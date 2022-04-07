IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Shaw's fifty powers DC to 149

K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
DC 149/3 after 20 overs
Holder to bowl, Khan is on strike.
19.1 Holder to Khan, 1 run
19.2Holder to Pant, 1 run
19.3Holder to Khan, 1 run
19.4Holder to Pant, 1 run
19.5Holder to Khan, wide
19.5 Holder to Khan, 1 run
19.6Holder to Pant, 1 run
DC 142/3 after 19 overs
Avesh to bowl, Pant is on strike.
18.1 Avesh to Pant, 1 run
18.2Avesh to Khan, 1 run
18.3Avesh to Pant,FOUR!! Full toss and he hits it to deep square leg
18.4Avesh to Pant, no run
18.5Avesh to Pant, no run
18.6Avesh to Pant, no run
DC 136/3 after 18 overs
Holder to bowl, Khan is on strike.
17.1 Holder to Khan,1 leg bye
17.2Holder to Khan, 1 run
17.3Holder to Pant, no run
17.4Holder to Pant, 2 runs
17.5Holder to Pant, 1 run
17.6Holder to Pant, 1 run
DC 130/3 after 17 overs
Avesh to bowl, Khan is on strike.
16.1 Avesh to Khan,FOUR!! Yorker on fifth stump crunches it over third man
16.2Avesh to Khan,FOUR!! Low full toss on fifth stump hammers it down the ground
16.3Avesh to Khan, 1 run
16.4Avesh to Pant, 1 run
16.5Avesh to Khan, 2 runs
16.6Avesh to Khan, 1 run
DC 117/3 after 16 overs
Tye to bowl.Khan is on strike.
15.1Tye to Khan, 1 run
15.2Tye to Pant,FOUR!! Slow low full toss, drills it down the ground
15.3Tye to Pant,SIX! Again slower on off stump, bludgeoned it down the ground
15.4Tye to Pant, no run
15.5Tye to Pant, wide
15.5Tye to Pant, no run
15.6Tye to Pant,SIX! Slower on fifth stump, thumps it down the ground
DC 99/3 after 15 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Khan is on strike.
14.1 Bishnoi to Khan, 1 run
14.2Bishnoi to Pant, 1 run
14.3Bishnoi to Khan, 1 run
14.4Bishnoi to Pant, 1 run
14.5Bishnoi to Khan, 1 run
14.6Bishnoi to Pant,FOUR!! Fuller length on fourth stump, crunches it to extra cover
DC 90/3 after 14 overs
Tye to bowl, Khan is on strike.
13.1 Tye to Khan, no run
13.2Tye to Khan, no run
13.3Tye to Khan, 1 run
13.4Tye to Pant, 1 run
13.5Tye to Khan, 1 run
13.6Tye to Pant, no run
DC 87/3 after 13 overs
Krunal to bowl, Khan is on strike.
12.1 Krunal to Khan, 1 run
12.2Krunal to Pant, 1 run
12.3Krunal to Khan, 1 run
12.4Krunal to Pant, 1 run
12.5Krunal to Khan, 2 runs
12.6Krunal to Khan, 1 run
DC 80/3 after 12 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Pant is on strike.
11.1 Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.2Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.3Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.4Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.5Gowtham to Pant, no run
11.6Gowtham to Pant, no run
DC 80/3 after 11 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Pant is on strike.
10.1 Bishnoi to Pant, 1 leg bye
10.2Bishnoi to Powell, no run
10.3Bishnoi to Powell,OUT!! BOWLED'IM!! Googly, looks to heave it, pressure was building up on him, goes for the big shot, misses googly.
Sarfaraz Khan is next batter.
10.4Bishnoi to Khan, no run
10.5Bishnoi to Khan, 2 runs
10.6Bishnoi to Khan,FOUR! Full ball, googly, reverse sweeps it.
DC 73/2 after 10 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Pant is on strike.
9.1 Gowtham to Pant, no run
9.2Gowtham to Pant, no run
9.3Gowtham to Pant, 1 run
9.4Gowtham to Powell, no run
9.5Gowtham to Powell, 1 run
9.6Gowtham to Pant, 1 run
DC 70/2 after 9 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Powell is on strike.
