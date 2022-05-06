IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live: Mumbai Indians are right back into the game after 2 quick wickets

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
GT121/2 after 14 overs
Meredith to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
13.1 Meredith to Pandya, 1 leg bye
Sai Sudharshan comes in
13.2Meredith to Sai, no run, full on middle and off, pushed to cover
13.3Meredith to Sai,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, driven straight down the ground
13.4Meredith to Sai, 1 run
13.5Meredith to Pandya, no run
13.6Meredith to Pandya,FOUR!! Slower, short and wide, slapped to deep extra cover
GT 111/2 after 13 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Gill is on strike.
12.1 Ashwin to Gill,OUT! Caught! Tossed up on off stump, steps down and hoicked it straight to Pollard at long on
Hardik Pandya is the new batter.
12.2Ashwin to Pandya, 1 run, short on leg stump, pushed to cow corner
12.3Ashwin to Saha, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point
12.4Ashwin to Pandya, 1 run, Full on leg stump, driven to long on
12.5Ashwin to Saha, 2 runs, short on leg stump, pullled wide of deep square leg
12.6Ashwin to Saha,OUT! Caught! Floated around off stump, another slog sweep, and this time to Daniel Sams at deep square leg
GT 106/0 after 12 overs
Pollard to bowl, Saha is on strike.
50 for Wridhhiman Saha.
11.1 Pollard to Saha, 1 run, length ball around off, slower one, pushed to mid on
11.2Pollard to Gill, 1 run, slower ball around off stump, pushed to long on
50 for Shubman Gill.
11.3Pollard to Saha, 1 leg bye, touch fuller angling down, hits the pads
11.4Pollard to Gill, 1 run, touch fuller outside off, swatted to deep point
11.5Pollard to Saha, 1 run
11.6Pollard to Gill, 1 run
GT 100/0 after 11 overs
Meredithto bowl,Saha is on strike.
10.1Meredithto Saha, 1 run, slower one, on leg stump, worked to the on side
10.2Meredithto Gill. no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid wicket
10.3Meredithto Gill. 1 run, back of length, pushed to mid on
10.4Meredithto Saha, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed wide of point
10.5Meredithto Gill, 1 run
10.6Meredithto Saha, 1 run
GT 95/0 after 10 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Saha is on strike.
9.1 Ashwin to Saha, 1 run
9.2Ashwin to Gill, no run, length ball on off, pushed back
9.3Ashwin to Gill.FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped to deep extra cover
9.4Ashwin to Gill. 1 run, tossed up outside off, flicked to cow corner
9.5Ashwin to Saha, 1 run, swept to deep mid-wicket, fuller on middle stump
9.6Ashwin to Gill, no run
GT 88/0 after 9 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Saha is on strike.
8.1 Kartikeya to Saha,FOUR! Short and around off stump, slapped to extra cover
8.2Kartikeya to Saha, 1 run, full on the pads, pushed to long on
8.3Kartikeya to Gill, no run, fuller on leg, puched back to.
8.4Kartikeya to Gill,SIX!! Tossed up around off stump, comes down the track and hammered straight down the ground
8.5Kartikeya to Gill, no run, slower one, on off stump.pushed to mid wicket
8.6Kartikeya to Gill,FOUR!! Full on middle and off, swept to deep square leg
GT 69/0 after 8 overs
Sams to bowl, Gill is on strike.
7.1Sams to Gill, 1 run, short and outside off, pulled to deep mid wicket
7.2Sams to Saha, no run, slower ball around off, defended to cover
7.3Sams to Saha, 1 run, fuller and slower again, pushed wide of cover
7.4Sams to Gill,FOUR!! Short, wide amd slapped infront of deep cover fielder
7.5Sams to Gill,FOUR!! Length ball on leg stump, worked to deep square leg and misfielding results it into a four.
7.6Sams to Gill,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away infront of deep point
GT 59/0 after 7 over
Karitkeya to bowl, Gill is on strike.
6.1Karitkeya to Gill, no run
6.2Karitkeya to Gill, 1 run, short around off, punched to long off
6.3Karitkeya to Saha, 1 run, fuller and worked to square leg
6.4Karitkeya to Gill, 1 run, short and into the stumps cut to deep point
6.5Kartikeya to Saha, 1 run, fuller and driven to deep point
6.6Karitkeya to Gill, 1 run
GT 54/0 after 6 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Gill is on strike.
5.1Ashwin to Gill,SIX!! Floated around off stump, goes down on one knee and swept it over deep mid wicket
5.2Ashwin to Gill. no run, fullish around off, pushed to point
5.3Ashwin to Gill,FOUR!! Tossed up again on middle stump, steps down and pumped to extra cover
5.4Ashwin to Gill, 1 run, down the wicket, worked to long on
5.5Ashwin to Saha, 1 run
5.6Ashwin to Gill. 1 run
GT 41/0 after 5 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Saha is on strike.
