IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals:Shaw is off to a flyer

K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
DC 40/0 after 4 overs
Avesh to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
3.1 Avesh to Shaw, no run
3.2Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Length ball, crunches it in between cover and extra cover
3.3Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Full this time, hangs back and cuts it away to point
3.4Avesh to Shaw,FOUR!! Three in Three! Slower in cutter, upper cuts it over short third man fielder
3.5Avesh to Shaw, 1 run
3.6Avesh to Warner, no run
DC 27/0 after 3 overs
Holder to bowl, Warner is on strike.
2.1 Holder to Warner, 1 run
2.2Holder to Shaw,FOUR!! Comes down the track and pulls it over mid-wicket
2.3Holder to Shaw,SIX!! Short on his body, swivels and pulls it over mid-wicket
2.4Holder to Shaw, wide
2.4Holder to Shaw, no run
2.5Holder to Shaw, no run
2.6Holder to Shaw, wide
2.6 Holder to Shaw, 1 run
DC 13/0 after 2 overs
K. Gowtham tobowl, Warner is on strike.
1.1Gowtham to Warner, no run
1.2Gowtham to Warner, 1 run
1.3Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! Full on off stump, lofts it over covers.
1.4Gowtham to Shaw, no run
1.5Gowtham to Shaw,FOUR!! wide outside goes for cut, edges it over first slip
1.6Gowtham to Shaw, no run
DC 4/0 after 1 over
Jason Holder to start for LSG, Prithvi Shaw is on strike
0.1Holder to Shaw,Three runs!! On his pads, times it in between mid-wicket and mi-on fielder.
0.2Holder to Warner, no run
0.3Holder to Warner, no run
0.4Holder to Warner, 1 run
0.5Holder to Shaw, no run
0.6Holder to Shaw, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle.LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. DCopeners David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
Lucknow Super Giants:KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Toss
LSG won the toss and opt to bowl first.
The addition of Jason Holder has made them stronger andDelhiwill be hoping that Warner gives them a rollicking start alongside mercurial Prithvi Shaw.
Both teams have had issues with their bowling butLucknowunder Gautam Gambhir's mentorship, has managed pretty well.
Rahul and Pant, both match-winners in their own rights even with the bat, will like to seize the initiative in these early rounds.