IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Royals's bowlers hold DC in a thriller by 15 runs

  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 23:37 ist
What a match it was Jos Buttler scored his third century of the season and Samson went bonkers at the end. When DC came out to bat they were matching shot to shot. But eventually, it was spinners who put a stop to their boundaries, and then it was easy to remove every batter. Rovman Powell finally showed his talent when 36 were required from 6 balls. He hit 3 sixes before a controversy around a full toss derailed his momentum and eventually, the Royals won by 15 runs.
  • 23:37

    Rajathan Royals won by 15 runs

  • 23:23

    DC 207/8 after 20 overs

    McCoy to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    19.1 McCoy to Powell, SIX!!full outside off, hammered over long ff

    19.2McCoy to Powell,SIX!! Wide outside off, sliced over deep extra cover

    19.3McCoy to Powell,SIX!! Full toss outside off, heaved over deep mid wicket

    19.4McCoy to Powell, no run, Short and missed. 18 runs from 2 balls required

    19.5McCoy to Powell,2 runs, slow length ball heaved to deep square

    19.6McCoy to Powell,OUT! Caught behind! Length ball outside off, top edge and keeper takes it.

  • 23:16

    DC 187/7 after 19 overs

    Prasidh to bowl, Lalit is on strike.

    18.1Prasidh to Lalit,around the wicket, no run,length ball, angling away, swing and a miss

    18.2Prasidh to Lalit, no run, length ball outside off, goes for a lap, misses it.

    18.3Prasidh to Lalit,OUT!! Caught behind! wide outside off, good length, goes for a swing and edged to keeper.

    Kuldeep Yadav is the new batter.

    18.4Prasidh to Yadav, no run, short of length on legs, moves to off side.

    18.5Prasidh to Yadav, no run, Yorker on leg, just missed the leg stump.

    18.6Prasidh to Yadav, no run

  • 23:11

    DC 187/6 after 18 overs

    Boult to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    17.1 Boult to Powell, no run, length ball, on off, swing and a miss

    17.2Boult to Powell, 1 run, yorker on off, jammed to fine leg

    17.3Boult to Lalit, 1 run, length ball on leg, mistimed to backward square

    17.4Boult to Powell, wide

    17.4Boult to Powell,SIX!! Finally he connects!! length ball on off, powered over deep mid wicket

    17.5Boult to Powell, no run, slow, length ball, angling away, swing and a miss

    17.6Boult to Powell,SIX!! length ball, outside off, clobbered over long off

  • 23:06

    DC 172/6 after 17 overs

    Chahal to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    16.1 Chahal to Powell, no run, flighted on legs, rips past him, swing and a miss

    16.2Chahal to Powell, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep extra cover

    16.3Chahal to Lalit,SIX!! Full outside off, slog sweep over deep square leg

    16.4Chahal to Lalit, no run, short and wide, pushed to point

    16.5Chahal to Lalit, wide

    16.5 Chahal to Lalit, 1 run, flighted outside off, hit to long on

    16.6Chahal to Powell, 1 run

  • 22:57

    DC 162/6 after 16 overs

    Boult to bowl. Lalit is on strike.

    15.1 Boult to Lalit, 1 run, length ball outside off, pulled infronr of long on

    15.2Boult to Shardul,SIX!! Short on body, hooked over deep fine leg

    15.3Boult to Shardul, OUT! Run out!length ball, on middle, heaved to wide long on, looks for second and is run out by a long margin. Suicidal run that was.

    Rovman Powell is the new batter

    15.4Boult to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to deep cover

    15.5Boult to Lalit.FOUR!! Full outside off, paddle sweep behind square leg

    15.6Boult to Lalit, no run

  • 22:53

    DC 149/5 after 15 overs

    Chahal to bowl, Shardul is on strike.

    14.1 Chahal to Shardul, no run, flat, full and quick on leg, pushed back to bowler

    14.2Chahal to Shardul,,1 run, flighted outside off, looks for a heave, top edge falls short of short third man

    14.3Chahal to Lalit,SIX! Full toss on leg stump, slog sweep behind square leg

    14.4Chahal to Lalit,2 runs, wide outside off, goes for a heave, edge falls in betweem mid on

    14.5Chahal to Lalit, 1 run, overpitched to off, sliced to extra cover

    14.6Chahal to Shardul, no run

  • 22:49

    DC 135/5 after 14 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Lalit is on strike.

