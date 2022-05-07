IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Stoinis and de Kock power LSG to 176

  • updated: May 07 2022, 21:25 ist
A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants' in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL in Pune on Saturday.
  • 21:25

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:08

    LSG 176/7 after 20 overs

    Southee to bowl, Badoni is on strike.

    19.1Southee to Badoni, 1 run, length ball, swung away, to deep square

    19.2Southee to Holder, 1 run, length ball on his pads, jabbed to deep mid wicket

    19.3Southee to Badoni, 1 run, Slower ball length outside off, pulled to long off

    19.4Southee to Holder,OUT!! Caught! Slower ball, goes for a heave, top edge to Rinku Singh at deep mid wicket

    Dushmantha Chameerais the new batter

    19.5Southee to Chameera, 1 bye

    19.6Southee to Badoni,RUN OUT! Chameera, short and wide, they go for a run, keeper hits

  • 21:00

    LSG 172/5 after 19 overs

    Mavi to bowl, Badoni is on strike.

    18.1 Mavi to Stoinis,SIX!! Slower one on off stump, moves to his off side and slammed over long leg

    18.2Mavi toStoinis,SIX!! Low full toss, he's standing outside the off stump, despatched it over long on

    18.3Mavi toStoinis,SIX!! Short and wide, smashed over deep mid wicket

    18.4Mavi toStoinis,OUT! Full-on his legs, jammed to Andre Russell at cow corner.

    Jason Holder is new batter.

    18.5Mavi to Holder,SIX!! length ball on his pads, flicked it over deep square leg

    18,6Mavi to Holder,SIX!! 5 sixes in an over!! Full on off stump, hammered over long off

  • 20:54

    LSG 142/4 after 17 overs

    Russell to bowl,Badoni is on strike.

    17.1 Russell toBadoni, 2 runs, Fuller on off stump, tucked to backward square

    17.2Russell to Badoni, 1 run, back of length on middle, steered to deep square leg

    17.3Russell to Stoinis, 1 run, slower ball, back of length, tucked to deep square leg

    17.4Russell to Badoni, wide

    17.4 Russell to Badoni, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep point

    17.5Russell toStoinis, 1 run

    17.6Russell to Badoni, 2 runs

  • 20:49

    LSG 133/4 after 17 overs

    Mavi to bowl, Stoinis is on strike.

    16.1 Mavi to Stoinis, no run, yorker on off stump, defended back

    16.2Mavi toStoinis, no run, Fuller outside off, play and a miss

    16.3Mavi toStoinis,1 run, Full on off stump, driven to long off

    16.4Mavi to Badoni, 1 run, slower ball, full and wide, driven to deep point

    16.5Mavi toStoinis, wide

    16.5 Mavi toStoinis,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, tries to go down the ground and top edge flies over short third

    16.6Mavi toStoinis, no run

  • 20:46

    LSG 126/4 after 16 overs

    Narine to bowl, Stoinis is on strike,

    15.1 Narine to Stoinis, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept to fine leg

    15.2Narine to Badoni, 1 run, back of length carrom ball punched to deep cover

    15.3Narine toStoinis, 1 run, fuller outside off, paddle sweep to fine leg

    15.4Narine to Badoni, no run, Fuller outside off, defended to point

    15.5Narine to Badoni, no run, quicker on off stump, defended on the front foot

    15.6Narine to Badoni, no run

  • 20:40

    LSG 123/4 after 15 overs

    Russell to bowl, Pandya is on strike.

    14.1 Russell to Pandya, 1 run, short ball around middle,pulled to long on

    14.2Russell to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss on off stump, punched to long on

    14.3Russell to Pandya, 2 runs, Full outside off, squeezed to backward point

    14.4Russell to Pandya, 2 runs, Slower one, around off stump, on good length, slashed to deep point

    14.5Russell to Pandya,OUT! Short and wide, goes for an upper cut, straight to Finch at third.

    Marcus Stoinis is new batter.

    14.6Russell to Stoinis, 1 run

  • 20:34

    LSG116/3 after 14 overs

    Southee to bowl, Badoni is on strike.

    13.1 Southee to Badoni, no run, slower ball back of length, chipped short of mid wicket

    13.2Southee to Badoni, no run, slower ball around off stump, steered to point

    13.3Southee to Badoni,1 run, back of length clipped to fine leg

    13.4Southee to Pandya, no run, length ball around off stump, play and a miss.

    13.5Southee to Pandya,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed wide of deep cover fielder

    13.6Southee to Pandya, 1 run

  • 20:28

    LSG 107/3 after 13 overs

    Russell to bowl, Pandya is on strike.

    12.1Russell to Pandya, 1 run, slower ball outside off, cut to deep point

    12.2Russell to Hooda, 1 run, back of length on off stump, chopped to cover

    12.3Russell to Pandya, 1 run, slower ball on off stump, pulled to deep mid wicket

    12.4Russell to Hooda,OUT! Short and slow, goes for a heave, top edge to Shreyas Iyer.

    Ayush Badoni is new batter

    12.5Russell to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss outside off, flicked to fine leg

    12.6Russell to Pandya, 1 run

  • 20:24

    LSG 104/2 after 12 overs

    Narine to bowl, Hooda is on strike,

    11.1 Narine to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on leg stump,pushed to deep point

    11.2Narine to Pandya, 2 runs, length ball outside off, lofted over off side field

    11.3Narine to Pandya, no run,

    11.4Narine to Pandya, no run,

    11.5Narine to Pandya, no run

    11.6Narine to Pandya, 1 run

  • 20:20

    LSG 100/2 after 11 overs

    Roy to bowl, Hooda is on strike.

    10.1 Roy to Pandya, 1 run

    10.2Roy to Hooda,SIX!! Fuller on off stump, smashed over long on

    10.3Roy to Hooda, 1 run

    10.4Roy to Pandya, no run

    10.5Roy to Hooda, 1 run

    10.6Roy to Pandya, 1 run

  • 20:14

    LSG 90/2 after 10 overs

    Harshit to bowl, Pandya is on strike.

    9.1 Harshit to Pandya,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, angling away, thick edge flies wide of keeper

    9.2Harshit to Pandya, 1 leg bye

    9.3Harshit to Hooda,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed to backward point

    9.4Harshit to Hooda, 1 run, back of length, punched to cover

    9.5Harshit to Pandya, no run, fuller on off stump, pushed to mid off

    9.6Harshit to Pandya, 1 run

  • 20:09

    LSG 79/2 after 9 overs

    Mavi to bowl, Pandya is on strike.

    8.1 Mavi to Pandya, no run, length ball on leg stump, pushed to mid on

    8.2Mavi to Pandya, 1 run, Slower ball around leg stump on good length, driven to mid off

    8.3Mavi to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on off stump,pushed wide of cover fielder

    8.4Mavi to Pandya, no run, yorker on pads, deflects to point

    8.5Mavi to Pandya, 1 run

    8.6Mavi to Hooda, no run

  • 20:04

    LSG 76/2 after 8 overs

    Narine to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    7.1 Narine to QDK, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover

    7.2Narine to QDK,OUT! Caught! Short, around off stump, the ball got stuck as he looks to chip it over extra cover and mistimed to Shivam Mavi at cover.

    Krunal Pandya comes in next.

    7.3Narine to Pandya, no run, length ball, drilled it on middle stump, pushed to point

    7.4Narine to Pandya, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched to mid on

    7.5Narine to Hooda, no run

    7.6Narine to Hooda,2 runs length ball outside off, cut to deep point

  • 19:58

    LSG 73/1 after 7 overs

    Roy to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    6.1 Roy to QDK, 2 runs, fuller on leg stump, clipped away to deep mid wicket

    6.2Roy to QDK, 2 runs, length ball outside leg, steered to deep square leg

    6.3Roy to QDK, 1 run, back of length on pads again, tucked to backward square leg

    6.4Roy to Hooda, 1 run, Length ball outside off, comes down for a swing, top edge falls wide of Shivam Mavi at point

    6.5Roy to QDK, 1 run,

    50 for Quinton de Kock

    6.6Roy to Hooda, no run

  • 19:53

    LSG 66/1 after 6 overs

    Harshit to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    5.1 Harshit to QDK,FOUR!! Full on leg stump, flicked infront of mid wicket

    5.2Harshit to QDK, no run, Full and wide, jammed back to bowler

    5.3Harshit to QDK, no run, length ball around middle and leg stump, goes for a lap, misses it.

    5.4Harshit to QDK,SIX!!Length ball on middle and off, clobbered over deep square leg

    5.5Harshit to QDK,SIX!! Short of length this time around middle and leg, picked up and smashed over deep square leg

    5.6Harshit to QDK, 1 run

  • 19:48

    LSG 49/1 after 5 overs

    Roy to bowl, Hooda is on strike.

    4.1 Roy to Hooda, no run

    4.2Roy to Hooda, 1 run, length ball around middle and off,punched to mid wickeet

    4.3Roy to QDK,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, swept it wide of square leg

    4.4Roy to QDK, 1 run, length ball around leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket

    4.5Roy to Hooda,FOUR! Full ball on off stump, driven over extra cover fielder

    4.6Roy to Hooda, norun

  • 19:44

    LSG 39/1 after 4 overs

    Narine to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    3.1 Narine to QDK, 1 run, floated up and angling in, steered to deep square leg

    3.2Narine to Hooda, no run, short and outside off, cut to cover fielder

    3.3Narine to Hooda,SIX! Floated outside off stump, this time smashes it over long on

    3.4Narine to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, worked to the on side

    3.5Narine to QDK, no run

    3.6Narine to QDK, 2 runs

  • 19:40

    LSG 29/1 after 3 overs

    Southee to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    2.1Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Back of length outside off, smashed over mid wicket

    2.2Southee to QDK,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, clears the front league and dismisses it over deep square leg.

    2.3Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Full length ball outside off stump, lofted over off side field.

    2.4Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to short cover

    2.5Southee to QDK, 2 runs, Fuller around middle and leg, clipped to deep mid wicket

    2.6Southee to QDK, 1 run

  • 19:35

    LSG 12/1 after 2 overs

    Mavi to bowl, Hooda is on strike.

    Deepak Hooda comes in next.

    1.1Mavi to Hooda, no run, length ball around off stump steered to square leg

    1.2Mavi to Hooda, no run, full around off stump, pushed to mid off

    1.3Mavi to Hooda, no run, back of length outside off, pushed back to bowler

    1.4Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! length ball wide outside off, driven through cover and point

    1.5Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! Full this time, wide outside off, driven over extra cover this time.

    1.6Mavi to Hooda, 2 runs

  • 19:27

    LSG 2/1 after 1 over

    Southee to start for KKR, Quinton de Kock is on strike.

    0.1Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover

    0.2Southee to QDK, no run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg

    0.3Southee to QDK, no run, back of length ball on middle and leg, steered to square leg

    0.4Southee to QDK, 2 runs, short ball around off stump, pulls but lacks timing and ball goes to leg side

    0.5Southee to QDK, RUN OUT!! KL Rahul!length ball around off stump, he pushes it to short cover, and KL Rahul takes off, Shreyas Iyer is quick to pick it up and throws at non-striker's end. KL Rahul is out for duck without facing any ball.

    0.6Southee to QDK, no run

  • 19:25

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. LSGopeners KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:06

    Teams

    Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

    Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana

  • 18:59

    Toss

    KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • 18:45

    Meanwhile for KKR, the biggest worry has been their out of form openers. They have tried different combinations, but none has worked so far.

  • 18:45

    Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second highest run-getter this season.

  • 18:44

    LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.