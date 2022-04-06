IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live: KKR opt to bowl first
IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live: KKR opt to bowl first
updated: Apr 06 2022, 19:26 ist
DH is covering every match of the ongoing IPL with ball-by-ball updates. Today, Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune eyeing to break their losing streak.
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishanmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin
KKR pacer Umesh Yadav has been impressive and could pose a potential threat to MI batters but he would need support from Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi, while the eight overs from Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine can change the match situation.
18:30
MI have so far looked like anything butIPL's five-time champions, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.
18:29
MumbaiIndians' domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyantKolkataKnight Riders in theIPLhere on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders-Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Toss
KKR won the toss and opt to bowl first
