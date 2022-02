IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 1: Who got whom

The 15th IPL auction is currently live in Bengaluru and will see 590 players go under the hammer.

Here are the players that have been auctioned so far:

Manish Pandey sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore

Shimron Hetmyer sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore

Robin Uthappa sold to CSK for Rs 2 crore

Jason Roy sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore

David Miller UNSOLD

Devdutt Padikkal sold to RR for Rs 7.75

Suresh Raina UNSOLD

Steve Smith UNSOLD

Dwyane Bravo sold to CSK for Rs 4.40

Nitish Rana sold to KKR sold to for Rs 8 crore

Jason Holder sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore

Shakib Al Hasan UNSOLD

Harshal Patel sold to RCB for Rs 10.75 crore

Deepak Hooda sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga sold to RCB for Rs 10.75 crore

Washington Sundar sold to SRH for Rs 8.75 crore

Krunal Pandya sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore

Mitchell Marsh sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore

Mohammad Nabi UNSOLD

Matthew Wade UNSOLD

Ambati Rayudu sold to CSK for Rs 6.75 crore

Ishan Kishan sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore

Jonny Bairstow sold to Punjab Kings for 6.75 crore

Dinesh Karthik sold to RCB for 5.5 crore

Sam Billings UNSOLD

Nickey P sold to SRH for Rs 10.75 crore

T Natarajan sold to SRH for Rs 4 crore

Deepak Chahar sold to CSK for Rs 14 crore

Umesh Yadav UNSOLD

Prasidh Krishna sold to RR for Rs 10 crore

Lockie Ferguson sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore

Josh Hazlewood sold to RCB for Rs 7.75 crore

Mark Wood sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to SRH for Rs 4.2 crore

Mustafizur Rahman sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Adil Rashid UNSOLD

Mujeeb Zadran UNSOLD

Imran Tahir UNSOLD

Shardul Thakur sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore

Kuldeep Yadav sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Adam Zampa UNSOLD

Rahul Chahar sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal sold to RR for Rs 6.5 crore

Amit Mishra UNSOLD

Rajat Patidar UNSOLD

Priyam Garg sold to SRH for Rs 20 lakh

Abhinav Sadarangani sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore

Young Dewald Brevis sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore

Ashwin Hebbar sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh UNSOLD

Rahul Tripathi sold to SRH for Rs for 8.5 crore

C Hari Nishaanth UNSOLD

Riyan Parag sold to RR for Rs 3.8 crore

Abhishek Sharma sold to SRH for Rs 6.5 crore

Sarfaraz Khan sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Shahrukh Khan sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore

Shivam Mavi sold to KKR for Rs 7.25 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore

Rahul Tewatia sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore

Harpreet Brar sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore

Shahbaz Ahamad is sold to RCB for Rs 2.4 crore

KS Bharat sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Anuj Rawat sold to RCB for Rs 3.4 crore

Prabhsimran Singh sold to PBKS for Rs 60 Lakh

Mohammed Azharuddeen is UNSOLD

Vishnu Vinod is UNSOLD

Vishnu Solanki is UNSOLD

Sheldon Jackson sold to KKR for Rs 60 lakh

Jitesh Sharma sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Basil Thampi sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh

Kartik Tyagi sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore

N Jagadeesan is UNSOLD

Akash Deep sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh

K M Asif sold to CSK at Rs 20 lakh

Avesh Khan sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore

Ishan Porel is sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 25 lakh

Tushar Deshpande sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh

Ankit Singh Rajpoot sold to Lucknow Super Gianst for Rs 50 lakh

Noor Ahmad sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh

Murugan Ashwin is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.6 crore

M Siddharth is UNSOLD

KC Cariappa sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 Lakh

Shreyas Gopal sold to SRH for INR 75 Lakh

Jagadeesha Suchith sold to SRH for Rs 20 Lakh

Sai Kishan sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore

Sandeep Lamichhane UNSOLD