IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live: DC's bowlers make early inroads as both the openers are sent back

PBKS 52/4 after 7 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
6.1Khaleel to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball angling across outside off, deft touch to third.
6.2Khaleel to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball on off, guided to third man
6.3Khaleel to Sharma, 1 run, Length ball on middle, pushed to deep point
6.4Khaleel to Bairstow,OUT! Caught! Short on legstump, pulled straight to deep fine leg
Shahrukh Khan is new batter.
6.5Khaleel to SRK, no run, short aimed at his head, left alone
6.6Khaleel to SRK, no run
PBKS 47/3 after 6 overs
Axar to bowl, Liam is on strike.
5.1Axar to Liam, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid off
5.2Axar to Bairstow, 1 run, full and slow on off, turned to square leg
5.3Axar to Livingstone,OUT! Stumped! Flat on middle, he steps down and balls just spins a hint and Pant gathers it and removes the bail.
Jitesh Sharma is the new batter.
5.4Axar to Sharma, 1 run
5.5Axar to Bairstow, no run
5.6Axar to Bairstow, no run
PBKS 44/2 after 5 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Mustafizur to Agarwal, no run, full, angling across, swing and a miss
4.2Mustafizur to Agarwal, 2 runs, length ball outside off, angling across, driven through cover
4.3Mustafizur to Agarwal,OUT! Bowled'im! Length ball, bit straight this time, chopped on to stumps.
Liam Livingstone is new batter
4.4Mustafizur to Livingstone, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to deep cover
4.5Mustafizur to Bairstow,FOUR!! Length ball, angling across, tapped in between short third and backward point
4.6Mustafizur to Bairstow,FOUR! Length ball on pads, tucked behind short fine leg
PBKS 33/1 after 4 overs
Lalit Yadav to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Lalit Yadav to Dhawan, 2 runs, touch fuller and lofted ofter extra cover
3.2 Lalit Yadav to Dhawan, no run, length ball, defended
3.3 Lalit Yadav to Dhawan,FOUR!! Full toss on middle, steps down the track and driven down the ground
3.4 Lalit Yadav to Dhawan,OUT!! Caught behind! Short and angling down the leg, goes for a paddle sweep, edged and Pant takes it.
Jonny Bairstow is the new batter.
3.5 Lalit Yadav to Bairstow, no run,flat and quick outside off, beats his edge
3.6 Lalit Yadav to Bairstow, no run
PBKS 27/0 after 3 overs
Shardul to bowl, Agarwal is on strike,
2.1 Shardul to Agarwal,FOUR! Length ball on off, smashed infront of mid off
2.2Shardul to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to cover
2.3Shardul to Dhawan, 1 leg bye, full ball on middle, comes in and hits his pads, too far down the leg
2.4Shardul to Agarwal,FOUR! Yorker outside off, squeezed over wide first slip
2.5Shardul to Agarwal, no run, full outside off, edged to short third man
2.6Shardul to Agarwal,FOUR!! Yorker on legs, guided behind short fine leg
PBKS 13/0 after 2 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
1.1 Khaleel to Agarwal, wide
1.1Khaleel to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to short fine leg
1.2Khaleel to Dhawan, no run, length ball, mistimes a straight drive
1.3Khaleel to Dhawan, 2runs, short ball outside off, cut to deep point
1.4Khaleel to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, drive and a miss
1.5Khaleel to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off, driven to deep cover
1.6Khaleel to Agarwal, 1 run
PBKS 7/0 after 1 over
Shardul Thakurto bowl, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1Shardul Thakurto Agarwal, no run, length ball, on off, dabbed to point
0.2Shardul Thakurto Agarwal,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched through cover point
0.3Shardul Thakurto Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, dabbed to short third man
0.4Shardul Thakurto Agarwal, 2 runs,length ball, pushed to backward point
0.5Shardul Thakurto Agarwal, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed through cover
0.6Shardul Thakurto Dhawan, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawanmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin
Teams
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first
A flamboyant Dhawan was in his elements against Mumbai Indians, but consistency has been an issue for the senior opener.
As both teams eye a return to winning ways, the batting unit that does well could be the difference.
Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful DC line up against aPunjabunit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.