4.1 Bumrah to Saha, 1 run, back of length, angling in, pushed to fine leg
4.2Bumrah to Gill, no run, short and defended back.
4.3Bumrah to Gill, no run, length angling in, pushed to short mid wicket
4.4Bumrah to Gill, 1 run, back of length on middle and leg, leading edge to third
4.5Bumrah to Saha,SIX!! Short ball on the stumps, he picked it yesterday and deposits it over deep backward square leg
4.6Bumrah to Saha,FOUR!! Yorker on middle and leg. jammed it and balls run past fine of fine leg. They've reviewed this one for LBW!
GT 29/0 after 4 overs
Meredith to bowl, Saha is on strike.
3.1 Meredith to Saha, wide
3.1Meredith to Saha, no run, Full around off stump, driven to mid off
3.2Meredith to Saha, no run,back of length, pulled to short fine leg fielder
3.3Meredith to SahaFOUR!! Full outside off, looked to flick it to the on side. leading edge goes over short third
3.4Meredith to Saha, no run
3.5Meredith to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump,. whipped to deep square leg
3.6Meredith to Saha, 1 run
GT 19/0 after 3 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Gill is on strike.
2.1 Ashwin to Gill, no run, tossed up on middle stump, pushed to mid wicket
2.2Ashwin to Gill. 1 run, fuller and driven to long on
2.3Ashwin to Saha, 1 run, short on off stump, punched to long on
2.4Ashwin to Gill, 1 run, fuller and works it to the on side
2.5Ashwin to Saha, no run,
2.6Ashwin to Saha, 2 runs
GT 15/0 after 2 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Saha is on strike.
1.1 Bumrah to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball, wide outside off, slapped past point
1.2Bumrah to Saha, no run, full, wide outside of, goes for an expansive cover drive, play and a miss
1.3Bumrah to Saha, no run, good length around off stump, beats the outside the edge
1.4Bumrah to Saha,SIX!! Length ball on off stump, whacked over deep mid wicket
1.5Bumrah to Saha, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed back
1.6Bumrah to Saha,FOUR!! Slower one, length ball outside off, lofted over bowler's head
GT 1/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to start for MI, Wrdhhiman Saha is on strike.
0.1Sams to Saha, no run
0.2Sams to Saha, no run, length ball around off stump, punched to cover
0.3Sams to Saha, no run, short ball on the stumps, pulled to square leg
0.4Sams to Saha, no run, Full, around off stump, pushed to mid off
0.5Sams to Saha, 1 run, length ball angling away, driven otto deep cover
0.6Sams to Gill, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
MI 177/6 after 20 overs
Shami to bowl, David is on strike.M Ashwin comes in next.
19.1 Shami to David, no run, slower ball length outside off, mistimed to long on
19.2Shami to David, no run, length ball outside off, pulled to deep mid wicket fielder
19.3Shami toDavid,SIX!! Full, in his slot and dismissed over mid off fielder
19.4Shami toDavid, no run, off cutter, length, wide outside off, under edge to Shami
19.5Shami toDavid, wide
19.5 Shami toDavid, no run, slower ball, outside off, swings it hard and fails to connect
19.6Shami toDavid,SIX!! Slower ball on good length, whacked over deep mid wicket
MI 164/6 after 19 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Varma is on strike.
18.1 Ferguson to Varma,no run, slower one, touch fuller, goes for a swing, outside edge falls short of Saha.
18.2Ferguson to Varma,FOUR!! Full on middle and leg, jammed back past bowler
18.3Ferguson to Varma, RUN OUT!full toss outside off, mistimed to mid off, Hardik Pandya hits the ball at non-striker's end. Varma is short of the crease. NO BALL waist height
18.3 Ferguson to David, FREEHIT - SIX!! Slower full ball around off stump, slammed over long on
Daniel Sams is new batter.
18.4Ferguson to David, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, pushed to vacant mid wicket
18.5Ferguson to Sams, no run, full on off stump, goes for a swing, leg cuttermisses.Titans review for LBW! Impact umpire calls, no out
18.6Ferguson to Sams,OUT! Slower ball, full outside off, whacked straight to Rashid Khan at long on
MI 152/4 after 18 overs
Joseph to bowl, David is on strike.
17.1 Joseph to David, no run, length ball outside off, slower one, swing and a miss
17.2Joseph to David, SIX!! Fuller length outside off, smacked down the ground
17.3Joseph to David, 1 run, slower ball, fuller around off stump, pushed to long off
17.4Joseph to Varma, 1 run, short around leg stump, mistimed pull goes to square leg
17.5Joseph to David, 1 run
17.6Joseph to Varma, 1 run
MI 142/4 after 17 overs
Rashid to bowl, Varma is on strike.
16.1 Rashid to Varma, 1 run, length ball on legs, pulled to deep square leg
16.2Rashid to David, 1 run, flatter on leg stump, pushed to mid on
16.3Rashid to Varma, 2 runs, tossed up on leg stump, flicked to cow corner
16.4Rashid to Varma, 1 run
16.5Rashid to David, 1 run
16.6Rashid to Varma, 2 runs
MI 134/4 after 16 overs
Shami to bowl, David is on strike.
15.1 Shami to David, no run, length ball outside off, beats the outside edge
15.2Shami to David,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, driven past mid off fielder.
15.3Shami to David,FOUR!! back of length on off stump, pulled infron of deep backward square
15.4Shami to David, 2 runs, length ball outside off, driven to deep extra cover
15.5Shami to David, 2 runs
15.6Shami to David, 2 runs
MI 120/4 after 15 overs
Rashid to bowl, Pollard is on strike.
14.1 Rashid to Pollard, no run, flat, quick length ball outside off, beats the outside edge
14.2Rashid to Pollard, no run, back of length, pushed back
14.3Rashid to Pollard, no run, floated on middle, googly, hits the pad
14.4Rashid to Pollard, no run, length ball around off, defended on front foot
14.5Rashid to Pollard,OUT! Floated around off stump, deceives Pollard to come forward and beats the ball and it hits the off stump.
Tim David comes in next.
14.6Rashid to David, 1 run
MI 119/3 after 14 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Pollard is on strike.
13.1 Ferguson to Pollard, 2 runs, yorker on leg stump, jammed to deep backward square
13.2Ferguson to Pollard, no run, slower one this time, angling in, hits the pads.
13.3Ferguson to Pollard, no run, back of length, on off stump, pushed back to bowler
13.4Ferguson to Pollard, no run, short and wide, swing and a miss
13.5Ferguson to Pollard, slower ball, fuller on middle and leg, pushed back
13.6Ferguson to Pollard, 1 run
MI 116/3 after 13 overs
Sangwan to bowl, Varma is on strike.
Kieron Pollard is new batter.
12.1 Sangwan to Varma, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to deep cover
12.2Sangwan to Pollard, 1 leg bye, length ball around leg stump, angling in, hits the pads, as he looked to defend it
12.3Sangwan to Varma, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to third
12.4Sangwan to Pollard, wide
12.4Sangwan to Pollard, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
12.5Sangwan to Pollard, 1 run
12.6Sangwan to Varma, no run
MI 111/3 after 12 overs
Joseph to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
11.1 Joseph to Ishan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slapped to deep extra cover
11.2Joseph to Ishan, no run, Fuller this time,outside off, driven to mid off
11.3Joseph to Ishan, no run, back of length around middle and off, tucked to square leg fielder.
11.4Joseph to Ishan, 1 run, slower ball, length around middle and off, steered to deep square leg
11.5Joseph to Varma, 1 run, Short outside leg stump, pulls it, but edge goes over square leg fielder
11.6Joseph to Ishan, OUT! length ball around leg stump, flicked it straight to mid wicket fielder
MI 105/2 after 11 overs
Sangwan to bowl, SKY is on strike.
10.1 Sangwan to SKY, 1 run, full and outside off, jammed to long on
10.2Sangwan to Ishan, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to third
10.3Sangwan to SKY,OUT!! Caught! Slower length ball around off stump, mistimed to midwicketfielder.
N. Tilak Varma is new batter.
10.4Sangwan to Varma, 2 runs, length ball outside off, inside edge to fine leg
10.5Sangwan to Varma,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, driven past mid off fielder
10.6Sangwan to Varma, no run
MI 97/1 after 10 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
9.1 Ferguson to Ishan, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushed to mid off
9.2Ferguson to SKY,SIX!! length ball on his pads, whipped over fine leg.
9.3Ferguson to SKY, no run, length ball around off stump, angling in, pushed to mid wicket
9.4Ferguson to SKY, no run, Full toss, outside off, swing and a miss
9.5Ferguson to SKY, 2 runs, length ball on middle and leg, worked to the on side
9.6Ferguson to SKY, 1 run
MI 87/1 after 9 overs
Tewatia to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
8.1 Tewatia to Ishan, 1 run, floated around leg. flicked to deep mid wicket
8.2Tewatia to SKY, 1 run, length ball angles in on leg stump, worked to the on side
8.3Tewatia to Ishan,SIX!! Down the wicket, tossed up, and clobbered over cow corner
8.4Tewatia to Ishan, 1 run, fuller around off, pushed to long on
8.5Tewatia to SKY, 1 run, tossed up on off stump, swept to fine leg
8.6Tewatia to Ishan,1 run
MI 76/1 after 8 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
7.1 Rashid to Sharma,no run,full outside off, driven to cover
7.2Rashid to Sharma, no run
7.3Rashid to Sharma,OUT! LBW!!Flatter, quicker this time, he goes for a reverse sweep, and ball on length around off, hits his abdomen region. GT reviews! no edge, it's hitting middle and off.
Suryakumar Yadav comes in next.
7.4Rashid to SKY, no run, floated outside off, googly, comes back in, guided to short third
7.5Rashid to SKY, 1 run, short around off, punched to long on
7.6Rashid to Ishan, 1 run
MI 74/0 after 7 overs
Sangwan to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
6.1 Sangwan to Ishan, 2 runs, length ball around off, pushed to wide of deep cover
6.2Sangwan to Ishan, 2 runs
6.3Sangwan to Ishan,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, hint of angling in, inside edge runs past Saha.
6.4Sangwan to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, tucked to deep square leg
6.5Sangwan to Sharma, wide
6.5 Sangwan to Sharma, 1 run, fuller, and wide outside, throws hit bat at it, under edge to third
6.6Sangwan to Ishan, no run
MI 63/0 after 6 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
5.1 Ferguson to Sharma, no run, yorker around off stump, defended to mid on
5.2Ferguson to Sharma,FOUR!! length ball outside off, fetched, and whacked wide of long on.
5.3Ferguson to Sharma, 1 run, Low full toss on leg stump, clipped to fine leg
5.4Ferguson to Ishan,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, punched through cover and extra cover fielder
5.5Ferguson to Ishan, 1 leg bye
5.6Ferguson to Sharma, no run
MI 53/0 after 5 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
4.1 Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, tossed up around off stump, pushed to mid wicket
4.2Rashid to Ishan, 1 run, full in length, around leg, punched to mid wicket
4.3Rashid to Sharma, 3 runs, length ball around off stump, pulled over short fine leg
4.4Rashid to Ishan, no run, short ball, wrong'un. around middle, hits the toe end as he looked to pull it
4.5Rashid to Ishan,FOUR!! fuller length around middle stump, comes on front foot, and takes the inside edge and goes over the stumps
4.6Rashid to IShan,FOUR!! Fuller around leg stump, swept fine of short fine leg
MI 40/0 after 4 overs
Joseph to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
3.1 Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, punched past point.
3.2Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, this time to the right of the point fielder. Sublime touch from Rohit Sharma.
3.3Joseph to Sharma, no run, Full length outside off, bounces well past his outside edge
3.4Joseph to Sharma, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed wide of cover
3.5Joseph to Ishan, 2 runs, Full around off stump, outside edge wide of third
3.6Joseph to Ishan, no run
MI 29/0 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
2.1Shami to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, angling in, tucked to fine leg
2.2Shami to Sharma, no run, back of length around off stump, punched to cover
2.3Shami to Sharma,SIX! Length ball outside off, goes on one knee and laps it over fine leg.
2.4Shami to Sharma, 1 run, full around off, driven wide of mid on fielder
2.5Shami to Ishan,1 run, length ball outside off, steered to third
2.6Shami to Sharma, 1 run
MI 19/0 after 2 overs
Alzarri Joseph to bowl, Sharma is oin strike.
1.1Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Full outside off, drilled over extra cover fielder, half volley.
1.2Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, hint of angling in, takes an outside edge as he looks to defend it
1.3Joseph to Sharma, no run, fuller on middle and leg, flicked to square leg fielder
1.4Joseph to Sharma, no run, fuller again, outside off, driven to wide mid off
1.5Joseph to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, defended on the back foot
1.6Joseph to Sharma,SIX! Full again, around off stump, whacked over deep mid wicket
MI 5/0 after 1 over
Mohammad Shami is to start for GT, and Ishan Kishan is on strike.
0.1Shami to Ishan, wide
0.1Shami to Ishan, 1 run. back of length ball around off, pulled to fine leg
0.2Shami to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off stump, outside edge wide of point fielder
0.3Shami to Ishan, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to point region
0.4Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to Shami
0.5Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, defended on the front foot
0.6Shami to Sharma, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bowl first
MI, on the other hand, are placed last and are already out of the tournament after registering eight consecutive defeats.
Despite the loss, GT are sitting pretty at the top of the 10-team standings with 16 points from 10 games and a win on Friday would make them the first team to cement their spot in the play-offs.