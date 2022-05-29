IPL 2022 Final Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live: 'Titans' of Gujarat brace up for 'Royal' fight from Rajasthan's rockstars

Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more. Stay tuned for live updates.
Sanju is perhaps one of those rare Indian cricketers, who has a massive fan following despite not having played even 20 international matches for the country.
A fit-again Hardik took to leadership like fish takes to water and showed the way with his performances and the reason why he will always be an asset for Indian cricket.
WhenIPLstarted over two months back, nobody would have believed that two captains walking out for toss in the title clash will be Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson.