IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: RR bowlers contain DC in a thriller by 15 runs

What a match it was Jos Buttler scored his third century of the season and Samson went bonkers at the end. When DC came out to bat they were matching shot to shot. But eventually, it was spinners who put a stop to their boundaries, and then it was easy to remove every batter. Rovman Powell finally showed his talent when 36 were required from 6 balls. He hit 3 sixes before a controversy around a full toss derailed his momentum and eventually, the Royals won by 15 runs.