8.1Bishnoi to Powell, no run
8.2Bishnoi to Powell, 1 run
8.3Bishnoi to Warner,OUT!! Wide outside off, Warner looks to cut it but top edges it to man at short third man
Rishabh Pant is next batter.
8.4Bishnoi to Pant, no run
8.5Bishnoi to Pant, 1 run
8.6Bishnoi to Powell, no run
DC 68/1 after 8 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
7.1Gowtham to Shaw,SIX!! Dances down the track and launches it down the ground.
7.2Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! Fuller on fifth stump, crunches it to cover
7.3Gowtham to Shaw,OUT!! Around the wicket this time, wide outside off, looks to cut it, edges and QDK takes it.
Rovman Powellis next batter
7.4Gowtham to Powell, no run
7.5Gowtham to Powell, no run
7.6Gowtham to Powell, 1 run
DC 57/0 after 7 overs
Krunal to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
6.1 Krunal to Shaw, 1 run
6.2Krunal to Warner, 1 run
6.3Krunal to Shaw, no run
6.4Krunal to Shaw, 2 runsFIFTY FOR SHAW!
6.5Krunal to Shaw, 1 run
6.6Krunal to Warner, no run
DC 52/0 after 6 overs
Tye to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
5.1 Tye to Shaw, no run
5.2Tye to Shaw, 2 runs
5.3Tye to Shaw, no run
5.4Tye to Shaw,FOUR!! Short length on fourth stump, cuts it over point
5.5Tye to Shaw, 1 run
5.6Tye to Warner, no run
DC 45/0 after 5 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
4.1 Bishnoi to Shaw, no run
4.2Bishnoi to Shaw, no run
4.3Bishnoi to Shaw,FOUR!! Short length hangs back and cuts it in front on point
4.4Bishnoi to Shaw, no run
4.5Bishnoi to Shaw, 1 run
4.6Bishnoi to Warner, no run
DC 40/0 after 4 overs
Avesh to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
3.1 Avesh to Shaw, no run
3.2Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Length ball, crunches it in between cover and extra cover
3.3Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Full this time, hangs back and cuts it away to point
3.4Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Three in Three! Slower in cutter, upper cuts it over short third man fielder
3.5Avesh to Shaw, 1 run
3.6Avesh to Warner, no run
DC 27/0 after 3 overs
Holder to bowl, Warner is on strike.
2.1 Holder to Warner, 1 run
2.2Holder to Shaw,FOUR!! Comes down the track and pulls it over mid-wicket
2.3Holder to Shaw,SIX!! Short on his body, swivels and pulls it over mid-wicket
2.4Holder to Shaw, wide
2.4Holder to Shaw, no run
2.5Holder to Shaw, no run
2.6Holder to Shaw, wide
2.6 Holder to Shaw, 1 run
DC 13/0 after 2 overs
K. Gowtham tobowl, Warner is on strike.
1.1Gowtham to Warner, no run
1.2Gowtham to Warner, 1 run
1.3Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! Full on off stump, lofts it over covers.
1.4Gowtham to Shaw, no run
1.5Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! wide outside goes for cut, edges it over first slip
1.6Gowtham to Shaw, no run
DC 4/0 after 1 over
Jason Holder to start for LSG, Prithvi Shaw is on strike
0.1Holder to Shaw,Three runs!! On his pads, times it in between mid-wicket and mi-on fielder.
0.2Holder to Warner, no run
0.3Holder to Warner, no run
0.4Holder to Warner, 1 run
0.5Holder to Shaw, no run
0.6Holder to Shaw, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle.LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. DCopeners David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
Lucknow Super Giants:KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Toss
LSG won the toss and opt to bowl first.
The addition of Jason Holder has made them stronger andDelhiwill be hoping that Warner gives them a rollicking start alongside mercurial Prithvi Shaw.
Both teams have had issues with their bowling butLucknowunder Gautam Gambhir's mentorship, has managed pretty well.
Rahul and Pant, both match-winners in their own rights even with the bat, will like to seize the initiative in these early rounds.