    13.1 Ashwin to Lalit, 1 run, flat, quick on good length, punched down the ground

    13.2Ashwin to Shardul, 1 run, carrom ball on middle, tucked to square leg

    13.3Ashwin to Lalit, 1run, carrom ball, length ball, on leg, tapped to extra cover

    13.4Ashwin to Shardul, 1 run.good lengthm flicks to mid on

    13.5Ashwin to Lalit,FOUR!! Carrom ball, Full outside off, goes for a heave, top edge runs to third

    13.6Ashwin to Lalit,FOUR! Short and wide, cut to deep point

  • 22:44

    DC 127/5 after 13 overs

    Chahal to bowl. Lalit is on strike.

    12.1 Chahal to Lalit, 1 run, overpitched on middle, heaved to long on

    12.2Chahal to Axar, 1 leg bye, full, flat and hits his pad goes to short fine leg

    12.3Chahal to Lalit, no run, yorker on leg stump pushed to bowler

    12.4Chahal to Lalit, no run, length ball, wide outside off, left alone

    12.5Chahal to Lalit, 1 run, short and widem pushed to extra cover

    12.6Chahal to Axar,OUT! Bowled'im! Flat, quick, outside off, rips back in and hits the timber.

  • 22:37

    DC 124/4 after 12 overs

    Prasidh to bowl,Lalit is on strike.

    11.1 Prasidh to Lalit, 1 run, length ball, driven to long on

    11.2 Prasidh to Pant, 1 run, length ball, on pads, top edge goes to deep fine leg. Chahal drops it

    11.3Prasidh to Lalit, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on

    11.4Prasidh to Pant,OUT! Caught! length ball, outside off, looks for a pull, top edge goes very high and DDP takes a stunner while diving forward at point.

    Axar Patelis the new batter.

    11.5Prasidh to Axar.no run, full toss on off pushed to short cover

    11.6Prasidh to Axar, no run

  • 22:32

    DC 121/3 after 11 overs

    Riyan to bowl Pant is on strike,

    10.1Riyan to Pant,SIX! Steps down, takes it on full and deposited to deep mid wicket

    10.2Riyan to Pant, 1 run,

    10.3Riyan to Lalit, 1 run, flat and wide, driven to long off

    10.4Riyan to Pant,SIX!! Round arm, flat on off, clobbered over long on

    10.5Riyan to Pant, wide

    10.5 Riyam to Pant,FOUR!! Full on legs, comes down and chipped to long on

    10.6Riyan to Pant, wide

    10.6 Riyan to Pant, 2 runs

  • 22:32

    DC after 10 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    9.1 Ashwin to Shaw,1 run, length ball on pads, pushed to long on

    9.2 Ashwin to Pant, no run, length ball on off, cut to point

    9.3 Ashwin to Pant, 1 run, length ball on off, cut to deep point

    9.4 Ashwin to Shaw, 1 run

    9.5 Ashwin to Pant, 1 run

    9.6 Ashwin to Shaw, OUT! Caught! carrom ball outside off, punched to deep extra cover fielder

  • 22:15

    DC 95/2 after 9 overs

    McCoy tobowl, Shaw is on strike.

    8.1McCoy to Shaw,FOUR!! Length, outside off, short arm jab to deep mid wicket

    8.2McCoy to Shaw,SIX!! Slow wide outside off, length ball, lofted over extra cover

    8.3McCoy to Shaw, four byes + no ball

    8.3McCoy to Shaw,Freehit - no run, Slow bouncer, wide

    8.3 McCoy to Shaw, (freehit) - wide, full down his legside

    8.3 McCoy to Shaw, (freehit) - 1 run, full toss on middle heaved to deep mid wicket

    8.4McCoy to Pant,FOUR!! length ball, on his pads, flicked to deep fine leg

    8.5McCoy to Pant,FOUR!! Full on off, heaved to wide long on

    8.6McCoy to Pant, no run

  • 22:11

    DC 69/2 after 8 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    7.1Ashwin to Pant, 2 runs, short on off, pulled to deep square

    7.2Ashwin to Pant, 1 run, length ball on off, under edge, goes to short third

    7.3Ashwin to Shaw, 1 run,flighted on middle, tucled to deep mid wicket

    7.4Ashwin to Pant, 1 run, length ball, pushed to deep fine leg

    7.5Ashwin to Shaw, 1 + wide

    7.5 Ashwin to Pant, 1 run

    7.6Ashwin to Shaw, 1 run

  • 22:07

    DC 60/2 after 7 overs

    Chahal to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    6.1 Chahal to Pant, 1 run, length ball on pads, lapped to short fine leg

    6.2Chahal to Shaw, no run, Full on middle. comes straight, defended

    6.3Chahal to Shaw, 1 run, flighted outside off, driven to dee[ extra cover

    6.4Chahal to Pant, 1 run, length, flat on middle, hit to deep square

    6.5Chahal to Shaw, 1 run, flighted on his legs, looks to slog sweep, top edge falls short of deep square

    6.6Chahal to Pant, 1 run

  • 22:02

    DC 55/2 after 6 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Khan is on strike.

    5.1 Ashwin to Khan,OUT! Caught! Wicket of the first ball!Full ball, flat outside off, goes for a sweep, Krishna takes it at square leg

    Rishabhb Pant is the new batter.

    5.2Ashwin to Pant, no run,length ball, straight on middle, defended

    5.3Ashwin to Pant,FOUR!! Short, quick on pads, flicked to deep square

    5.4Ashwin to Pant, 1 run, short, on pads, flicked to deep square

    5.5Ashwin to Shaw, 1 run, length, quick on off, tucked to deep mid wicket

    5.6Ashwin to Pant, 1 run

  • 21:56

    DC 48/1 after 5 overs

    Prasidh to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    4.1 Prasidh to Warner,FOUR!! Length ball, angling across, bottom edges just misses the stumps and runs behind keeper

    4.2Prasidh to Warner,FOUR!! Full on middle, walks away and smashed infront of mid on

    4.3Prasidh to Warner,OUT! Caught behind! Full, moves to his legside, he follows and and outside edge to keeper.

    Sarfaraz Khan is the new batter.

    4.4Prasidh to Khan, no run, full toss and hits him on his pads

    4.5Prasidh to Khan, 1 run, full ball on off, heaved to mid on

    4.6Prasidh to Shaw,FOUR! Full on middle, smashed down the ground

  • 21:51

    DC 35/0 after 4 overs

    McCoy to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    3.1 McCoy to Shaw, no run, short angling across, dabbed to short cover

    3.2McCoy to Shaw,FOUR!! Short on off, pulled infront of mid wicket

    3.3McCoy to Shaw, no run, slow, full outside off, pumped to mid off

    3.4McCoy to Shaw, 1 run, Short, angling across, flicked to deep square

    3.5McCoy to Warner,FOUR!! Length outside off, sliced over short third man

    3.6McCoy to Warner, 1 run

  • 21:46

    DC 25/0 after 3 overs

    Boult to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    2.1Boult to Shaw, 1 leg bye

    2.2Boult to Warner, no run, short just outside off, swing and a miss

    2.3Boult to Warner, FOUR!! Length ball on his body, twirls and guides it behind square leg

    2.4Boult to Warner, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to mid on

    2.5Boult to Warner, no run, short outside off, ducked!

    2.6Boult to Warner,SIX!! length ball, backs away and slashed over third man

  • 21:42

    DC 14/0 after 2 overs

    Prasidh to bowl,Warner is on strike.

    1.1Prasidh to Warner,FOUR!! Full and wide, sliced over exta cover

    1.2Prasidh to Warner, no run, full and wide, hit to extra cover

    1.3Prasidh to Warner, no run, length ball, just outside off, beats the outside edge

    1.4Prasidh to Warner, 1 run, length ball on off, pulled to deep sqaure

    1.5Prasidh to Shaw, no run, yorker on off, pushed to mid on

    1.6Prasidh to Shaw, 1 run

  • 21:33

    DC 8/0 after 1 over

    Trent Boult to bowl, Prithvi Shaw is on strike.

    0.1Boult to Shaw,FOUR! Short on body, flicked to deep square leg

    0.2Boult to Shaw, around the wicketFOUR!! Full on off, smashed past Boult towards long on

    0.3Boult to Shaw, no run, length ball, outside off, driven to extra cover

    0.4Boult to Shaw, no run, length ball outside off, pushed back to bowler

    0.5Boult to Shaw, no run, full and wide, misses it.

