IPL 2022 GT vs CSK | CSK look to push on after first victory

It's a battle royale amongst teams Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who will be playing at MCA Stadium in Pune. GT are at the top of the table while CSK have finally managed to get a win out of their 5 matches. Here is our team analysis:

Team analysis of Gujarat Titans:

Strengths: Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, and David Miller are a few players that have stood up and helped the team in winning their previous matches.

GT have scored the most runs in the last 5 overs with a strike rate of 181. A headache for opposition bowlers as all their plans against them goes down the hill.

Hardik Pandya this season has shut all his naysayers by picking up wickets 4 at an average of 7.56 and has scored 228 runs at a strike rate of 136 and has been a live wire on the field.

David Miller with his impressive batting in the previous match and striking at 143 per 100 balls has found his mojo back.

Weaknesses: Even after repeated failures of Mathew Wade the GT's management still hasn’t addressed that issue. When they can easily replace him with Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Vijay Shankar's horrid form does not deserve a selection in the playing XI rather Sai Sudarshan should've been given a long rope.

Team analysis of Chennai Super Kings:

Strengths: With the team finally registering a win against their name this season, their confidence will be high coming into this game.

Shivam Dube had been the find of the season for them. He bats at a rate of 164 between the overs 6 to 20 and while in slog overs this strike rate goes up to 198. A terrifying batter with long levers and strong in the "V" for the bowlers.

He addresses the issue that was plaguing the team in the previous 4 matches i.e. firepower in the middle overs.

Maheesh Theekshana a mystery spinner plying his trade for CSK this season has been sensational in the T20s across the last 3 years. His bowling strike rate increases as the innings progress, making it difficult for the batters to read, comprehend, and hit his balls.

Robin Uthappa has been their batting mainstay and propelling CSK in the powerplay.

Weaknesses: The bowling department with the absence of Deepak Chahar has found them in the doldrums often. Currently, with no death bowling options available they leak a lot of runs at a good rate too.

The struggle of Ambati Rayudu and the mystery around his selection has still not been found.

Going into the tournament CSK should look to invest in the future and give long ropes to some players. Dwaine Pretorius is ideal and with similar skills to that of Dwayne Bravo can replace him.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar can be slotted in for Ambati Rayudu and a fit-again Adam Milne can come in place of Chris Jordan.

Mukesh Choudhary their left arm-opening fast bowler must go and Simarjeet Singh must come into the playing XI.

Impact player for GT:

Hardik Pandya: With him back at his best, he has been all over the field for GT be it with the bat, ball, or his fielding. An impactful player and a captain who likes to put around his bowlers to reassure them. He has been impactful this season.

Impact player for CSK:

Shivam Dube: Who would've thought until 3 months ago that Shivam Dube will be one of the contenders for Orange Cap this season. A calming factor in their otherwise unstable middle order. He strikes the ball in V and with so much ease.

Head-to-head: Both the teams still haven't played each other.

Check out the latest videos from DH: