IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live: DC opt to bowl

  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 19:06 ist
On eight and six points respectively from six matches, an in-form Rajasthan Royals meet a confident Delhi Capitals in a clash of power-play slayers in match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 19:05

    Teams

    Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

  • 19:01

    Toss

    Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl

  • 18:30

    On the other hand,Delhishowed incredible mental toughness to dish out impressive shows with bat and ball.

  • 18:29

    All four wins ofRajasthaninIPL2022 have come by batting first, completely going against the 'win toss and chase total' formula.

  • 18:28

    A win forRajasthancould help them dislodge Gujarat Titans from the top of the table, while a win forDelhiwill take them into the upper half of the points tally, provided their superior net run rate doesn't take a huge hit.