IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live: LSG openers are on fire!!

As Lucknow Super Giants gear up for their second match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, the focus will be on young middle-order batter Ayush Badoni who made a sensational start to his career with a half-century on debut against Gujarat Titans. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball updates of the match.
LSG 51/0 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, KL is on strike
4.1 Mukesh to KL,FOUR!! Short ball, pulls it wide of mid on.
4.2 Mukesh to KL, no run
4.3Mukesh to KL, 1 run
4.4Mukesh to QDK,FOUR!! Full toss on leg stump, QDK flicks it to square leg.
4.5Mukesh to QDK, wide
4.5Mukesh to QDK,FOUR!! Short ball, pulls it infront of square leg
4.6Mukesh to QDK, 1 run
LSG 36/0 after 4 overs
Tushar to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1 Tushar to QDK,FOUR!! Full length outside off, hits it straight back.
3.2Tushar to QDK, no run
3.3Tushar to QDK,FOUR!! Full length, angling away, crunches it away to extra cover.
3.4Tushar to QDK,FOUR!! Short length ball, way outside leg, QDK simply puts it away to fine leg.
3.5Tushar to QDK, no run
3.6Tushar to QDK, no run
LSG 24/0 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to QDK, 1 run
2.2Mukesh to KL, no run
2.3Mukesh to KL,SIX!!Full length, wide outside off, off-drive over covers.
2.4Mukesh to KL,FOUR!! Same delivery, four this time.
2.5Mukesh to KL, no run
2.6Mukesh to KL, 2 run
LSG 11/0 after 2 overs
Tushar to bowl, QDK is on strike.
1.1 Tushar to QDK, no run
1.2Tushar to QDK, no run
1.3Tushar to QDK,FOUR!!Finally gets one through,Good length ball, slaps it over mid-wicket
1.4Tushar to QDK, 1 run
1.5Tushar to KL,FOUR leg byes.
1.6Tushar to KL,no run
LSG 2/0 after 1 over
Mukesh to open bowling, KL is on strike.
0.1 Mukeshto KL, no run
0.2Mukeshto KL, no run
0.3Mukeshto KL, 1 run
0.4Mukeshto QDK, no run
0.5Mukeshto QDK, no run
0.6Mukeshto QDK, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. LSH openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
CSK 210/7 after 20 overs
Tye to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
19.1 Tye to Jadeja,FOUR!!Full tos,, Jadeja heaves it to mid-wicket.
19.2Tye to Jadeja,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full toss, heaves it, but cannot clear the mid-wicket boundary.
Dwaine Pretoriuswalks out.
19.3Tye to Pretorius, YORKER, misses it,LSG reviews!out\
Dwayne Bravo walks out to bat.
19.4Tye to Bravo, (HATTRICK BALL) - 1 run
19.5Tye to Dhoni, 2 runs
19.6Tye to Dhoni,FOUR!!
CSK 199/5 after 19 overs
Avesh to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
18.1 Avesh to Jadeja, 1 run
18.2Avesh to Dube, OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full ball, launched it in the night sky, Evin Lewis takes a marvelous catch at mid-wicket.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat.
18.3Avesh to Dhoni,SIX!! First ball 6! short ball outside off, Dhoni pumps it over deep point fielder.
18.4Avesh to Dhoni,FOUR!! What a start!!Full length, launches it over backward point.
18.5Avesh to Dhoni, no run
18.6Avesh to Dhoni, no run
CSK 188/4 after 18 overs
Chameera to bowl, Dube is on strike.
17.1 Chameera to Dube, 1 run
17.2Chameera to Jadeja,FOUR!!Short length ball, Jadeja hangs back and pulls it to mid-wicket
17.3Chameera to Jadeja, 2 runs
17.4Chameera to Jadeja, 1 run
17.5Chameera to Dube,SIXX!!Goong length ball, Dube hits a collossal SIX over deep square leg.
17.6Chameera to Dube, 2 runs
CSK 172/4 after 17 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
16.1 Bishnoi to Rayudu, hits his pad and runs to third man boundary 4 byes
16.2Bishnoi to Rayudu,OUT! BOWLED'IM! Again comes down the track and tries to hit it. Misses it, Hits on leg stump.
Ravindra Jadeja is new batter
16.3Bishnoi to Jadeja, 1 run
16.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
16.5Bishnoi to Jadeja, no run
16.6Bishnoi to Jadeja,FOUR!!
CSK 162/3 after 16 overs
Krunal to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
15.1 Krunal to Rayudu, 1 run
15.2Krunal to Dube,FOUR!!!Short ball, wide outside off, cuts it to point boundary
15.3Krunal to Dube, 1 run
15.4Krunal to Rayudu,SIX!! Down the ground! Dances down the track and lofts it over long-on
15.5Krunal to Rayudu, 1 leg bye
15.6Krunal to Dube, 2 runs
CSK 147/3 after 15 overs
Tye to bowl, Dube is on strike.
14.1 Tye to Dube, wide
14.1Tye to Dube,1 run
14.2Tye to Rayudu, 1 run
14.3Tye to Dube, no run
14.4Tye to Dube, 1 run
14.5Tye to Rayudu,SIX!!!What a shot!! Dances down the track, short ball, hits it over wide long-on
14.6Tye to Rayudu, 1 run
CSK 136/3 after 14 overs
Krunal to bowl, Dube is on strike.
13.1 Krunal to Dube, 1 run
13.2Krunal to Rayudu, 1 run
13.3Krunal to Dube, wide
13.3Krunal to Dube, 1 run
13.4Krunal to Rayudu, no run
13.5Krunal to Rayudu, 1 run
13.6Krunal to Dube, 1 run
CSK 130/3 after 13 overs
Hooda to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
12.1 Hooda to Rayudu, 1 run
12.2 Hooda to Dube, FOUR!! Cuts it for a single, but the fielder again misfields it.
12.3Hooda to Dube,SIX!!In his arc, around fifth stump, fullish length, launches it over long-off
12.4Hooda to Dube, no run
12.5Hooda to Dube, no run
12.6Hooda to Dube, 1 run
CSK 118/3 after 13 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Dube is on strike.1
12.1 Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
12.2Bishnoi to Rayudu, no run
12.3Bishnoi to Rayudu, no run
12.4Bishnoi to Rayudu,FOUR!!Hits it to deep point, where Chameera misfields it.
12.5Bishnoi to Rayudu, 1 run
12.6Bishnoi to Dube, no run
CSK 112/3 after 11 overs
Avesh to bowl, Ali is on strike.
10.1 Avesh to Ali,OUT!! Full length ball, Moeen Ali tries to heave it over mid-wicket, misses it and ball hits top of off.
Ambati Rayudu is next batter.
10.2Avesh to Rayudu, no run
10.3Avesh to Rayudu, no run
10.4Avesh to Rayudu,FOUR!! Short length ball, upper cuts it.
10.5Avesh to Rayudu, 1 run
10.6Avesh to Dube, 1 run
CSK 106/2 after 10 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Ali is on strike.
9.1 Bishnoi to Ali,FOUR!!Length ball, angling away, guides it third man
9.2Bishnoi to Ali, no run
9.3Bishnoi to Ali, 1 run
9.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
9.5Bishnoi to Ali, no run
9.6Bishnoi to Ali, 1 run
CSK 99/2 after 9 overs
Chameera to bowl, Dube is on strike.
8.1 Chameera to Dube, no run
8.2Chameera to Dube,FOUR!!Short ball on his body, pulls it to fine leg.
8.3Chameera toDube,FOUR!!Length ball, stands and deliver it over extra cover.
8.4Chameera to Dube, no run
8.5Chameera to Dube,FOUR!! length ball, punches it to covers
8.6Chameera to Dube, no run
CSK 87/2 after 8 overs
Bishnoi to bowl Uthappa is on strike.
7.1 Bishnoi to Uthappa, 2 runs FIFTY FOR HIM
7.2Bishnoi to Uthappa, no run
7.3Bishnoi to Uthappa,HITS HIM ON HIS BACK PAD!! LSG REVIEWS IT!!Quicker one, flat, Uthappa looks to work it away on legside, misses it, Three redsOUT!!!
Shivam Dube is the next batter.
7.4Bishnoi to Dube, 1 run
7.5Bishnoi to Ali, 2 runs
7.6Bishnoi to Ali, no run
CSK 82/1 after 7 overs
Chameera is the new bowler, Uthappa is on strike.
6.1 Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run
6.2Chameera to Ali, 1 run
6.3Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run
6.4Chameera to Ali,FOUR!!Stands and deliver, length ball outside off stump, hits it to extra cover.
6.5Chameera to Ali, 1 run
6.6Chameera to Uthappa, 1 run
CSK 73/1 after 6 overs
Krunal tobowl, Ali is on strike.
5.1 Krunal to Ali, 1 run
5.2Krunal to Uthappa, 1 run
5.3Krunal to Ali, no run
5.4Krunal to Ali,FOUR!Length ball, punched to extra cover.
5.5Krunal to Ali,SIX!!!!sweepsit over square leg
5.6Krunal to Ali,FOUR!! Waits and hits it again over square leg
CSK 57/1 after 5 overs
Tye to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
4.1 Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!!Length ball, hangs back and hits it over mid-wicket
4.2Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!Length ball again, on fifth stump, opens the face of the bat.
4.3Tye to Uthappa, no run
4.4Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!! Shuffles to off stump, ball is on leg stump, flicks it over short fine leg fielder.
4.5Tye to Uthappa, 2 runs
4.6Tye to Uthappa,FOUR!!
CSK 39/1 after 4 overs
Avesh tobowl, Uthappa is on strike.
3.1 Avesh to Uthappa,FOUR!!Half volley on off stump, crisps it to extra cover.
3.2Avesh to Uthappa, no run
3.3Avesh to Uthappa, 1 run
3.4Avesh to Ali,SIX!! Short ball, on leg side, hooks it to fine leg.
3.5Avesh to Ali, no run
3.6Avesh to Ali, no run
CSK 28/1 after 3 overs
Andrew Tye Tye to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
2.1 Tye to Gaikwad, 1 leg bye
2.2Tye to Uthappa, 1 run
2.3Tye toGaikwad,IS HE RAN HIMSELF OUT?? Big inside edge, charges down the track for a single, as Ravi Bishnoi runs and hits the timber from point.
Moeen Ali is the new batter
2.4Tye to Ali, no run
2.5Tye to Ali, no run
2.6Tye to Ali, no run
CSK 26/0 after 2 overs
Dushmantha Chameera to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
1.1 Chameera to Gaikwad, no run
1.2Chameera to Gaikwad, 1 run
1.3Chameera to Uthappa, wide
1.3Chameera to Uthappa, no run
1.4Chameera to Uthappa,SIX!!On his pads, flicks it over deep square leg.
1.5Chameera to Uthappa, no run
1.6Chameera to Uthappa,FOUR!!on his pads, flicks it again
CSK 14/0 after 1 over
Avesh Khanto start the proceedings, Robin Uthappa is on strike.
0.1 Avesh toUthappa,FOUR!! On leg stump. flicks it to square leg boundary.
0.2Avesh to Uthappa,FOUR!!Wide outside off, Uthappa cuts it to point region.
0.3Avesh to Uthappa, no run
0.4Avesh to Uthappa, no run, hit on the helmet, as he tries to duck from it
0.5Avesh to Uthappa, 2 runs
0.6Avesh to Uthappa.FOUR!!Short ball, tries to leave it, ball hits the bat and races to third man
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
CSK :Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.
LSG :KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Toss
LSG have won the toss and opt to bowl first.
AgainstLucknowSuper Giants, Jadeja will be hoping for a good start from his openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The experienced Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu had got a start against KKR.
Just likeLucknowSuper Giants,ChennaiSuper Kings had also lost their first match and will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.
Lucknowwill have to pick up their game. After the first match, skipper Rahul had said that they will have to look for good starts and practise bowling with the wet ball.