    0.6Boult to Shaw, no run

  • 21:32

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:16

    RR 222/2 after 20 overs

    Samson is on strike.

    Hetmyer is the new batter.

    19.1 Shardul to Samson, around the wicket,wide

    19.1Shardul to Samson, 2 runs, wide outside off, lofted over cover

    19.2Shardul to Samson,FOUR!! Full on off, clobbered down the ground

    19.3Shardul to Samson, wide

    19.3Shardul to Samson, 1 run, full and wide, heaved to mid wicket

    19.4Shardul to Hetmyer, 1 run, low full toss and heaved to deep mid wicket

    19.5Shardul to Samson,FOUR! Wide outside off, under edge goes past short third man

    19.6Shardul to Samson,SIX!! Full toss on middle and hammered over deep square.

  • 21:08

    RR 202/2 after 19 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    18.1Mustafizur to Buttler,FOUR!! Low full toss on off, swept infront of square

    18.2Mustafizur to Buttler,SIX!! Full and wide, smashed right infront of long off.

    18.3Mustafizur to Buttler,1 run, yorker on middle, guided to long off

    18.4Mustafizur to Samson, 1 run, full and wide, smashed to deep mid wicket

    18.5Mustafizur to Buttler,2 runs, yorker on legs, smashed past Mustafizur's leg

    18.6Mustafizur to Buttler,OUT! Full toss and heaved straight to Warner at long on

  • 20:59

    RR 188/1 after 18 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Samson is on strike.

    17.1 Khaleel to Samson, no run, full on off, looks to ramp it, misses it and ball hits his jaw.

    17.2Khaleel to Samson,FOUR!! Full and wide, hammered to cow corner

    17.3Khaleel to Samson,SIX!! Full toss, outside off, heaved over long on.

    17.4Khaleel to Samson, wide

    17.4 Khaleel to Samson,FOUR!! length ball very wide outside off, lofted over extra cover

    17.5Khaleel to Samson,.SIX!! Full and wide, sliced over deep cover

    17.6Khaleel to Samson. Slow bouncer, top edged, Khaleel drops a sitter

  • 20:56

    RR 167/1 after 17 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, Samson is on strike.

    16.1Mustafizur to Samson, 1 run

    16.2Mustafizur to Buttler, 1 run, low full toss, pushed to long off

    16.3Mustafizur to Samson,FOUR!! Short on off, upper cut over short third man

    16.4Mustafizur to Samson, 1 run, length ball, off cutter, punched to deep mid wicket

    16.5Mustafizur to Buttler, Yorker wide from the crease, dugged out to long on

    16.6Mustafizur to Samson, 1 run

  • 20:44

    RR 158/1 after 16 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, DDP is on strike.

    15.1 Khaleel to DDP,OUT! LBW! Full and straight, yorker, hits him infront of the wickets and goes to short third man. DC review! Three red hitting his leg stump.

    Sanju Samson is the new batter.

    15.2Khaleel to Samson, no run, yorker on leg, dugged out to mid off

    15.3Khaleel to Samson, no run, yorker on off, dugged out to bowler. Sensational fielding by Khaleel

    15.4Khaleel to Samson, 1 run, full and wide, slashed to deep cover

    15.5Khaleel to Buttler, 2 runs,100 for Jos Buttler, Full on legs, nudged to long on

    15.6Khaleel to Buttler, no run

  • 20:39

    RR 155/0 after 15 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl,Buttler is on strike,

    14.1 Kuldeep to Buttler,SIX!! Over pitched on leg, clears his front leg and hit over deep mid wicket

    14.2Kuldeep to Buttler,SIX!! Flat, quick and on middle, baseball-esque shot over the bowler.

    14.3Kuldeep to Buttler, 1 run, flat, length outside off, dabbed to deep cover

    14.4Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, short, wide and dabbed to cover

    14.5Kuldeep to Buttler,FOUR!! full outside off, heaved to wide long on

    14.6Kuldeep to Buttler, no run

  • 20:36

    RR 137/0 after 14 overs

    Axar to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    13.1 Axar to Buttler,FOUR!! full on middle, reverse swept infront of deep point

    13.2Axar to Buttler, no run, full and wide, under edge

    13.3Axar to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to deep cover

    13.4Axar to DDP,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut behind point. 50 for Devdutt Padikkal.

