Ali, no run, full on middle and defended to cover
3.6Hazlewood to Ali, no run
CSK 15/0 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike
2.1Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, driven to mid-off
2.2Siraj to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Short and pulled away over deep square leg
2.3Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, length outside off, pushed to point
2.4Siraj to Gaikwad, 2 runs, length ball and pushed to deep mid wicket
2.5Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, back of length, touched to point
2.6Siraj to Gaikwad, 1 run
CSK 8/0 after 2 overs
Josh Hazlewood to bowl, Uthappa is on strike
1.1Hazlewood to Uthappa, no run, Full on off stump, tapped to cover
1.2Hazlewood to Uthappa, no run, bit fuller and worked to mid on
1.3Hazlewood to Uthappa, 1 run, Full on stumps, tapped to mid on
1.4Hazlewood to Gaikwad, 1 run, touch shorted outside off, tapped to third man
1.5Hazlewood to Uthappa, no run, touch fuller and tapped to mid on
1.6Hazlewood to Uthappa, no run
CSK 6/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Siraj to start for RCB. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, Fullish and defended to point
0.2Siraj to Gaikwad, 1 run, Outside off and tapped towards point
0.3Siraj to Uthappa, 1 run, full on fourth stump, edge to third man
0.4Siraj to Gaikwad,FOUR!! back of length outside off, was looking to leave it, caught in middle and edged ran to third man
0.5Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, length ball, defended to off
0.6Siraj to Gaikwad, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappamarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep
Toss
RCB won the toss and opt to bowl
Young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has had a miserable season so far, will need to step up and deliver and also all-rounders Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube will have to take more responsibility.
The CSK batters will have to face a potent RCB bowling attack including the likes of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.
The four-time champions haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.