IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live: DC are two down, Shaw and Pant are in the middle
IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live: DC are two down, Shaw and Pant are in the middle
updated: Apr 22 2022, 22:15 ist
On eight and six points respectively from six matches, an in-form Rajasthan Royals meet a confident Delhi Capitals in a clash of power-play slayers in match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
22:11
DC 69/2 after 8 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Pant is on strike.
7.1Ashwin to Pant, 2 runs, short on off, pulled to deep square
7.2Ashwin to Pant, 1 run, length ball on off, under edge, goes to short third
7.3Ashwin to Shaw, 1 run,flighted on middle, tucled to deep mid wicket
7.4Ashwin to Pant, 1 run, length ball, pushed to deep fine leg
7.5Ashwin to Shaw, 1 + wide
7.5 Ashwin to Pant, 1 run
7.6Ashwin to Shaw, 1 run
22:07
DC 60/2 after 7 overs
Chahal to bowl, Pant is on strike.
6.1 Chahal to Pant, 1 run, length ball on pads, lapped to short fine leg
6.2Chahal to Shaw, no run, Full on middle. comes straight, defended
6.3Chahal to Shaw, 1 run, flighted outside off, driven to dee[ extra cover
6.4Chahal to Pant, 1 run, length, flat on middle, hit to deep square
6.5Chahal to Shaw, 1 run, flighted on his legs, looks to slog sweep, top edge falls short of deep square
6.6Chahal to Pant, 1 run
22:02
DC 55/2 after 6 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Khan is on strike.
5.1 Ashwin to Khan,OUT! Caught! Wicket of the first ball!Full ball, flat outside off, goes for a sweep, Krishna takes it at square leg
Rishabhb Pant is the new batter.
5.2Ashwin to Pant, no run,length ball, straight on middle, defended
5.3Ashwin to Pant,FOUR!! Short, quick on pads, flicked to deep square
5.4Ashwin to Pant, 1 run, short, on pads, flicked to deep square
5.5Ashwin to Shaw, 1 run, length, quick on off, tucked to deep mid wicket
5.6Ashwin to Pant, 1 run
21:56
DC 48/1 after 5 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Warner is on strike.
4.1 Prasidh to Warner,FOUR!! Length ball, angling across, bottom edges just misses the stumps and runs behind keeper
4.2Prasidh to Warner,FOUR!! Full on middle, walks away and smashed infront of mid on
4.3Prasidh to Warner,OUT! Caught behind! Full, moves to his legside, he follows and and outside edge to keeper.
Sarfaraz Khan is the new batter.
4.4Prasidh to Khan, no run, full toss and hits him on his pads
4.5Prasidh to Khan, 1 run, full ball on off, heaved to mid on
4.6Prasidh to Shaw,FOUR! Full on middle, smashed down the ground
21:51
DC 35/0 after 4 overs
McCoy to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
3.1 McCoy to Shaw, no run, short angling across, dabbed to short cover
3.2McCoy to Shaw,FOUR!! Short on off, pulled infront of mid wicket
3.3McCoy to Shaw, no run, slow, full outside off, pumped to mid off
3.4McCoy to Shaw, 1 run, Short, angling across, flicked to deep square
3.5McCoy to Warner,FOUR!! Length outside off, sliced over short third man
3.6McCoy to Warner, 1 run
21:46
DC 25/0 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
2.1Boult to Shaw, 1 leg bye
2.2Boult to Warner, no run, short just outside off, swing and a miss
2.3Boult to Warner, FOUR!! Length ball on his body, twirls and guides it behind square leg
2.4Boult to Warner, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to mid on
2.5Boult to Warner, no run, short outside off, ducked!
2.6Boult to Warner,SIX!! length ball, backs away and slashed over third man
21:42
DC 14/0 after 2 overs
Prasidh to bowl,Warner is on strike.
1.1Prasidh to Warner,FOUR!! Full and wide, sliced over exta cover
1.2Prasidh to Warner, no run, full and wide, hit to extra cover
1.3Prasidh to Warner, no run, length ball, just outside off, beats the outside edge
1.4Prasidh to Warner, 1 run, length ball on off, pulled to deep sqaure
1.5Prasidh to Shaw, no run, yorker on off, pushed to mid on
1.6Prasidh to Shaw, 1 run
21:33
DC 8/0 after 1 over
Trent Boult to bowl, Prithvi Shaw is on strike.
0.1Boult to Shaw,FOUR! Short on body, flicked to deep square leg
0.2Boult to Shaw, around the wicketFOUR!! Full on off, smashed past Boult towards long on
0.3Boult to Shaw, no run, length ball, outside off, driven to extra cover
0.4Boult to Shaw, no run, length ball outside off, pushed back to bowler
0.5Boult to Shaw, no run, full and wide, misses it.
0.6Boult to Shaw, no run
21:32
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:16
RR 222/2 after 20 overs
Samson is on strike.
Hetmyer is the new batter.
19.1 Shardul to Samson, around the wicket,wide
19.1Shardul to Samson, 2 runs, wide outside off, lofted over cover
19.2Shardul to Samson,FOUR!! Full on off, clobbered down the ground
19.3Shardul to Samson, wide
19.3Shardul to Samson, 1 run, full and wide, heaved to mid wicket
19.4Shardul to Hetmyer, 1 run, low full toss and heaved to deep mid wicket
19.5Shardul to Samson,FOUR! Wide outside off, under edge goes past short third man
19.6Shardul to Samson,SIX!! Full toss on middle and hammered over deep square.
21:08
RR 202/2 after 19 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
18.1Mustafizur to Buttler,FOUR!! Low full toss on off, swept infront of square
18.2Mustafizur to Buttler,SIX!! Full and wide, smashed right infront of long off.
18.3Mustafizur to Buttler,1 run, yorker on middle, guided to long off
18.4Mustafizur to Samson, 1 run, full and wide, smashed to deep mid wicket
18.5Mustafizur to Buttler,2 runs, yorker on legs, smashed past Mustafizur's leg
18.6Mustafizur to Buttler,OUT! Full toss and heaved straight to Warner at long on
20:59
RR 188/1 after 18 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Samson is on strike.
17.1 Khaleel to Samson, no run, full on off, looks to ramp it, misses it and ball hits his jaw.
17.2Khaleel to Samson,FOUR!! Full and wide, hammered to cow corner
17.3Khaleel to Samson,SIX!! Full toss, outside off, heaved over long on.
17.4Khaleel to Samson, wide
17.4 Khaleel to Samson,FOUR!! length ball very wide outside off, lofted over extra cover
17.5Khaleel to Samson,.SIX!! Full and wide, sliced over deep cover
17.6Khaleel to Samson. Slow bouncer, top edged, Khaleel drops a sitter
20:56
RR 167/1 after 17 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, Samson is on strike.
16.1Mustafizur to Samson, 1 run
16.2Mustafizur to Buttler, 1 run, low full toss, pushed to long off
16.3Mustafizur to Samson,FOUR!! Short on off, upper cut over short third man
16.4Mustafizur to Samson, 1 run, length ball, off cutter, punched to deep mid wicket
16.5Mustafizur to Buttler, Yorker wide from the crease, dugged out to long on
16.6Mustafizur to Samson, 1 run
20:44
RR 158/1 after 16 overs
Khaleel to bowl, DDP is on strike.
15.1 Khaleel to DDP,OUT! LBW! Full and straight, yorker, hits him infront of the wickets and goes to short third man. DC review! Three red hitting his leg stump.
Sanju Samson is the new batter.
15.2Khaleel to Samson, no run, yorker on leg, dugged out to mid off
15.3Khaleel to Samson, no run, yorker on off, dugged out to bowler. Sensational fielding by Khaleel
15.4Khaleel to Samson, 1 run, full and wide, slashed to deep cover
15.5Khaleel to Buttler, 2 runs,100 for Jos Buttler, Full on legs, nudged to long on
15.6Khaleel to Buttler, no run
20:39
RR 155/0 after 15 overs
Kuldeep to bowl,Buttler is on strike,
14.1 Kuldeep to Buttler,SIX!! Over pitched on leg, clears his front leg and hit over deep mid wicket
14.2Kuldeep to Buttler,SIX!! Flat, quick and on middle, baseball-esque shot over the bowler.
14.3Kuldeep to Buttler, 1 run, flat, length outside off, dabbed to deep cover
14.4Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, short, wide and dabbed to cover
14.5Kuldeep to Buttler,FOUR!! full outside off, heaved to wide long on
14.6Kuldeep to Buttler, no run
20:36
RR 137/0 after 14 overs
Axar to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
13.1 Axar to Buttler,FOUR!! full on middle, reverse swept infront of deep point
13.2Axar to Buttler, no run, full and wide, under edge
13.3Axar to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to deep cover
13.4Axar to DDP,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut behind point. 50 for Devdutt Padikkal.
13.5Axar to DDP, no run, length ball on off, hit back to bowler
13.6Axar to DDP, no run
20:31
RR 128/0 after 13 overs
Lalit Yadav to bowl, DDP is on strike.
12.1 Lalit Yadav to DDP, 1 run, full toss on off, driven to long off
12.2Lalit Yadav to Buttler,SIX!! Short on middle, pulled over deep mid wicket
12.3Lalit Yadav to Buttler, no run, yorker on off.
12.4Lalit Yadav to Buttler,FOUR! Full toss on off hit in front of deep square leg
12.5Lalit Yadav to Buttler,SIX!! around the wicket, flat, wide and outside off, smacked down the ground
12.6Lalit Yadav to Buttler, 1 run
20:26
RR 110/0 after 12 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
11.1 Mustafizur to Buttler, no run, slow, wide yorker, driven to short cover
11.2Mustafizur to Buttler, 1 run, short and quick, on off, pushed to mid on
11.3Mustafizur to DDP, 1 run, slow and outside off, dabbed to short third man
11.4Mustafizur to Buttler, no run, short and angling across, swing and a miss
11.5Mustafizur to Buttler,FOUR!! slow full on middle, slammed past DDP whoducked in time.
11.6Mustafizur to Buttler, no run
20:21
RR 104/0 after 11 overs
Lalit Yadav to bowl. Buttler is on strike.
10.1 Lalit Yadav to Buttler, FOUR!! overpitched, low full toss on off, driven through extra cover. 50 for Jos Buttler.
10.2Lalit Yadav to Buttler, 1 run,full on legs, clipped behind square leg
10.3Lalit Yadav to DDP,FOUR!! Wide, flighted and outside off, smoked through extra cover
10.4Lalit Yadav to DDP, 1 run, full, wide of the crease on middle, chipped to long on
10.5Lalit Yadav to Buttler, 1 run
10.6Lalit Yadav to DDP,SIX!! Full on middle, clobbered over deep mid wicket
20:14
RR 87/0 after 10 overs
Thakur to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
9.1Thakur to Buttler, no run, length ball on off, defended
9.2Thakur to Buttler, 1 run,length ball outside off, pushed to deep cover
9.3Thakur to DDP, 1 run, full on legside, flicked to deep square.
9.4Thakur to Buttler, no run, yorker on leg, jammed in
9.5Thakur to Buttler,SIX!! length ball outside off, heaved over deep mid wicket
9.6Thakur to Buttler, 1 run
20:09
RR 78/0 after 9 overs
Kuldeep to bowl,DDP is on strike.
8.1 Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, overpitched, steps down and hit to long off
8.2Kuldeep to Buttler,SIX!! flat, quick and outside off, steps down and slammed it over long on
8.3Kuldeep to Buttler, FOUR!! Over pitched on leg, steps down and hammers it past bowler
8.4Kuldeep to Buttler 1 run, flat, low full toss outside leg, swatted to behind square
8.5Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, full, on off and cut to point
8.6Kuldeep to Buttler, wide
8.6 Kuldeep to Buttler, 1 run
20:06
RR 63/0 after 8 overs
Axar to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
7.1 Axar to Buttler, norun, full on off, under edge to fine leg
7.2Axar to Buttler, length ball outside off, dabbed to point
7.3Axar to Buttler,1 run, full and swept to short third
7.4Axar to DDP,SIX!! Full on off, slog sweep over deep mid wicket
7.5Axar to DDP,FOUR!! slow, flat and outside leg, swept behind square leg
7.6Axar to DDP, 1 run
20:01
RR 51/0 after 7 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
6.1 Kuldeep to Buttler, no run, flat outside off, full pushed to point
6.2Kuldeep to Buttler, 1 run, length ball, angling away, pushed to cover
6.3Kuldeep to DDP, no run, full, outside off, drive and a miss
6.4Kuldeep to DDP,FOUR!! Over pitched outside off, swept infront of mid wicket
6.5Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, full, outside off, goes on backfoot to cut, under edge to short third man
6.6Kuldeep to Buttler, 1 run
19:55
RR 44/0 after 6 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
5.1 Khaleel to Buttler,SIX!! Full on off, clobbered over deep mid wicket
5.2Khaleel to Buttler, 2 runs, length ball, angling away, hoicked over mid off.
5.3Khaleel to Buttler, no run, yorker on off, dug out to extra cover
5.4Khaleel to Buttler,SIX!! Slow, length and full outside off, smacked over deep mid wicket
5.5Khaleel to Buttler, no run, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
5.6Khaleel to Buttler, 1 run
19:51
RR 29/0 after 5 overs
Lalit Yadav to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
4.1 Lalit Yadav to Buttler, 1 run, overpitched on off, driven to long off
4.2Lalit Yadav to DDP, no run, short on off, punched to short cover
4.3Lalit Yadav to DDP, 1 run, lengtth ball on off, punched to long off
4.4Lalit Yadav to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off, under edge to bowler
4.5Lalit Yadav to Buttler,1 run, slow, short and steps down to chip it to deep mid wicket
4.6Lalit Yadav to DDP, no run
19:46
RR 26/0 after 4 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, DDP is on strike.
3.1 Mustafizur to DDP, 2 runs, length ball outside off. pushed to deep cover
3.2Mustafizur to DDP,FOUR!! Touch full wide outside, goes for an expansive cover drive, outside edge flies over short third man
3.3Mustafizur to DDP, FOUR!! length ball this time on his pads, guides it to deep fine leg
3.4Mustafizur to DDP,FOUR!! Full ball, half-volley outside off, driven through covers.
3.5Mustafizur to DDP, no run, full, slow on middle, pushed to mid wicket
3.6Mustafizur to DDP, no run
19:42
RR 12/0 after 3 overs
Lalit to bowl, DDP is on strike.
2.1 Lalit to DDP, no run, length ball, comes in, on off, cut to cover
2.2Lalit to DDP, 1 run, short just outside off, pushed to long off
2.3Lalit to Buttler, 1 run, length, flat and quick on off, tucked to deep mid wicket
2.4Lalit to DDP, no run, length ball, outside off, punched to mid wicket
2.5Lalit to DDP, no run, yorker on middle, pushed bacl to bowler
2.6Lalit to DDP, 1 run
19:34
RR 9/0 after 2 overs
Shardul to bowl DDP is on strike.
1.1 Shardul to DDP, no run, length ball, pitched on off, shapes in, defended.
1.2Shardul to DDP,1 leg bye, length ball, pitched outside leg?, shapes in, hits his pads.DC review! LBW! Pitched outside leg.
1.3Shardul to Buttler, no run, full, on off, shapes away, pushed to mid-off
1.4Shardul to Buttler. no run, length ball and wide, swing and a miss
1.5Shardul to Buttler, no run, touch short, wide of the crease, pitched on off, defended.
1.6Shardul to Buttler, no run
19:28
RR 8/0 after 1 over
Khaleel Ahmedto start for DC, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler, no run, length ball, outside off, left.
0.2Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler, no run, touch fuller, pitched on middle, angling across, beats the edge
0.3Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler, no run, length ball on off, leaves him and beats the outside edge
0.4Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler,FOUR!! touch short, outside off, moves to off, and top edge over short third man
0.5Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler, no run, length ball, angling across, left.
0.6Khalee lAhmedto Buttler,FOUR!! length ball outside off, edged past slip
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
19:01
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl
18:30
On the other hand,Delhishowed incredible mental toughness to dish out impressive shows with bat and ball.
18:29
All four wins ofRajasthaninIPL2022 have come by batting first, completely going against the 'win toss and chase total' formula.
18:28
A win forRajasthancould help them dislodge Gujarat Titans from the top of the table, while a win forDelhiwill take them into the upper half of the points tally, provided their superior net run rate doesn't take a huge hit.
