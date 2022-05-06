IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are out in the middle

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
MI 19/0 after 2 overs
Alzarri Joseph to bowl, Sharma is oin strike.
1.1Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Full outside off, drilled over extra cover fielder, half volley.
1.2Joseph to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, hint of angling in, takes an outside edge as he looks to defend it
1.3Joseph to Sharma, no run, fuller on middle and leg, flicked to square leg fielder
1.4Joseph to Sharma, no run, fuller again, outside off, driven to wide mid off
1.5Joseph to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, defended on the back foot
1.6Joseph to Sharma,SIX! Full again, around off stump, whacked over deep mid wicket
MI 5/0 after 1 over
Mohammad Shami is to start for GT, and Ishan Kishan is on strike.
0.1Shami to Ishan, wide
0.1Shami to Ishan, 1 run. back of length ball around off, pulled to fine leg
0.2Shami to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off stump, outside edge wide of point fielder
0.3Shami to Ishan, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to point region
0.4Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to Shami
0.5Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, defended on the front foot
0.6Shami to Sharma, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bowl first
MI, on the other hand, are placed last and are already out of the tournament after registering eight consecutive defeats.
Despite the loss, GT are sitting pretty at the top of the 10-team standings with 16 points from 10 games and a win on Friday would make them the first team to cement their spot in the play-offs.