IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: MI prevail over DC; RCB qualifies for play-offs

A sensational batting effort from Tim David and Tilak Varma at the end. At one point it all seemed rosy for the DC bowlers and then Tim David came in and smashed the DC bowlers and took the match away from DC. With this one, RCB are through to the play-offs.
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
MI 160/5 after 19.1
Ramandeep is on strike, Khaleel to bowl.5 needed.
19.1 Khaleel to Ramandeep, A BEAMER!! NO BALL
19.1 Khaleel to Ramandeep, free hit - FOUR!! RCB are into the playoffs, full toss on the stumps, top edges it over short third.
MI 155/5 after 19 overs
Ramandeep is on strike, Nortje tobowl
14 from 12
18.1 Nortje to Ramandeep,FOUR!! Full outside off moves towards it and drives it through covers
10 needed
18.2Nortje to Ramandeep, 1 run, Full outside off, drives to deep cover
18.3Nortje to Varma, 1 run, low full toss clipped over Nortje's head
18.4Nortje toRamandeep, 3 runs, full ball outside off, ramps it over short fine leg, a top fielding effort from Khaleel
5 from 8
18.5Nortje toVarma,OUT! Caught behind! Length ball on the stumps looks to upper cut it, edges it to Pant.
Here's Sams.
18.6Nortje to Sams, no run
MI 146/4 after 18 overs
Varma is on strike, Shardul to bowl.29 needed.
17.1Shardul to Varma, no run
Crowd is chanting RCB at Wankhede.
17.2Shardul to Varma, 1 run, full outside off, slices it short of Axar at deep cover
17.3Shardul to David,SIX! David is playing for RCB!! Full outside off, bangs it over long-on
22 needed from 15
17.4Shardul to David,SIX!! two in two!! Slower ball full outside off muscles it over long-on this time.
16 needed for RCB to qualify for play-offs.
17.5Shardul to David, wide
17.5 Shardul to David,OUT! and just like that he departs! Low full toss on leg stump, looks to play it on the onside, top edge to Shaw at+ extra cover.
Ramandeep walks in
17.6Shardul to Ramandeep, 1 run
MI 131/3 after 17 overs
Varma is on strike,Khaleel to bowl.
46 needed.
16.1 Khaleel to Varma,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, gets in the line and laps it past Pant.
16.2Khaleel to Varma, 1 run, length ball around off, slower one, chipped to long-on
16.3Khaleel to David,FOUR!! length ball outside off, slapped very hard past extra cover
37 needed.
16.4Khaleel to David, 1 run, back of a length outside off slapped to cover
16.5Khaleel to Varma, 1 run, full toss on leg stump, slammed to long-on
16.6Khaleel to David,SIX!! length ball wide outside off, reaches for it and slams it just wide of diving Warner at long-off
MI 114/3 after 16 overs
Varma is on strike, Nortje tobowl.
59 needed.
15.1Nortje to Varma, 1 run, length ball around off steered to third
15.2Nortje to David, 1 run, back of a length slower one outside off, punched to deep point
15.3Nortje to Varma, no run, length ball on off, cramped him, pushed back
15.4Nortje to Varma,SIX!! Full ball outside off clears the front leg, and pumps it straight down the ground
15.5Nortje to Varma, 1 leg bye, length ball around leg stump, looks to flick it, misses and hits the pads.DC reviews this one, at last! pitching outside leg
15.6Nortje to David, FOUR!! Length ball on off pulled away to deep square leg
MI 101/3 after 15 overs
Brevis is on strike, Shardul to bowl.
14.1Shardul to Brevis, wide
14.1 Shardul toBrevis, 1 run, full toss on middle stump, driven to long-on
14.2Shardul to Varma, 1 run, Full wide outside off crunched to deep point
14.3Shardul toBrevis,OUT! Bowled'im! Full bal wide outside off, looks to heave it to the onside, drags it onto the stumps.
Here's David.
14.4Shardul to David, no run, Length ball outside off, pokes at it, and is beaten.
14.5Shardul to David, no run, length ball outside off pushed to point
14.6Shardul to David,SIX!! Low full toss on pads, scoops it over the onside
MI 92/2 after 14 overs
Varma is on strike, Kuldeep to bowl.
13.1 Kuldeep to Varma, 1 run, full on legs,flicke to long on
13.2Kuldeep to Brevis, no run, length ball wide outside off, reverse hit and misses
13.3Kuldeep toBrevis, 1 run, short on middle and leg, pulls to deep midwicket
13.4Kuldeep to Varma, 1 run, full on middle driven to long-on
13.5Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, short outside off, slapped to cover
13.6Kuldeep to Brevis, 1 run
MI 86/2 after 13 overs
Brevis is on strike, Axar to bowl.
12.1 Axar toBrevis,SIX!! Length ball outside off, comes down and pumps it over long-on for a six
12.2Axar to Brevis, no run, length ball outside off pushed to cover
12.3Axar toBrevis, 1 run, length ball on pads pushed to mid-wicket
12.4Axar to Varma, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, flicks it to deep square leg
12.5Axar toBrevis, 1 run, length ball on legs, flicked to mid-wicket
12.6Axar to Varma, 1 run
MI 78/2 after 12 overs
Ishan is on strike, Kuldeep to bowl.
11.1 Kuldeep to Ishan, 1 run, low full toss on leg stump, slams it to deep square leg
11.2Kuldeep to Brevis, 1 run, Full and wide outside off sliced to deep point
11.3Kuldeep to Ishan,OUT! Caught! Floated on middle stump, goes for a slog sweep, top edges it to Warner at long on.
Here's Varma.
11.4Kuldeep to Varma, 1 run, Yorker on middle jammed out to long-on
11.5Kuldeep toBrevis,DROPPED! Floated on middle stump, slog sweeps goes just in the night sky and Pant spills a sitter
11.6Kuldeep to Brevis, 1 run
MI 74/1 after 11 overs
Brevis is on strike, Axar to bowl.
10.1Axar to Brevis,1 run, length ball on off, cut away to point
10.2Axar to Ishan,SIX!! Full outside off, Ishan goes over the top at cow corner
10.3Axar to Ishan, 1 run, short ball outside off pulled to cow corner
10.4Axar to Brevis, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked wide of bowler
10.5Axar to Ishan, 2 runs
10.6Axar to Ishan, 1 run
MI 62/1 after 10 overs
Ishan is on strike, Kuldeep to bowl.
9.1 Kuldeep to Ishan, 1 run, tossed up on middle, slams it to long-on
9.2Kuldeep to Brevis,SIX!! Tossed up outside off, smokes it straight down the ground
9.3Kuldeep toBrevis,FOUR!! Fuller again outside off slog sweeps it to deep mid-wicket, clumsy from Shardul.
9.4Kuldeep toBrevis, 1 run, Yorker on leg stump, jammed back
9.5Kuldeep to Ishan, no run, flatter, quicker on pads, misses
9.6Kuldeep to Ishan,SIX!! Tossed up again outside off, slog sweeps it to cow corner
MI 44/1 after 9 overs
Brevis is on strike, Axar to bowl.
8.1 Axar to Brevis, no run, length ball angling in on pads, worked to square leg
8.2Axar toBrevis, 1 run, length ball on his pads, worked to fine leg
8.3Axar to Ishan, 1 run, length ball around off, flicked to deep mid-wicket
8.4Axar toBrevis, no run, length on leg stump,pushed back
8.5Axar toBrevis,1 run
8.6Axar to Ishan, 1 run
MI 40/1 after 8 overs
Brevis is on strike, Kuldeep to bowl.
7.1 Kuldeep to Brevis, no run, flatter outside off, defended
7.2 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, fuller wrong'un on middle, defended
7.3 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, flatter on off stump, taps it to square leg
7.4 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, short ball outside off,. wrong'un misses
7.5 Kuldeep toBrevis,SIX!! Fuller on off, slog sweeps it over Shardul Thakur at deep mid-wicket
7.6 Kuldeep to Brevis, 1 run
MI 33/1 after 7 overs
Ishan is on strike, Marsh to bowl
6.1 Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, slaps it gently back
6.2 Marsh to Ishan, no run, back of a length on his hips, flicks and misses
6.3 Marsh to Ishan, 1 run, Full ball outside off, slams it to long-on
6.4 Marsh to Brevis, no run, length ball on the stumps nudged to mid-wicket
6.5 Marsh toBrevis, 1 run, full outside off, heave but miscues it to square leg
6.6 Marsh to Ishan,FOUR!! Full and wide, drives it through extra cover
MI 27/1 after 6 overs
Sharma is on strike, Nortje to bowl
5.1 Nortje to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, swinging away, swnig and a miss
5.2Nortje to Sharma,OUT! Full ball around off, chips it to mid-on fielder.
Here's Brevis.
5.3Nortje to Brevis, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended to mid-on
5.4Nortje toBrevis, no run, length ball on the stumps, fended off the backfoot
5.5Nortje toBrevis, 1 run, back of a length around off, edged and goes to third
5.6Nortje to Ishan, 1 run
MI 25/0 after 5 overs
Sharma is on strike,Marsh to bowl.
4.1 Marsh to Sharma, 1 run
4.2Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, beaten
4.3Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball angling in, and shapes away after pitching, beaten
4.4Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball around off, comes down and prodded to mid-on
4.5Marsh to Ishan, no run
4.6Marsh to Ishan, no run
MI 24/0 after 4 overs
Ishan is on strike, Shardul to bowl
3.1 Shardul to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, driven to mid-off
3.2Shardul to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, drive to cover this time
3.3Shardul to Ishan,SIX!! Back of a length around leg stump, swivels and gets a top edge over fine leg
3.4Shardul to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on his hips, flicked to deep square leg
3.5Shardul to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, punched to cover
3.6Shardul to Sharma, 1 run
MI 16/0 after 3 overs
Sharma is on strike, Khaleel is to bowl
2.1 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, Full outside off, swinging in, swings at it and beaten
2.2Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full wide outside off, angling across, driven to cover
2.3Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full on the fourth stump, angling across, prods at it, beaten
2.4Khaleel to Sharma, no run, back of a length outside off, looks to punch it and is beaten
2.5Khaleel to Sharma, wide
2.5 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, angling away this time, beaten.
2.6Khaleel to Sharma, no run
MI 15/0 after 2 overs
Ishan is on strike, Nortje to bowl
1.1 Nortje to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, drives it through cover
1.2Nortje to Ishan, no run, Full outside off, slaps it to mid-off
1.3Nortje to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, this time goes over the top of mid-off
1.4Nortje to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, slower one, pushed to point
1.5Nortje to Ishan,SIX!! SMOKED IT!! Short outside off, pulls it over square leg.
1.6Nortje to Ishan, no run
MI 1/0 after 1 over
Ishan Kishan is on strike, Khaleel Ahmed to start for DC
0.1 Khaleel Ahmed to Kishan, no run, length ball on the stumps, pushed to mid-on
0.2Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, no run, Full outside off, driven to cover
0.3Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, no run, length balk, angling in, hits him on right in the bpx
0.4Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, 1 run, length ball swinging in, tucked to short fine leg
0.5Khaleel Ahmed to Sharma, no run, length ball, hint of shape away, outside off, defended
0.6Khaleel Ahmed to Sharma, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
DC 159/7 after 20 overs
Shardul is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl
19.1 Ramandeep to Shardul, 2 runs, around, wide ball outside off on a good length, whacks it to deep mid-wicket
19.2Ramandeep to Shardul, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
19.3Ramandeep toShardul, wide
19.3 Ramandeep toShardul, OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, Shardul swings at it and hits it to Tim David, who takes it right at the boundary at long-on
Here's Kuldeep
19.4Ramandeep to Kuldeep, 1 run, bouncer on leg stump, worked to fine leg
19.5Ramandeep to Axar,SIX!! Length ball outside off waits for it and slaps it over long-on
19.6Ramandeep to Axar, 1 leg bye.MI reviews this one! Not out, it's going over the stumps.
DC 148/6 after 18 overs
Axar is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
18.1 Bumrah to Axar, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, under edge to fine leg
18.2Bumrah to Powell,OUT! Bowled! YORKER in the blockhole on off stump, Powell makes room to sweep it, but beaten by pace.
Here's Shardul.
18.3Bumrah to Shardul, 1 run,Nearly had it, back of a length around off, hits the handles and lobes just over backward point, Brevis manages to put finger on it.
18.4Bumrah to Axar 1 run
18.5Bumrah toShardul, 1 run, yorker around middle and leg, jammed out to to square leg
18.6Bumrah to Axar, 2 runs
DC 141/5 after 18 overs
Axar is on strike,Sams to bowl.
17.1 Sams to Axar, 1 run
17.2Sams to Powell, no run, length ball hits him around leg stump, goes to the keeper.
17.4Sams to Powell, 1 run, Slow ball yorker on leg stump, dug out to square leg
17.5Sams to Axar,SIX!! Full outside off, slams it over Sams' head
17.6Sams to Axar, 1 run
DC 133/5 after 17 overs
Powell is on strike,Bumrah to bowl.
16.1 Bumrah to Powell, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended
16.2Bumrah to Powell, no run, bouncer around off, ducks under it
16.3Bumrah to Powell, 1 run, Yorker around leg stump, jammed out to mid-wicket
Here's Axar
16.4Bumrah to Axar, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid-off
16.5Bumrah to Axar, 1 run, back of a length outside off, slapped to deep point
16.6Bumrah to Powell,SIX! Bouncer on off, pulls it to deep square leg
DC 125/5 after 16 overs
Pant is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl
15.1 Ramandeep to Pant, 1 run, slower ball on length, muscles it to deep square leg
15.2Ramandeep to Powell, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long-on
15.3Ramandeep to Pant,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slices it over to deep backward point
15.4Ramandeep to Pant, wide
15.4Ramandeep to Pant, wide
15.4Ramandeep to Pant,FOUR!! Wide outside off, steps down and edge flies over short third
15.5Ramandeep to Pant, wide
15.5 Ramandeep to Pant, SIX!! Slow, half-tracker, smokes it over short fine leg
15.6Ramandeep to Pant,OUT! Wide outside off, slower one on a good length reaches out for it, outside edge to Ishan Kishan
DC 105/4 after 15 overs
Powell is on strike, Sams to bowl.
14.1 Sams to Powell, no run, slower ball on a good length around off steered to short third
14.2Sams to Powell, wide
14.2Sams to Powell, 2 runs, back of a length around off slower one, slaps hard back to Sams, who just manages to evade it, hits his arm and deflects to mid-off
14.3Sams to Powell, 1 run, full on leg stump, edged to deep cover
14.4Sams to Pant, 1 run, length ball, pulled to deep square leg
14.5Sams to Powell, 1 run
14.6Sams to Pant, 1 run
DC 99/4 after 14 overs
Powell is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
13.1 Meredith to Powell, wide
13.1Meredith to Powell, no run, length ball on his legs, swivels and misses
13.2Meredith to Powell, no run, slower ball on a length outside off steered to short third
13.3Meredith to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to cover
13.4Meredith to Pant, no run, length ball on middle and off, defended to mid-off
13.5Meredith to Pant, no run, slower ball fuller outside off, slams it to mid-off
13.6Meredith to Pant, no run
DC 96/4 after 13 overs
Powell is on strike,Markande to bowl.
12.1 Markande to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up on off, smashes it just over long-off
12.2Markande to Powell, 4 byes
12.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long-on
12.4Markande to Pant, 1 run, wrong'un on leg stump, drags it from off to mid-wicket
12.5Markande to Powell, no run
12.6Markande to Powell, 1 run
DC 84/4 after 12 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
11.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
11.2Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.2Shokeen to Powell,SIX!! Floated on off stump, goes on one knee and smokes it over deep mid-wicket
11.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated outside off, spins in and pushed to mid-on
11.4Shokeen to Powell,SIX! Comes down and this time it his on his legs, pumps it over mid-wicket
Around.
11.5Shokeen to Powell,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slashes to short third, misfielded and balls runs to the boundary.
11.6Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.6 Shokeen to Powell, 1 run
DC 64/4 after 11 overs
Pant is on strike,Markande to bowl.
10.1 Markande to Pant, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point
10.2Markande to Powell, no run, floated outside off, lunges forward, takes the edge but falls short of slip
10.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, floated around off, wrong'un on a good length, flicked to deep square leg
10.4Markande to Pant, 2 runs, short and wide, slapped hard but short of cover.
10.5Markande to Pant,FOUR!! Short ball on off, pulls it to long-on, misfielded
10.6Markande to Pant, 1 run
DC 55/4 after 10 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
9.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run
9.2Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, bounces at him, fended off on the backfoot
9.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, spins back, looks to sweep it, beaten and his the abdomen.MI reviews! impact umpire's call. NOT OUT
9.4Shokeen to Powell, 1 run, fuller on his legs, pushed to deep square leg
9.5Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and outside off, cut away to deep point
9.6Shokeen to Powell, no run
DC52/4 after 9 overs
Khan is on strike, Markande to bowl
8.1Markande to Khan,1 run
8.2Markande to Pant, no run, length around off, pushed to mid-wicket
8.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, floated on leg stump, wrong'un, cut away to point
8.4Markande to Khan,OUT! Caught behind! Floated outside off, on a length, does not spin much, prods his bat out to guide it to third, outside edge to Ishan.
Here's Powell.
8.5Markande to Powell, no run, floated on off, defended.
8.6Markande to Powell. 2 runs
DC 48/3 after 8 overs
Khan is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
7.1Meredith to Khan, 1 run
7.2Meredith to Pant, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep point on the up
7.3Meredith to Khan, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
7.4Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller on off, driven to mid-on
7.5Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller around his pads, tucked to square leg
7.6Meredith to Pant,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, slashes and thick edge flies wide of third
DC 41/3 after 7 overs
Pant is on strike, Markande to bowl
6.1 Markande to Pant, no run, fuller around middle pushed to mid-on
6.2Markande to Pant, no run, length ball on middle punched to extra cover
6.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to deep square
6.4Markande to Sarfaraz, 1 run, length ball goes on one knee and sweeps it to deep square leg
6.5Markande to Pant, 2 runs, floated on middle, wrong'un cut away to backward point
6.6Markande to Pant, no run
DC 37/3 after 6 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
5.1Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to cover
5.2Bumrah to Shaw, 2 runs, length ball around off driven wide of mid-off
5.3Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around middle and off, nudged to square leg
5.4Bumrah to Shaw,OUT! Caught behind! Snorter, bouncer comes back in viciously, Shaw tries hard to get away from it, gloves it and ball lobes and Kishan takes it diving to his front.
Here's Sarfaraz
5.5Bumrah to Sarfaraz, no run
5.6Bumrah to Sarfaraz,SIX! Short ball on his body, pulls it over deep backward square
DC 29/2 after 5 overs
Shaw is on strike, Shokeen to bowl
4.1Shokeen to Shaw,FOUR! Fuller around off, swept to square leg
4.2Shokeen to Shaw, no run, length ball outside off, pushed back
4.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around off, tucked to mid-wicket
4.4Shokeen to Pant, no run, fuller around off, lunges forward to push it back
4.5Shokeen to Pant, no run, flatter around off, pushed from backfoot to mid-on
4.6Shokeen to Pant, no runFuller ball hits him on gull as he looks to sweep it, Umpire has given it not out
DC 24/2 after 4 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
Here's Marsh.
3.1 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run, length ball on off and middle punched to mid-off
3.2 Bumrah to Marsh,OUT! Gone first ball! Length ball outside off, pokes his bat to get a feel of the ball, the balls nips just away and takes outside edge to Rohit Sharma, at first slip and he holds on to a low catch.
Here's Pant.
3.3 Bumrah to Pant,around the wicket,1 run, length ball on his pads, clipped to fine leg
3.4 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, fuller around middle and off, punched back to mid-off.
3.5 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, bouncer around off, angling in, upper cuts and beaten
3.6 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run
DC 21/1 after 3 overs
Shaw is on strike, Sams to bowl.
2.1 Sams to Shaw, no run, length ball on off and middle, driven straight back to Sams
2.2Sams to Shaw,SIX!! Steps down the track, slower ball outside off, smashes it to long-off
2.3Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length on his hips, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.4Sams to Warner, 1 leg bye, fuller around leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg
2.5Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.6Sams to Warner,OUT! Back of a length around off, slashes to short third
DC 12/0 after 2 overs
Warner is on strike, Shokeen to bowl.
1.1 Shokeen to Warner, 1 run, fuller around off, punched to long-off
1.2Shokeen to Shaw, around the wicket, length ball on off stump, fended off the backfoot
1.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, fuller around the stumps, clipped to deep mid-wicket
1.4Shokeen to Warner, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid-on
1.5Shokeen to Warner,FOUR!! Floated on off and middle, drills it over mid-on
1.6Shokeen to Warner, no run
DC 6/0 after 1 over
Prithvi Shaw is on strike, Daniel Sams to start for MI
0.1Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length on off stump,punched to mid-off
0.2Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length outside off, angling across, slashes and misses
0.3Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length hint of shape in, on middle stump, fended off the backfoot
0.4Sams to Shaw, no run, bouncer around leg stump, ducks under it
0.5Sams to Shaw,FOUR! Back of a length around off. jabs it past mid-wicket
0.6Sams to Shaw, 2 runs
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande
Rain update
The rain is gone, and there is clear sky.
It's raining out there at Wankhede and they've covered the ground. Looks like we're we will see a delayed start to the match.
Toss
MI won the toss and opted to bowl