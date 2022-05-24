IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Boult strikes in the first over, Saha departs

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have turned out to be the surprise package of IPL 2022 by topping the table and becoming the first side in the competition to qualify for the playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side now has a chance to make their debut IPL season even more memorable when they face inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals in a clash for a direct ticket to the final on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live updates.
GT 18/1 after 2 overs
Gill is on strike, and Prasidh is to bowl.
1.1 Prasidh to Gill,.no run, length ball outside off, lets it go
1.2Prasidh to Gill,FOUR!! back of a length outside off, slapped in front of cover
1.3Prasidh to Gill, 1 run, leading-edge but just eludes Jaiswal at the cover, extra bounce nearly does the trick.
1.4Prasidh to Wade, no run, length ball angling across, around off nudged to slip
1.5Prasidh to Wade, no run, back of a length on the stumps, hit him on his elbow, as he tries to pull it.
1.6Prasidh to Wade, 4 + wide, Full outside off, swinging away, beats the diving Samson, and runs to fine leg boundary
1.6 Prasidh to Wade,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, powers it even though it lacked timing to long-on
GT 4/1 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for RR, Saha is on strike.
0.1 Boult to Saha, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point
0.2Boult to Saha,OUT! Caught! Length ball around off, rises from a length, moves away from and the outside edge goes to Samson as he tries to play it to the onside.
Here's Wade.
0.3Boult to Wade, no run, length ball around off, defended
0.4Boult to Wade,FOUR!! Back of a length outside off, slashes it over point
0.5Boult to Wade, no run, length ball around sixth stump, swinging away, lets it go
0.6Boult to Wade, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. GTopeners Shubman Gilland Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RR 188/6 after 20 overs
Buttler is on strike, Dayal to bowl.
19.1Dayal to Parag,2 runs
19.2Dayal to Parag, 1 run
19,3Dayal to Buttler,SIX! Drilled over long-on
19.4Dayal to Buttler, no run, low full toss sliced to extra cover
19.5Dayal to Buttler, 2 runs, sliced to third
19.6Dayal to Buttler, 1 run, Buttler is run out, no ball
19.5Dayal to Ashwin, wide, Paraag has ran himself out
19.6Dayal to Ashwin, 2 runs
RR 172/4 after 19 overs
Hetmyer is on strike, Shami to bowl.
18.1 Shami to Hetmyer, 1 run, around the wicket, back of a length around off leading edge to point as he tries to pulls it
18.2Shami to Buttler, 1 run, length ball makes room and clears the front league, miscues the pull, top edge dropped by Rashid at deep midwicket
18.3Shami toHetmyer,OUT! Fuller around middle and leg, triess to hit it over long on, but lacks the elevation and taken at long-on
Here's Parag.
18.4Shami to Parag, 1 run, back of a length on his hips tucked away to deep midwicket
18.5Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! slower ball on a good length outside edge flies over a short third as he looks it to pump it over midwicket
18.6Shami to Buttler,SIX! Full outside off swatted straight down the ground
RR 159/3 after 18 overs
Buttler is on strike, Joseph to bowl.
17.1 Joseph to Buttler,FOUR!! Length ball and slower one, pumps it over Joseph's head for a four
17.2Joseph to Buttler, 1 run, Yorker around leg stump dug out to extra cover
17.3Joseph to Hetmyer, 1 run, full on leg stump, flicks it to deep square
17.4 Joseph to Buttler,FOUR! Heaved away, fuller on middle and leg, clears the front leg and balls goes wide of long-on
17.5Joseph to Buttler,FOUR!! Jos the BOSS! Low full toss this time on middle and leg, and pumps it to vacant cow corner.
17.6Joseph to Buttler, no run
RR 145/3 after 17 overs
Buttler is on strike, Yash Dayal to bowl.
16.1 Yash Dayal toButtler,FOUR! length ball, slower one around middle and off, swatted to vacant deep square leg as he clears his front leg.
16.2Yash Dayal to Buttler,FOUR!! Slower one again on a good length slaps it to long-on, Hardik Pandya slips and the ball sails over him.
16.3Yash Dayal to Buttler, no run, fuller around off, slaps it to cover fielder
16.4Yash Dayal to Buttler,FOUR! Buttler is finally moving! Low full toss wide outside off, slices it straight throughthe short third.
50 for Jos Buttler.
16.5 Yash Dayal to Buttler, wide
16.5 Yash Dayal to Buttler,FOUR!! Full and wide squeezes it to deep point
16.6Yash Dayal to Buttler, 1 run
RR 127/3 after 16 overs
Buttler is on strike, Rashid to bowl.
