IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live: Holder strikes with Miller's wicket
updated: May 10 2022, 20:55 ist
On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth in Pune on Tuesday.
20:49
GT 117/4 after 17 overs
Chameera to bowl, Gill is on strike.
16.1 Chameera to Gill, 1 run, full and wide, jammed to mid off.
50 for Shubman Gill. Here's Tewatia.
16.2Chameera to Tewatia, 1 run, Full on off stump, driven to deep point
16.3Chameera to Gill,FOUR! Short and wide, flat batted over bowler's head
16.4Chameera to Gill,FOUR! Yorker outside off, squeezed it wide of third man
16.5Chameera to Gill. wide
16.5Chameera to Gill, 1 run, short and slapped to deep mid wicket
16.6Chameera to Tewatia, wide
16.6 Chameera to Tewatia, 1 run
20:43
GT 103/4 after 16 overs
Holderto bowl,Miller is on strike.
15.1 Holderto Miller, 1 run, slower one, on good length, on leg stump, pulled to deep square
15.2Holderto Gill, 1 run, Slow bouncer, whacked to deep square leg
15.3Holderto Miller,SIX!! Full, wide outside off, slices it over deep extra cover
15.4Holderto Miller, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to extra cover fielder
15.5Holderto Gill, 1 run
15.6Holderto Miller, wide
15.6 Holder to Miller,OUT! Caught! Slower one, outside off, short of length, slices it to Badoni at extra cover
20:38
GT 92/3 after 15 overs
Avesh to bowl, Miller is on strike.
14.1 Avesh to Miller, 1 run, length ball around off stump, slapped to deep point
14.2Avesh to Gill, 1 run, Yorker on middle stump, jammed to deep mid wicket
14.3Avesh to Miller, no run, short and wide, left alone
14.4Avesh to Miller, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to cover for a sharp single
14.5Avesh to Gill, 1 run
14.6Avesh to MIller, 1 run
20:33
GT 87/3 after 14 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Miller is on strike.
13.1 Mohsin to Miller,2 runs, short ball around off stump, pulled to vacant region at mid wicket
13.2Mohsin to Miller, no run,slower ball onlength ball on middle, defended to Mohsin
13.3Mohsin to Miller, no run, touch fuller around off stump,pushed to mid off
13.4Mohsin to Miller, 1 run, length ball on off stump,pushed wide of extra cover
13.5Mohsin to GIll, 1 run, slower ball on good length, worked to deep mid wicket
13.6Mohsin to Miller, 1 run
20:29
GT 82/3 after 12 overs
Krunal to bowl, Gill is on strike.
12.1Krunal to Gill, 2 runs,touch short on the stumps, worked to the on side
12.2Krunal to Gill, no run, back of length, on the body, msses off the pads
12.3Krunal to Gill, 1 run, back of length ball in the body, tucked to mid wicket
12.4Krunal to Miller, 1 run
12.5Krunal to GIll, 1 run, back of a length on off stump, pushed wide of cover fielder
12.6Krunal to Miller, 1 run
20:23
GT 76/3 after 12 overs
Holder to bowl, Gill is on strike.
11.1 Holder to Gill, 1 run, Short ball outside off, short arm jabbed to long on
11.2Holder to Miller, no run, short ball on middle and off, slapped to backward point fielder
11.3Holder to Miller, no run, Slower on around middle and leg, nudged to point
11.4Holder to Miller,FOUR!! Short ball on middle and off, slapped wide of backward point fielder
11.5Holder to Miller, 1 run, Short ball on the stumps slapped to deep point
11.6Holder to Gill, 1 run
20:19
GT 69/3 after 11 overs
Krunal to bowl, Miller is on strike.
10.1 Krunal to Miller.1run, length ball on off, tucked to square leg
10.2 Krunal to Gill,. 2 runs, short ball outside off, steered to deep square leg
10.3 Krunal to Gill, 1 run, short ball on off stump, worked to deep square leg
10.4 Krunal to Miller, 1 run, Short, quick on middle stump,pulled to deep mid wicket
10.5 Krunal to Gill,FOUR!! Fuller on middle stump, reverse sweeps it over short third.
10.6 Krunal to Gill, 1 run
20:12
GT 59/3 after 10 overs
Avesh to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
9.1 Avesh to Pandya,OUT! Short, wide, quick, and Hardik slashes it, thick edge to QDK.
Here's Miller.
9.2Avesh to Miller, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to fine leg
9.3Avesh to Gill, 1 run, length ball around off stump, slashed to third
9.4Avesh to Miller, no run, Short around off, dabs it to point
9.5Avesh to Miller, wide
9.5 Avesh to Miller, 1 run, back of length on middle and off, nudged to third
9.6Avesh to Gill,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped behind point
20:08
GT 50/2 after 9 overs
Krunal to bowl, GIll is on strike.
8.1Krunal to Gill, 1 run, fuller on the stumps, sweeps, top edge falls short of fine leg
8.2Krunal to Pandya, no run,
8.3Krunal to Pandya, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched to long on
8.4Krunal to Gill, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to short mid wicket
8.5Krunal to Gill, 1 run, short ball on stumps, pulled to deep mid wicket
8.6Krunal to Pandya, 1 run
20:03
GT 47/2 after 8 overs
Holder to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
7.1 Holder toPandya, 1 run, short and wide, slashed to deep point
7.2Holder to Gill, 1 run, short ball around off stump, short arm jabbed to cow corner
7.3Holder to Pandya, 2 runs, length ball around off, punched through extra cover
7.4Holder to Pandya, 1 run, short ball on off stump, pulled to square leg
7.5Holder to Gill, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, clipped to cow corner
7.6Holder to Pandya, 2 runs
20:00
GT 39/2 after 7 overs
Krunal to bowl, Gill is on strike.
6.1 Krunal to Gill, 1 run,length ball on legs, tucked to square leg
6.2Krunal to Pandya, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, steered to the fine leg
6.3Krunal to Gill, no run, length ball on middle, pushed back
6.4Krunal to Gill, 1 run, lenght ball on off stump,steered to mid wicket
6.5Krunal to Pandya, 1 run, length ball, punched to long on
6.6Krunal to Gill, no run
19:55
GT 35/2 after 6 overs
Chameera to bowl, Gill is on strike.
5.1 Chameera toGIll, no run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg
5.2Chameera to Gill, no run, touch fuller ball outside off, looks to drive it, under edges it
5.3Chameera to Gill,FOUR!! Slower ball, short outside off, short arm jabbed infront of square leg
5.4Chameera to Gill, 1 run, Full ball around off stump, driven wide of mid-off
5.5Chameera to Pandya, no run, Low full toss outside off, driven to cover
5.6Chameera to Pandya, no run
19:49
GT 30/2 after 5 overs
Avesh to bowl, Gill is on strike.
4.1 Avesh to Gill, 1 run, length ball on legs, pushed to mid on
4.2Avesh to Wade,OUT! Wade moves wide outside off, he follows him, Length ball wide outside off stump, goes for a lap, laps it straight to keeper.
Pandya in next.
4.3Avesh to Pandya, 1 run, short and wide, slashes to third
4.4Avesh to Gill,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, pulled infront of square leg
4.5Avesh to Gill. no run, length ball around off stump, slapped to cover
4.6Avesh to Gill, 1 run
19:44
GT 23/1 after 4 overs
Chameera to bowl, Wade is on strike
3.1 Chameera to Wade,FOUR! Length ball outside off, driven through extra cover
3.2Chameera to Wade,FOUR! Short ball on the stumps, pulled away over square leg fielder
3.3Chameera to Wade, no run, Full outside off, smashed to short cover fielder
3.4Chameera to Wade, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched wide of mid off
3.5Chameera to Gill, 1 run, short ball, pulled to fine leg
3.6Chameera to Wade, no run
19:38
GT 13/1 after 3 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Gill is on strike.
2.1Mohsin to Gill, no run, length ball on the stumps, hits high on the pads
2.2Mohsin to Gill,, 1 run, back of length on middle and leg, tucked to mid wicket
2.3Mohsin to Saha, no run, length ball on off stump, looks to pull it, but a leading edge falls over bowler
2.4Mohsin to Saha,.OUT! Caught! Length ball on off stump, chipped to mid on.
Here's Wade.
2.5Mohsin to Wade, 1 run, back of length outside off, steered to third
2.6Mohsin to Gill,FOUR! Short and outside off, slashed infront of point
19:33
GT 7/0 after 2 overs
Chameera to bowl, Gill is on strike,
1.1 Chameera to Gill, no run, length ball around off stump, cut to short point
1.2Chameera to Gill.1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed on the backfoot to mid off
1.3Chameera to Saha, no run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed back
1.4Chameera to Saha,FOUR! Touch short on the stumps, pulled wide of square leg
1.5Chameera to Saha, no run
1.6 Chameera to Saha, no run.
19:29
GT 2/0 after 1 over
Mohsin to bowl, Saha is on strike.
0.1 Mohsin to Saha, no run, length ball around middle and leg, looking to play it on side, leading-edge falls short of second slip
0.2Mohsin to Saha, no run, length ball around off, beats the outside edge
0.3Mohsin to Saha, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to point
0.4Mohsin to Saha, no run, back of length on the stumps, defended on the backfoot
0.5Mohsin to Saha, 1 run, back of length around off stump, steered to third
0.6Mohsin to Gill, 1 run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:06
Teams
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
19:00
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bat first
18:39
LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
18:39
Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage.
18:38
WhileGujaratled the points table for most part of the league,Lucknowmoved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-ledGujaratside's winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.
