IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Lucknow need 39 runs in last 5 overs

K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
LSG 111/2 after 15 overs
Shardul to bowl, QDK is on strike.
14.1Shardul to QDK, no run
14.2Shardul to QDK, 2 runs
14.3Shardul to QDK,FOUR!! Length ball, moves across and laps it over fine leg
14.4Shardul to QDK, no run
14.5Shardul to QDK, no run
14.6Shardul to QDK, 1 run
LSG 104/2 after 14 overs
Nortje to bowl, QDK is on strike.
13.1Nortje to QDK,SIX!No-ball above the waist, QDK looks to duck it, but somehow ball hits the bat and ball flies to boundary
13.1 Nortje to QDK, (Freehit) 1 run
13.2Nortje to Hooda, 1 run
13.3Nortje to QDK, 2 runs
13.4Nortje to QDK, 1 run
13.5Nortje to Hooda, 1 run
13.6Nortje to QDK, 1 run
LSG 90/2 after 13 overs
Lalit to bowl, Lewisis on strike.
12.1 Lalit to Lewis, no run
12.2Lalit to Lewis, no run
12.3Lalit to Lewis,OUT!! Banged in short, goes back to hit it, mistimes and Kuldeep takes an easy catch.
Deepak Hooda is next batter.
12.4Lalit to Hooda, no run
12.5Lalit to Hooda, 2 runs
12.6Lalit to Hooda, 2 runs
LSG 86/1 after 12 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Lewis is on strike.
11.1Kuldeep to Lewis, no run
11.2Kuldeep to Lewis, 1 run
11.3Kuldeep to QDK, no run
11.4Kuldeep to QDK,FOUR!! Makes room, on off stump, flighted and lofts it over extra cover. FIFTY FOR QDK.
11.5Kuldeep to QDK, 1 run
11.6Kuldeep to Lewis, 1 run
LSG 79/1 after 11 overs
Lalit to bowl, Lewis is on strike.
10.1Lalit to Lewis, 1run
10.2Lalit to QDK, 1 run
10.3Lalit to Lewis, no run
10.4Lalit to Lewis, legbye!Angled on the stumps, he looks to sweep it, misses and balls hit him infront. DC review! Another review lost
10.5Lalit to Lewis, no run
10.6Lalit to Lewis, 1 run
LSG 74/1 after 10 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
9.1Kuldeep to QDK, 1run
9.2Kuldeep to KL, 1 run
9.3Kuldeep to QDK, 1 run
9.4Kuldeep to KL,OUT! Comes down the track,Kuldeep goes wide and KL mistimes it to Shaw at long-off.
Evin Lewis is next batter.
9.5Kuldeep to Lewis, no run
9.6Kuldeep to Lewis, 1 run
LSG 70/0 after 9 overs
Axar to bowl, KL is on strike.
8.1 Axar to KL, no run
8.2 Axar to KL, 1 run
8.3Axar to QDK, 2 runs
8.4Axar to QDK,FOUR!! On his pads, reverse laps it to behind point
8.5Axar to QDK, no run
8.6Axar to QDK, 1 run
LSG 62/0 after 8 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, KL is on strike.
7.1 Kuldeep to KL,SIX!! Flatter and slow one, launches it over mid-wicket
7.2Kuldeep to KL, 1 run
7.3Kuldeep to QDK, no run,Full ball, he looks to reverse sweep it. DC review! Hit him on his glove. Review wasted!
7.4Kuldeep to QDK, 1 run
7.5Kuldeep to KL, 2 runs
7.6Kuldeep to KL, 1 run
LSG 51/0 after 7 overs
Axar to bowl, KL is on strike.
6.1 Axar to KL, no run
6.2Axar to KL, no run
6.3Axar to KL, 1 run
6.4Axar to QDK, 1 run
6.5Axar to KL, no run
6.6Axar to KL, 1 run
LSG 48/0 after 6 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, QDK is on strike.
5.1 Mustafizur to QDK, 1 run
5.2Mustafizur to KL, no run
5.3Mustafizur to KL, 1 run
5.4Mustafizur to QDK, wide
5.4Mustafizur to QDK, no run
5.5Mustafizur to QDK, no run
5.6Mustafizur to QDK, no run
LSG 45/0 after 5 overs
Nortje to bowl, QDK is on strike.
4.1 Nortje to QDK, FOUR!! Length ball, on fourth stump, cuts it infront of point
4.2Nortje to QDK,FOUR!! Full this time just times his off drive to perfection.
4.3Nortje to QDK,FOUR!! Slower, same result, pitche up and driven down the ground.
4.4Nortje to QDK, no run
4.5Nortje to QDK,SIX!! WHAT A WELCOME! Quick, slightly short and hits it infront of deep square leg.
4.6Nortje to QDK, 1 run
LSG 26/0 after 4 overs
Lalit to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1 Lalit to QDK, 1 run
3.2Lalit to KL, 1 run
3.3Lalit to QDK,FOUR!! Banged in short, hits it to mid-wicket
3.4Lalit to QDK, 2 runs
3.5Lalit to QDK, 2 runs
3.6Lalit to KL, 1 run
LSG 15/0 after 3 overs
Shardul to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1 Shardul to QDK, 1 run
2.2Shardul to KL,FOUR!! Sliding down his leg and flicks it to square leg
2.3Shardul to KL, no run
2.4Shardul to KL, 1 run
2.5Shardul to QDK, no run
2.6Shardul to QDK, 1 run
LSG 8/0 after 2 overs
Lalit to bowl, QDK is on strike.
1.1 Lalit to QDK, no run
1.2Lalit to QDK, no run
1.3Lalit to QDK, 1 run
1.4Lalit to KL, 1 run
1.5Lalit to QDK, 1 run
1.6Lalit to KL, no run
LSG 5/0 after 1 over
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl, KL Rahul is on strike.
0.1Mustafizur to KL, no run
0.2Mustafizur to KL, 1 run
0.3Mustafizur to QDK, 1 run
0.4Mustafizur to KL, no run
0.5Mustafizur to KL, 1 run
0.6Mustafizur to QDK, wide
0.6Mustafizur to QDK, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
DC 149/3 after 20 overs
Holder to bowl, Khan is on strike.
19.1 Holder to Khan, 1 run
19.2Holder to Pant, 1 run
19.3Holder to Khan, 1 run
19.4Holder to Pant, 1 run
19.5Holder to Khan, wide
19.5 Holder to Khan, 1 run
19.6Holder to Pant, 1 run
DC 142/3 after 19 overs
Avesh to bowl, Pant is on strike.
18.1 Avesh to Pant, 1 run
18.2Avesh to Khan, 1 run
18.3Avesh to Pant,FOUR!! Full toss and he hits it to deep square leg
18.4Avesh to Pant, no run
18.5Avesh to Pant, no run
18.6Avesh to Pant, no run
DC 136/3 after 18 overs
Holder to bowl, Khan is on strike.
17.1 Holder to Khan,1 leg bye
17.2Holder to Khan, 1 run
17.3Holder to Pant, no run
17.4Holder to Pant, 2 runs
17.5Holder to Pant, 1 run
17.6Holder to Pant, 1 run
DC 130/3 after 17 overs
Avesh to bowl, Khan is on strike.
16.1 Avesh to Khan,FOUR!! Yorker on fifth stump crunches it over third man
16.2Avesh to Khan,FOUR!! Low full toss on fifth stump hammers it down the ground
16.3Avesh to Khan, 1 run
16.4Avesh to Pant, 1 run
16.5Avesh to Khan, 2 runs
16.6Avesh to Khan, 1 run
DC 117/3 after 16 overs
Tye to bowl.Khan is on strike.
15.1Tye to Khan, 1 run
15.2Tye to Pant,FOUR!! Slow low full toss, drills it down the ground
15.3Tye to Pant,SIX! Again slower on off stump, bludgeoned it down the ground
15.4Tye to Pant, no run
15.5Tye to Pant, wide
15.5Tye to Pant, no run
15.6Tye to Pant,SIX! Slower on fifth stump, thumps it down the ground
DC 99/3 after 15 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Khan is on strike.
14.1 Bishnoi to Khan, 1 run
14.2Bishnoi to Pant, 1 run
14.3Bishnoi to Khan, 1 run
14.4Bishnoi to Pant, 1 run
14.5Bishnoi to Khan, 1 run
14.6Bishnoi to Pant,FOUR!! Fuller length on fourth stump, crunches it to extra cover
DC 90/3 after 14 overs
Tye to bowl, Khan is on strike.
13.1 Tye to Khan, no run
13.2Tye to Khan, no run
13.3Tye to Khan, 1 run
13.4Tye to Pant, 1 run
13.5Tye to Khan, 1 run
13.6Tye to Pant, no run
DC 87/3 after 13 overs
Krunal to bowl, Khan is on strike.
12.1 Krunal to Khan, 1 run
12.2Krunal to Pant, 1 run
12.3Krunal to Khan, 1 run
12.4Krunal to Pant, 1 run
12.5Krunal to Khan, 2 runs
12.6Krunal to Khan, 1 run
DC 80/3 after 12 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Pant is on strike.
11.1 Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.2Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.3Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.4Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.5Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.6Gowtham to Pant, no run
DC 80/3 after 11 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Pant is on strike.
10.1 Bishnoi to Pant, 1 leg bye
10.2Bishnoi to Powell, no run
10.3Bishnoi to Powell,OUT!! BOWLED'IM!! Googly, looks to heave it, pressure was building up on him, goes for the big shot, misses googly.
Sarfaraz Khan is next batter.
10.4Bishnoi to Khan, no run
10.5Bishnoi to Khan, 2 runs
10.6Bishnoi to Khan,FOUR! Full ball, googly, reverse sweeps it.
DC 73/2 after 10 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Pant is on strike.
9.1 Gowtham to Pant, no run
9.2Gowtham to Pant, no run
9.3Gowtham to Pant, 1 run
9.4Gowtham to Powell, no run
9.5Gowtham to Powell, 1 run
9.6Gowtham to Pant, 1 run
DC 70/2 after 9 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Powell is on strike.
8.1Bishnoi to Powell, no run
8.2Bishnoi to Powell, 1 run
8.3Bishnoi to Warner,OUT!! Wide outside off, Warner looks to cut it but top edges it to man at short third man
Rishabh Pant is next batter.
8.4Bishnoi to Pant, no run
8.5Bishnoi to Pant, 1 run
8.6Bishnoi to Powell, no run
DC 68/1 after 8 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
7.1Gowtham to Shaw,SIX!! Dances down the track and launches it down the ground.
7.2Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! Fuller on fifth stump, crunches it to cover
7.3Gowtham to Shaw,OUT!! Around the wicket this time, wide outside off, looks to cut it, edges and QDK takes it.
Rovman Powellis next batter
7.4Gowtham to Powell, no run
7.5Gowtham to Powell, no run
7.6Gowtham to Powell, 1 run
DC 57/0 after 7 overs
Krunal to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
6.1 Krunal to Shaw, 1 run
6.2Krunal to Warner, 1 run
6.3Krunal to Shaw, no run
6.4Krunal to Shaw, 2 runsFIFTY FOR SHAW!
6.5Krunal to Shaw, 1 run
6.6Krunal to Warner, no run
DC 52/0 after 6 overs
Tye to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
5.1 Tye to Shaw, no run
5.2Tye to Shaw, 2 runs
5.3Tye to Shaw, no run
5.4Tye to Shaw,FOUR!! Short length on fourth stump, cuts it over point
5.5Tye to Shaw, 1 run
5.6Tye to Warner, no run
DC 45/0 after 5 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
4.1 Bishnoi to Shaw, no run
4.2Bishnoi to Shaw, no run
4.3Bishnoi to Shaw,FOUR!! Short length hangs back and cuts it in front on point
4.4Bishnoi to Shaw, no run
4.5Bishnoi to Shaw, 1 run
4.6Bishnoi to Warner, no run
DC 40/0 after 4 overs
Avesh to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
3.1 Avesh to Shaw, no run
3.2Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Length ball, crunches it in between cover and extra cover
3.3Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Full this time, hangs back and cuts it away to point
3.4Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Three in Three! Slower in cutter, upper cuts it over short third man fielder
3.5Avesh to Shaw, 1 run
3.6Avesh to Warner, no run
DC 27/0 after 3 overs
Holder to bowl, Warner is on strike.
2.1 Holder to Warner, 1 run
2.2Holder to Shaw,FOUR!! Comes down the track and pulls it over mid-wicket
2.3Holder to Shaw,SIX!! Short on his body, swivels and pulls it over mid-wicket
2.4Holder to Shaw, wide
2.4Holder to Shaw, no run
2.5Holder to Shaw, no run
2.6Holder to Shaw, wide
2.6 Holder to Shaw, 1 run
DC 13/0 after 2 overs
K. Gowtham tobowl, Warner is on strike.
1.1Gowtham to Warner, no run
1.2Gowtham to Warner, 1 run
1.3Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! Full on off stump, lofts it over covers.
1.4Gowtham to Shaw, no run
1.5Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! wide outside goes for cut, edges it over first slip
1.6Gowtham to Shaw, no run
DC 4/0 after 1 over
Jason Holder to start for LSG, Prithvi Shaw is on strike
0.1Holder to Shaw,Three runs!! On his pads, times it in between mid-wicket and mi-on fielder.
0.2Holder to Warner, no run
0.3Holder to Warner, no run
0.4Holder to Warner, 1 run
0.5Holder to Shaw, no run
0.6Holder to Shaw, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle.LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. DCopeners David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
Lucknow Super Giants:KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Toss
LSG won the toss and opt to bowl first.
The addition of Jason Holder has made them stronger andDelhiwill be hoping that Warner gives them a rollicking start alongside mercurial Prithvi Shaw.
Both teams have had issues with their bowling butLucknowunder Gautam Gambhir's mentorship, has managed pretty well.
Rahul and Pant, both match-winners in their own rights even with the bat, will like to seize the initiative in these early rounds.