IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live: MI face CSK in battle to save elimination

On the verge of elimination after six losses on the trot, a horribly out of form Mumbai Indians would need to notch up their first win of this IPL to remain afloat when they face Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
ForChennai, the biggest positive is Ruturaj Gaikwad finding his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans.
Mumbaihave the batting ammunition, at least on paper, but they have not exploded in unison as yet. They would be hoping that to happen against CSK, whose bowling attack is rather inexperienced.
Five-time championsMumbaihave not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament.