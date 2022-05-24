IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Titans' bowlers being taken to cleaners by Sanju Samson

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have turned out to be the surprise package of IPL 2022 by topping the table and becoming the first side in the competition to qualify for the playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side now has a chance to make their debut IPL season even more memorable when they face inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals in a clash for a direct ticket to the final on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live updates.
RR 75/1 after 9 overs
Buttler is on strike, Rashid to bowl
8.1Rashid to Buttler, no run, floated outside off, quick looks to drive it, beaten
8.2 Rashid to Buttler, no run, fuller outside off, leg spinner, beaten as he looks to work it on the onside
8.3 Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, fuller on pads, pushed to long on
8.4Rashid to Samson, no run, fired in on the middle stump, defended
8.5Rashid to Samson, floated around off, googly, defended on the front foot
8.6Rashid to Samson, 1 run
RR 73/1 after 8 overs
Samson is on strike, Sai Kishore to bowl.
7.1 Sai Kishore to Samson, 1 run, length ball angling in on pads, tucked to deep square
7.2Sai Kishore to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on pads, flicks itt o deep mid-wicket
7.3Sai Kishore to Samson,FOUR!! Makes room length ball outside off cuts it away behind deep point
7.4Sai Kishore to Samson, 1 run, slow on a good length punched to long-on
7.5Sai Kishore to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on the pads, clipped to on side
7.6Sai Kishore to Samson,FOUR! Short and wide, cut away to vacant deep point
RR 61/1 after 7 overs
Buttler is on strike, Rashid Khan to bowl.
6.1 Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around off stump, clipped to mid-wicket
6.2Rashid to Samson, 1 run, comes down the track fuller on middle stump punches it wide of Rashid to long-off
6.3Rashid to Buttler, no run, back iof a length around middle and leg, defended
6.4Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, googly on a good length punched to deep square leg
6.5Rashid to Samson, 2 runs, floated outside off on a good length cut away to deep cover
6.6Rashid to Samson, 1 run
RR 55/1 after 6 overs
Buttler is on strike, Joseph to bowl.
5.1 Joseph to Buttler, 1 run, back of a length angling in tucked to square leg
5.2Joseph to Samson,SIX!! Back of a length outside off, punches it over long-on for a six. 91 meters
5.3Joseph to Samson, no run. back of a length on his hips flicks at it, but the ball hits the thigh pads
5.4Joseph to Samson,SIX!short ball on the stumps pulls it behind the deep square leg
5.5Joseph to Samson, no run, fuller wide outside off, reaches for it, misses
5.6Joseph to Samson, no run
RR 42/1 after 5 overs
Buttler is on strike, Shami to bowl.
4.1 Shami to Buttler, 4 + wide, length ball swinging away down the leg side, beats diving Saha on it way to fine leg boundary
4.1Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball around off stump fended off on the backfoot
4.2Shami to Buttler, no run, back of a length on the sixth stump punched to cover
4.3Shami to Buttler, no run, very full on middle and leg, dug out to mid-on
4.4Shami to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around off stump, swatted away to deep backward square
4.5Shami to Samson,FOUR! Back of a length around off hint of nip in, short arm jabbedit on the rise just wide of mid-on fielder
4.6Shami to Samson,FOUR! fuller on his pads, flicks it over mid-wicket fielder
RR 28/1 after 4 overs
Here is Samson and he is on the strike,Yash Dayal to bowl.
3.1 Yash Dayal to Samson,SIX!! Fuller on middle and leg, punches it over mid-on for a six
3.2Yash Dayal to Samson, no run, length ball outside off, lets it go
3.3Yash Dayal to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump punches it wide of the cover fielder. It has a stamp of authority written all over it
3.4Yash Dayal to Samson, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to the offside
3.5Yash Dayal to Samson, no run, short ball angling away, left alone.
3.6Yash Dayal to Samson, no run
RR 18/1 after 3 overs
Buttler is on strike, Shami to bowl.
2.1Shami to Buttler, no run, back of a length outside off, fended back to Shami
2.2Shami to Buttler, 2 runs. length ball on his pads, flicked to deep square
2.3Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball hint of extra bounce outside off looks to steer it to third, misses
2.4Shami to Buttler,FOUR! length ball around the fifth stump drives it through covers on the up.
2.5Shami to Buttler, wide, length ball angling down the leg side.
2.5 Shami to Buttler, no run, back of a length hint of movement inwards, looks to punch it, beaten
2.6Shami to Buttler, no run
RR 11/1 after 2 overs
Jaiswal is on strike, and Yash Dayal is to bowl.
1.1 Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, no run, length ball swinging away outside off, slashes and misses
1.2Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off driven to mid-off
1.3Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off stump, drives it right of Yash.
1.4Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, no run,.fuller on off stump, punched back
1.5Yash Dayal to Jaiswal, 2 runs, back of a length on middle and off, pulls it just over square leg fielder
1.6Yash Dayal to Jaiswal,OUT! length around off stump, swinging away, he drives at it, outside edge to Saha.
RR 9/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Shami to start for GT, Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike.
0.1Shami to Jaiswal,no run, fuller from around the wicket, angling in, hits the pads as he looks to flick it
0.2Shami to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length on his hips tucked to deep square leg
0.3Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off, a bit of movementlets it go
0.4Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! length ball around off driven past extra cover for four
0.5Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off, lets it go
0.6Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, leans in and drives it past extra cover
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Toss
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and chose to bowl first
Rajasthanalso have opener Jos Buttler, the leading run-getter of the tournament with 629 runs. But they will be concerned by him getting out for single-digit scores in the last three matches. They will also hope for Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal to get big scores in Qualifier 1.
What has worked really well forGujaratinIPL2022 has been the bowling attack built around Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. The bowling attack has done well in power-play, picking 25 wickets, the most by any team in the tournament, eleven of which have been picked by Shami.
The team which wins Qualifier 1 on Tuesday goes straight into the final while the team on the losing side will get another shot at making the final when it faces the winner of the match between teams placed third and fourth in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad.