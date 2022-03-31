IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live: Dream start for CSK

As Lucknow Super Giants gear up for their second match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, the focus will be on young middle-order batter Ayush Badoni who made a sensational start to his career with a half-century on debut against Gujarat Titans. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball updates of the match.
CSK 112/3 after 11 overs
Avesh to bowl, Ali is on strike.
10.1 Avesh to Ali,OUT!! Full length ball, Moeen Ali tries to heave it over mid-wicket, misses it and ball hits top of off.
Ambati Rayudu is next batter.
10.2Avesh to Rayudu, no run
10.3Avesh to Rayudu, no run
10.4Avesh to Rayudu,FOUR!! Short length ball, upper cuts it.
10.5Avesh to Rayudu, 1 run
10.6Avesh to Dube, 1 run
CSK 106/2 after 10 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Ali is on strike.
9.1 Bishnoi to Ali,FOUR!!Length ball, angling away, guides it third man
9.2Bishnoi to Ali, no run
9.3Bishnoi to Ali, 1 run
9.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
9.5Bishnoi to Ali, no run
9.6Bishnoi to Ali, 1 run
CSK 99/2 after 9 overs
Chameera to bowl, Dube is on strike.
8.1 Chameera to Dube, no run
8.2Chameera to Dube,FOUR!!Short ball on his body, pulls it to fine leg.
8.3Chameera toDube,FOUR!!Length ball, stands and deliver it over extra cover.
8.4Chameera to Dube, no run
8.5Chameera to Dube,FOUR!! length ball, punches it to covers
8.6Chameera to Dube, no run
CSK 87/2 after 8 overs
Bishnoi to bowl Uthappa is on strike.
7.1 Bishnoi to Uthappa, 2 runs FIFTY FOR HIM
7.2Bishnoi to Uthappa, no run
7.3Bishnoi to Uthappa,HITS HIM ON HIS BACK PAD!! LSG REVIEWS IT!!Quicker one, flat, Uthappa looks to work it away on legside, misses it, Three redsOUT!!!
Shivam Dube is the next batter.
7.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
7.5Bishnoi to Ali, 2 runs
7.6Bishnoi to Ali, no run
CSK 82/1 after 7 overs
Chameera is the new bowler, Uthappa is on strike.
6.1 Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run
6.2Chameera to Ali, 1 run
6.3Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run
6.4Chameera to Ali,FOUR!!Stands and deliver, length ball outside off stump, hits it to extra cover.
6.5Chameera to Ali, 1 run
6.6Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run
CSK 73/1 after 6 overs
Krunal tobowl, Ali is on strike.
5.1 Krunal to Ali, 1 run
5.2Krunal to Uthappa, 1 run
5.3Krunal to Ali, no run
5.4Krunal to Ali,FOUR!Length ball, punched to extra cover.
5.5Krunal to Ali,SIX!!!!sweepsit over square leg
5.6Krunal to Ali,FOUR!! Waits and hits it again over square leg
CSK 57/1 after 5 overs
Tye to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
4.1 Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!!Length ball, hangs back and hits it over mid-wicket
4.2Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!Length ball again, on fifth stump, opens the face of the bat.
4.3Tye to Uthappa, no run
4.4Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!! Shuffles to off stump, ball is on leg stump, flicks it over short fine leg fielder.
4.5Tye to Uthappa, 2 runs
4.6Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!
CSK 39/1 after 4 overs
Avesh tobowl, Uthappa is on strike.
3.1 Avesh to Uthappa,FOUR!!Half volley on off stump, crisps it to extra cover.
3.2Avesh to Uthappa, no run
3.3Avesh to Uthappa, 1 run
3.4Avesh to Ali,SIX!! Short ball, on leg side, hooks it to fine leg.
3.5Avesh to Ali, no run
3.6Avesh to Ali, no run
CSK 28/1 after 3 overs
Andrew Tye Tye to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
2.1 Tye to Gaikwad, 1 leg bye
2.2Tye to Uthappa, 1 run
2.3Tye toGaikwad,IS HE RAN HIMSELF OUT?? Big inside edge, charges down the track for a single, as Ravi Bishnoi runs and hits the timber from point.
Moeen Ali is the new batter
2.4Tye to Ali, no run
2.5Tye to Ali, no run
2.6Tye to Ali, no run
CSK 26/0 after 2 overs
Dushmantha Chameera to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
1.1 Chameera to Gaikwad, no run
1.2Chameera to Gaikwad, 1 run
1.3Chameera to Uthappa, wide
1.3Chameera to Uthappa, no run
1.4Chameera to Uthappa,SIX!!On his pads, flicks it over deep square leg.
1.5Chameera to Uthappa, no run
1.6Chameera to Uthappa,FOUR!!on his pads, flicks it again
CSK 14/0 after 1 over
Avesh Khanto start the proceedings, Robin Uthappa is on strike.
0.1 Avesh toUthappa,FOUR!! On leg stump. flicks it to square leg boundary.
0.2Avesh to Uthappa,FOUR!!Wide outside off, Uthappa cuts it to point region.
0.3Avesh to Uthappa, no run
0.4Avesh to Uthappa, no run, hit on the helmet, as he tries to duck from it
0.5Avesh to Uthappa, 2 runs
0.6Avesh to Uthappa.FOUR!!Short ball, tries to leave it, ball hits the bat and races to third man
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
CSK :Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.
LSG :KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Toss
LSG have won the toss and opt to bowl first.
AgainstLucknowSuper Giants, Jadeja will be hoping for a good start from his openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The experienced Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu had got a start against KKR.
Just likeLucknowSuper Giants,ChennaiSuper Kings had also lost their first match and will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.
Lucknowwill have to pick up their game. After the first match, skipper Rahul had said that they will have to look for good starts and practise bowling with the wet ball.