    13.5Axar to DDP, no run, length ball on off, hit back to bowler

    13.6Axar to DDP, no run

  • 20:31

    RR 128/0 after 13 overs

    Lalit Yadav to bowl, DDP is on strike.

    12.1 Lalit Yadav to DDP, 1 run, full toss on off, driven to long off

    12.2Lalit Yadav to Buttler,SIX!! Short on middle, pulled over deep mid wicket

    12.3Lalit Yadav to Buttler, no run, yorker on off.

    12.4Lalit Yadav to Buttler,FOUR! Full toss on off hit in front of deep square leg

    12.5Lalit Yadav to Buttler,SIX!! around the wicket, flat, wide and outside off, smacked down the ground

    12.6Lalit Yadav to Buttler, 1 run

  • 20:26

    RR 110/0 after 12 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    11.1 Mustafizur to Buttler, no run, slow, wide yorker, driven to short cover

    11.2Mustafizur to Buttler, 1 run, short and quick, on off, pushed to mid on

    11.3Mustafizur to DDP, 1 run, slow and outside off, dabbed to short third man

    11.4Mustafizur to Buttler, no run, short and angling across, swing and a miss

    11.5Mustafizur to Buttler,FOUR!! slow full on middle, slammed past DDP whoducked in time.

    11.6Mustafizur to Buttler, no run

  • 20:21

    RR 104/0 after 11 overs

    Lalit Yadav to bowl. Buttler is on strike.

    10.1 Lalit Yadav to Buttler, FOUR!! overpitched, low full toss on off, driven through extra cover. 50 for Jos Buttler.

    10.2Lalit Yadav to Buttler, 1 run,full on legs, clipped behind square leg

    10.3Lalit Yadav to DDP,FOUR!! Wide, flighted and outside off, smoked through extra cover

    10.4Lalit Yadav to DDP, 1 run, full, wide of the crease on middle, chipped to long on

    10.5Lalit Yadav to Buttler, 1 run

    10.6Lalit Yadav to DDP,SIX!! Full on middle, clobbered over deep mid wicket

  • 20:14

    RR 87/0 after 10 overs

    Thakur to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    9.1Thakur to Buttler, no run, length ball on off, defended

    9.2Thakur to Buttler, 1 run,length ball outside off, pushed to deep cover

    9.3Thakur to DDP, 1 run, full on legside, flicked to deep square.

    9.4Thakur to Buttler, no run, yorker on leg, jammed in

    9.5Thakur to Buttler,SIX!! length ball outside off, heaved over deep mid wicket

    9.6Thakur to Buttler, 1 run

  • 20:09

    RR 78/0 after 9 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl,DDP is on strike.

    8.1 Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, overpitched, steps down and hit to long off

    8.2Kuldeep to Buttler,SIX!! flat, quick and outside off, steps down and slammed it over long on

    8.3Kuldeep to Buttler, FOUR!! Over pitched on leg, steps down and hammers it past bowler

    8.4Kuldeep to Buttler 1 run, flat, low full toss outside leg, swatted to behind square

    8.5Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, full, on off and cut to point

    8.6Kuldeep to Buttler, wide

    8.6 Kuldeep to Buttler, 1 run

  • 20:06

    RR 63/0 after 8 overs

    Axar to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    7.1 Axar to Buttler, norun, full on off, under edge to fine leg

    7.2Axar to Buttler, length ball outside off, dabbed to point

    7.3Axar to Buttler,1 run, full and swept to short third

    7.4Axar to DDP,SIX!! Full on off, slog sweep over deep mid wicket

    7.5Axar to DDP,FOUR!! slow, flat and outside leg, swept behind square leg

    7.6Axar to DDP, 1 run

  • 20:01

    RR 51/0 after 7 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    6.1 Kuldeep to Buttler, no run, flat outside off, full pushed to point

    6.2Kuldeep to Buttler, 1 run, length ball, angling away, pushed to cover

    6.3Kuldeep to DDP, no run, full, outside off, drive and a miss

    6.4Kuldeep to DDP,FOUR!! Over pitched outside off, swept infront of mid wicket

    6.5Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, full, outside off, goes on backfoot to cut, under edge to short third man

    6.6Kuldeep to Buttler, 1 run

  • 19:55

    RR 44/0 after 6 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    5.1 Khaleel to Buttler,SIX!! Full on off, clobbered over deep mid wicket

    5.2Khaleel to Buttler, 2 runs, length ball, angling away, hoicked over mid off.

