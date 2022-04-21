IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live: CSK bowlers are on top of MI, MI 4 down

On the verge of elimination after six losses on the trot, a horribly out of form Mumbai Indians would need to notch up their first win of this IPL to remain afloat when they face Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
MI 74/4 after 12 overs
Santner to bowl, Shokeen is on strike.
11.1 Santner to Shokeen,FOUR!! Short on legs, pulled to deep square leg
11.2Santner to Shokeen, no run, length ball, comes with the angle defended
11.3Santner to Shokeen, no run, length ball on off, defended
11.4Santner to Shokeen, no run, length outside off, driven to extra cover
11.5Santner to Shokeen, no run, length on middle, defended
11.6Santner to Shokeen, 1run
MI 69/4 after 11 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Shokeen is on strike.
10.1 Jadeja to shokeen, 1 run, full on middle, chipped to mid wicket
10.2Jadeja to Varma,SIX!! Flat outside leg, heaved over deep mid wicket
10.3Jadeja to Varma, 1 run, full on off, tucked behind keeper
10.4Jadeja to Shokeen,FOUR!! length ball, comes in, deft touch to right of first slip
10.5Jadeja to Shokeen, no run, length ball outside off, to short third man
10.6Jadeja to Shokeen, 1 run
MI 56/4 after 10 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Varma is on strike.
9.1 Pretorius to Varma, 1 run, length ball just outside off, dabbed to third man
9.2Pretorius to Shokeen, no run, length ball outside off defended
9.3Pretorius to Shokeen, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover point
9.4Pretorius to Varma, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
9.5Pretorius to Shokeen, 1 run, slow outside off, pushed to point
9.6Pretorius to Varma, no run
MI 52/4 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Varma is on strike
8.1Jadeja to Varma, 1 run
8.2Jadeja to Shokeen, 1 run, slow overpitched on middle, tucked to legside
8.3Jadeja to Varma, no run, length outside off,pushed to short cover
8.4Jadeja to Varma, no run, length ball on off, whipped to mid wicket
8.5Jadeja to Varma, 1 run, short and cut to deep cover
8.6Jadeja to Sholeen,no run
MI 49/4 after 7 overs
Santner to bowl, Varma is on strike.
7.1 Santner to Varma, 1 run, full outside off, tucked to square leg
7.2Santner to SKY, no run, Full on off, outside edge to point
7.3Santner to SKY,OUT! Flat outside off, goes for slog sweep and straight to Mukesh at backward square leg.
Hrithik Shokeenis the new batter.
7.4Santner to Shokeen, no run, length ball on off, defended back to bowler
7.5Santner to Shokeen, 1 run, overpitched on off, driven to long off
7.6Santner to Varma, 1 run
MI 46/3 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl, SKY is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to SKY,1 run, full outside leg, whipped to legside
6.2Jadeja to Varma, 1 run, Full outside off, flicked to legside
6.3Jadeja to SKY, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to legside
6.4Jadeja to Varma, no run, length ball outside off, defended to short cover
6.5Jadeja to Varma, no run, full on off, spins back and under edge
6.6Jadeja to Varma, 1 run
MI 42/3 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, SKY is on strike.
5.1 Theekshana to SKY, no run, full toss on off, driven to extra cover
5.2Theekshana to SKY,SIX!! full on off, slog sweep behind square leg
5.3Theekshana to SKY, 2 runs, off break length ball on leg, pushed to long on
5.4Theekshana to SKY, 1 run, full toss on off, driven to long on
5.5Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, carrom ball length on middle, pushed to mid off
5.6Theekshana to SKY, 1 run
MI 31/3 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Varma is on strike.
4.1 Mukesh to Varma,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, outside edge to Bravo at first slip and he dropped it.
4.2Mukesh to Varma, no run, length ball, hint of shape in, defended to cover
4.3Mukesh to Varma, no run, touch short on off, dabbed to point
4.4Mukesh to Varma, no run, touch short outside off, left alone
4.5Mukesh to Varma, no run, length ball, comes in, on middle, pushed to mid on
4.6Mukesh to Varma, no run
MI 27/3 after 4 overs
Theekshana to bowl, SKY is on strike.
Tilak Varma is the new batter.
3.1 Theekshana to SKY, no run, Length ball outside off, leading edge to cover
3.2Theekshana to SKY, 1 run, Off spinner on middle, length ball, tucked to mid wicket
3.3Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, touch fuller on off pushed to extra cover
3.4Theekshana to SKY, no run, nearly a yorker, dug out to bowler
3.5Theekshana to SKY, 1 run, full on middle, driven to long on
3.6Theekshana to Varma, 1 run
MI 23/2 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl,SKY is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to SKY,FOUR!! Full outside off, straight driven through extra cover
2.2Mukesh to SKY, no run, Length ball, angling across outside off, punched to cover
2.3Mukesh to SKY, 2 runs, length ball on pads, tucked to deep square leg
2.4Mukesh to SKY, 3 runs, length ball on off, tucked to deep mid wicket
2.5Mukesh to Brevis, no run, around the wicket, length ball outside off, driven to mid on
2.6Mukesh to Brevis,OUT! Caught behind! over the wicket, length ball, angling across, comes down to hoick it, edge to keeper.
MI 14/2 after 2 overs
Santner to bowl, Brevis is on strike.
1.1 Santner to Brevis, 1 run, length ball on leg, dabbed to square leg
1.2Santner to SKY, no run, almost yorked himself, full on legs, steps down and beaten
1.3Santner to SKY,FOUR!! Full on middle, driven across through cover
1.4Santner to SKY, 1 run, length ball on middle, tucked to fine leg
1.5Santner to Brevis, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid wicket
1.6Santner to Brevis,full on middle and goes for slog sweep, top edge to cover and dropped.
MI 6/2 after 1 over
Mukesh to start for CSK, Rohit Sharma is on strike.
0.1Mukesh to Sharma, no run, Full on middle, come back in, defended on front foot
0.2Mukesh to Sharma,OUT!! Full on middle, comes back in and chipped to mid on.
Dewald Brevis is the new batter.
0.3Mukesh to Brevis, no run, touch fuller on off, comes back in, and defended.
0.4Mukesh to Brevis, 1 run, low full toss, swinging in, tucked to mid-wicket
0.5Mukesh to Kishan,wide, length ball, angling down the leg, close to pads
0.5Mukesh to Kishan,OUT!! Bowled'Im! Yorker on off stump, rushed him. He had no idea where was the ball and falls on the pitch while looking to hit it to mid wicket.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter
0.6Mukesh to SKY,FOUR!!
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle.CSKplayers are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Toss
CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first
ForChennai, the biggest positive is Ruturaj Gaikwad finding his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans.
Mumbaihave the batting ammunition, at least on paper, but they have not exploded in unison as yet. They would be hoping that to happen against CSK, whose bowling attack is rather inexperienced.
Five-time championsMumbaihave not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament.