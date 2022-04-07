IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Lucknow need 39 runs in last 5 overs

K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 22:51

    LSG 111/2 after 15 overs

    Shardul to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    14.1Shardul to QDK, no run

    14.2Shardul to QDK, 2 runs

    14.3Shardul to QDK,FOUR!! Length ball, moves across and laps it over fine leg

    14.4Shardul to QDK, no run

    14.5Shardul to QDK, no run

    14.6Shardul to QDK, 1 run

  • 22:40

    LSG 104/2 after 14 overs

    Nortje to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    13.1Nortje to QDK,SIX!No-ball above the waist, QDK looks to duck it, but somehow ball hits the bat and ball flies to boundary

    13.1 Nortje to QDK, (Freehit) 1 run

    13.2Nortje to Hooda, 1 run

    13.3Nortje to QDK, 2 runs

    13.4Nortje to QDK, 1 run

    13.5Nortje to Hooda, 1 run

    13.6Nortje to QDK, 1 run

  • 22:34

    LSG 90/2 after 13 overs

    Lalit to bowl, Lewisis on strike.

    12.1 Lalit to Lewis, no run

    12.2Lalit to Lewis, no run

    12.3Lalit to Lewis,OUT!! Banged in short, goes back to hit it, mistimes and Kuldeep takes an easy catch.

    Deepak Hooda is next batter.

    12.4Lalit to Hooda, no run

    12.5Lalit to Hooda, 2 runs

    12.6Lalit to Hooda, 2 runs

  • 22:29

    LSG 86/1 after 12 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Lewis is on strike.

    11.1Kuldeep to Lewis, no run

    11.2Kuldeep to Lewis, 1 run

    11.3Kuldeep to QDK, no run

    11.4Kuldeep to QDK,FOUR!! Makes room, on off stump, flighted and lofts it over extra cover. FIFTY FOR QDK.

    11.5Kuldeep to QDK, 1 run

    11.6Kuldeep to Lewis, 1 run

  • 22:23

    LSG 79/1 after 11 overs

    Lalit to bowl, Lewis is on strike.

    10.1Lalit to Lewis, 1run

    10.2Lalit to QDK, 1 run

    10.3Lalit to Lewis, no run

    10.4Lalit to Lewis, legbye!Angled on the stumps, he looks to sweep it, misses and balls hit him infront. DC review! Another review lost

    10.5Lalit to Lewis, no run

    10.6Lalit to Lewis, 1 run

  • 22:16

    LSG 74/1 after 10 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    9.1Kuldeep to QDK, 1run

    9.2Kuldeep to KL, 1 run

    9.3Kuldeep to QDK, 1 run

    9.4Kuldeep to KL,OUT! Comes down the track,Kuldeep goes wide and KL mistimes it to Shaw at long-off.

    Evin Lewis is next batter.

    9.5Kuldeep to Lewis, no run

    9.6Kuldeep to Lewis, 1 run

  • 22:12

    LSG 70/0 after 9 overs

    Axar to bowl, KL is on strike.

    8.1 Axar to KL, no run

    8.2 Axar to KL, 1 run

    8.3Axar to QDK, 2 runs

    8.4Axar to QDK,FOUR!! On his pads, reverse laps it to behind point

    8.5Axar to QDK, no run

    8.6Axar to QDK, 1 run

  • 22:06

    LSG 62/0 after 8 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, KL is on strike.

    7.1 Kuldeep to KL,SIX!! Flatter and slow one, launches it over mid-wicket

    7.2Kuldeep to KL, 1 run

    7.3Kuldeep to QDK, no run,Full ball, he looks to reverse sweep it. DC review! Hit him on his glove. Review wasted!

    7.4Kuldeep to QDK, 1 run

    7.5Kuldeep to KL, 2 runs

    7.6Kuldeep to KL, 1 run

  • 21:59

    LSG 51/0 after 7 overs

    Axar to bowl, KL is on strike.

    6.1 Axar to KL, no run

    6.2Axar to KL, no run

    6.3Axar to KL, 1 run

    6.4Axar to QDK, 1 run

    6.5Axar to KL, no run

    6.6Axar to KL, 1 run

  • 21:53

    LSG 48/0 after 6 overs

    Mustafizur to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    5.1 Mustafizur to QDK, 1 run

    5.2Mustafizur to KL, no run

    5.3Mustafizur to KL, 1 run

    5.4Mustafizur to QDK, wide

    5.4Mustafizur to QDK, no run

    5.5Mustafizur to QDK, no run

    5.6Mustafizur to QDK, no run

  • 21:47

    LSG 45/0 after 5 overs

    Nortje to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    4.1 Nortje to QDK, FOUR!! Length ball, on fourth stump, cuts it infront of point

    4.2Nortje to QDK,FOUR!! Full this time just times his off drive to perfection.

    4.3Nortje to QDK,FOUR!! Slower, same result, pitche up and driven down the ground.

    4.4Nortje to QDK, no run

    4.5Nortje to QDK,SIX!! WHAT A WELCOME! Quick, slightly short and hits it infront of deep square leg.

    4.6Nortje to QDK, 1 run

  • 21:42

    LSG 26/0 after 4 overs

    Lalit to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    3.1 Lalit to QDK, 1 run

    3.2Lalit to KL, 1 run

    3.3Lalit to QDK,FOUR!! Banged in short, hits it to mid-wicket

    3.4Lalit to QDK, 2 runs

    3.5Lalit to QDK, 2 runs

    3.6Lalit to KL, 1 run

  • 21:38

    LSG 15/0 after 3 overs

    Shardul to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    2.1 Shardul to QDK, 1 run

    2.2Shardul to KL,FOUR!! Sliding down his leg and flicks it to square leg

    2.3Shardul to KL, no run

    2.4Shardul to KL, 1 run

    2.5Shardul to QDK, no run

    2.6Shardul to QDK, 1 run

  • 21:33

    LSG 8/0 after 2 overs

    Lalit to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    1.1 Lalit to QDK, no run

    1.2Lalit to QDK, no run

    1.3Lalit to QDK, 1 run

    1.4Lalit to KL, 1 run

    1.5Lalit to QDK, 1 run

    1.6Lalit to KL, no run

  • 21:23

    LSG 5/0 after 1 over

    Mustafizur Rahman to bowl, KL Rahul is on strike.

    0.1Mustafizur to KL, no run

    0.2Mustafizur to KL, 1 run

    0.3Mustafizur to QDK, 1 run

    0.4Mustafizur to KL, no run

    0.5Mustafizur to KL, 1 run

    0.6Mustafizur to QDK, wide

    0.6Mustafizur to QDK, 1 run

  • 21:21

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:07

    DC 149/3 after 20 overs

    Holder to bowl, Khan is on strike.

    19.1 Holder to Khan, 1 run

    19.2Holder to Pant, 1 run

    19.3Holder to Khan, 1 run

    19.4Holder to Pant, 1 run

    19.5Holder to Khan, wide

    19.5 Holder to Khan, 1 run

    19.6Holder to Pant, 1 run

  • 21:02

    DC 142/3 after 19 overs

    Avesh to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    18.1 Avesh to Pant, 1 run

    18.2Avesh to Khan, 1 run

    18.3Avesh to Pant,FOUR!! Full toss and he hits it to deep square leg

    18.4Avesh to Pant, no run

    18.5Avesh to Pant, no run

    18.6Avesh to Pant, no run

  • 20:56

    DC 136/3 after 18 overs

    Holder to bowl, Khan is on strike.

    17.1 Holder to Khan,1 leg bye

    17.2Holder to Khan, 1 run

    17.3Holder to Pant, no run

    17.4Holder to Pant, 2 runs

    17.5Holder to Pant, 1 run

    17.6Holder to Pant, 1 run

  • 20:50

    DC 130/3 after 17 overs

    Avesh to bowl, Khan is on strike.

    16.1 Avesh to Khan,FOUR!! Yorker on fifth stump crunches it over third man

    16.2Avesh to Khan,FOUR!! Low full toss on fifth stump hammers it down the ground

    16.3Avesh to Khan, 1 run

    16.4Avesh to Pant, 1 run

    16.5Avesh to Khan, 2 runs

    16.6Avesh to Khan, 1 run

  • 20:44

    DC 117/3 after 16 overs

    Tye to bowl.Khan is on strike.

    15.1Tye to Khan, 1 run

    15.2Tye to Pant,FOUR!! Slow low full toss, drills it down the ground

    15.3Tye to Pant,SIX! Again slower on off stump, bludgeoned it down the ground

    15.4Tye to Pant, no run

    15.5Tye to Pant, wide

    15.5Tye to Pant, no run

    15.6Tye to Pant,SIX! Slower on fifth stump, thumps it down the ground

  • 20:40

    DC 99/3 after 15 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, Khan is on strike.

    14.1 Bishnoi to Khan, 1 run

    14.2Bishnoi to Pant, 1 run

    14.3Bishnoi to Khan, 1 run

    14.4Bishnoi to Pant, 1 run

    14.5Bishnoi to Khan, 1 run

    14.6Bishnoi to Pant,FOUR!! Fuller length on fourth stump, crunches it to extra cover

  • 20:32

    DC 90/3 after 14 overs

    Tye to bowl, Khan is on strike.

    13.1 Tye to Khan, no run

    13.2Tye to Khan, no run

    13.3Tye to Khan, 1 run

    13.4Tye to Pant, 1 run

    13.5Tye to Khan, 1 run

    13.6Tye to Pant, no run

  • 20:27

    DC 87/3 after 13 overs

    Krunal to bowl, Khan is on strike.

    12.1 Krunal to Khan, 1 run

    12.2Krunal to Pant, 1 run

    12.3Krunal to Khan, 1 run

    12.4Krunal to Pant, 1 run

    12.5Krunal to Khan, 2 runs

    12.6Krunal to Khan, 1 run

  • 20:24

    DC 80/3 after 12 overs

    Gowtham to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    11.1 Gowtham to Pant, no run

    11.2Gowtham to Pant, no run

    11.3Gowtham to Pant, no run

    11.4Gowtham to Pant, no run

    11.5Gowtham to Pant, no run

    11.6Gowtham to Pant, no run

  • 20:19

    DC 80/3 after 11 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    10.1 Bishnoi to Pant, 1 leg bye

    10.2Bishnoi to Powell, no run

    10.3Bishnoi to Powell,OUT!! BOWLED'IM!! Googly, looks to heave it, pressure was building up on him, goes for the big shot, misses googly.

    Sarfaraz Khan is next batter.

    10.4Bishnoi to Khan, no run

    10.5Bishnoi to Khan, 2 runs

    10.6Bishnoi to Khan,FOUR! Full ball, googly, reverse sweeps it.

  • 20:16

    DC 73/2 after 10 overs

    Gowtham to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    9.1 Gowtham to Pant, no run

    9.2Gowtham to Pant, no run

    9.3Gowtham to Pant, 1 run

    9.4Gowtham to Powell, no run

    9.5Gowtham to Powell, 1 run

    9.6Gowtham to Pant, 1 run

  • 20:09

    DC 70/2 after 9 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    8.1Bishnoi to Powell, no run

    8.2Bishnoi to Powell, 1 run

    8.3Bishnoi to Warner,OUT!! Wide outside off, Warner looks to cut it but top edges it to man at short third man

    Rishabh Pant is next batter.

    8.4Bishnoi to Pant, no run

    8.5Bishnoi to Pant, 1 run

    8.6Bishnoi to Powell, no run

  • 20:03

    DC 68/1 after 8 overs

    Gowtham to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    7.1Gowtham to Shaw,SIX!! Dances down the track and launches it down the ground.

