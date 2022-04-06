IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live: MI on top but Dre Russ is here
updated: Apr 06 2022, 22:38 ist
DH is covering every match of the ongoing IPL with ball-by-ball updates. Today, Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune eyeing to break their losing streak.
22:33
MI 101/4 after 13 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
12.1Bumrah to Iyer, 1 run
12.2Bumrah to Russell,FOUR!! Bouncer, moves across and it flows of the bat over the keeper
12.3Bumrah to Russell, 1 run
12.4Bumrah to Iyer, FOUR!!Slower one on legs, makes room and pulls to long leg
12.5Bumrah to Iyer, 2 runs
12.6Bumrah to Iyer, no run
22:27
KKR 89/4 after 12 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Rana is on strike.
11.1 Ashwin to Rana, 1 run
11.2Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run
11.3Ashwin to Rana, no run
11.4Ashwin to Rana,OUT!! Leg-break, short, tries to pull it but taken at mid-wicket.
Andre Russell is next batter.
11.5Ashwin to Russell, no run
11.6Ashwin to Russell,SIX In his slot, on fourth stump, pumps it down the ground
22:22
KKR 81/3 after 11 over
Mills to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
10.1 Mills to Iyer,FOUR!! Yorker, inside edge and runs to fine leg
10.2Mills to Iyer, 2 runs
10.3Mills to Iyer, 1 run
10.4Mills to Rana, no run
10.5Mills to Rana,SIX!! Bouncer, moves slightly across the stumps and slashes it over third man
10.6Mills to Rana, 1 run
22:15
KKR 67/3 after 10 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Billings is on strike.
9.1 Ashwin to Billings, 1 run
9.2Ashwin to Iyer, 2 leg byes
9.3Ashwin to Iyer,SIX!! Slower. full, on middler stump, slog sweeps it over mid-wicket
9.4Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run
9.5Ashwin to Billings,OUT! Comes down the track, this time it's wide and he hits it but staight to fielder at long-off
Nitish Rana is new battter
9.6Ashwin to Rana, no run
22:09
KKR 57/2 after 9 overs
Thamp to bowl, Billings in on strike.
8.1 Thamp to Billings, no run
8.2Thamp to Billings, no run
8.3Thamp to Billings,SIX!! Short ball, swivels and pulls it over square leg.
8.4Thamp to Billings, 1 run
8.5Thamp to Iyer, no run
8.6Thamp to Iyer, no run
22:05
KKR 50/2 after 8 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Billings is on strike.
7.1 Ashwin to Billings, no run
7.2Ashwin to Billings, 1 run
7.3Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run
7.4Ashwin to Billings,SIX!! Comes down the track and thumps it over long on
7.5Ashwin to Billings, 1 run
7.6Ashwin to Iyer, no run
22:01
KKR 41/2 after 7 overs
Tilak to bowl, Iyer is on strike.Sam Billings in next batter
6.1 Tilak to Iyer, no run
6.2Tilak to Iyer, 1 run
6.3Tilak to Billings, no run
6.4Tilak to Billings, 1 run
6.5Tilak to Iyer,FOUR!! Full ball on leg stump, sweeps it over square leg
6.6Tilak to Iyer, no run
21:56
KKR 35/2 after 6 overs
Sams to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
5.1 Sams to Iyer, no run
5.2Sams to Iyer,FOUR!! Quicker and at his waist height, edges it over third man
5.3Sams to Iyer, no run
5.4Sams to Iyer,FOUR!! On fourth stump, slashes it to backward point.
5.5Sams to Iyer, 1 run
5.6Sams to Shreyas,OUT!! Slow and short and he swivels and hits it straight to fine leg
21:50
KKR 26/1 after 5 overs
Mills to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
4.1 Mills to Rahane,OUT! Short ball, Rahane looks to make room, pulls it high and straight to deep square leg fielder.
Shreyas Iyer is next batter.
4.2Mills to Shreyas,FOUR!! On his pads and helps the ball away to fine leg
4.3Mills to Shreyas, no run
4.4Mills to Shreyas, no run
4.5Mills to Shreyas,FOUR!! Slower ball, fine edges it, just away from Kishan's reach
4.6Mills to Shreyas, 2 runs
21:46
KKR 16/0 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Iyer, no run
3.2Bumrah to Iyer, no run
3.3Bumrah to Iyer, 1 run
3.4Bumrah to Rahane, no run
3.5Bumrah to Rahane, no run
3.6Bumrah to Rahane,1 run
21:40
KKR 14/0 after 3 overs
Thampi to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
2.1 Thampi to Iyer, no run
2.2Thampi to Iyer,FOUR!! Full and wide, scoops it over fine leg fielder
2.3Thampi to Iyer, no run
2.4Thampi to Iyer, no run
2.5Thampi to Iyer, no run
2.6Thampi to Iyer, 1run
21:36
MI 9/0 after 2 overs
Daniel Sams to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
1.1Sams to Rahane, 1 run
1.2Sams to Iyer, 1 run
1.3Sams to Rahane,2 runs
1.4Sams to Rahane, no run
1.5Sams to Rahane, 1 run
1.6Sams to Iyer, 1 run
21:28
KKR 3/0 after 1 over
Basil Thampi to start for MI, Ajinkya Rahane is on strike.
0.1Thampi to Rahane, no run
0.2Thampi to Rahane, 1 run
0.3Thampi to Venkatesh Iyer, 1 run
0.4Thampi to Rahane, 1 run
0.5Thampi to Iyer, no run
0.6Thampi to Iyer, no run
21:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin
21:05
MI 161/4 after 20 overs
Cummins to bowl, SKY is on strike.
19.1Cummins to SKY, no run, OUT!! EDGED!Wide yorker, SKY looeked to hoick it, Misses it and a noise as ball passed the bat.
Kieron Pollard is next batter
19.2Cummins to Pollard, 2 runs
19.3Cummins to Pollard,SIX!! Wide outside offball, launched flat and hard down the ground
19.4Cummins to Pollard, widw
19.4Cummins to Pollard, 2 runs
19.5Cummins to Pollard,SIX!! Slower ball, wide outside off, short length, gets a top edge and gets a six
19.6Cummins to Pollard,SIX!! WHAT A FINISH FOR MI! Again wide outside off, again swings, again edges it over third man.
21:01
MI 138/3 after 19 overs
Russell to bowl, SKY is on strike.
18.1 Russell to SKY,FOUR!!Slower, short ball, stays low and upper cuts it over short third man
18,2Russell to SKY, 1 run
18.3Russell to Tilak, no run
18.4Russell to Tilak,FOUR!! Slower wide outside off, pumps it over mid-off
18.5Russell to Tilak, no run
18.6Russell to Tilak, no run
20:55
MI 129/3 after 18 overs
Narineto bowl,Tilak is on strike.
17.1 Narineto Tilak, 1 run
17.2Narineto SKY,SIX!! PUMPS IT!! On fifth stump, goes on his knee and TONKED it over deep square leg
17.3Narineto SKY, 1 run
17.4Narineto Tilak, 1 run
17.5Narineto SKY,FOUR!! On fifth stump, just times it to backward point
17.6Narineto SKY,1 leg bye
20:50
MI 115/3 after 17 overs
Varun to bowlTilak is on strike.
16.1Varun to Tilak,SIX!Slower ball, on fourth stump, sends that flying over deep mid-wicket
16.2Varun to Tilak,FOUR!! Wide, quicker, outside off, digs it out and lofts it over extra cover
16.3Varun to Tilak, 1 run
16.4Varun to SKY, 1 run
16.5Varun to Tilak, 1 run
16.6Varun to SKY,FOUR!! On off stump, scoops it over fine leg
20:44
MI 98/3 after 16 overs
Cummins to bowl, Tilak is on strike.
15.1 Cummins to Tilak,SIX!! Full length ball, wide outside off, ramps it from there to over fine leg
15.2Cummins to Tilak, no run
15.3Cummins to Tilak, 1 run
15.4Cummins to SKY, 1 run
15.5Cummins to Tilak,FOUR!! Full on fourth stump, drilled down the ground
15.6Cummins to Tilak, 1 run
20:39
MI 85/3 after 15 over
Narine to bowl, SKY is on strike.
14.1 Narine to SKY, no run
14.2Narine to SKY,2 runs
14.3Narine to SKY, 1 run
14.4Narine to TIlak, 1 run
14.5Narine to SKY, 1run
14.6Narine to Tilak, 1 run
20:33
MI 79/3 after 14 overs
Salam to bowl, Tilak is on strike.
13.1Salam to Tilak, no run
13.2Salam to Tilak, 1 run
13.3Salam to SKY, FOUR!! Sweeps that behind square leg
13.4Salam to SKY, 1 run
13.5Salam to Tilak, 1 run
13.6Salam to SKY, 1 run
20:28
MI 71/3 after 13 overs
Umesh to bowl, Tilak is on strike
12.1 Umesh to Tilak, 1 run
12.2Umesh to SKY, 1 run
12.3Umesh to Tilak, no run
12.4Umesh to Tilak, 1 run
12.5Umesh to SKY,FOUR!! Slower one, pulled over midwicket
12.6Umesh to SKY,SIX! Fast wide outside off, upper cuts it over third man
20:23
MI 58/3 after 12 overs
Varun to bowl, SKY is on strike.Tilak Varma is new batter
11.1Varun to SKY, 1 run
11.2Varun to Tilak, no run
11.3Varun to Tilak, no run
11.4Varun to Tilak, 1 run
11.5Varun to SKY, 1 run
11.6Varun to Tilak, no run
20:18
MI 55/3 after 11 overs
Cummins to bowl, SKY is on strike.
10.1 Cummins to SKY, no run
10.2Cummins to SKY, no run
10.3Cummins to SKY, no run
10.4Cummins to SKY, no run
10.5Cummins to SKY, 1 run
10.6Cummins to Ishan,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Short ball, going away and he holes it to short mid wicket
20:12
MI 54/2 after 10 overs
Varun to bowl, SKY is on strike.
9.1 Varun to SKY, 1 run
9.2Varun to Ishan, 1 run
9.3Varun to SKY, no run
9.4Varun to SKY, 1 run
9.5Varun to Ishan, 1 run
9.6Varun to SKY, 1 run
20:09
MI 49/2 after 9 overs
Narine to bowl, SKY is on strike.
8.1 Narine to SKY, no run
8.2Narine to SKY, no run
8.3Narine to SKY, 2runs
8.4Narine to SKY, 1 run
8.5Narine to Ishanno run
8.6Narine to Ishan, no run
20:02
MI 46/2 after 8 overs
Varun to bowl, Brevis is on strike.
7.1 Varun to Brevis,SIX!! Flatter, on his pads, bludgeoned it over mid-wicket
7.2Varun to Brevis, no run
7.3Varun to Brevis, no run
7.4Varun to Brevis, no run
7.5Varun to Brevis, OUT! STUMPED!!Quicker one, on fifth stump, looks to hit it over mid-wicket, misses it and Sam takes off the bails.
Suryakumar Yadav is on strike.
7.6Varun to SKY, 1 run
19:58
MI 39/1 after 7 overs
Narine to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
6.1 Narine to Ishan, 1 run
6.2Narine to Brevis, 1 run
6.3Narine to Ishan, no run
6.4Narine to Ishan, no run
6.5Narine to Ishan, 1 run
6.6Narine to Brevis, 1 run
19:53
MI 35/1 after 6 overs
Cummins to bowl,Brevis is on strike.
5.1 Cummins to Brevis, no run
5.2Cummins to Brevis, 1 run
5.3Cummins to Ishan, no run
5.4Cummins to Ishan,FOUR!! Full length ball, on fifth stump, powers it down the ground.
5.5Cummins to Ishan, 1 run
5.6Cummins to Brevis,SIX! Short and quick, he edges it over keeper
19:49
MI 23/1 after 5 overs
Yadav to bowl, Brevis is on strike.
4.1 Yadav to Brevis, no run
4.2Yadav to Brevis, 2 runs
4.3Yadav to Brevis,FOUR!! Short ball, moves way outside leg and thumps it over mid on
4.4Yadav to Brevis, 1 run
4.5Yadav to Ishan, 2 runs
4.6Yadav to Ishan, no run
19:45
MI 14/1 after 4 overs
Salam to bowl, Brevis is on strike.
3.1Salam to Brevis, FOUR! In swinging, pulls it over wide long-on
3.2Salam to Brevis, no run
3.3Salam to Brevis, 1 run
3.4Salam to Ishan, no run
3.5Salam to Ishan, 1 run
3.6Salam to Brevis, 1 run
19:39
MI 7/1 after 3 overs
Yadav to bowl, Rohit is on strike.
2.1Yadav to Rohit, no run
2.2Yadav to Rohit,1 leg bye
2.3Yadav to Ishan, no run
2.4Yadav to Ishan, 1 run
2.5Yadav to Rohit,OUT!! Short ball, wide outside off, Rohit looks to pull it, top edges it Sam Billings run to fine leg and takes it easily
Dewald Brevis is next batter.
2.6Yadav to Brevis, 1 run
19:34
MI 4/0 after 2 overs
Rasikh Salam to to bowl from other end, Rohit Sharma is on strike,
1.1Salam toRohit, no run
1.2Salam to Rohit, no run
1.3Salam to Rohit, 1 run
1.4Salam to Ishan, 1 run
1.5Salam to Rohit, no run
1.6Salam to Rohit, 1 run
19:26
MI 1/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, Rohit Sharma is on strike.
0.1Yadav to Rohit, no run
0.2Yadav to Rohit, no run
0.3 Yadav to Rohit, no run
0.4Yadav to Rohit, 1 run
0.5Yadav to Ishan, no run
0.6Yadav to Ishan, no run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishanmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin
KKR pacer Umesh Yadav has been impressive and could pose a potential threat to MI batters but he would need support from Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi, while the eight overs from Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine can change the match situation.
18:30
MI have so far looked like anything butIPL's five-time champions, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.
18:29
MumbaiIndians' domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyantKolkataKnight Riders in theIPLhere on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders-Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Toss
KKR won the toss and opt to bowl first
