IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Quinton de Kock is in no mood to stop
updated: May 07 2022, 19:52 ist
A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants' in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL in Pune on Saturday.
19:48
LSG 50/1 after 5 overs
Roy to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
4.1 Roy to Hooda, no run
4.2Roy to Hooda, 1 run, length ball around middle and off,punched to mid wickeet
4.3Roy to QDK,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, swept it wide of square leg
4.4Roy to QDK, 1 run, length ball around leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
4.5Roy to Hooda,FOUR! Full ball on off stump, driven over extra cover fielder
4.6Roy to Hooda, 1 run
19:44
LSG 39/1 after 4 overs
Narine to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1 Narine to QDK, 1 run, floated up and angling in, steered to deep square leg
3.2Narine to Hooda, no run, short and outside off, cut to cover fielder
3.3Narine to Hooda,SIX! Floated outside off stump, this time smashes it over long on
3.4Narine to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, worked to the on side
3.5Narine to QDK, no run
3.6Narine to QDK, 2 runs
19:40
LSG 29/1 after 3 overs
Southee to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Back of length outside off, smashed over mid wicket
2.2Southee to QDK,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, clears the front league and dismisses it over deep square leg.
2.3Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Full length ball outside off stump, lofted over off side field.
2.4Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to short cover
2.5Southee to QDK, 2 runs, Fuller around middle and leg, clipped to deep mid wicket
2.6Southee to QDK, 1 run
19:35
LSG 12/1 after 2 overs
Mavi to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
Deepak Hooda comes in next.
1.1Mavi to Hooda, no run, length ball around off stump steered to square leg
1.2Mavi to Hooda, no run, full around off stump, pushed to mid off
1.3Mavi to Hooda, no run, back of length outside off, pushed back to bowler
1.4Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! length ball wide outside off, driven through cover and point
1.5Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! Full this time, wide outside off, driven over extra cover this time.
1.6Mavi to Hooda, 2 runs
19:27
LSG 2/1 after 1 over
Southee to start for KKR, Quinton de Kock is on strike.
0.1Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
0.2Southee to QDK, no run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg
0.3Southee to QDK, no run, back of length ball on middle and leg, steered to square leg
0.4Southee to QDK, 2 runs, short ball around off stump, pulls but lacks timing and ball goes to leg side
0.5Southee to QDK, RUN OUT!! KL Rahul!length ball around off stump, he pushes it to short cover, and KL Rahul takes off, Shreyas Iyer is quick to pick it up and throws at non-striker's end. KL Rahul is out for duck without facing any ball.
0.6Southee to QDK, no run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. LSGopeners KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:06
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana
18:59
Toss
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first
18:45
Meanwhile for KKR, the biggest worry has been their out of form openers. They have tried different combinations, but none has worked so far.
18:45
Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second highest run-getter this season.
18:44
LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.
