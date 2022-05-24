IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Boult strikes in the first over, Saha departs

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have turned out to be the surprise package of IPL 2022 by topping the table and becoming the first side in the competition to qualify for the playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side now has a chance to make their debut IPL season even more memorable when they face inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals in a clash for a direct ticket to the final on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live updates.