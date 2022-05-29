IPL 2022 Final Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Hardik jolts the Royals as Sanju Samson has to go

Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more. Stay tuned for live updates.
RR 60/2 after 9 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Hardik tobowl.
8.1 Hardik to Buttler, 1 run, short ball outside off slapped to deep point
8.2Hardik to Samson,OUT! Length ball outside off on a hard length, looks to heave it to the onside, top edge and Sai Kishore runs backwards from point to hold on to a stunner.
Here's DDP.
8.3Hardik to DDP, no run, length ball on middle stump, hint of shape away, beats the outside edge
8.4Hardik to DDP, no run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to midwicket
8.5Hardik to DDP, no run, length ball on off stump, shapes away as he looks to work it to the off side
8.6Hardik to DDP, no run
RR 59/1 after 8 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Rashid Khan to bowl.
7.1 Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, Full on off stump, worked it wide of cover
7.2Rashid to Samson, Floated on off stump, fuller and punched it to long-off
7.3Rashid to Buttler, no run, short and wide, attempts to slash it, beaten.
7.4Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off pushed to deep point
7.5Rashid to Samson, 1 run, floated on a length around middle and off, wrong'un, goes back and worked to the onside
7.6Rashid to Buttler, 1 run
RR 54/1 after 7 overs
Sanju Samson is on strike, Fergusonto bowl.
6.1 Fergusonto Samson, no run, full ball outside off, hangs back and drilled to mid-off
6.2Fergusonto Samson, 1 run, slow low full toss outside off, slices it to deep point
6.3Fergusonto Buttler, no run, back of a length outside off stump, attempts to cut it, beaten
6.4Fergusonto Buttler,FOUR!! Slow ball fuller outside off, and drills it over mid-off for a four
6.5Fergusonto Buttler,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, cut away in front of third.
6.6Fergusonto Buttler, 1 run
RR 45/1 after 6 overs
Sanju Samson is on strike,Rashid to bowl.
5.1 Rashid to Samson,FOUR! length ball around off stump punched through extra cover, and the misfielding allows the ball to run away to boundary.
5.2 Rashid to Samson, 1 run, length ball on off stump, wrong'un, worked to long-on
5.3Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, fuller on pads worked to deep square leg
5.4Rashid to Samson, no run, length ball around off, punched back to Rashid.
5.5Rashid to Samson, 1 run, floated on off stump, wrong'un, goes on backfoot and pushed to long-on
5.6Rashid to Buttler, 1 run
RR 37/1 after 5 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike,Ferguson to bowl
4.1 Ferguson to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off driven to covers.
4.2 Ferguson to Buttler, 1 run, back of a length on off stump, pushed to mid-off.
Here's Samson.
4.3Ferguson to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball on the stumps hoicks it over mid-on for a four.
4.4Ferguson to Samson, 1 run, back of a length on middle, steered to point
4.5Ferguson to Buttler, no run, slower ball, fulloutside off, looks to squeeze it to third, beaten,
4.6Ferguson to Buttler, no run
RR 31/1 after 4 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike, Yash Dayal to bowl.
3.1 Yash to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length outside off steered to short third for a quick single
3.2Yash to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg clears the front leg, lacks timing on the pull to wide of mid-on
3.3Yash to Jaiswal, no run, short ball outside off backs away to slash it over short third, misses
3.4Yash to Jaiswal,2 runs, slower one around off touch fuller throws the bat on it, thick edge flies over point.
3.5Yash to Jaiswal,SIX! Short ball this time on the stumps, smokes it over fine leg for a huge six.
3.6Yash to Jaiswal,OUT! Caught! Back of a length this time comes back in, miscues the pull to Sai Kishore at deep square leg
RR 21/0 after 3 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, and Mohammad Shami to bowl.
2.1 Shami to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched wide of mid-off for a quick single
2.2Shami to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length angling in on middle and off, looking for a big heave, misses
2.3Shami to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Length ball around middle and off makes room and clears mid-off for a four.
2.4Shami to Jaiswal, no run, length ball outside off, again looks to muscle the ball down the ground, swing and a miss
2.5Shami to Jaiswal,SIX!! Touch fuller this time, half volleyoutside off stump, smashes it over extra cover for a six
2.6Shami to Jaiswal, 3 runs
RR 7/0 after 2 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Yash Dayal to bowl.
1.1 Yash to Buttler, no run, full ball around off stump, shoulders his arm.
1.2Yash to Buttler, no run, length ball on middle and off, fended off the backfoot
1.3Yash to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball angling across outside off stump, cut away to the right of diving point fielder.
1.4Yash to Buttler, no run, length ball on off stump, defended.
1.5Yash to Buttler, 1 run, Short ball on the off stump, swivels and guides it along the ground to fine leg
1.6Yash to Jaiswal, no run
RR 2/0 after 1 over
Mohammad Shami to start for GT, Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike.
0.1 Shami to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length ball around off stump punched to extra cover
0.2Shami to Jaiswal, 1 leg bye,length ball angling in, looks to drive it, hits the pads and goes wide of first slip
0.3Shami to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on middle and off stump flicked wide of mid-on
0.4Shami to Jaiswal, no run, length ball outside off stumps, left alone
0.5Shami to Jaiswal, no run, touch fuller swinging in from middle stump, clipped to square leg fielder
0.6Shami to Jaiswal, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and chose to bat first.
Sanju is perhaps one of those rare Indian cricketers, who has a massive fan following despite not having played even 20 international matches for the country.
A fit-again Hardik took to leadership like fish takes to water and showed the way with his performances and the reason why he will always be an asset for Indian cricket.
WhenIPLstarted over two months back, nobody would have believed that two captains walking out for toss in the title clash will be Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson.