IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Hazlewood's precision with the ball helps RCB prevail over LSG

After a magnificent revival by the Faf du Plessis in the first innings with his bat. In the second innings with his tactical acumen, he made sure LSG batters never went ahead making some excellent bowling changes and at the right moments. Josh Hazlewood with the ball was outstanding picking 4 wickets for 25 runs. Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with runs and bowled an economical spell to choke LSG in the middle overs.