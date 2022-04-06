IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live: MI finally hitting, 98/3

  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 20:55 ist
DH is covering every match of the ongoing IPL with ball-by-ball updates. Today, Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune eyeing to break their losing streak.
  • 20:55

    MI 129/3 after 18 overs

    Narineto bowl,Tilak is on strike.

    17.1 Narineto Tilak, 1 run

    17.2Narineto SKY,SIX!! PUMPS IT!! On fifth stump, goes on his knee and TONKED it over deep square leg

    17.3Narineto SKY, 1 run

    17.4Narineto Tilak, 1 run

    17.5Narineto SKY,FOUR!! On fifth stump, just times it to backward point

    17.6Narineto SKY,1 leg bye

  • 20:50

    MI 115/3 after 17 overs

    Varun to bowlTilak is on strike.

    16.1Varun to Tilak,SIX!Slower ball, on fourth stump, sends that flying over deep mid-wicket

    16.2Varun to Tilak,FOUR!! Wide, quicker, outside off, digs it out and lofts it over extra cover

    16.3Varun to Tilak, 1 run

    16.4Varun to SKY, 1 run

    16.5Varun to Tilak, 1 run

    16.6Varun to SKY,FOUR!! On off stump, scoops it over fine leg

  • 20:44

    MI 98/3 after 16 overs

    Cummins to bowl, Tilak is on strike.

    15.1 Cummins to Tilak,SIX!! Full length ball, wide outside off, ramps it from there to over fine leg

    15.2Cummins to Tilak, no run

    15.3Cummins to Tilak, 1 run

    15.4Cummins to SKY, 1 run

    15.5Cummins to Tilak,FOUR!! Full on fourth stump, drilled down the ground

    15.6Cummins to Tilak, 1 run

  • 20:39

    MI 85/3 after 15 over

    Narine to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    14.1 Narine to SKY, no run

    14.2Narine to SKY,2 runs

    14.3Narine to SKY, 1 run

    14.4Narine to TIlak, 1 run

    14.5Narine to SKY, 1run

    14.6Narine to Tilak, 1 run

  • 20:33

    MI 79/3 after 14 overs

    Salam to bowl, Tilak is on strike.

    13.1Salam to Tilak, no run

    13.2Salam to Tilak, 1 run

    13.3Salam to SKY, FOUR!! Sweeps that behind square leg

    13.4Salam to SKY, 1 run

    13.5Salam to Tilak, 1 run

    13.6Salam to SKY, 1 run

  • 20:28

    MI 71/3 after 13 overs

    Umesh to bowl, Tilak is on strike

    12.1 Umesh to Tilak, 1 run

    12.2Umesh to SKY, 1 run

    12.3Umesh to Tilak, no run

    12.4Umesh to Tilak, 1 run

    12.5Umesh to SKY,FOUR!! Slower one, pulled over midwicket

    12.6Umesh to SKY,SIX! Fast wide outside off, upper cuts it over third man

  • 20:23

    MI 58/3 after 12 overs

    Varun to bowl, SKY is on strike.Tilak Varma is new batter

    11.1Varun to SKY, 1 run

    11.2Varun to Tilak, no run

    11.3Varun to Tilak, no run

    11.4Varun to Tilak, 1 run

    11.5Varun to SKY, 1 run

    11.6Varun to Tilak, no run

  • 20:18

    MI 55/3 after 11 overs

    Cummins to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    10.1 Cummins to SKY, no run

    10.2Cummins to SKY, no run

    10.3Cummins to SKY, no run

    10.4Cummins to SKY, no run

    10.5Cummins to SKY, 1 run

    10.6Cummins to Ishan,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Short ball, going away and he holes it to short mid wicket

  • 20:12

    MI 54/2 after 10 overs

    Varun to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    9.1 Varun to SKY, 1 run

    9.2Varun to Ishan, 1 run

    9.3Varun to SKY, no run

    9.4Varun to SKY, 1 run

    9.5Varun to Ishan, 1 run

    9.6Varun to SKY, 1 run

  • 20:09

    MI 49/2 after 9 overs

    Narine to bowl, SKY is on strike.

    8.1 Narine to SKY, no run

    8.2Narine to SKY, no run

    8.3Narine to SKY, 2runs

    8.4Narine to SKY, 1 run

    8.5Narine to Ishanno run

    8.6Narine to Ishan, no run

  • 20:02

    MI 46/2 after 8 overs

    Varun to bowl, Brevis is on strike.

    7.1 Varun to Brevis,SIX!! Flatter, on his pads, bludgeoned it over mid-wicket

    7.2Varun to Brevis, no run

    7.3Varun to Brevis, no run

    7.4Varun to Brevis, no run

    7.5Varun to Brevis, OUT! STUMPED!!Quicker one, on fifth stump, looks to hit it over mid-wicket, misses it and Sam takes off the bails.

    Suryakumar Yadav is on strike.

    7.6Varun to SKY, 1 run

  • 19:58

    MI 39/1 after 7 overs

    Narine to bowl, Ishan is on strike.

    6.1 Narine to Ishan, 1 run

    6.2Narine to Brevis, 1 run

    6.3Narine to Ishan, no run

    6.4Narine to Ishan, no run

    6.5Narine to Ishan, 1 run

    6.6Narine to Brevis, 1 run

  • 19:53

    MI 35/1 after 6 overs

    Cummins to bowl,Brevis is on strike.

    5.1 Cummins to Brevis, no run

    5.2Cummins to Brevis, 1 run

    5.3Cummins to Ishan, no run

    5.4Cummins to Ishan,FOUR!! Full length ball, on fifth stump, powers it down the ground.

    5.5Cummins to Ishan, 1 run

    5.6Cummins to Brevis,SIX! Short and quick, he edges it over keeper

  • 19:49

    MI 23/1 after 5 overs

    Yadav to bowl, Brevis is on strike.

    4.1 Yadav to Brevis, no run

    4.2Yadav to Brevis, 2 runs

    4.3Yadav to Brevis,FOUR!! Short ball, moves way outside leg and thumps it over mid on

    4.4Yadav to Brevis, 1 run

    4.5Yadav to Ishan, 2 runs

    4.6Yadav to Ishan, no run

  • 19:45

    MI 14/1 after 4 overs

    Salam to bowl, Brevis is on strike.

    3.1Salam to Brevis, FOUR! In swinging, pulls it over wide long-on

    3.2Salam to Brevis, no run

    3.3Salam to Brevis, 1 run

    3.4Salam to Ishan, no run

    3.5Salam to Ishan, 1 run

    3.6Salam to Brevis, 1 run

  • 19:39

    MI 7/1 after 3 overs

    Yadav to bowl, Rohit is on strike.

    2.1Yadav to Rohit, no run

    2.2Yadav to Rohit,1 leg bye

    2.3Yadav to Ishan, no run

    2.4Yadav to Ishan, 1 run

    2.5Yadav to Rohit,OUT!! Short ball, wide outside off, Rohit looks to pull it, top edges it Sam Billings run to fine leg and takes it easily

    Dewald Brevis is next batter.

    2.6Yadav to Brevis, 1 run

  • 19:34

    MI 4/0 after 2 overs

    Rasikh Salam to to bowl from other end, Rohit Sharma is on strike,

    1.1Salam toRohit, no run

    1.2Salam to Rohit, no run

    1.3Salam to Rohit, 1 run

    1.4Salam to Ishan, 1 run

    1.5Salam to Rohit, no run

    1.6Salam to Rohit, 1 run

  • 19:26

    MI 1/0 after 1 over

    Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, Rohit Sharma is on strike.

    0.1Yadav to Rohit, no run

    0.2Yadav to Rohit, no run

    0.3 Yadav to Rohit, no run

    0.4Yadav to Rohit, 1 run

    0.5Yadav to Ishan, no run

    0.6Yadav to Ishan, no run

  • 19:25

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishanmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin

  • 19:09

  • 19:08

  • 19:02

    Teams

    Kolkata Knight Riders-Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

  • 18:59

    Toss

    KKR won the toss and opt to bowl first

  • 18:30

    KKR pacer Umesh Yadav has been impressive and could pose a potential threat to MI batters but he would need support from Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi, while the eight overs from Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine can change the match situation.

  • 18:30

    MI have so far looked like anything butIPL's five-time champions, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.

  • 18:29

    MumbaiIndians' domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyantKolkataKnight Riders in theIPLhere on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.