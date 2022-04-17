IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Titans are in tatters as they lose 3 wickets
IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Titans are in tatters as they lose 3 wickets
updated: Apr 17 2022, 22:05 ist
It will be a test of wits between two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with debutants Gujarat Titans in an IPL game in Pune on Sunday. Stay tuned for live updates.
22:02
GT 48/4 after 8 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Miller is on strike.
7.1 Jadeja to Miller, 1 run, length ball on leg, tucked to deep square
7.2Jadeja to Saha, 1 run, Length ball, comes down and hits it through cover
7.3Jadeja to Miller, no run, length ball, gets stuck in his pads
7.4Jadeja to Miller, no run, length ball, misses pull
7.5Jadeja to Miller, 1 run,
7.6Jadeja to Saha,OUT!! CAUGHT!! short ball and pulls it straight to deep square leg
21:56
GT 45/3 after 7 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Miller is on strike.
6.1 Mukesh to Miller, 1 run, Short on his leg, pulled to deep mid wicket
6.2 Mukesh to Saha, no run, Length ball on middle, defended back to bowler
6.3 Mukesh to Saha, 1 run, Length ball outside off, guided to third man
6.4 Mukesh to Miller, no run, Yorker on legstump, flicked to mid wicket
6.5 Mukesh to Miller,FOUR!! Yorker down the leg, whipped behind square leg
6.6 Mukesh to Miller, wide
6.6 Mukesh to Miller, 1 run
21:53
GT 37/3 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Saha is on strike.
5.1Theekshana to Saha, 1 run, length ball, tucked to behind square
5.2Theekshana to Miller, 1 run, length on stumps, pulled to deep mid wicket
5.3Theekshana to Saha, 4 byes, flat and quick, goes for a sweep, misses bat and keeper.
5.4Theekshana to Saha, 1 run, length ball outside of tapped to point
5.5Theekshana to MIller, FOUR!! Full on off, goes straight back over bowler's head
5.6Theekshana to Miller, 1 run
21:48
GT 25/3 after 5 overs
Jordan to bowl, Saha is on strike.
4.1 Jordan to Saha, 1 run, length ball and pushed to point
4.2Jordan to MIller, 1 run, short ball on off, tucked to deep square leg
4.3Jordan to Saha, 2 runs, short and swivelled to deep mid wicket
4.4Jordan to Saha, 1 leg bye
4.5Jordan to Miller,FOUR!! Length ball, outside off, deft touch to third man
4.6Jordan to Miller, no run
21:44
GT 16/3 after 4 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Manohar is on strike.
3.1Theekshana to Manohar, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
3.2Theekshana to Manohar, 1 run, yorker on off, dug out to long on
3.3Theekshana to Saha, 1 run, wide, and sweeped to square
3.4Theekshana to Manohar, no run, Length ball on off, defended to cover
3.5Theekshana to Manohar,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full on middle stump, looks to go offside and hits straight to Moeen Ali at cover
David Miller is new batter.
3.6Theekshana to Miller, no run,
21:39
GT 14/2 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Manohar is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to Manohar, FOUR!! Full and wide, punched over cover point
2.2Mukesh to Manohar, no run, length ball, outside off, misses his edge
2.3Mukesh to Manohar, no run, Length ball, outside off, pushed to cover
2.4Mukesh to Manohar,FOUR!! Short and angling across, slashed over backward point
2.5Mukesh to Manohar, no run, wide outside off, punched to mid off
2.6Mukesh to Manohar, 1 run
21:34
GT 5/2 after 2 overs
Theekshana to bowl,Saha is on strike.
1.1 Theekshana to Saha, 1 run, full on middle, driven to mid on
VIjay Shankar is new batter.
1.2 Theekshana to Shankar, no run, length ball, on off, defended back to bowler
1.3 Theekshana to Shankar,OUT!! CAUGHT BEHIND!! Short and wide, goes for a cut, inside edge and Dhoni takes it comfortably.
Abhinav Manohar is new batter.
1.4 Theekshana to Manohar, 1 run, length ball on the stump, tucked to mid wiclet
1.5 Theekshana to Saha, 1 run, length ball on leg, tucked to mid wicket
1.6 Theekshana to Manohar, 1 run
21:24
GT 1/1 after 1 over
Mukesh to start, Saha is on strike
0.1Mukesh to Saha, no run, Short ball, shapes back in.
0.2Mukesh to Saha, no run, Length ball, shapes back in and pushed to mid on
0.3Mukesh to Saha, no run, full, wide, outside, drive and a miss
0.4Mukesh to Saha, no run, length ball, outside off, punched to extra cover
0.5Mukesh to Saha, 1 run,full length on off, driven to mid off
0.6 Mukesh to Gill,OUT! CAUGHT!! Short and wide outside off, goes for a cut and hits it to Robin Uthappa at cover point
21:24
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSKplayers are on the field and in a huddle. GTopeners Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Sahamarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:09
CSK 169/5 after 20 overs
Lockie to bowl, Dube is on strike.
19.1Lockie to Dube,FOUR!! Length ball, on legs, flicked high in the sky to deep square boundary
19.2Lockie to Dube, no run, wide yorker, beats his outside edge
19.3Lockie to Dube, 1 run, Yorker just outside off, dugged out and hit to long off
19.4Lockie to Jadeja,SIX!! He misses his length and Jadeja's wild slog goes over deep mid wicket, length ball
19.5Lockie to Jadeja,SIX!! Slow, length ball another wild slog goes over deep mid wicket
19.6Lockie to Jadeja, 2 runs, full toss outside off, slapped to long off..RUN OUT!! While running the second. Dube run out!
21:04
CSK 151/4 after 19 overs
Rashid to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
18.1Rashid to Jadeja,no run, Quick, flat and hit him on his pad. Jadeja reviews!
18.2Rashid to Jadeja, 1 run, length and driven down the ground
18.3Rashid to Dube, 1 run, short outside off, pushed to long on
18.4Rashid to Jadeja, 2 runs,full outside off, sweeped to deep mid wicket
18.5Rashid to Jadeja, 1 run, length ball, googly tapped to cover
18.6Rashid to Dube, 1 run
20:59
CSK 145/4 after 18 overs
Joseph to bowl, Dube is on strike.
17.1 Joseph to Dube, 2 runs, Full, angling across and heaved to long on
17.2Joseph to Dube, 1 run, wide yorker, slammed to extra cover
17.3Joseph to Jadeja, 1 run, Fuller length, just outside off, driven to long off
17.4Joseph to Dube,FOUR!! Slower ball, wide outside off, length ball and heaved over cow corner
17.5Joseph to Dube, 1 run, short and carved to deep point
17.6Joseph to Jadeja, 1 run
20:52
CSK 135/4 after 17 overs
Dayal to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
16.1 Dayal to Gaikwad, 2 runs, yorker outside off, sliced behind point
16.2Dayal to Gaikwad,OUT! Full on off stump, sweeps it straight to deep square leg fielder.
Ravindra Jadeja is new batter.
16.3Dayal to Jadeja, no run,short and left alone
16.4Dayal to Jadeja,2 runs, short and just outside off, pulled infront of long on
16.5Dayal to Jadeja, 1 run, full just outside off, driven to mid off
16.6Dayal to Dube, 1 run
20:46
CSK 129/3 after 16 overs
Shami to bowl, Dube is on strike.
15.1 Shami to Dube, no run, full just outside off, beats his outside edge
15.2Shami to Dube, 1 run, length ball, on off, driven to cover
15.3Shami to Gaikwad, 1 run, full length on leg, chipped to long off
15.4Shami to Dube,no run!! Yorker on middle, swing and a miss, hits him infront of the stumps.Inside edge.
15.5Shami to Dube, 1 run, yorker on the stumps, tucked to deep mid wicket
15.6Shami to Gaikwad, 1 run
20:38
CSK 125/3 after 15 overs
Joseph to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
14.1 Joseph to Rayufu, no run, short and wide, swing and a miss
14.2Joseph to Rayudu, no run, short and wide, swing and a miss
14.3Joseph to Rayudu,OUT! Short and wide, manages to slice it straight to deep point.
Shivam Dube is new batter.
14.4Joseph to Dube, no run, short and on off, left alone.
14.5Joseph to Dube, no run, Short on middle, defended back to bowler
14.6Joseph to Dube, 1 run
20:34
CSK 124/2 after 14 overs
Rashid to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
13.1 Rashid to Rayudu,2 runs, touch full, googly and clipped to deep mid wicket
13.2Rashid to Rayudu,SIX!! Short and coming back in and hoicked over deep mid wicket
13.3Rashid to Rayudu, 1 run, short, on his pads, tucked behind square
13.4Rashid to Gaikwad, 1 run, Short and pushed to deep cover
13.5Rashid to Rayudu, 1 run
13.6Rashid to Gaikwad, no run
20:28
CSK 113/2 after 13 overs
Lockie to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
12.1 Lockie to Rayudu, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, eased away to long on
12.2Lockie to Gaikwad, 1 run, full toss on off stump, driven down to long on
12.3Lockie to Rayudu, no run, yorker on middle, charges down the track and chops it to bowler
12.4Lockie to Rayudu, 1 run, short length, looks to slap it over mid off and dropped there
12.5Lockie to Gaikwad,SIX! Touch short on middle, moves to leg side and slaps it over deep mid wicket
12.6Lockie to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Full toss this time and hit over mid off
20:23
CSK 100/2 after 12 overs
Dayal to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
11.1 Dayal to Gaikwad, 1 run, full length on pads, tucked to mid wicket.50 for Ruturaj Gaikwad.
11.2Dayal to Rayudu,FOUR!! Slow on legs, move across legside and drives it through deep cover
11.3Dayal to Rayudu, 1 run, slow on his leg, flicked to deep mid wicket.no ball
11.3 Dayal to Gaikwad, SIX!! Slow ball,length ball, rocks back and slams it behind square leg
11.4Dayal to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to deep mid wicket
11.5Dayal to Rayudu,FOUR!! Short of length on off, upper cut over short third man
11.6Dayal to Rayudu, 1 run
20:18
CSK 81/2 after 11 overs
Joseph to bow, Gaikwad is on strike.
10.1 Joseph to Gaikwad,SIX! Short on body and pulled over deep square leg
10.2Joseph to Gaikwad, 1 run, back of length, dabbed
10.3Joseph to Rayudu, no run, Full just outside off a wild swing and a miss
10.4Joseph to Rayudu,SIX!! Length ball, charges down the track and cruncehes it down to long off
10.5Joseph to Rayudu, 1 run, full length on off, driven to cover
10.6Joseph to Gaikwad, 1 run
20:14
CSK 66/2 after 10 overs
Rashid to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
9.1 Rashid to Gaikwad, no run, full on middle and pushed to cover
9.2Rashid to Gaikwad, 1 run,wrong'un short of length and tucked to deep square
9.3Rashid to Rayudu, no run, short on pads, defended
9.4Rashid to Rayudu,FOUR! Flighted outside off, hammered down the ground
9.5Rashid to Rayudu, 1 run, Short and flat, tucked to square leg
9.6Rashid to Gaikwad, 1 run
20:08
CSK 59/2 after 9 overs
Lockie to bowl, Rayudu is on strike
8.1 Lockie to Rayudu,1 run, full just outside off, driven to long off
8.2Lockie to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball, dabbed to cover
8.3Lockie to Rayudu, 1 run, short on his body, manages to flick it to behind square leg
8.4Lockie to Gaikwad, 1 run, full just outside off, sliced to deep point
8.5Lockie to Rayudu, FOUR!! Short ball on off, pulled infront of square
8.6Lockie to Rayudu no run
20:05
CSK 51/2 after 8 overs
Rashid to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
7.1 Rashid to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut to deep point
7.2Rashid to Gaikwad, 1 run, fuller on middle, tucked to deep square leg
7.3Rashid to Rayudu, 1 run, wronn'un on off, tucked to mid wicket
7.4Rashid to Gaikwad, 1 run, wrong'un, short of length and pulled to deep mid wicket
7.5Rashid to Rayudu, no run, full this time, flat and goes past the outside egde
7.6Rashid to Rayudu, 1 run
20:00
CSK 46/2 after 7 overs
Lockie to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
6.1 Lockie to Rayudu, 1 run, yorker on middle stump, flicked to deep square
6.2Lockie to Gaikwad, no run, length ball, outside off, left alone
6.3Lockie to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball, on off, tucked to deep fine leg
6.4Lockie to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball outside off, dabbed to short cover
6.5Lockie to Gaikwad, no run
6.6Lockie to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Short and just outside off, pulled infront of mid wicket
19:54
CSK 39/2 after 6 overs
Joseph to bowl, Ali is on strike.
5.1 Joseph to Ali, no run, length ball, outside off, left alone
5.2Joseph to Ali, wide, short and outside, off another swing and a miss.
5.2Joseph to Ali,OUT! Chopped on!! Full outside off, goes for a wild swing and inside edge on to stumps.
Ambati Rayuduis new batter.
5.3Joseph to Rayudu, 1 run, short ball, on his body, top edge falls between backward short leg and mid wicket
5.4Joseph to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on midddle, pushed back to bowler.
5.5Joseph to Gaikwad, no run, length ball, outside off, pushed to backward point
5.6Joseph to Gaikwad,SIX!! Short ball at waist and pulled over deep mid wicket
19:50
CSK 31/1 after 5 overs
Shami to bwol, Gaikwad is on strike,
4.1 Shami to Gaikwad, no run
4.2Shami to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Full ball on his pads and flicked behind square
4.3Shami to Gaikwad, no run, full ball on off, swing and a miss
4.4Shami to Gaikwad, no run, length ball, punched to extra cover
4.5Shami to Gaikwad, no run, touch fuller,tucked to mid wicket
4.6Shami to Gaikwad, no run
19:46
CSK 27/1 after 4 overs
Dayal to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
3.1Dayal to Gaikwad, no run, angling across, dabbed to point
3.2Dayal to Gaikwad, no run, angling across and dabebd to point
3.3Dayal to Gaikwad,SIX!! Hint straight on leg, steps down and hoicks it over deep square leg
3.4Dayal to Gaikwad, no run, touch fuller this time on off, dabbed to cover
3.5Dayal to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Short on legs, top edge over short fine leg
3.6Dayal to Gaikwad, 1 run
19:39
CSK 16/1 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Uthappa is on strike,
2.1Shami to Uthappa, no run, Full on middle, hit high on pads
2.2Shami to Uthappa, OUT!! LBW!! full again, swing and a miss, hits him this time low on the back pad.GT Review! Three reds1 OUT
Moeen Ali is new batter.
2.3Shami to Ali, 1 run, Length ball, on off, tucked to mid on
2.4Shami to Gaikwad, wide
2.4Shami to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Length ball, angling in, inside edge and ball goes past keeper
2.5Shami to Gaikwad, 2 runs,length ball, moving away, slapped to cover point
2.6Shami to Gaikwad, 1 run
19:34
CSK 7/0 after 2 overs
Dayal to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
1.1 Dayal to Uthappa, no run, full, outside off, driven to cover
1.2Dayal to Uthappa, no run, length ball, on middle stump, punched to cover
1.3Dayal to Uthappa, 1 run, touch fuller on his pads, flicked to mid wicket
1.4Dayal to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball, on middle, pushed to mid off
1.5Dayal to Uthappa, no run, full outside off, driven straight to cover
1.6Dayal to Uthappa, wide
1.6Dayal to Uthappa, 1 run
19:30
CSK 3/0 after 1 over
Mohammad Shami to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Shami to Ruturaj, no run, short and wide, hit straight to gully.
0.2Shami to Ruturaj, no run, length ball, on off, pushed back to bowler.
0.3Shami to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball, just outside off, guided to third man
0.4Shami to Uthappa, wide
0.4 Shami to Uthappa, no run, length ball, pushed to short cover
0.5Shami to Uthappa, no run, touch fuller on off, defended back to bowler
0.6Shami to Uthappa, 1 run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappamarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:05
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Rashid Khan is the captain today for Gujarat Titans.
GT won the toss and chose to bowl first
18:50
Bowling has been a major concern for CSK but the former champions produced a better show against RCB with the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and skipper Jadeja running riot with seven wickets between them in their last match.
18:50
Pandya has given the newcomers a rollicking start with four wins in five games. The Titans are headed into the match after bouncing back from their only loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.
18:50
Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum after wins in their previous matches.