    5.3Khaleel to Buttler, no run, yorker on off, dug out to extra cover

    5.4Khaleel to Buttler,SIX!! Slow, length and full outside off, smacked over deep mid wicket

    5.5Khaleel to Buttler, no run, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss

    5.6Khaleel to Buttler, 1 run

  • 19:51

    RR 29/0 after 5 overs

    Lalit Yadav to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    4.1 Lalit Yadav to Buttler, 1 run, overpitched on off, driven to long off

    4.2Lalit Yadav to DDP, no run, short on off, punched to short cover

    4.3Lalit Yadav to DDP, 1 run, lengtth ball on off, punched to long off

    4.4Lalit Yadav to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off, under edge to bowler

    4.5Lalit Yadav to Buttler,1 run, slow, short and steps down to chip it to deep mid wicket

    4.6Lalit Yadav to DDP, no run

  • 19:46

    RR 26/0 after 4 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, DDP is on strike.

    3.1 Mustafizur to DDP, 2 runs, length ball outside off. pushed to deep cover

    3.2Mustafizur to DDP,FOUR!! Touch full wide outside, goes for an expansive cover drive, outside edge flies over short third man

    3.3Mustafizur to DDP, FOUR!! length ball this time on his pads, guides it to deep fine leg

    3.4Mustafizur to DDP,FOUR!! Full ball, half-volley outside off, driven through covers.

    3.5Mustafizur to DDP, no run, full, slow on middle, pushed to mid wicket

    3.6Mustafizur to DDP, no run

  • 19:42

    RR 12/0 after 3 overs

    Lalit to bowl, DDP is on strike.

    2.1 Lalit to DDP, no run, length ball, comes in, on off, cut to cover

    2.2Lalit to DDP, 1 run, short just outside off, pushed to long off

    2.3Lalit to Buttler, 1 run, length, flat and quick on off, tucked to deep mid wicket

    2.4Lalit to DDP, no run, length ball, outside off, punched to mid wicket

    2.5Lalit to DDP, no run, yorker on middle, pushed bacl to bowler

    2.6Lalit to DDP, 1 run

  • 19:34

    RR 9/0 after 2 overs

    Shardul to bowl DDP is on strike.

    1.1 Shardul to DDP, no run, length ball, pitched on off, shapes in, defended.

    1.2Shardul to DDP,1 leg bye, length ball, pitched outside leg?, shapes in, hits his pads.DC review! LBW! Pitched outside leg.

    1.3Shardul to Buttler, no run, full, on off, shapes away, pushed to mid-off

    1.4Shardul to Buttler. no run, length ball and wide, swing and a miss

    1.5Shardul to Buttler, no run, touch short, wide of the crease, pitched on off, defended.

    1.6Shardul to Buttler, no run

  • 19:28

    RR 8/0 after 1 over

    Khaleel Ahmedto start for DC, Jos Buttler is on strike.

    0.1Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler, no run, length ball, outside off, left.

    0.2Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler, no run, touch fuller, pitched on middle, angling across, beats the edge

    0.3Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler, no run, length ball on off, leaves him and beats the outside edge

    0.4Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler,FOUR!! touch short, outside off, moves to off, and top edge over short third man

    0.5Khaleel Ahmedto Buttler, no run, length ball, angling across, left.

    0.6Khalee lAhmedto Buttler,FOUR!! length ball outside off, edged past slip

  • 19:26

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:05

    Teams

    Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

  • 19:01

    Toss

    Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl

  • 18:30

    On the other hand,Delhishowed incredible mental toughness to dish out impressive shows with bat and ball.

  • 18:29

    All four wins ofRajasthaninIPL2022 have come by batting first, completely going against the 'win toss and chase total' formula.

  • 18:28

    A win forRajasthancould help them dislodge Gujarat Titans from the top of the table, while a win forDelhiwill take them into the upper half of the points tally, provided their superior net run rate doesn't take a huge hit.