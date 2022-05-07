IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Stoinis and de Kock power LSG to 176
IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Stoinis and de Kock power LSG to 176
updated: May 07 2022, 21:25 ist
A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants' in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL in Pune on Saturday.
21:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:08
LSG 176/7 after 20 overs
Southee to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
19.1Southee to Badoni, 1 run, length ball, swung away, to deep square
19.2Southee to Holder, 1 run, length ball on his pads, jabbed to deep mid wicket
19.3Southee to Badoni, 1 run, Slower ball length outside off, pulled to long off
19.4Southee to Holder,OUT!! Caught! Slower ball, goes for a heave, top edge to Rinku Singh at deep mid wicket
Dushmantha Chameerais the new batter
19.5Southee to Chameera, 1 bye
19.6Southee to Badoni,RUN OUT! Chameera, short and wide, they go for a run, keeper hits
21:00
LSG 172/5 after 19 overs
Mavi to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
18.1 Mavi to Stoinis,SIX!! Slower one on off stump, moves to his off side and slammed over long leg
18.2Mavi toStoinis,SIX!! Low full toss, he's standing outside the off stump, despatched it over long on
18.3Mavi toStoinis,SIX!! Short and wide, smashed over deep mid wicket
18.4Mavi toStoinis,OUT! Full-on his legs, jammed to Andre Russell at cow corner.
Jason Holder is new batter.
18.5Mavi to Holder,SIX!! length ball on his pads, flicked it over deep square leg
18,6Mavi to Holder,SIX!! 5 sixes in an over!! Full on off stump, hammered over long off
20:54
LSG 142/4 after 17 overs
Russell to bowl,Badoni is on strike.
17.1 Russell toBadoni, 2 runs, Fuller on off stump, tucked to backward square
17.2Russell to Badoni, 1 run, back of length on middle, steered to deep square leg
17.3Russell to Stoinis, 1 run, slower ball, back of length, tucked to deep square leg
17.4Russell to Badoni, wide
17.4 Russell to Badoni, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep point
17.5Russell toStoinis, 1 run
17.6Russell to Badoni, 2 runs
20:49
LSG 133/4 after 17 overs
Mavi to bowl, Stoinis is on strike.
16.1 Mavi to Stoinis, no run, yorker on off stump, defended back
16.2Mavi toStoinis, no run, Fuller outside off, play and a miss
16.3Mavi toStoinis,1 run, Full on off stump, driven to long off
16.4Mavi to Badoni, 1 run, slower ball, full and wide, driven to deep point
16.5Mavi toStoinis, wide
16.5 Mavi toStoinis,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, tries to go down the ground and top edge flies over short third
16.6Mavi toStoinis, no run
20:46
LSG 126/4 after 16 overs
Narine to bowl, Stoinis is on strike,
15.1 Narine to Stoinis, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept to fine leg
15.2Narine to Badoni, 1 run, back of length carrom ball punched to deep cover
15.3Narine toStoinis, 1 run, fuller outside off, paddle sweep to fine leg
15.4Narine to Badoni, no run, Fuller outside off, defended to point
15.5Narine to Badoni, no run, quicker on off stump, defended on the front foot
15.6Narine to Badoni, no run
20:40
LSG 123/4 after 15 overs
Russell to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
14.1 Russell to Pandya, 1 run, short ball around middle,pulled to long on
14.2Russell to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss on off stump, punched to long on
14.3Russell to Pandya, 2 runs, Full outside off, squeezed to backward point
14.4Russell to Pandya, 2 runs, Slower one, around off stump, on good length, slashed to deep point
14.5Russell to Pandya,OUT! Short and wide, goes for an upper cut, straight to Finch at third.
Marcus Stoinis is new batter.
14.6Russell to Stoinis, 1 run
20:34
LSG116/3 after 14 overs
Southee to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
13.1 Southee to Badoni, no run, slower ball back of length, chipped short of mid wicket
13.2Southee to Badoni, no run, slower ball around off stump, steered to point
13.3Southee to Badoni,1 run, back of length clipped to fine leg
13.4Southee to Pandya, no run, length ball around off stump, play and a miss.
13.5Southee to Pandya,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed wide of deep cover fielder
13.6Southee to Pandya, 1 run
20:28
LSG 107/3 after 13 overs
Russell to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
12.1Russell to Pandya, 1 run, slower ball outside off, cut to deep point
12.2Russell to Hooda, 1 run, back of length on off stump, chopped to cover
12.3Russell to Pandya, 1 run, slower ball on off stump, pulled to deep mid wicket
12.4Russell to Hooda,OUT! Short and slow, goes for a heave, top edge to Shreyas Iyer.
Ayush Badoni is new batter
12.5Russell to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss outside off, flicked to fine leg
12.6Russell to Pandya, 1 run
20:24
LSG 104/2 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Hooda is on strike,
11.1 Narine to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on leg stump,pushed to deep point
11.2Narine to Pandya, 2 runs, length ball outside off, lofted over off side field
11.3Narine to Pandya, no run,
11.4Narine to Pandya, no run,
11.5Narine to Pandya, no run
11.6Narine to Pandya, 1 run
20:20
LSG 100/2 after 11 overs
Roy to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
10.1 Roy to Pandya, 1 run
10.2Roy to Hooda,SIX!! Fuller on off stump, smashed over long on
10.3Roy to Hooda, 1 run
10.4Roy to Pandya, no run
10.5Roy to Hooda, 1 run
10.6Roy to Pandya, 1 run
20:14
LSG 90/2 after 10 overs
Harshit to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
9.1 Harshit to Pandya,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, angling away, thick edge flies wide of keeper
9.2Harshit to Pandya, 1 leg bye
9.3Harshit to Hooda,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed to backward point
9.4Harshit to Hooda, 1 run, back of length, punched to cover
9.5Harshit to Pandya, no run, fuller on off stump, pushed to mid off
9.6Harshit to Pandya, 1 run
20:09
LSG 79/2 after 9 overs
Mavi to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
8.1 Mavi to Pandya, no run, length ball on leg stump, pushed to mid on
8.2Mavi to Pandya, 1 run, Slower ball around leg stump on good length, driven to mid off
8.3Mavi to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on off stump,pushed wide of cover fielder
8.4Mavi to Pandya, no run, yorker on pads, deflects to point
8.5Mavi to Pandya, 1 run
8.6Mavi to Hooda, no run
20:04
LSG 76/2 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl, QDK is on strike.
7.1 Narine to QDK, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
7.2Narine to QDK,OUT! Caught! Short, around off stump, the ball got stuck as he looks to chip it over extra cover and mistimed to Shivam Mavi at cover.
Krunal Pandya comes in next.
7.3Narine to Pandya, no run, length ball, drilled it on middle stump, pushed to point
7.4Narine to Pandya, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched to mid on
7.5Narine to Hooda, no run
7.6Narine to Hooda,2 runs length ball outside off, cut to deep point
19:58
LSG 73/1 after 7 overs
Roy to bowl, QDK is on strike.
6.1 Roy to QDK, 2 runs, fuller on leg stump, clipped away to deep mid wicket
6.2Roy to QDK, 2 runs, length ball outside leg, steered to deep square leg
6.3Roy to QDK, 1 run, back of length on pads again, tucked to backward square leg
6.4Roy to Hooda, 1 run, Length ball outside off, comes down for a swing, top edge falls wide of Shivam Mavi at point
6.5Roy to QDK, 1 run,
50 for Quinton de Kock
6.6Roy to Hooda, no run
19:53
LSG 66/1 after 6 overs
Harshit to bowl, QDK is on strike.
5.1 Harshit to QDK,FOUR!! Full on leg stump, flicked infront of mid wicket
5.2Harshit to QDK, no run, Full and wide, jammed back to bowler
5.3Harshit to QDK, no run, length ball around middle and leg stump, goes for a lap, misses it.
5.4Harshit to QDK,SIX!!Length ball on middle and off, clobbered over deep square leg
5.5Harshit to QDK,SIX!! Short of length this time around middle and leg, picked up and smashed over deep square leg
5.6Harshit to QDK, 1 run
19:48
LSG 49/1 after 5 overs
Roy to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
4.1 Roy to Hooda, no run
4.2Roy to Hooda, 1 run, length ball around middle and off,punched to mid wickeet
4.3Roy to QDK,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, swept it wide of square leg
4.4Roy to QDK, 1 run, length ball around leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
4.5Roy to Hooda,FOUR! Full ball on off stump, driven over extra cover fielder
4.6Roy to Hooda, norun
19:44
LSG 39/1 after 4 overs
Narine to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1 Narine to QDK, 1 run, floated up and angling in, steered to deep square leg
3.2Narine to Hooda, no run, short and outside off, cut to cover fielder
3.3Narine to Hooda,SIX! Floated outside off stump, this time smashes it over long on
3.4Narine to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, worked to the on side
3.5Narine to QDK, no run
3.6Narine to QDK, 2 runs
19:40
LSG 29/1 after 3 overs
Southee to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Back of length outside off, smashed over mid wicket
2.2Southee to QDK,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, clears the front league and dismisses it over deep square leg.
2.3Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Full length ball outside off stump, lofted over off side field.
2.4Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to short cover
2.5Southee to QDK, 2 runs, Fuller around middle and leg, clipped to deep mid wicket
2.6Southee to QDK, 1 run
19:35
LSG 12/1 after 2 overs
Mavi to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
Deepak Hooda comes in next.
1.1Mavi to Hooda, no run, length ball around off stump steered to square leg
1.2Mavi to Hooda, no run, full around off stump, pushed to mid off
1.3Mavi to Hooda, no run, back of length outside off, pushed back to bowler
1.4Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! length ball wide outside off, driven through cover and point
1.5Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! Full this time, wide outside off, driven over extra cover this time.
1.6Mavi to Hooda, 2 runs
19:27
LSG 2/1 after 1 over
Southee to start for KKR, Quinton de Kock is on strike.
0.1Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
0.2Southee to QDK, no run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg
0.3Southee to QDK, no run, back of length ball on middle and leg, steered to square leg
0.4Southee to QDK, 2 runs, short ball around off stump, pulls but lacks timing and ball goes to leg side
0.5Southee to QDK, RUN OUT!! KL Rahul!length ball around off stump, he pushes it to short cover, and KL Rahul takes off, Shreyas Iyer is quick to pick it up and throws at non-striker's end. KL Rahul is out for duck without facing any ball.
0.6Southee to QDK, no run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. LSGopeners KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:06
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana
18:59
Toss
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first
18:45
Meanwhile for KKR, the biggest worry has been their out of form openers. They have tried different combinations, but none has worked so far.
18:45
Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second highest run-getter this season.
18:44
LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
LSG 176/7 after 20 overs
Southee to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
19.1Southee to Badoni, 1 run, length ball, swung away, to deep square
19.2Southee to Holder, 1 run, length ball on his pads, jabbed to deep mid wicket
19.3Southee to Badoni, 1 run, Slower ball length outside off, pulled to long off
19.4Southee to Holder,OUT!! Caught! Slower ball, goes for a heave, top edge to Rinku Singh at deep mid wicket
Dushmantha Chameerais the new batter
19.5Southee to Chameera, 1 bye
19.6Southee to Badoni,RUN OUT! Chameera, short and wide, they go for a run, keeper hits
LSG 172/5 after 19 overs
Mavi to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
18.1 Mavi to Stoinis,SIX!! Slower one on off stump, moves to his off side and slammed over long leg
18.2Mavi toStoinis,SIX!! Low full toss, he's standing outside the off stump, despatched it over long on
18.3Mavi toStoinis,SIX!! Short and wide, smashed over deep mid wicket
18.4Mavi toStoinis,OUT! Full-on his legs, jammed to Andre Russell at cow corner.
Jason Holder is new batter.
18.5Mavi to Holder,SIX!! length ball on his pads, flicked it over deep square leg
18,6Mavi to Holder,SIX!! 5 sixes in an over!! Full on off stump, hammered over long off
LSG 142/4 after 17 overs
Russell to bowl,Badoni is on strike.
17.1 Russell toBadoni, 2 runs, Fuller on off stump, tucked to backward square
17.2Russell to Badoni, 1 run, back of length on middle, steered to deep square leg
17.3Russell to Stoinis, 1 run, slower ball, back of length, tucked to deep square leg
17.4Russell to Badoni, wide
17.4 Russell to Badoni, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep point
17.5Russell toStoinis, 1 run
17.6Russell to Badoni, 2 runs
LSG 133/4 after 17 overs
Mavi to bowl, Stoinis is on strike.
16.1 Mavi to Stoinis, no run, yorker on off stump, defended back
16.2Mavi toStoinis, no run, Fuller outside off, play and a miss
16.3Mavi toStoinis,1 run, Full on off stump, driven to long off
16.4Mavi to Badoni, 1 run, slower ball, full and wide, driven to deep point
16.5Mavi toStoinis, wide
16.5 Mavi toStoinis,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, tries to go down the ground and top edge flies over short third
16.6Mavi toStoinis, no run
LSG 126/4 after 16 overs
Narine to bowl, Stoinis is on strike,
15.1 Narine to Stoinis, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept to fine leg
15.2Narine to Badoni, 1 run, back of length carrom ball punched to deep cover
15.3Narine toStoinis, 1 run, fuller outside off, paddle sweep to fine leg
15.4Narine to Badoni, no run, Fuller outside off, defended to point
15.5Narine to Badoni, no run, quicker on off stump, defended on the front foot
15.6Narine to Badoni, no run
LSG 123/4 after 15 overs
Russell to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
14.1 Russell to Pandya, 1 run, short ball around middle,pulled to long on
14.2Russell to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss on off stump, punched to long on
14.3Russell to Pandya, 2 runs, Full outside off, squeezed to backward point
14.4Russell to Pandya, 2 runs, Slower one, around off stump, on good length, slashed to deep point
14.5Russell to Pandya,OUT! Short and wide, goes for an upper cut, straight to Finch at third.
Marcus Stoinis is new batter.
14.6Russell to Stoinis, 1 run
LSG116/3 after 14 overs
Southee to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
13.1 Southee to Badoni, no run, slower ball back of length, chipped short of mid wicket
13.2Southee to Badoni, no run, slower ball around off stump, steered to point
13.3Southee to Badoni,1 run, back of length clipped to fine leg
13.4Southee to Pandya, no run, length ball around off stump, play and a miss.
13.5Southee to Pandya,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed wide of deep cover fielder
13.6Southee to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 107/3 after 13 overs
Russell to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
12.1Russell to Pandya, 1 run, slower ball outside off, cut to deep point
12.2Russell to Hooda, 1 run, back of length on off stump, chopped to cover
12.3Russell to Pandya, 1 run, slower ball on off stump, pulled to deep mid wicket
12.4Russell to Hooda,OUT! Short and slow, goes for a heave, top edge to Shreyas Iyer.
Ayush Badoni is new batter
12.5Russell to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss outside off, flicked to fine leg
12.6Russell to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 104/2 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Hooda is on strike,
11.1 Narine to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on leg stump,pushed to deep point
11.2Narine to Pandya, 2 runs, length ball outside off, lofted over off side field
11.3Narine to Pandya, no run,
11.4Narine to Pandya, no run,
11.5Narine to Pandya, no run
11.6Narine to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 100/2 after 11 overs
Roy to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
10.1 Roy to Pandya, 1 run
10.2Roy to Hooda,SIX!! Fuller on off stump, smashed over long on
10.3Roy to Hooda, 1 run
10.4Roy to Pandya, no run
10.5Roy to Hooda, 1 run
10.6Roy to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 90/2 after 10 overs
Harshit to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
9.1 Harshit to Pandya,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, angling away, thick edge flies wide of keeper
9.2Harshit to Pandya, 1 leg bye
9.3Harshit to Hooda,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed to backward point
9.4Harshit to Hooda, 1 run, back of length, punched to cover
9.5Harshit to Pandya, no run, fuller on off stump, pushed to mid off
9.6Harshit to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 79/2 after 9 overs
Mavi to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
8.1 Mavi to Pandya, no run, length ball on leg stump, pushed to mid on
8.2Mavi to Pandya, 1 run, Slower ball around leg stump on good length, driven to mid off
8.3Mavi to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on off stump,pushed wide of cover fielder
8.4Mavi to Pandya, no run, yorker on pads, deflects to point
8.5Mavi to Pandya, 1 run
8.6Mavi to Hooda, no run
LSG 76/2 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl, QDK is on strike.
7.1 Narine to QDK, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
7.2Narine to QDK,OUT! Caught! Short, around off stump, the ball got stuck as he looks to chip it over extra cover and mistimed to Shivam Mavi at cover.
Krunal Pandya comes in next.
7.3Narine to Pandya, no run, length ball, drilled it on middle stump, pushed to point
7.4Narine to Pandya, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched to mid on
7.5Narine to Hooda, no run
7.6Narine to Hooda,2 runs length ball outside off, cut to deep point
LSG 73/1 after 7 overs
Roy to bowl, QDK is on strike.
6.1 Roy to QDK, 2 runs, fuller on leg stump, clipped away to deep mid wicket
6.2Roy to QDK, 2 runs, length ball outside leg, steered to deep square leg
6.3Roy to QDK, 1 run, back of length on pads again, tucked to backward square leg
6.4Roy to Hooda, 1 run, Length ball outside off, comes down for a swing, top edge falls wide of Shivam Mavi at point
6.5Roy to QDK, 1 run,
50 for Quinton de Kock
6.6Roy to Hooda, no run
LSG 66/1 after 6 overs
Harshit to bowl, QDK is on strike.
5.1 Harshit to QDK,FOUR!! Full on leg stump, flicked infront of mid wicket
5.2Harshit to QDK, no run, Full and wide, jammed back to bowler
5.3Harshit to QDK, no run, length ball around middle and leg stump, goes for a lap, misses it.
5.4Harshit to QDK,SIX!!Length ball on middle and off, clobbered over deep square leg
5.5Harshit to QDK,SIX!! Short of length this time around middle and leg, picked up and smashed over deep square leg
5.6Harshit to QDK, 1 run
LSG 49/1 after 5 overs
Roy to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
4.1 Roy to Hooda, no run
4.2Roy to Hooda, 1 run, length ball around middle and off,punched to mid wickeet
4.3Roy to QDK,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, swept it wide of square leg
4.4Roy to QDK, 1 run, length ball around leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
4.5Roy to Hooda,FOUR! Full ball on off stump, driven over extra cover fielder
4.6Roy to Hooda, norun
LSG 39/1 after 4 overs
Narine to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1 Narine to QDK, 1 run, floated up and angling in, steered to deep square leg
3.2Narine to Hooda, no run, short and outside off, cut to cover fielder
3.3Narine to Hooda,SIX! Floated outside off stump, this time smashes it over long on
3.4Narine to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, worked to the on side
3.5Narine to QDK, no run
3.6Narine to QDK, 2 runs
LSG 29/1 after 3 overs
Southee to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Back of length outside off, smashed over mid wicket
2.2Southee to QDK,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, clears the front league and dismisses it over deep square leg.
2.3Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Full length ball outside off stump, lofted over off side field.
2.4Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to short cover
2.5Southee to QDK, 2 runs, Fuller around middle and leg, clipped to deep mid wicket
2.6Southee to QDK, 1 run
LSG 12/1 after 2 overs
Mavi to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
Deepak Hooda comes in next.
1.1Mavi to Hooda, no run, length ball around off stump steered to square leg
1.2Mavi to Hooda, no run, full around off stump, pushed to mid off
1.3Mavi to Hooda, no run, back of length outside off, pushed back to bowler
1.4Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! length ball wide outside off, driven through cover and point
1.5Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! Full this time, wide outside off, driven over extra cover this time.
1.6Mavi to Hooda, 2 runs
LSG 2/1 after 1 over
Southee to start for KKR, Quinton de Kock is on strike.
0.1Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
0.2Southee to QDK, no run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg
0.3Southee to QDK, no run, back of length ball on middle and leg, steered to square leg
0.4Southee to QDK, 2 runs, short ball around off stump, pulls but lacks timing and ball goes to leg side
0.5Southee to QDK, RUN OUT!! KL Rahul!length ball around off stump, he pushes it to short cover, and KL Rahul takes off, Shreyas Iyer is quick to pick it up and throws at non-striker's end. KL Rahul is out for duck without facing any ball.
0.6Southee to QDK, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. LSGopeners KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana
Toss
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first
Meanwhile for KKR, the biggest worry has been their out of form openers. They have tried different combinations, but none has worked so far.
Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second highest run-getter this season.
LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.