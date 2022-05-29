IPL 2022 Final Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live: 'Titans' of Gujarat brace up for 'Royal' fight from Rajasthan's rockstars

  • updated: May 29 2022, 18:25 ist
Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 18:22

    Sanju is perhaps one of those rare Indian cricketers, who has a massive fan following despite not having played even 20 international matches for the country.

  • 18:22

    A fit-again Hardik took to leadership like fish takes to water and showed the way with his performances and the reason why he will always be an asset for Indian cricket.

  • 18:21

    WhenIPLstarted over two months back, nobody would have believed that two captains walking out for toss in the title clash will be Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson.