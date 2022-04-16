IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Another run out for Virat Kohli, RCB 3 down

Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Stay tuned for live updates.
RCB 47/3 after 8 overs
Axar to bowl, Maxwell is on strike.
7.1 Axar to Maxwell, 1 run, short and pushed to deep square
7.2Axar to Maxwell, no run, full ball on off, defended.
7.3Axar to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to deep mid wicket
7.4Axar to Suyash, 1 run, length ball, and hits it sweetly down the ground
7.5Axar to Maxwell, no run, full on middle and driven to short cover
7.6Axar to Maxwell, 1 run
RCB 42/3 after 7 overs
Shardul to bowl, Kohli is on strike,
6.1 Shardul to Kohli, no run, length ball, dabbed to point
6.2Shardul to Kohli,OUT! RUN OUT!Full and outside off, pushed it to backeard point and Lalit Yada grabs, dives and throws and hits the stumps, Kohli is short of his crease.
Suyash Prabhudessai is new batter.
6.3Shardul to Suyash, 1 run,
6.4Shardul to Maxwell, no run, short and wide, cut to point fielder
6.5Shardul to Maxwell, 1 run, Length, outside off, driven to mid off
6.6Shardul to Suyash, no run
RCB 40/2 after 6 overs
Rahman to bowl, Maxwell is on strike.
5.1 Rahman to Maxwell, no run, full and anlging away, beats his outside edge
5.2Rahman to Maxwell,FOUR!! Full on his off, dugs it out and punched through extra cover
5.3Rahman to Maxwell, 1 run, Touch short and pushed to point
5.4Rahman to Virat, no run, around the wicket, back of length, clipped to mid wicket
5.5Rahman to Virat, 1 run, length ball, pushed to cover point
5.6Rahman to Maxwell,FOUR!! Length ball on middle, lapped over short fine leg
RCB 30/2 after 5 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Virat is on strike.
4.1 Khaleel to Virat, 1 run, touch short, dabbed to point
4.2Khaleel to Maxwell, 1 run, full and goes for a flick, mistimes it to mid wicket
4.3Khaleel to Virat, no run, length ball on off, dabbed to point
4.4Khaleel to Virat, no run, outside off, full and beats his outside edge
4.5Khaleel to VIrat,FOUR!! Full ball on off, driven down and beats diving mid off fielder.
4.6Khaleel to Virat, no run
RCB 24/2 after 4 overs
Axar to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
3.1 Axar to Kohli, 1 run, length ball, punched down the ground to long on
3.2Axar to Maxwell, 1 run, touch fuller, driven down to long ogg
3.3Axar to Kohli, 1 run, full, outside off, drives it long off
3.4Axar to Maxwell,no run, Length ball, comes back in, mis times his cut.
3.5Axar to Maxwell,FOUR!! Touch short and cut behind backward point
3.6Axar to Maxwell, no run
RCB 17/2 after 3 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
2.1 Khaleel to Kohli, 1 run, Full wide outside off, driven down the ground
2.2Khaleel to Faf, no run, Length ball, on off, punched to cover.
2.3Khaleel to Faf,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Length ball, angling away, comes down the track and slaps it over cover. Caught in the deep.
Glenn Maxwell is on strike.
2.4Khaleel to Maxwell, no run, touch fuller on off, pushed back to bowler.
2.5Khaleel to Maxwell, no run, Full on middle, cramped him, pushed to bowler
2.6Khaleel to Maxwell,FOUR! Slow on off, guided behind backward point
RCB 12/1 after 2 overs
Shardul to bowl, Anuj is on strike,
1.1 Shardul to Anuj,OUT!! LBW!! Full swing in, he looks to flick it and misses it completely.
Virat Kohli is next in.
1.2Shardul to Kohli,2 runs, full outside off, shaping away, driven through cover
1.3Shardul to Kohli, 1 run, Length ball, punched to deep cover.
1.4Shardul to Faf, FOUR!! Comes down and drives it wide of mid-off.
1.5Shardul to Faf, no run, Length ball, angling in, beats his inside edge.
1.6Shardul to Faf, no run
RCB 5/0 after 1 over
Mustafizur Rahman to start, Faf is on strike.
0.1Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, no run, length ball, shaping in, defended.
0.2Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, touch fuller, shaping in, hits him on his pads
0.3Mustafizur Rahman to Faf,FOUR!! length ball, sliding down his pads, tucked to fine leg
0.4Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, no run, full, wide outside off, driven to short cover.
0.5Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, no run, back of length, on off, punched to mid off
0.6Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, wide
0.6 Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessismarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first.
The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
It was absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board.
RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing.