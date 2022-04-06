IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Pat Cummins powers KKR home over MI

  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 23:06 ist
Though a slow start for KKR after having lost Rahane and Shreyas in quick succession. But it was Venkatesh Iyer who steadied the ship and in the end, it was Patrick Cummins who was playing his first game and scored the joint-fastest fifty in the IPL of 14 balls and took the game away from MI in just one over.
  • 22:52

    KKR WON BY 5 WICKETS

    Sams to bowl, Cummins is on strike.

    15.1 Sams to Cummins,SIX! Slower ball, wide outside off, moves to reach it and bludgeoned it down the ground

    15.2 Sams to Cummins,FOUR!! Quicker one, full toss and outside off, rockets it at square leg

    15.3Sams to Cummins,SIX!! PATRICK CUMMINS!! Slower ball, on fourth stump, sits down and hammers this one over deep square leg.

    15.4Sams to Cummins,SIX!! He's looking to finish it in this over! Short ball this time on his legs, swivels it over fine leg

    15.5Sams to Cummins, 2 runs,WHAT A CATCH AT LONG-OFF! But it's a over waist height no-ball

    15.5 Sams to Cummins,FREE HIT - FOUR!! He has gone to his 50 in 14 balls, Slower bouncer and swivels it to deep square leg

    15.6Sams to Cummins,SIX!! FINISHES IT!! QUICKER ONE, WIDE YORKER, BLUDGEONED IT DOWN THE GROUND!

  • 22:46

    KKR 127/5 after 15 overs

    Bumrah to bowl, Iyer is on strike

    14.1 Bumrah to Iyer, 1 run

    14.2Bumrah to Cummins, no run

    14.3Bumrah to Cummins, norun

    14.4Bumrah to Cummins,SIX!! Slower on fourth stump launches it over deep midwicket

    14.5Bumrah to Cummins,FOUR!! Wide yorker, just manages to touch it and it goes to third man

    14.6Bumrah to Cummins, 1 run

  • 22:38

    KKR 115/5 after 14 overs

    MIlls to bowl, Russell is on strike.

    13.1 MIlls to Russell,OUT!! Short ball, cramped up, egde and straight to point

    Pat Cummins is new batter

    13.2MIlls to Cummins, 1 run

    13.3MIlls to Iyer, 2 runs

    13.4MIlls to Iyer, 1 run

    13.5MIlls to Cummins,.SIX! On his legs and sends that flying over long leg

    13.6MIlls to Cummins,FOUR! Slower wide outside off, hits it in between short third man and point

  • 22:33

    MI 101/4 after 13 overs

    Bumrah to bowl, Iyer is on strike.

    12.1Bumrah to Iyer, 1 run

    12.2Bumrah to Russell,FOUR!! Bouncer, moves across and it flows of the bat over the keeper

    12.3Bumrah to Russell, 1 run

    12.4Bumrah to Iyer, FOUR!!Slower one on legs, makes room and pulls to long leg

    12.5Bumrah to Iyer, 2 runs

    12.6Bumrah to Iyer, no run

  • 22:27

    KKR 89/4 after 12 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Rana is on strike.

    11.1 Ashwin to Rana, 1 run

    11.2Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run

    11.3Ashwin to Rana, no run

    11.4Ashwin to Rana,OUT!! Leg-break, short, tries to pull it but taken at mid-wicket.

    Andre Russell is next batter.

    11.5Ashwin to Russell, no run

    11.6Ashwin to Russell,SIX In his slot, on fourth stump, pumps it down the ground

  • 22:22

    KKR 81/3 after 11 over

    Mills to bowl, Iyer is on strike.

    10.1 Mills to Iyer,FOUR!! Yorker, inside edge and runs to fine leg

    10.2Mills to Iyer, 2 runs

    10.3Mills to Iyer, 1 run

    10.4Mills to Rana, no run

    10.5Mills to Rana,SIX!! Bouncer, moves slightly across the stumps and slashes it over third man

    10.6Mills to Rana, 1 run

  • 22:15

    KKR 67/3 after 10 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Billings is on strike.

    9.1 Ashwin to Billings, 1 run

    9.2Ashwin to Iyer, 2 leg byes

    9.3Ashwin to Iyer,SIX!! Slower. full, on middler stump, slog sweeps it over mid-wicket

    9.4Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run

    9.5Ashwin to Billings,OUT! Comes down the track, this time it's wide and he hits it but staight to fielder at long-off

    Nitish Rana is new battter

    9.6Ashwin to Rana, no run

  • 22:09

    KKR 57/2 after 9 overs

    Thamp to bowl, Billings in on strike.

    8.1 Thamp to Billings, no run

    8.2Thamp to Billings, no run

    8.3Thamp to Billings,SIX!! Short ball, swivels and pulls it over square leg.

    8.4Thamp to Billings, 1 run

    8.5Thamp to Iyer, no run

    8.6Thamp to Iyer, no run

  • 22:05

    KKR 50/2 after 8 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Billings is on strike.

    7.1 Ashwin to Billings, no run

    7.2Ashwin to Billings, 1 run

    7.3Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run

    7.4Ashwin to Billings,SIX!! Comes down the track and thumps it over long on

    7.5Ashwin to Billings, 1 run

    7.6Ashwin to Iyer, no run

  • 22:01

    KKR 41/2 after 7 overs

    Tilak to bowl, Iyer is on strike.Sam Billings in next batter

    6.1 Tilak to Iyer, no run

    6.2Tilak to Iyer, 1 run

    6.3Tilak to Billings, no run

    6.4Tilak to Billings, 1 run

    6.5Tilak to Iyer,FOUR!! Full ball on leg stump, sweeps it over square leg

    6.6Tilak to Iyer, no run

  • 21:56

    KKR 35/2 after 6 overs

    Sams to bowl, Iyer is on strike.

    5.1 Sams to Iyer, no run

    5.2Sams to Iyer,FOUR!! Quicker and at his waist height, edges it over third man

    5.3Sams to Iyer, no run

    5.4Sams to Iyer,FOUR!! On fourth stump, slashes it to backward point.

    5.5Sams to Iyer, 1 run

    5.6Sams to Shreyas,OUT!! Slow and short and he swivels and hits it straight to fine leg

  • 21:50

    KKR 26/1 after 5 overs

    Mills to bowl, Rahane is on strike.

    4.1 Mills to Rahane,OUT! Short ball, Rahane looks to make room, pulls it high and straight to deep square leg fielder.

    Shreyas Iyer is next batter.

    4.2Mills to Shreyas,FOUR!! On his pads and helps the ball away to fine leg

    4.3Mills to Shreyas, no run

    4.4Mills to Shreyas, no run

    4.5Mills to Shreyas,FOUR!! Slower ball, fine edges it, just away from Kishan's reach

    4.6Mills to Shreyas, 2 runs

  • 21:46

    KKR 16/0 after 4 overs

    Bumrah to bowl, Iyer is on strike.

    3.1 Bumrah to Iyer, no run

    3.2Bumrah to Iyer, no run

    3.3Bumrah to Iyer, 1 run

    3.4Bumrah to Rahane, no run

    3.5Bumrah to Rahane, no run

    3.6Bumrah to Rahane,1 run

  • 21:40

    KKR 14/0 after 3 overs

    Thampi to bowl, Iyer is on strike.

    2.1 Thampi to Iyer, no run

    2.2Thampi to Iyer,FOUR!! Full and wide, scoops it over fine leg fielder

    2.3Thampi to Iyer, no run

    2.4Thampi to Iyer, no run

    2.5Thampi to Iyer, no run

    2.6Thampi to Iyer, 1run

  • 21:36

    MI 9/0 after 2 overs

    Daniel Sams to bowl, Rahane is on strike.

    1.1Sams to Rahane, 1 run

    1.2Sams to Iyer, 1 run

    1.3Sams to Rahane,2 runs

    1.4Sams to Rahane, no run

    1.5Sams to Rahane, 1 run

    1.6Sams to Iyer, 1 run

  • 21:28

    KKR 3/0 after 1 over

    Basil Thampi to start for MI, Ajinkya Rahane is on strike.

    0.1Thampi to Rahane, no run

    0.2Thampi to Rahane, 1 run

    0.3Thampi to Venkatesh Iyer, 1 run

    0.4Thampi to Rahane, 1 run

    0.5Thampi to Iyer, no run

    0.6Thampi to Iyer, no run

  • 21:26

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin

  • 21:05

    MI 161/4 after 20 overs

    Cummins to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    19.1Cummins to SKY, no run, OUT!! EDGED!Wide yorker, SKY looeked to hoick it, Misses it and a noise as ball passed the bat.

    Kieron Pollard is next batter

    19.2Cummins to Pollard, 2 runs

    19.3Cummins to Pollard,SIX!! Wide outside offball, launched flat and hard down the ground

    19.4Cummins to Pollard, widw

    19.4Cummins to Pollard, 2 runs

    19.5Cummins to Pollard,SIX!! Slower ball, wide outside off, short length, gets a top edge and gets a six

    19.6Cummins to Pollard,SIX!! WHAT A FINISH FOR MI! Again wide outside off, again swings, again edges it over third man.

  • 21:01

    MI 138/3 after 19 overs

    Russell to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    18.1 Russell to SKY,FOUR!!Slower, short ball, stays low and upper cuts it over short third man

    18,2Russell to SKY, 1 run

    18.3Russell to Tilak, no run

    18.4Russell to Tilak,FOUR!! Slower wide outside off, pumps it over mid-off

    18.5Russell to Tilak, no run

    18.6Russell to Tilak, no run

  • 20:55

    MI 129/3 after 18 overs

    Narineto bowl,Tilak is on strike.

    17.1 Narineto Tilak, 1 run

    17.2Narineto SKY,SIX!! PUMPS IT!! On fifth stump, goes on his knee and TONKED it over deep square leg

    17.3Narineto SKY, 1 run

    17.4Narineto Tilak, 1 run

    17.5Narineto SKY,FOUR!! On fifth stump, just times it to backward point

    17.6Narineto SKY,1 leg bye

  • 20:50

    MI 115/3 after 17 overs

    Varun to bowlTilak is on strike.

    16.1Varun to Tilak,SIX!Slower ball, on fourth stump, sends that flying over deep mid-wicket

    16.2Varun to Tilak,FOUR!! Wide, quicker, outside off, digs it out and lofts it over extra cover

    16.3Varun to Tilak, 1 run

    16.4Varun to SKY, 1 run

    16.5Varun to Tilak, 1 run

    16.6Varun to SKY,FOUR!! On off stump, scoops it over fine leg

  • 20:44

    MI 98/3 after 16 overs

    Cummins to bowl, Tilak is on strike.

    15.1 Cummins to Tilak,SIX!! Full length ball, wide outside off, ramps it from there to over fine leg

    15.2Cummins to Tilak, no run

    15.3Cummins to Tilak, 1 run

    15.4Cummins to SKY, 1 run

    15.5Cummins to Tilak,FOUR!! Full on fourth stump, drilled down the ground

    15.6Cummins to Tilak, 1 run

  • 20:39

    MI 85/3 after 15 over

    Narine to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    14.1 Narine to SKY, no run

    14.2Narine to SKY,2 runs

    14.3Narine to SKY, 1 run

    14.4Narine to TIlak, 1 run

    14.5Narine to SKY, 1run

    14.6Narine to Tilak, 1 run

  • 20:33

    MI 79/3 after 14 overs

    Salam to bowl, Tilak is on strike.

    13.1Salam to Tilak, no run

    13.2Salam to Tilak, 1 run

    13.3Salam to SKY, FOUR!! Sweeps that behind square leg

    13.4Salam to SKY, 1 run

    13.5Salam to Tilak, 1 run

    13.6Salam to SKY, 1 run

  • 20:28

    MI 71/3 after 13 overs

    Umesh to bowl, Tilak is on strike

    12.1 Umesh to Tilak, 1 run

    12.2Umesh to SKY, 1 run

    12.3Umesh to Tilak, no run

    12.4Umesh to Tilak, 1 run

    12.5Umesh to SKY,FOUR!! Slower one, pulled over midwicket

    12.6Umesh to SKY,SIX! Fast wide outside off, upper cuts it over third man

  • 20:23

    MI 58/3 after 12 overs

    Varun to bowl, SKY is on strike.Tilak Varma is new batter

    11.1Varun to SKY, 1 run

    11.2Varun to Tilak, no run

    11.3Varun to Tilak, no run

    11.4Varun to Tilak, 1 run

    11.5Varun to SKY, 1 run

    11.6Varun to Tilak, no run

  • 20:18

    MI 55/3 after 11 overs

    Cummins to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    10.1 Cummins to SKY, no run

    10.2Cummins to SKY, no run

    10.3Cummins to SKY, no run

    10.4Cummins to SKY, no run

    10.5Cummins to SKY, 1 run

    10.6Cummins to Ishan,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Short ball, going away and he holes it to short mid wicket

  • 20:12

    MI 54/2 after 10 overs

    Varun to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    9.1 Varun to SKY, 1 run

    9.2Varun to Ishan, 1 run

    9.3Varun to SKY, no run

    9.4Varun to SKY, 1 run

    9.5Varun to Ishan, 1 run

    9.6Varun to SKY, 1 run

  • 20:09

    MI 49/2 after 9 overs

    Narine to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    8.1 Narine to SKY, no run

    8.2Narine to SKY, no run

    8.3Narine to SKY, 2runs

    8.4Narine to SKY, 1 run

    8.5Narine to Ishanno run

    8.6Narine to Ishan, no run

  • 20:02

    MI 46/2 after 8 overs

    Varun to bowl, Brevis is on strike.

    7.1 Varun to Brevis,SIX!! Flatter, on his pads, bludgeoned it over mid-wicket

    7.2Varun to Brevis, no run

    7.3Varun to Brevis, no run

    7.4Varun to Brevis, no run

    7.5Varun to Brevis, OUT! STUMPED!!Quicker one, on fifth stump, looks to hit it over mid-wicket, misses it and Sam takes off the bails.

    Suryakumar Yadav is on strike.

    7.6Varun to SKY, 1 run

  • 19:58

    MI 39/1 after 7 overs

    Narine to bowl, Ishan is on strike.

    6.1 Narine to Ishan, 1 run

    6.2Narine to Brevis, 1 run

    6.3Narine to Ishan, no run

    6.4Narine to Ishan, no run

    6.5Narine to Ishan, 1 run

    6.6Narine to Brevis, 1 run

  • 19:53

    MI 35/1 after 6 overs

    Cummins to bowl,Brevis is on strike.

    5.1 Cummins to Brevis, no run

    5.2Cummins to Brevis, 1 run

    5.3Cummins to Ishan, no run

    5.4Cummins to Ishan,FOUR!! Full length ball, on fifth stump, powers it down the ground.

    5.5Cummins to Ishan, 1 run

    5.6Cummins to Brevis,SIX! Short and quick, he edges it over keeper

  • 19:49

    MI 23/1 after 5 overs

    Yadav to bowl, Brevis is on strike.

    4.1 Yadav to Brevis, no run

    4.2Yadav to Brevis, 2 runs

    4.3Yadav to Brevis,FOUR!! Short ball, moves way outside leg and thumps it over mid on

    4.4Yadav to Brevis, 1 run

    4.5Yadav to Ishan, 2 runs

    4.6Yadav to Ishan, no run

  • 19:45

    MI 14/1 after 4 overs

    Salam to bowl, Brevis is on strike.

    3.1Salam to Brevis, FOUR! In swinging, pulls it over wide long-on

    3.2Salam to Brevis, no run

    3.3Salam to Brevis, 1 run

    3.4Salam to Ishan, no run

    3.5Salam to Ishan, 1 run

    3.6Salam to Brevis, 1 run

  • 19:39

    MI 7/1 after 3 overs

    Yadav to bowl, Rohit is on strike.

    2.1Yadav to Rohit, no run

    2.2Yadav to Rohit,1 leg bye

    2.3Yadav to Ishan, no run

    2.4Yadav to Ishan, 1 run

    2.5Yadav to Rohit,OUT!! Short ball, wide outside off, Rohit looks to pull it, top edges it Sam Billings run to fine leg and takes it easily

    Dewald Brevis is next batter.

    2.6Yadav to Brevis, 1 run

  • 19:34

    MI 4/0 after 2 overs

    Rasikh Salam to to bowl from other end, Rohit Sharma is on strike,

    1.1Salam toRohit, no run

    1.2Salam to Rohit, no run

    1.3Salam to Rohit, 1 run

    1.4Salam to Ishan, 1 run

    1.5Salam to Rohit, no run

    1.6Salam to Rohit, 1 run

  • 19:26

    MI 1/0 after 1 over

    Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, Rohit Sharma is on strike.

    0.1Yadav to Rohit, no run

    0.2Yadav to Rohit, no run

    0.3 Yadav to Rohit, no run

    0.4Yadav to Rohit, 1 run

    0.5Yadav to Ishan, no run

    0.6Yadav to Ishan, no run

  • 19:25

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishanmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin

    Teams

    Kolkata Knight Riders-Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

  • 18:59

    Toss

    KKR won the toss and opt to bowl first

  • 18:30

    KKR pacer Umesh Yadav has been impressive and could pose a potential threat to MI batters but he would need support from Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi, while the eight overs from Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine can change the match situation.

  • 18:30

    MI have so far looked like anything butIPL's five-time champions, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.

  • 18:29

    MumbaiIndians' domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyantKolkataKnight Riders in theIPLhere on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.