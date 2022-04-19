IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Excellent review from RCB, LSG are 3 down
updated: Apr 19 2022, 22:51 ist
K L Rahul's elegance and Quinton de Kock’s flamboyance will be pitted against the finishing skills of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell when Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday.
22:42
LSG 104/4 after 13 overs
Sirajto bowl, Krunal is on strike.
12.1Sirajto Krunal, no run, short and wide left.
12.2Sirajto Krunal, wide
12.1 Siraj to Krunal, 1 leg bye, length ball hits his chest.
12.3Sirajto Hooda,OUT! CAUGHT!! Slow, short and wide, Upper cuts and Suyash Prabhudessai runs in from deep and takes an excellent catch at third man.
Ayush Badoniis new batter.
12.4Sirajto Badoni, no run, full on off, jammed to mid wicket
12.5Sirajto Badoni, no run
12.6Sirajto Badoni,FOUR!! Slow full on off, flicked to deep mid wicket
22:36
LSG 99/3 after 12 overs
Harshal to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
11.1Harshal to Hooda, 2 runs, length ball on leg, pulled to deep mid wicket
11.2Harshal to Hooda, 1 run, slow length ball on legs, dabbed to short third man
11.3Harshal to Krunal,FOUR!! short and wide, top edge over short third
11.4Harshal to Krunal, wide
11.4 Harshal to Krunal,1 run, wide yorker, edged to square leg
11.5Harshal to Hooda, 1 run
11.6Harshal to Krunal, 1 run
22:29
LSG 88/3 after 11 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
10.1 Shahbaz to Hooda, 2 runs, length ball, comes down and lofts it to long on, Faf has saved 2 here.
10.2Shahbaz to Hooda, no run, wide outside off, rips past his sweep, DK removes the bails in a flash.
10.3Shahbaz to Hooda, no run, short wide outside off, under edge
10.4Shahbaz to Hooda, 1 run, full on off, heaved to deep cover
10.5Shahbaz to Krunal, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to mid wicket
10.6Shahbaz to Hooda, 1 run
22:22
LSG 83/3 after 10 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
9.1 Hasaranga to Hooda, no run, length ball, googly on leg punched to mid on
9.2Hasaranga to Hooda,FOUR!! Over pitched outside leg, swept behind square leg
9.3Hasaranga to Hooda, no run, full outside off driven to mid on
9.4Hasaranga to Hooda, 1 leg bye, length comes down and hits his pads
9.5Hasaranga to Krunal,SIX!!Overpitched outside off, inside out over extra cover
9.6Hasaranga to Krunal, no run
22:19
LSG 72/3 after 9 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Krunal is on strike.
Deepak Hooda is new batter.
8.1 Shahbaz to Krunal, 1 leg bye
8.2Shahbaz to Hooda, 1 run, flighted on off, driven to long off
8.3Shahbaz to Krunal,SIX!!Length ball, comes down the track and hit over long on
8.4Shahbaz to Krunal, no run, length ball, flat pushed back to bowler
8.5Shahbaz to Krunal, no run
8.6Shahbaz to Krunal, no run
22:10
LSG 64/3 after 8 overs
Harshal to bowl, Krunal is on strike.
7.1 Harshal to Krunal,FOUR!! Short and wide cut infront of cover
7.2Harshal to Krunal, no run,length ball on leg, punched to short cover
7.3Harshal to Krunal, 1 run, slow, short and wide, cut to deep point
7.4Harshal to KL, no run, slow, length ball, misses his bat
7.5Harshal to KL,FOUR!! slow wide outside off, cut behind point
7.6Harshal to KL, 4 + wide
7.6Harshal to KL, OUT! CAUGHT Behind!!.RCB review. Length ball, angling across, he has knicked. DK you beauty!!
22:06
LSG 50/2 after 7 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, KL is on strike.
6.1 Shahbaz to KL, no run, over pitched driven to bowler
6.2Shahbaz to KL, 1 run, flighted on middle, driven to cover
6.3Shahbaz to Krunal, no run, length ball on middle, tucked to square leg
6.4Shahbaz to Krunal, 2 runs, length ball, tucked behind fine leg
6.5Shahbaz to Krunal, 2 runs, fuller this time on middle, swept to deep square leg
6.6Shahbaz to Krunal, 1 run
22:01
LSG 44/2 after 6 overs
Siraj to bowl, KL is on strike.
Krunal Pandey is new batter.
5.1Siraj to KL, 1 run, length ball, pushed to cover
5.2Siraj to Krunal, 1 run, length ball on leg, pushed to mid off
5.3Siraj to KL, 1 run, short ball on off, pulled to off side
5.4Siraj to Krunal, no run,full on off, driven to mid off
5.5Siraj to Krunal,FOUR!! Length ball, angling across punched down the ground
5.6Siraj to Krunal,FOUR!! Slow outside off, driven through extra cover
21:56
LSG 33/2 after 5 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, KL is on strike.
4.1 Hazlewood to KL,1 run, length ball on off, tucked to deep square leg
4.2Hazlewood to Pandey, 1 run, length ball outside off, dabbed to third man
4.3Hazlewood to KL,SIX!! Short ball on his body, pulled over short fine leg
4.4Hazlewood to KL, 1 run, length ball, comes in, dabbed to point
4.5Hazlewood to Pandey, no run, length ball outside off, fielded at backward point
4.6Hazlewood to Pandey,OUT! CAUGHT!! length ball, short arm jab to mid wicket
21:52
LSG 24/1 after 4 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, KL is on strike.
3.1 Shahbaz to KL, length ball on middle, pushed to point.
3.2Shahbaz to Pandey, 1 run, overpitched on off driven to long off
3.3Shahbaz to KL, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to cover
3.4Shahbaz to Pandey, no run,overpitched on leg clipped to mid wicket
3.5Shahbaz to Pandey,FOUR!! Full and rips past his outside edge and goes to four
3.6Shahbaz to Pandey, norun
21:46
LSG 17/1 after 3 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, KL is on strike.
2.1 Hazlewood to KL, 1 run, length ball on body, tucked to mid wicket
2.2Hazlewood to QDK, 1 run, length ball on off, tapped to point
2.3Hazlewood to KL, no run. length ball comes back in
2.4Hazlewood to KL, 1 run, length ball, swivels and pulls to deep square leg
2.5Hazlewood to QDK,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Length ball, angling across, kisses his outside edge. First slip takes it.
Manish Pandey is the new batter
2.6Hazlewood to Pandey, no run
21:42
LSG 14/0 after 2 overs
Maxwell to bowl, QDK is on strike.
1.1Maxwell to QDK, 1 run, length ball, spins square and hit to cover
1.2Maxwell to KL, wide
1.2Maxwell to KL, 2 runs, full on pads, tucked behind long leg
1.3Maxwell to KL, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid on
1.4Maxwell to KL, no run, full on off, hit to mid wicket
1.5Maxwell to KL, no run,
1.6Maxwell to KL, 1 run
21:31
LSG 9/0 after 1 over
Mohmmed Sirajto start for RCB, Quinton de Kock is on strike.
0.1Sirajto QDK, no run, length ball, angling across driven to extra cover
0.2Sirajto QDK, 1 run, length ball, kicks and comes back sharply, hit his hands goes to square leg.
0.3Sirajto KL, no run, length ball, just outside off, defended
0.4Sirajto KL, no run, length ball, comes back in, pushed to point
0.5Sirajto KL,FOUR!! Full hint outside off, driven through cover
0.6Sirajto KL,FOUR!! Full on pads, flicked to mid wicket
21:30
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kockmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:15
RCB 181/6 after 20 overs
Holderto bowl, Faf is on strike.
19.1 Holderto Faf, 1 run, full toss on leg, clipped to long leg
19.3Holderto Faf, 1 run, slow bouncer, pulled to deep mid wicket
19.4Holderto DK, 1 run, yorker on middle, heaved to long on
19.5Holderto Faf,OUT!! CAUGHT!Slow ball, length ball, pulled straight to deep square leg.
Harshal Patel is new batter
19.6Holderto Patel, no run, slow full and misses his lap shot.
21:08
RCB 177/5 after 19 overs
Avesh to bowl, DK is on strike.
18.1 Avesh to DK, 1 run,wide yorker, swept to deep mid wicket
18.2Avesh to Faf, 1 run, slow length ball on off, cut to backward point
18.3Avesh to DK, 1 run, wide yorker, squeezed behind point
18.4Avesh to Faf, wide
18.4Avesh to Faf, 2 runs, slow length ball outside off, slapped to long off
18.5Avesh to Faf, 1 run, full toss on off, clipped to deep square
18.6Avesh to DK,SIX!! Wide yorker, clobbered down the ground
21:03
RCB 164/5 after 18 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Faf is on strike.
17.1 Bishnoi to Faf, 2 runs, flat, quick and wrong'un, tucked to backward square leg
17.2Bishnoi to Faf, 2 runs, short and flat on legs, pulled to deep mid wicket
17.3Bishnoi to Faf, no run, short on off, backs away and hit straight to cover
17.4Bishnoi to Faf,FOUR!! Short on middle, hit to deep mid wicket
17.5Bishnoi to Faf, 2 runs, full, flat on leg, clipped to deep square leg
17.6Bishnoi to Faf,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut behind point
20:58
RCB 150/5 after 17 overs
Avesh to bowl, DK is on strike.
16.1 Avesh to DK, 1 run. length ball on middle, clipped to long leg
16.2Avesh to Faf,FOUR!! Wide yorker, outside off, drilled through extra cover
16.3Avesh to Faf, 2 runs, short and wide, carved to deep cover
16.4Avesh to Faf, 1 run, full toss on middle,clipped to deep mid wicket
16.5Avesh to DK, 1 run, full, comes in, defended to mid on
16.6Avesh to Faf, 1 run
20:47
RCB140/5 after 16 overs
Holderto bowl, Shahbaz is on strike,
15.1 Holderto Shahbaz, wide
15.1Holderto Shahbaz, 1 run, yorker outside off, hit to deep extra cover
15.2Holderto Faf, no run, OUT!! RUN OUT! Shahbaz has ran himself out here.slow ball, length ball, punched to cover.
DInesh Karthik is the new batter.
15.3Holderto Faf,FOUR!! Yorker on off, hit over his head
15.4Holderto Faf, 1 run, length ball, tucked to deep mid wicket
15.5Holderto DK, 1 run, length ball, clipped to mid wicket
15.6Holderto Faf, 2 runs
20:44
RCB 130/4 after 15 overs
Krunal to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
14.1Krunal to Shahbaz, 1 run, tucked to deep square leg
14.2Krunal to Faf,FOUR!! Slow, half tracker on leg, pulled away to deep mid wicket
14.3Krunal to Faf, no run, full, flat and quick steps down and pushed to bowler
14.4Krunal to Faf, 1 run,flat on legs, pushed to long on
14.5Krunal to Shahbaz, 1 run, full on middle, clipped to long on
14.6Krunal to Faf,SIX! Full, flat on middle, crunched down the ground
20:39
RCB 117/4 after 14 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Faf is on strike.
13.1 Bishnoi to Faf, 1 run
13.2Bishnoi to Shahbaz, 1 run, full on middle, dabbed to point
13.3Bishnoi to Faf, no run, full outside off, pushed to cover
13.4Bishnoi to Faf,SIX!! Over pitched, googly, hammered down over long on
13.5Bishnoi to Faf, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to deep mid wicket
13.6Bishnoi to Shahbaz, 1 run
20:33
RCB 107/4 after 13 overs
Chameera to bowl, Faf is on strike.
12.1 Chameera to Faf, 1 run, yorker, on outside off, looks to ramp it, edged
12.2Chameera to Shahbaz, 1 run, Full on middle, pushed to long on
12.3Chameera to Faf, no run, full outside off, ragain looks to ramp it, misses it.
12.4Chameera to Faf, 1 run, slow length ball, outside off, tucked to deep extra cover
12.5Chameera to Shahbaz, 2 runs, full on middle, clipped behind square leg
12.6Chameera to Shahbaz, 2 runs
20:29
RCB 100/4 after 12 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
11.1 Bishnoi to Shahbaz, 1 run, full, googly, swept to deep square leg
11.2Bishnoi to Faf, length ball on off, pushed to bowler
11.3Bishnoi to Faf, no run, short and on off, hit to cover
11.4Bishnoi to Faf,FOUR!! Flighted just outside off, smashed down the ground to long off
11.5Bishnoi to Faf, 2 runs
11.6Bishnoi to Faf, 1 run
20:25
RCB 92/4 after 11 overs
Krunal to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
10.1 Krunal to Shahbaz, no run, length outside off,defended
10.2Krunal to Shahbaz, 1 run, touch fuller on middle, dabbed to square leg
10.3Krunal to Faf, 1 run, length ball, on middle, tucked to deep mid wicket
10.4Krunal to Shahbaz, 1 run, length ball on leg, flicked to deep square leg
10.5Krunal to Faf,1 run, full on middle, pushed to deep cover
10.6Krunal to Shahbaz, 1 run
20:17
RCB 87/4 after 10 overs
Holder to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
9.1 Holder to Shahbaz, 1 run, slow length ball angling across, dabbed to third man
9.2Holder to Faf, no run, short on body, hits him
9.3Holder to Faf, no run, Length ball,angling back in, defended
9.4Holder to Faf, 1 run, short and guided awkwardly behind point
9.5Holder to Shahbaz, wide
9.5Holder to Shahbaz, 1 run, Short and wide, cut to deep point
9.6Holder to Faf,FOUR!!
20:12
RCB 79/4 after 9 overs
Stoinis to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
8.1 Stoinis to Shahbaz, 2 runs, short on body, flicked to backward square leg
8.2Stoinis to Shahbaz,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut to deep backward point
8.3Stoinis to Shahbaz, 1 run, length ball on off, guided to third man
8.4Stoinis to Faf,FOUR!! Full and slow outside off, lofted down the ground
8.5Stoinis to Faf, 1 run, over pitched on legs, flicked to backward square leg
8.6Stoinis to Shahbaz, wide
8.6Stoinis to Shahbaz, 1 run
20:05
RCB 65/4 after 8 overs
Holder to bowl, Suyash is on strike.
7.1 Holder to Suyash, no run, length ball, just outside off, left alone
7.2Holder to Suyash,OUT!! CAUGHT at short mid wicket! Length ball, steps down and just lofts it to short mid wicket.
Shahbaz Ahmed is the new batter.
7.3Holder to Shahbaz, no run, length ball, on off, dabbed to short third man
7.4Holder to Shahbaz, 1 run, Short and angling across, slapped to deep point
7.5Holder to Faf, 1 run, short on body, dabbed to square leg
7.6Holder to Shahbaz, 1 run
20:01
RCB 62/3 after 7 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Suyash is on strike.
6.1 Bishnoi to Suyash, wide
6.1Bishnoi to Suyash, 1 run, short and wide, dabbed to deep point
6.2Bishnoi to Faf, 1 run, length ball, tucked to deep square leg
6.3Bishnoi to Suyash, no run, quick and flat, guided to short third man
6.4Bishnoi to Suyash, no run, short and wide, guided to short third man.no ball
6.4 Bishnoi to Suyash, FREE HIT - SIX!! Flighted wide outside off, smashed down the ground
6.5Bishnoi to Suyash, 1 run, length ball, under edge to square leg
6.6Bishnoi to Faf,FOUR!! Full and wide, driven through cover
19:56
RCB 47/3 after 6 overs
Krunal to bowl.Faf is on strike.
5.1 Krunal to Faf, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to deep square leg
5.2 Krunal to Maxwell,OUT! CAUGHT at short third man! Full, flat and quick, looks to reverse sweep it, top edge to short third man.
Suyash Prabhudessaiis new batter
5.3Krunal to Suyash, 1 run, length ball on middle, dabbed to deep mid wicket
5.4 Krunal to Faf, 1 run, slow and touch short, dabbed to mid on
5.5Krunal to Suyash, 1 run, full on middle, backs away and hits to long off
5.6Krunal to Faf, no run
19:51
RCB 43/2 after 5 overs
Avesh to bowl, Faf is on strike,
4.1 Avesh to Faf, no run, length ball on off, punched to mid off
4.2Avesh to Faf, no run, slow ball length ball outside off, pushed to point
4.3Avesh to Faf,FOUR!! Short and wide outside off, slapped infront of cover
4.4Avesh to Faf, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third man
4.5Avesh to Maxwell, no run, short and wide, swing and a miss
4.6Avesh to Maxwell,2 runs
19:47
RCB 35/2 after 4 overs
Krunal to bowl, Faf is on strike.
3.1 Krunal to Faf, no run, length ball on pads, tucked to fine leg
3.2Krunal to Faf, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to bowler
3.3Krunal to Faf, 1 run, length ball on middle pushed to deep mid wicket
3.4Krunal to Maxwell,FOUR!! Full on off, slog swept behind square
3.5Krunal to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid on
3.6Krunal to Faf,1 run
19:42
RCB 29/2 after 3 overs
Chameera to bowl, Faf is on strike.
2.1Chameera to Faf,FOUR!! Full outside off. sliced over point
2.2Chameera to Faf, 1 run, length ball, defended to short cover
2.3Chameera to Maxwell, no run,.length ball, on off, defended back to bowler
2.4Chameera to Maxwell,FOUR!! Touch fullerand driven through extra cover
2.5Chameera to Maxwell,FOUR!! Full on middle, flicked over wide long on
2.6Chameera to Maxwell, SIX!!Short ball on off, pulled to deep square leg
19:38
RCB 10/2 after 2 overs
Avesh to bowl, Faf is on strike.
1.1 Avesh to Faf, no run, length ball outside off, left alone
1.2Avesh to Faf, no run, short ball just outside off, pushed awkwardely.to point
1.3Avesh to Faf, no run, length ball on fourth stump, pushed to point
1.4Avesh to Faf, 1 run, short length, outside off, guided to third man
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter.
1.5Avesh to Maxwell, 2 runs, length ball on off, punched between cover and point
1.6Avesh to Maxwell, no run
19:25
RCB 7/2 after 1 over
Dushmantha Chameerato start for LSG, Anuj Rawat is on strike
0.1Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat, no run, length ball on off, defended
0.2Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat, 2 runs, length ball on pads, tucked to square leg
0.3Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat,wide
0.3 Dushmantha Chameera to Rawat, no run length ball, swinging in, on his pads, QDK gets to it.
0.4Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat,FOUR!! Full on off, steps down and hammers it down the ground
0.5Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat,OUT! CAUGHT!! Full on middle, chipped to mid off.
Virat Kohli is the new batter.
0.6Dushmantha Chameerato Kohli,OUT! Short and wide, he looks to flick it over point, CAUGHT!
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
18:59
Toss
LSG won the toss and opt to bowl first
18:38
Alongside Hazlewood, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be key in stopping Rahul and Co while death overs specialist Harshal Patel will also have to play his role to perfection if RCB aim to contain a powerful LSG batting unit.
18:37
Virat Kohli continues to have a frustrating season. Despite looking in good form, the former RCB captain has failed to get the big runs.
18:37
LSG and RCB head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively and both teams, who have eight points from six outings, would be keen to continue their winning streak.