    7.2Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! Fuller on fifth stump, crunches it to cover

    7.3Gowtham to Shaw,OUT!! Around the wicket this time, wide outside off, looks to cut it, edges and QDK takes it.

    Rovman Powellis next batter

    7.4Gowtham to Powell, no run

    7.5Gowtham to Powell, no run

    7.6Gowtham to Powell, 1 run

  • 19:59

    DC 57/0 after 7 overs

    Krunal to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    6.1 Krunal to Shaw, 1 run

    6.2Krunal to Warner, 1 run

    6.3Krunal to Shaw, no run

    6.4Krunal to Shaw, 2 runsFIFTY FOR SHAW!

    6.5Krunal to Shaw, 1 run

    6.6Krunal to Warner, no run

  • 19:53

    DC 52/0 after 6 overs

    Tye to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    5.1 Tye to Shaw, no run

    5.2Tye to Shaw, 2 runs

    5.3Tye to Shaw, no run

    5.4Tye to Shaw,FOUR!! Short length on fourth stump, cuts it over point

    5.5Tye to Shaw, 1 run

    5.6Tye to Warner, no run

  • 19:49

    DC 45/0 after 5 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    4.1 Bishnoi to Shaw, no run

    4.2Bishnoi to Shaw, no run

    4.3Bishnoi to Shaw,FOUR!! Short length hangs back and cuts it in front on point

    4.4Bishnoi to Shaw, no run

    4.5Bishnoi to Shaw, 1 run

    4.6Bishnoi to Warner, no run

  • 19:44

    DC 40/0 after 4 overs

    Avesh to bowl, Shaw is on strike.

    3.1 Avesh to Shaw, no run

    3.2Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Length ball, crunches it in between cover and extra cover

    3.3Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Full this time, hangs back and cuts it away to point

    3.4Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Three in Three! Slower in cutter, upper cuts it over short third man fielder

    3.5Avesh to Shaw, 1 run

    3.6Avesh to Warner, no run

  • 19:38

    DC 27/0 after 3 overs

    Holder to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    2.1 Holder to Warner, 1 run

    2.2Holder to Shaw,FOUR!! Comes down the track and pulls it over mid-wicket

    2.3Holder to Shaw,SIX!! Short on his body, swivels and pulls it over mid-wicket

    2.4Holder to Shaw, wide

    2.4Holder to Shaw, no run

    2.5Holder to Shaw, no run

    2.6Holder to Shaw, wide

    2.6 Holder to Shaw, 1 run

  • 19:35

    DC 13/0 after 2 overs

    K. Gowtham tobowl, Warner is on strike.

    1.1Gowtham to Warner, no run

    1.2Gowtham to Warner, 1 run

    1.3Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! Full on off stump, lofts it over covers.

    1.4Gowtham to Shaw, no run

    1.5Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! wide outside goes for cut, edges it over first slip

    1.6Gowtham to Shaw, no run

  • 19:26

    DC 4/0 after 1 over

    Jason Holder to start for LSG, Prithvi Shaw is on strike

    0.1Holder to Shaw,Three runs!! On his pads, times it in between mid-wicket and mi-on fielder.

    0.2Holder to Warner, no run

    0.3Holder to Warner, no run

    0.4Holder to Warner, 1 run

    0.5Holder to Shaw, no run

    0.6Holder to Shaw, no run

  • 19:25

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle.LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. DCopeners David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:14

    Teams

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

    Lucknow Super Giants:KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

  • 18:59

    Toss

    LSG won the toss and opt to bowl first.

  • 18:28

    The addition of Jason Holder has made them stronger andDelhiwill be hoping that Warner gives them a rollicking start alongside mercurial Prithvi Shaw.

  • 18:27

    Both teams have had issues with their bowling butLucknowunder Gautam Gambhir's mentorship, has managed pretty well.

  • 18:27

    Rahul and Pant, both match-winners in their own rights even with the bat, will like to seize the initiative in these early rounds.