15.1 Rashid to Buttler, no run, full ball on middle, leading edge to cover as he tries to clip it
15.2Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, shorter in length on off, slower one and googly punched to long-on
15.3Rashid to Hetmyer, 1 run, Tossed up on leg stump, leading edge to the offside as he tries to push it
15.4Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, short of a length on middle and off, whips it to deep midwicket
15.5Rashid toHetmyer, no run, fuller and outside off, pushed back
15.6Rashid toHetmyer, no run
RR 124/3 after 15 overs
DDP is on strike, Pandya to bowl.
14.1 Pandya to DDP,OUT! Bowled'im! length ball outside off, slower one, looks to slap it to the onside, inside edge and drags it on the stumps.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat.
14.2Pandya to Hetmyer, 1 run, short ball outside off, slapped to wide of long-on
14.3Pandya to Buttler,FOUR!! length ball angling on the pads flicks it in between deep square and midwicket
14.4Pandya to Buttler, no run, length ball around off punched to cover
14.5Pandya to Buttler, 2 runs, slower ball half volley driven to deep point
14.6Pandya to Buttler, 1 run
RR 116/2 after 14 overs
DDP is on strike and Sai Kishore to bowl.
13.1 Sai Kishore to DDP, 1 run, length ball on leg stump flicks it to deep mid-wicket
13.2Sai Kishore to Buttler, wide
13.2Sai Kishore to Buttler, 1 run, flighted around leg stump pushed to long-on
13.3Sai Kishore to DDP,SIX!! Fuller around off goes on one knee and pumps it over deep mid-wicket
13.4Sai Kishore to DDP,FOUR!! Steps down fires it wide outside off, reaches for it, the thick edge goes past Shami at short third
13.5Sai Kishore to DDP,FOUR!! Short and wide, cuts it away behind deep point
13.6Sai Kishore to DDP, 1 run
RR 98/2 after 13 overs
DDP is on strike, Pandya to bowl.
12.1 Pandya to DDP, no run, length ball around off, fended off
12.2Pandya to DDP, wide, length ball outside leg stump
12.2Pandya to DDP, 1 run, length ball on leg stump pushed to the offside
12.3Pandya to Buttler, 2 runs, back of a length outside off, clears his front leg and lands a pull short of Shami tat fine leg
12.4Pandya to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around off, clears his front leg and swats it to deep mid-wicket
12.5Pandya to DDP, no run, length ball around off angling away, pushed to point
12.6Pandya to DDP, 1 run
RR 92/2 after 12 overs
DDP is on strike, Sai Kishore to bowl.
11.1 Sai Kishore to DDP,SIX! Tossed up on middle and off, slog sweeps it to vacant deep square leg
11.2Sai Kishore to DDP, no run, fired outside off on a good length, beatem as hee looks to cut it
11.3Sai Kishore to DDP, no run, length ball on off stump punched to cover
11.4Sai Kishore to DDP, Flighted outside off, slaps it to long-off
11.5Sai Kishore to Buttler, 1 run, floated on middle and leg, inside edge to the onside
11.6Sai Kishore to DDP, 1 run
RR 82/2 after 11 overs
Buttler is on strike, Rashid to bowl
10.1 Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, length ball googly on his pads, paddle sweeps it to fine leg
10.2Rashid to DDP, no run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to the offside
10.3Rashid to DDP, no run, floated on off, wrong'un, beaten on the backfoot
10.4Rashid to DDP, 1 run, back of a length on middle and leg, punched to mid-wicket
10.5Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, back of a length, googly, pushed to the onside
10.6Rashid to DDP, 1 run
RR 79/2 after 10 overs
Samson is on strike, Sai Kishore to bowl.
9.1 Sai Kishore to Samson, 1 run, comes down the track floated outside off, drills it to long-off
9.2Sai Kishore to Buttler, 1 run, length ball steps down, under edge to midwicket
9.3Sai Kishore to Samson,1 run, length ball on leg stump pushed to long off
9.4Sai Kishore to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on the pads, worked it to the onside
9.5Sai Kishore to Samson, OUT! Flighted on middle and leg, makes room to hit it over long-on, miscues it to Joseph at long-on
Here's DDP.
9.6Sai Kishore to DDP, no run
RR 75/1 after 9 overs
Buttler is on strike, Rashid to bowl
8.1Rashid to Buttler, no run, floated outside off, quick looks to drive it, beaten
8.2 Rashid to Buttler, no run, fuller outside off, leg spinner, beaten as he looks to work it on the onside
8.3 Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, fuller on pads, pushed to long on
8.4Rashid to Samson, no run, fired in on the middle stump, defended
8.5Rashid to Samson, floated around off, googly, defended on the front foot
8.6Rashid to Samson, 1 run
RR 73/1 after 8 overs
Samson is on strike, Sai Kishore to bowl.
7.1 Sai Kishore to Samson, 1 run, length ball angling in on pads, tucked to deep square
7.2Sai Kishore to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on pads, flicks itt o deep mid-wicket
7.3Sai Kishore to Samson,FOUR!! Makes room length ball outside off cuts it away behind deep point
7.4Sai Kishore to Samson, 1 run, slow on a good length punched to long-on
7.5Sai Kishore to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on the pads, clipped to on side
7.6Sai Kishore to Samson,FOUR! Short and wide, cut away to vacant deep point
RR 61/1 after 7 overs
Buttler is on strike, Rashid Khan to bowl.
6.1 Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around off stump, clipped to mid-wicket
6.2Rashid to Samson, 1 run, comes down the track fuller on middle stump punches it wide of Rashid to long-off
6.3Rashid to Buttler, no run, back iof a length around middle and leg, defended
6.4Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, googly on a good length punched to deep square leg
6.5Rashid to Samson, 2 runs, floated outside off on a good length cut away to deep cover
6.6Rashid to Samson, 1 run
RR 55/1 after 6 overs
Buttler is on strike, Joseph to bowl.
5.1 Joseph to Buttler, 1 run, back of a length angling in tucked to square leg
5.2Joseph to Samson,SIX!! Back of a length outside off, punches it over long-on for a six. 91 meters
5.3Joseph to Samson, no run. back of a length on his hips flicks at it, but the ball hits the thigh pads
5.4Joseph to Samson,SIX!short ball on the stumps pulls it behind the deep square leg
5.5Joseph to Samson, no run, fuller wide outside off, reaches for it, misses
5.6Joseph to Samson, no run
RR 42/1 after 5 overs
Buttler is on strike, Shami to bowl.
4.1 Shami to Buttler, 4 + wide, length ball swinging away down the leg side, beats diving Saha on it way to fine leg boundary
4.1Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball around off stump fended off on the backfoot
4.2Shami to Buttler, no run, back of a length on the sixth stump punched to cover
4.3Shami to Buttler, no run, very full on middle and leg, dug out to mid-on
4.4Shami to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around off stump, swatted away to deep backward square
4.5Shami to Samson,FOUR! Back of a length around off hint of nip in, short arm jabbedit on the rise just wide of mid-on fielder
4.6Shami to Samson,FOUR! fuller on his pads, flicks it over mid-wicket fielder
RR 28/1 after 4 overs
Here is Samson and he is on the strike,Yash Dayal to bowl.
3.1 Yash Dayal to Samson,SIX!! Fuller on middle and leg, punches it over mid-on for a six
3.2Yash Dayal to Samson, no run, length ball outside off, lets it go
3.3Yash Dayal to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump punches it wide of the cover fielder. It has a stamp of authority written all over it
3.4Yash Dayal to Samson, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to the offside
3.5Yash Dayal to Samson, no run, short ball angling away, left alone.
3.6Yash Dayal to Samson, no run
RR 18/1 after 3 overs
Buttler is on strike, Shami to bowl.
2.1Shami to Buttler, no run, back of a length outside off, fended back to Shami
2.2Shami to Buttler, 2 runs. length ball on his pads, flicked to deep square
2.3Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball hint of extra bounce outside off looks to steer it to third, misses
2.4Shami to Buttler,FOUR! length ball around the fifth stump drives it through covers on the up.
2.5Shami to Buttler, wide, length ball angling down the leg side.
2.5 Shami to Buttler, no run, back of a length hint of movement inwards, looks to punch it, beaten
2.6Shami to Buttler, no run
RR 11/1 after 2 overs
Jaiswal is on strike, and Yash Dayal is to bowl.
1.1 Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, no run, length ball swinging away outside off, slashes and misses
1.2Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off driven to mid-off
1.3Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off stump, drives it right of Yash.
1.4Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, no run,.fuller on off stump, punched back
1.5Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, 2 runs, back of a length on middle and off, pulls it just over square leg fielder
1.6Yash Dayal to Jaiswal,OUT! length around off stump, swinging away, he drives at it, outside edge to Saha.
RR 9/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Shami to start for GT, Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike.
0.1Shami to Jaiswal,no run, fuller from around the wicket, angling in, hits the pads as he looks to flick it
0.2Shami to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length on his hips tucked to deep square leg
0.3Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off, a bit of movementlets it go
0.4Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! length ball around off driven past extra cover for four
0.5Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off, lets it go
0.6Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, leans in and drives it past extra cover
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Toss
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and chose to bowl first
Rajasthanalso have opener Jos Buttler, the leading run-getter of the tournament with 629 runs. But they will be concerned by him getting out for single-digit scores in the last three matches. They will also hope for Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal to get big scores in Qualifier 1.
What has worked really well forGujaratinIPL2022 has been the bowling attack built around Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. The bowling attack has done well in power-play, picking 25 wickets, the most by any team in the tournament, eleven of which have been picked by Shami.
The team which wins Qualifier 1 on Tuesday goes straight into the final while the team on the losing side will get another shot at making the final when it faces the winner of the match between teams placed third and fourth in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad.