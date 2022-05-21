IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live: DC draws the first blood, Rohit Sharma has to go

  • updated: May 21 2022, 22:20 ist
The Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the penultimate match of the IPL league stage at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 22:16

    MI 44/1 after 9 overs

    Brevis is on strike, Axar to bowl.

    8.1 Axar to Brevis, no run, length ball angling in on pads, worked to square leg

    8.2Axar toBrevis, 1 run, length ball on his pads, worked to fine leg

    8.3Axar to Ishan, 1 run, length ball around off, flicked to deep mid-wicket

    8.4Axar toBrevis, no run, length on leg stump,pushed back

    8.5Axar toBrevis,1 run

    8.6Axar to Ishan, 1 run

  • 22:12

    MI 40/1 after 8 overs

    Brevis is on strike, Kuldeep to bowl.

    7.1 Kuldeep to Brevis, no run, flatter outside off, defended

    7.2 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, fuller wrong'un on middle, defended

    7.3 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, flatter on off stump, taps it to square leg

    7.4 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, short ball outside off,. wrong'un misses

    7.5 Kuldeep toBrevis,SIX!! Fuller on off, slog sweeps it over Shardul Thakur at deep mid-wicket

    7.6 Kuldeep to Brevis, 1 run

  • 22:08

    MI 33/1 after 7 overs

    Ishan is on strike, Marsh to bowl

    6.1 Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, slaps it gently back

    6.2 Marsh to Ishan, no run, back of a length on his hips, flicks and misses

    6.3 Marsh to Ishan, 1 run, Full ball outside off, slams it to long-on

    6.4 Marsh to Brevis, no run, length ball on the stumps nudged to mid-wicket

    6.5 Marsh toBrevis, 1 run, full outside off, heave but miscues it to square leg

    6.6 Marsh to Ishan,FOUR!! Full and wide, drives it through extra cover

  • 22:02

    MI 27/1 after 6 overs

    Sharma is on strike, Nortje to bowl

    5.1 Nortje to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, swinging away, swnig and a miss

    5.2Nortje to Sharma,OUT! Full ball around off, chips it to mid-on fielder.

    Here's Brevis.

    5.3Nortje to Brevis, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended to mid-on

    5.4Nortje toBrevis, no run, length ball on the stumps, fended off the backfoot

    5.5Nortje toBrevis, 1 run, back of a length around off, edged and goes to third

    5.6Nortje to Ishan, 1 run

  • 21:57

    MI 25/0 after 5 overs

    Sharma is on strike,Marsh to bowl.

    4.1 Marsh to Sharma, 1 run

    4.2Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, beaten

    4.3Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball angling in, and shapes away after pitching, beaten

    4.4Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball around off, comes down and prodded to mid-on

    4.5Marsh to Ishan, no run

    4.6Marsh to Ishan, no run

  • 21:52

    MI 24/0 after 4 overs

    Ishan is on strike, Shardul to bowl

    3.1 Shardul to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, driven to mid-off

    3.2Shardul to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, drive to cover this time

    3.3Shardul to Ishan,SIX!! Back of a length around leg stump, swivels and gets a top edge over fine leg

    3.4Shardul to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on his hips, flicked to deep square leg

    3.5Shardul to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, punched to cover

    3.6Shardul to Sharma, 1 run

  • 21:47

    MI 16/0 after 3 overs

    Sharma is on strike, Khaleel is to bowl

    2.1 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, Full outside off, swinging in, swings at it and beaten

    2.2Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full wide outside off, angling across, driven to cover

    2.3Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full on the fourth stump, angling across, prods at it, beaten

    2.4Khaleel to Sharma, no run, back of a length outside off, looks to punch it and is beaten

    2.5Khaleel to Sharma, wide

    2.5 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, angling away this time, beaten.

    2.6Khaleel to Sharma, no run

  • 21:42

    MI 15/0 after 2 overs

    Ishan is on strike, Nortje to bowl

    1.1 Nortje to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, drives it through cover

    1.2Nortje to Ishan, no run, Full outside off, slaps it to mid-off

    1.3Nortje to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, this time goes over the top of mid-off

    1.4Nortje to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, slower one, pushed to point

    1.5Nortje to Ishan,SIX!! SMOKED IT!! Short outside off, pulls it over square leg.

    1.6Nortje to Ishan, no run

  • 21:35

    MI 1/0 after 1 over

    Ishan Kishan is on strike, Khaleel Ahmed to start for DC

    0.1 Khaleel Ahmed to Kishan, no run, length ball on the stumps, pushed to mid-on

    0.2Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, no run, Full outside off, driven to cover

    0.3Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, no run, length balk, angling in, hits him on right in the bpx

    0.4Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, 1 run, length ball swinging in, tucked to short fine leg

    0.5Khaleel Ahmed to Sharma, no run, length ball, hint of shape away, outside off, defended

    0.6Khaleel Ahmed to Sharma, no run

  • 21:30

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:14

    DC 159/7 after 20 overs

    Shardul is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl

    19.1 Ramandeep to Shardul, 2 runs, around, wide ball outside off on a good length, whacks it to deep mid-wicket

    19.2Ramandeep to Shardul, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss

    19.3Ramandeep toShardul, wide

    19.3 Ramandeep toShardul, OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, Shardul swings at it and hits it to Tim David, who takes it right at the boundary at long-on

    Here's Kuldeep

    19.4Ramandeep to Kuldeep, 1 run, bouncer on leg stump, worked to fine leg

    19.5Ramandeep to Axar,SIX!! Length ball outside off waits for it and slaps it over long-on

    19.6Ramandeep to Axar, 1 leg bye.MI reviews this one! Not out, it's going over the stumps.

  • 21:07

    DC 148/6 after 18 overs

    Axar is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.

    18.1 Bumrah to Axar, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, under edge to fine leg

    18.2Bumrah to Powell,OUT! Bowled! YORKER in the blockhole on off stump, Powell makes room to sweep it, but beaten by pace.

    Here's Shardul.

    18.3Bumrah to Shardul, 1 run,Nearly had it, back of a length around off, hits the handles and lobes just over backward point, Brevis manages to put finger on it.

    18.4Bumrah to Axar 1 run

    18.5Bumrah toShardul, 1 run, yorker around middle and leg, jammed out to to square leg

    18.6Bumrah to Axar, 2 runs

  • 21:03

    DC 141/5 after 18 overs

    Axar is on strike,Sams to bowl.

    17.1 Sams to Axar, 1 run

    17.2Sams to Powell, no run, length ball hits him around leg stump, goes to the keeper.

    17.4Sams to Powell, 1 run, Slow ball yorker on leg stump, dug out to square leg

    17.5Sams to Axar,SIX!! Full outside off, slams it over Sams' head

    17.6Sams to Axar, 1 run

  • 20:58

    DC 133/5 after 17 overs

    Powell is on strike,Bumrah to bowl.

    16.1 Bumrah to Powell, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended

    16.2Bumrah to Powell, no run, bouncer around off, ducks under it

    16.3Bumrah to Powell, 1 run, Yorker around leg stump, jammed out to mid-wicket

    Here's Axar

    16.4Bumrah to Axar, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid-off

    16.5Bumrah to Axar, 1 run, back of a length outside off, slapped to deep point

    16.6Bumrah to Powell,SIX! Bouncer on off, pulls it to deep square leg

  • 20:46

    DC 125/5 after 16 overs

    Pant is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl

    15.1 Ramandeep to Pant, 1 run, slower ball on length, muscles it to deep square leg

    15.2Ramandeep to Powell, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long-on

    15.3Ramandeep to Pant,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slices it over to deep backward point

    15.4Ramandeep to Pant, wide

    15.4Ramandeep to Pant, wide

    15.4Ramandeep to Pant,FOUR!! Wide outside off, steps down and edge flies over short third

    15.5Ramandeep to Pant, wide

    15.5 Ramandeep to Pant, SIX!! Slow, half-tracker, smokes it over short fine leg

    15.6Ramandeep to Pant,OUT! Wide outside off, slower one on a good length reaches out for it, outside edge to Ishan Kishan

  • 20:40

    DC 105/4 after 15 overs

    Powell is on strike, Sams to bowl.

    14.1 Sams to Powell, no run, slower ball on a good length around off steered to short third

    14.2Sams to Powell, wide

    14.2Sams to Powell, 2 runs, back of a length around off slower one, slaps hard back to Sams, who just manages to evade it, hits his arm and deflects to mid-off

    14.3Sams to Powell, 1 run, full on leg stump, edged to deep cover

    14.4Sams to Pant, 1 run, length ball, pulled to deep square leg

    14.5Sams to Powell, 1 run

    14.6Sams to Pant, 1 run

  • 20:35

    DC 99/4 after 14 overs

    Powell is on strike, Meredith to bowl.

    13.1 Meredith to Powell, wide

    13.1Meredith to Powell, no run, length ball on his legs, swivels and misses

    13.2Meredith to Powell, no run, slower ball on a length outside off steered to short third

    13.3Meredith to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to cover

    13.4Meredith to Pant, no run, length ball on middle and off, defended to mid-off

    13.5Meredith to Pant, no run, slower ball fuller outside off, slams it to mid-off

    13.6Meredith to Pant, no run

  • 20:30

    DC 96/4 after 13 overs

    Powell is on strike,Markande to bowl.

    12.1 Markande to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up on off, smashes it just over long-off

    12.2Markande to Powell, 4 byes

    12.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long-on

    12.4Markande to Pant, 1 run, wrong'un on leg stump, drags it from off to mid-wicket

    12.5Markande to Powell, no run

    12.6Markande to Powell, 1 run

  • 20:24

    DC 84/4 after 12 overs

    Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.

    11.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point

    11.2Shokeen to Powell, wide

    11.2Shokeen to Powell,SIX!! Floated on off stump, goes on one knee and smokes it over deep mid-wicket

    11.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated outside off, spins in and pushed to mid-on

    11.4Shokeen to Powell,SIX! Comes down and this time it his on his legs, pumps it over mid-wicket

    Around.

    11.5Shokeen to Powell,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slashes to short third, misfielded and balls runs to the boundary.

    11.6Shokeen to Powell, wide

    11.6 Shokeen to Powell, 1 run

  • 20:20

    DC 64/4 after 11 overs

    Pant is on strike,Markande to bowl.

    10.1 Markande to Pant, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point

    10.2Markande to Powell, no run, floated outside off, lunges forward, takes the edge but falls short of slip

    10.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, floated around off, wrong'un on a good length, flicked to deep square leg

    10.4Markande to Pant, 2 runs, short and wide, slapped hard but short of cover.

    10.5Markande to Pant,FOUR!! Short ball on off, pulls it to long-on, misfielded

    10.6Markande to Pant, 1 run

  • 20:15

    DC 55/4 after 10 overs

    Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.

    9.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run

    9.2Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, bounces at him, fended off on the backfoot

    9.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, spins back, looks to sweep it, beaten and his the abdomen.MI reviews! impact umpire's call. NOT OUT

    9.4Shokeen to Powell, 1 run, fuller on his legs, pushed to deep square leg

    9.5Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and outside off, cut away to deep point

    9.6Shokeen to Powell, no run

  • 20:13

    DC52/4 after 9 overs

    Khan is on strike, Markande to bowl

    8.1Markande to Khan,1 run

    8.2Markande to Pant, no run, length around off, pushed to mid-wicket

    8.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, floated on leg stump, wrong'un, cut away to point

    8.4Markande to Khan,OUT! Caught behind! Floated outside off, on a length, does not spin much, prods his bat out to guide it to third, outside edge to Ishan.

    Here's Powell.

    8.5Markande to Powell, no run, floated on off, defended.

    8.6Markande to Powell. 2 runs

  • 20:04

    DC 48/3 after 8 overs

    Khan is on strike, Meredith to bowl.

    7.1Meredith to Khan, 1 run

    7.2Meredith to Pant, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep point on the up

    7.3Meredith to Khan, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third

    7.4Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller on off, driven to mid-on

    7.5Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller around his pads, tucked to square leg

    7.6Meredith to Pant,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, slashes and thick edge flies wide of third

  • 19:59

    DC 41/3 after 7 overs

    Pant is on strike, Markande to bowl

    6.1 Markande to Pant, no run, fuller around middle pushed to mid-on

    6.2Markande to Pant, no run, length ball on middle punched to extra cover

    6.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to deep square

    6.4Markande to Sarfaraz, 1 run, length ball goes on one knee and sweeps it to deep square leg

    6.5Markande to Pant, 2 runs, floated on middle, wrong'un cut away to backward point

    6.6Markande to Pant, no run

  • 19:54

    DC 37/3 after 6 overs

    Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.

    5.1Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to cover

    5.2Bumrah to Shaw, 2 runs, length ball around off driven wide of mid-off

    5.3Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around middle and off, nudged to square leg

    5.4Bumrah to Shaw,OUT! Caught behind! Snorter, bouncer comes back in viciously, Shaw tries hard to get away from it, gloves it and ball lobes and Kishan takes it diving to his front.

    Here's Sarfaraz

    5.5Bumrah to Sarfaraz, no run

    5.6Bumrah to Sarfaraz,SIX! Short ball on his body, pulls it over deep backward square

  • 19:49

    DC 29/2 after 5 overs

    Shaw is on strike, Shokeen to bowl

    4.1Shokeen to Shaw,FOUR! Fuller around off, swept to square leg

    4.2Shokeen to Shaw, no run, length ball outside off, pushed back

    4.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around off, tucked to mid-wicket

    4.4Shokeen to Pant, no run, fuller around off, lunges forward to push it back

    4.5Shokeen to Pant, no run, flatter around off, pushed from backfoot to mid-on

    4.6Shokeen to Pant, no runFuller ball hits him on gull as he looks to sweep it, Umpire has given it not out

  • 19:43

    DC 24/2 after 4 overs

    Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.

    Here's Marsh.

    3.1 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run, length ball on off and middle punched to mid-off

    3.2 Bumrah to Marsh,OUT! Gone first ball! Length ball outside off, pokes his bat to get a feel of the ball, the balls nips just away and takes outside edge to Rohit Sharma, at first slip and he holds on to a low catch.

    Here's Pant.

    3.3 Bumrah to Pant,around the wicket,1 run, length ball on his pads, clipped to fine leg

    3.4 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, fuller around middle and off, punched back to mid-off.

    3.5 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, bouncer around off, angling in, upper cuts and beaten

    3.6 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run

  • 19:38

    DC 21/1 after 3 overs

    Shaw is on strike, Sams to bowl.

    2.1 Sams to Shaw, no run, length ball on off and middle, driven straight back to Sams

    2.2Sams to Shaw,SIX!! Steps down the track, slower ball outside off, smashes it to long-off

    2.3Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length on his hips, tucked to deep mid-wicket

    2.4Sams to Warner, 1 leg bye, fuller around leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg

    2.5Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket

    2.6Sams to Warner,OUT! Back of a length around off, slashes to short third

  • 19:34

    DC 12/0 after 2 overs

    Warner is on strike, Shokeen to bowl.

    1.1 Shokeen to Warner, 1 run, fuller around off, punched to long-off

    1.2Shokeen to Shaw, around the wicket, length ball on off stump, fended off the backfoot

    1.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, fuller around the stumps, clipped to deep mid-wicket

    1.4Shokeen to Warner, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid-on

    1.5Shokeen to Warner,FOUR!! Floated on off and middle, drills it over mid-on

    1.6Shokeen to Warner, no run

  • 19:28

    DC 6/0 after 1 over

    Prithvi Shaw is on strike, Daniel Sams to start for MI

    0.1Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length on off stump,punched to mid-off

    0.2Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length outside off, angling across, slashes and misses

    0.3Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length hint of shape in, on middle stump, fended off the backfoot

    0.4Sams to Shaw, no run, bouncer around leg stump, ducks under it

    0.5Sams to Shaw,FOUR! Back of a length around off. jabs it past mid-wicket

    0.6Sams to Shaw, 2 runs

  • 19:27

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:09

  • 19:07

    Teams

    Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

    Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

  • 19:07

    Rain update

    The rain is gone, and there is clear sky.

  • 19:04

    It's raining out there at Wankhede and they've covered the ground. Looks like we're we will see a delayed start to the match.

  • 19:02

    Toss

    MI won the toss and opted to bowl