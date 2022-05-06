IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live: Another wicket jolts Mumbai Indians

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
MI 142/4 after 17 overs
Rashid to bowl, Varma is on strike.
16.1 Rashid to Varma, 1 run, length ball on legs, pulled to deep square leg
16.2Rashid to David, 1 run, flatter on leg stump, pushed to mid on
16.3Rashid to Varma, 2 runs, tossed up on leg stump, flicked to cow corner
16.4Rashid to Varma, 1 run
16.5Rashid to David, 1 run
16.6Rashid to Varma, 2 runs
MI 134/4 after 16 overs
Shami to bowl, David is on strike.
15.1 Shami to David, no run, length ball outside off, beats the outside edge
15.2Shami to David,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, driven past mid off fielder.
15.3Shami to David,FOUR!! back of length on off stump, pulled infron of deep backward square
15.4Shami to David, 2 runs, length ball outside off, driven to deep extra cover
15.5Shami to David, 2 runs
15.6Shami to David, 2 runs
MI 120/4 after 15 overs
Rashid to bowl, Pollard is on strike.
14.1 Rashid to Pollard, no run, flat, quick length ball outside off, beats the outside edge
14.2Rashid to Pollard, no run, back of length, pushed back
14.3Rashid to Pollard, no run, floated on middle, googly, hits the pad
14.4Rashid to Pollard, no run, length ball around off, defended on front foot
14.5Rashid to Pollard,OUT! Floated around off stump, deceives Pollard to come forward and beats the ball and it hits the off stump.
Tim David comes in next.
14.6Rashid to David, 1 run
MI 119/3 after 14 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Pollard is on strike.
13.1 Ferguson to Pollard, 2 runs, yorker on leg stump, jammed to deep backward square
13.2Ferguson to Pollard, no run, slower one this time, angling in, hits the pads.
13.3Ferguson to Pollard, no run, back of length, on off stump, pushed back to bowler
13.4Ferguson to Pollard, no run, short and wide, swing and a miss
13.5Ferguson to Pollard, slower ball, fuller on middle and leg, pushed back
13.6Ferguson to Pollard, 1 run
MI 116/3 after 13 overs
Sangwan to bowl, Varma is on strike.
Kieron Pollard is new batter.
12.1 Sangwan to Varma, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to deep cover
12.2Sangwan to Pollard, 1 leg bye, length ball around leg stump, angling in, hits the pads, as he looked to defend it
12.3Sangwan to Varma, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to third
12.4Sangwan to Pollard, wide
12.4Sangwan to Pollard, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
12.5Sangwan to Pollard, 1 run
12.6Sangwan to Varma, no run
MI 111/3 after 12 overs
Joseph to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
11.1 Joseph to Ishan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slapped to deep extra cover
11.2Joseph to Ishan, no run, Fuller this time,outside off, driven to mid off
11.3Joseph to Ishan, no run, back of length around middle and off, tucked to square leg fielder.
11.4Joseph to Ishan, 1 run, slower ball, length around middle and off, steered to deep square leg
11.5Joseph to Varma, 1 run, Short outside leg stump, pulls it, but edge goes over square leg fielder
11.6Joseph to Ishan, OUT! length ball around leg stump, flicked it straight to mid wicket fielder
MI 105/2 after 11 overs
Sangwan to bowl, SKY is on strike.
10.1 Sangwan to SKY, 1 run, full and outside off, jammed to long on
10.2Sangwan to Ishan, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to third
10.3Sangwan to SKY,OUT!! Caught! Slower length ball around off stump, mistimed to midwicketfielder.
N. Tilak Varma is new batter.
10.4Sangwan to Varma, 2 runs, length ball outside off, inside edge to fine leg
10.5Sangwan to Varma,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, driven past mid off fielder
10.6Sangwan to Varma, no run
MI 97/1 after 10 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
9.1 Ferguson to Ishan, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushed to mid off
9.2Ferguson to SKY,SIX!! length ball on his pads, whipped over fine leg.
9.3Ferguson to SKY, no run, length ball around off stump, angling in, pushed to mid wicket
9.4Ferguson to SKY, no run, Full toss, outside off, swing and a miss
9.5Ferguson to SKY, 2 runs, length ball on middle and leg, worked to the on side
9.6Ferguson to SKY, 1 run
MI 87/1 after 9 overs
Tewatia to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
8.1 Tewatia to Ishan, 1 run, floated around leg. flicked to deep mid wicket
8.2Tewatia to SKY, 1 run, length ball angles in on leg stump, worked to the on side
8.3Tewatia to Ishan,SIX!! Down the wicket, tossed up, and clobbered over cow corner
8.4Tewatia to Ishan, 1 run, fuller around off, pushed to long on
8.5Tewatia to SKY, 1 run, tossed up on off stump, swept to fine leg
8.6Tewatia to Ishan,1 run
MI 76/1 after 8 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
7.1 Rashid to Sharma,no run,full outside off, driven to cover
7.2Rashid to Sharma, no run
7.3Rashid to Sharma,OUT! LBW!!Flatter, quicker this time, he goes for a reverse sweep, and ball on length around off, hits his abdomen region. GT reviews! no edge, it's hitting middle and off.
Suryakumar Yadav comes in next.
7.4Rashid to SKY, no run, floated outside off, googly, comes back in, guided to short third
7.5Rashid to SKY, 1 run, short around off, punched to long on
7.6Rashid to Ishan, 1 run
MI 74/0 after 7 overs
Sangwan to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
6.1 Sangwan to Ishan, 2 runs, length ball around off, pushed to wide of deep cover
6.2Sangwan to Ishan, 2 runs
6.3Sangwan to Ishan,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, hint of angling in, inside edge runs past Saha.
6.4Sangwan to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, tucked to deep square leg
6.5Sangwan to Sharma, wide
6.5 Sangwan to Sharma, 1 run, fuller, and wide outside, throws hit bat at it, under edge to third
6.6Sangwan to Ishan, no run
MI 63/0 after 6 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
5.1 Ferguson to Sharma, no run, yorker around off stump, defended to mid on
5.2Ferguson to Sharma,FOUR!! length ball outside off, fetched, and whacked wide of long on.
5.3Ferguson to Sharma, 1 run, Low full toss on leg stump, clipped to fine leg
5.4Ferguson to Ishan,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, punched through cover and extra cover fielder
5.5Ferguson to Ishan, 1 leg bye
5.6Ferguson to Sharma, no run
MI 53/0 after 5 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
4.1 Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, tossed up around off stump, pushed to mid wicket
4.2Rashid to Ishan, 1 run, full in length, around leg, punched to mid wicket
4.3Rashid to Sharma, 3 runs, length ball around off stump, pulled over short fine leg
4.4Rashid to Ishan, no run, short ball, wrong'un. around middle, hits the toe end as he looked to pull it
4.5Rashid to Ishan,FOUR!! fuller length around middle stump, comes on front foot, and takes the inside edge and goes over the stumps
4.6Rashid to IShan,FOUR!! Fuller around leg stump, swept fine of short fine leg
MI 40/0 after 4 overs
Joseph to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
3.1 Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, punched past point.
3.2Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, this time to the right of the point fielder. Sublime touch from Rohit Sharma.
3.3Joseph to Sharma, no run, Full length outside off, bounces well past his outside edge
3.4Joseph to Sharma, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed wide of cover
3.5Joseph to Ishan, 2 runs, Full around off stump, outside edge wide of third
3.6Joseph to Ishan, no run
MI 29/0 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
2.1Shami to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, angling in, tucked to fine leg
2.2Shami to Sharma, no run, back of length around off stump, punched to cover
2.3Shami to Sharma,SIX! Length ball outside off, goes on one knee and laps it over fine leg.
2.4Shami to Sharma, 1 run, full around off, driven wide of mid on fielder
2.5Shami to Ishan,1 run, length ball outside off, steered to third
2.6Shami to Sharma, 1 run
MI 19/0 after 2 overs
Alzarri Joseph to bowl, Sharma is oin strike.
1.1Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Full outside off, drilled over extra cover fielder, half volley.
1.2Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, hint of angling in, takes an outside edge as he looks to defend it
1.3Joseph to Sharma, no run, fuller on middle and leg, flicked to square leg fielder
1.4Joseph to Sharma, no run, fuller again, outside off, driven to wide mid off
1.5Joseph to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, defended on the back foot
1.6Joseph to Sharma,SIX! Full again, around off stump, whacked over deep mid wicket
MI 5/0 after 1 over
Mohammad Shami is to start for GT, and Ishan Kishan is on strike.
0.1Shami to Ishan, wide
0.1Shami to Ishan, 1 run. back of length ball around off, pulled to fine leg
0.2Shami to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off stump, outside edge wide of point fielder
0.3Shami to Ishan, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to point region
0.4Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to Shami
0.5Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, defended on the front foot
0.6Shami to Sharma, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bowl first
MI, on the other hand, are placed last and are already out of the tournament after registering eight consecutive defeats.
Despite the loss, GT are sitting pretty at the top of the 10-team standings with 16 points from 10 games and a win on Friday would make them the first team to cement their spot in the play-offs.