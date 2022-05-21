IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live: DC draws the first blood, Rohit Sharma has to go
IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live: DC draws the first blood, Rohit Sharma has to go
updated: May 21 2022, 22:20 ist
The Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the penultimate match of the IPL league stage at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live updates.
22:16
MI 44/1 after 9 overs
Brevis is on strike, Axar to bowl.
8.1 Axar to Brevis, no run, length ball angling in on pads, worked to square leg
8.2Axar toBrevis, 1 run, length ball on his pads, worked to fine leg
8.3Axar to Ishan, 1 run, length ball around off, flicked to deep mid-wicket
8.4Axar toBrevis, no run, length on leg stump,pushed back
8.5Axar toBrevis,1 run
8.6Axar to Ishan, 1 run
22:12
MI 40/1 after 8 overs
Brevis is on strike, Kuldeep to bowl.
7.1 Kuldeep to Brevis, no run, flatter outside off, defended
7.2 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, fuller wrong'un on middle, defended
7.3 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, flatter on off stump, taps it to square leg
7.4 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, short ball outside off,. wrong'un misses
7.5 Kuldeep toBrevis,SIX!! Fuller on off, slog sweeps it over Shardul Thakur at deep mid-wicket
7.6 Kuldeep to Brevis, 1 run
22:08
MI 33/1 after 7 overs
Ishan is on strike, Marsh to bowl
6.1 Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, slaps it gently back
6.2 Marsh to Ishan, no run, back of a length on his hips, flicks and misses
6.3 Marsh to Ishan, 1 run, Full ball outside off, slams it to long-on
6.4 Marsh to Brevis, no run, length ball on the stumps nudged to mid-wicket
6.5 Marsh toBrevis, 1 run, full outside off, heave but miscues it to square leg
6.6 Marsh to Ishan,FOUR!! Full and wide, drives it through extra cover
22:02
MI 27/1 after 6 overs
Sharma is on strike, Nortje to bowl
5.1 Nortje to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, swinging away, swnig and a miss
5.2Nortje to Sharma,OUT! Full ball around off, chips it to mid-on fielder.
Here's Brevis.
5.3Nortje to Brevis, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended to mid-on
5.4Nortje toBrevis, no run, length ball on the stumps, fended off the backfoot
5.5Nortje toBrevis, 1 run, back of a length around off, edged and goes to third
5.6Nortje to Ishan, 1 run
21:57
MI 25/0 after 5 overs
Sharma is on strike,Marsh to bowl.
4.1 Marsh to Sharma, 1 run
4.2Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, beaten
4.3Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball angling in, and shapes away after pitching, beaten
4.4Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball around off, comes down and prodded to mid-on
4.5Marsh to Ishan, no run
4.6Marsh to Ishan, no run
21:52
MI 24/0 after 4 overs
Ishan is on strike, Shardul to bowl
3.1 Shardul to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, driven to mid-off
3.2Shardul to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, drive to cover this time
3.3Shardul to Ishan,SIX!! Back of a length around leg stump, swivels and gets a top edge over fine leg
3.4Shardul to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on his hips, flicked to deep square leg
3.5Shardul to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, punched to cover
3.6Shardul to Sharma, 1 run
21:47
MI 16/0 after 3 overs
Sharma is on strike, Khaleel is to bowl
2.1 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, Full outside off, swinging in, swings at it and beaten
2.2Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full wide outside off, angling across, driven to cover
2.3Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full on the fourth stump, angling across, prods at it, beaten
2.4Khaleel to Sharma, no run, back of a length outside off, looks to punch it and is beaten
2.5Khaleel to Sharma, wide
2.5 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, angling away this time, beaten.
2.6Khaleel to Sharma, no run
21:42
MI 15/0 after 2 overs
Ishan is on strike, Nortje to bowl
1.1 Nortje to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, drives it through cover
1.2Nortje to Ishan, no run, Full outside off, slaps it to mid-off
1.3Nortje to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, this time goes over the top of mid-off
1.4Nortje to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, slower one, pushed to point
1.5Nortje to Ishan,SIX!! SMOKED IT!! Short outside off, pulls it over square leg.
1.6Nortje to Ishan, no run
21:35
MI 1/0 after 1 over
Ishan Kishan is on strike, Khaleel Ahmed to start for DC
0.1 Khaleel Ahmed to Kishan, no run, length ball on the stumps, pushed to mid-on
0.2Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, no run, Full outside off, driven to cover
0.3Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, no run, length balk, angling in, hits him on right in the bpx
0.4Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, 1 run, length ball swinging in, tucked to short fine leg
0.5Khaleel Ahmed to Sharma, no run, length ball, hint of shape away, outside off, defended
0.6Khaleel Ahmed to Sharma, no run
21:30
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:14
DC 159/7 after 20 overs
Shardul is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl
19.1 Ramandeep to Shardul, 2 runs, around, wide ball outside off on a good length, whacks it to deep mid-wicket
19.2Ramandeep to Shardul, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
19.3Ramandeep toShardul, wide
19.3 Ramandeep toShardul, OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, Shardul swings at it and hits it to Tim David, who takes it right at the boundary at long-on
Here's Kuldeep
19.4Ramandeep to Kuldeep, 1 run, bouncer on leg stump, worked to fine leg
19.5Ramandeep to Axar,SIX!! Length ball outside off waits for it and slaps it over long-on
19.6Ramandeep to Axar, 1 leg bye.MI reviews this one! Not out, it's going over the stumps.
21:07
DC 148/6 after 18 overs
Axar is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
18.1 Bumrah to Axar, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, under edge to fine leg
18.2Bumrah to Powell,OUT! Bowled! YORKER in the blockhole on off stump, Powell makes room to sweep it, but beaten by pace.
Here's Shardul.
18.3Bumrah to Shardul, 1 run,Nearly had it, back of a length around off, hits the handles and lobes just over backward point, Brevis manages to put finger on it.
18.4Bumrah to Axar 1 run
18.5Bumrah toShardul, 1 run, yorker around middle and leg, jammed out to to square leg
18.6Bumrah to Axar, 2 runs
21:03
DC 141/5 after 18 overs
Axar is on strike,Sams to bowl.
17.1 Sams to Axar, 1 run
17.2Sams to Powell, no run, length ball hits him around leg stump, goes to the keeper.
17.4Sams to Powell, 1 run, Slow ball yorker on leg stump, dug out to square leg
17.5Sams to Axar,SIX!! Full outside off, slams it over Sams' head
17.6Sams to Axar, 1 run
20:58
DC 133/5 after 17 overs
Powell is on strike,Bumrah to bowl.
16.1 Bumrah to Powell, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended
16.2Bumrah to Powell, no run, bouncer around off, ducks under it
16.3Bumrah to Powell, 1 run, Yorker around leg stump, jammed out to mid-wicket
Here's Axar
16.4Bumrah to Axar, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid-off
16.5Bumrah to Axar, 1 run, back of a length outside off, slapped to deep point
16.6Bumrah to Powell,SIX! Bouncer on off, pulls it to deep square leg
20:46
DC 125/5 after 16 overs
Pant is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl
15.1 Ramandeep to Pant, 1 run, slower ball on length, muscles it to deep square leg
15.2Ramandeep to Powell, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long-on
15.3Ramandeep to Pant,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slices it over to deep backward point
15.4Ramandeep to Pant, wide
15.4Ramandeep to Pant, wide
15.4Ramandeep to Pant,FOUR!! Wide outside off, steps down and edge flies over short third
15.5Ramandeep to Pant, wide
15.5 Ramandeep to Pant, SIX!! Slow, half-tracker, smokes it over short fine leg
15.6Ramandeep to Pant,OUT! Wide outside off, slower one on a good length reaches out for it, outside edge to Ishan Kishan
20:40
DC 105/4 after 15 overs
Powell is on strike, Sams to bowl.
14.1 Sams to Powell, no run, slower ball on a good length around off steered to short third
14.2Sams to Powell, wide
14.2Sams to Powell, 2 runs, back of a length around off slower one, slaps hard back to Sams, who just manages to evade it, hits his arm and deflects to mid-off
14.3Sams to Powell, 1 run, full on leg stump, edged to deep cover
14.4Sams to Pant, 1 run, length ball, pulled to deep square leg
14.5Sams to Powell, 1 run
14.6Sams to Pant, 1 run
20:35
DC 99/4 after 14 overs
Powell is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
13.1 Meredith to Powell, wide
13.1Meredith to Powell, no run, length ball on his legs, swivels and misses
13.2Meredith to Powell, no run, slower ball on a length outside off steered to short third
13.3Meredith to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to cover
13.4Meredith to Pant, no run, length ball on middle and off, defended to mid-off
13.5Meredith to Pant, no run, slower ball fuller outside off, slams it to mid-off
13.6Meredith to Pant, no run
20:30
DC 96/4 after 13 overs
Powell is on strike,Markande to bowl.
12.1 Markande to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up on off, smashes it just over long-off
12.2Markande to Powell, 4 byes
12.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long-on
12.4Markande to Pant, 1 run, wrong'un on leg stump, drags it from off to mid-wicket
12.5Markande to Powell, no run
12.6Markande to Powell, 1 run
20:24
DC 84/4 after 12 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
11.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
11.2Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.2Shokeen to Powell,SIX!! Floated on off stump, goes on one knee and smokes it over deep mid-wicket
11.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated outside off, spins in and pushed to mid-on
11.4Shokeen to Powell,SIX! Comes down and this time it his on his legs, pumps it over mid-wicket
Around.
11.5Shokeen to Powell,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slashes to short third, misfielded and balls runs to the boundary.
11.6Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.6 Shokeen to Powell, 1 run
20:20
DC 64/4 after 11 overs
Pant is on strike,Markande to bowl.
10.1 Markande to Pant, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point
10.2Markande to Powell, no run, floated outside off, lunges forward, takes the edge but falls short of slip
10.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, floated around off, wrong'un on a good length, flicked to deep square leg
10.4Markande to Pant, 2 runs, short and wide, slapped hard but short of cover.
10.5Markande to Pant,FOUR!! Short ball on off, pulls it to long-on, misfielded
10.6Markande to Pant, 1 run
20:15
DC 55/4 after 10 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
9.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run
9.2Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, bounces at him, fended off on the backfoot
9.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, spins back, looks to sweep it, beaten and his the abdomen.MI reviews! impact umpire's call. NOT OUT
9.4Shokeen to Powell, 1 run, fuller on his legs, pushed to deep square leg
9.5Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and outside off, cut away to deep point
9.6Shokeen to Powell, no run
20:13
DC52/4 after 9 overs
Khan is on strike, Markande to bowl
8.1Markande to Khan,1 run
8.2Markande to Pant, no run, length around off, pushed to mid-wicket
8.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, floated on leg stump, wrong'un, cut away to point
8.4Markande to Khan,OUT! Caught behind! Floated outside off, on a length, does not spin much, prods his bat out to guide it to third, outside edge to Ishan.
Here's Powell.
8.5Markande to Powell, no run, floated on off, defended.
8.6Markande to Powell. 2 runs
20:04
DC 48/3 after 8 overs
Khan is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
7.1Meredith to Khan, 1 run
7.2Meredith to Pant, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep point on the up
7.3Meredith to Khan, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
7.4Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller on off, driven to mid-on
7.5Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller around his pads, tucked to square leg
7.6Meredith to Pant,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, slashes and thick edge flies wide of third
19:59
DC 41/3 after 7 overs
Pant is on strike, Markande to bowl
6.1 Markande to Pant, no run, fuller around middle pushed to mid-on
6.2Markande to Pant, no run, length ball on middle punched to extra cover
6.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to deep square
6.4Markande to Sarfaraz, 1 run, length ball goes on one knee and sweeps it to deep square leg
6.5Markande to Pant, 2 runs, floated on middle, wrong'un cut away to backward point
6.6Markande to Pant, no run
19:54
DC 37/3 after 6 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
5.1Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to cover
5.2Bumrah to Shaw, 2 runs, length ball around off driven wide of mid-off
5.3Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around middle and off, nudged to square leg
5.4Bumrah to Shaw,OUT! Caught behind! Snorter, bouncer comes back in viciously, Shaw tries hard to get away from it, gloves it and ball lobes and Kishan takes it diving to his front.
Here's Sarfaraz
5.5Bumrah to Sarfaraz, no run
5.6Bumrah to Sarfaraz,SIX! Short ball on his body, pulls it over deep backward square
19:49
DC 29/2 after 5 overs
Shaw is on strike, Shokeen to bowl
4.1Shokeen to Shaw,FOUR! Fuller around off, swept to square leg
4.2Shokeen to Shaw, no run, length ball outside off, pushed back
4.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around off, tucked to mid-wicket
4.4Shokeen to Pant, no run, fuller around off, lunges forward to push it back
4.5Shokeen to Pant, no run, flatter around off, pushed from backfoot to mid-on
4.6Shokeen to Pant, no runFuller ball hits him on gull as he looks to sweep it, Umpire has given it not out
19:43
DC 24/2 after 4 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
Here's Marsh.
3.1 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run, length ball on off and middle punched to mid-off
3.2 Bumrah to Marsh,OUT! Gone first ball! Length ball outside off, pokes his bat to get a feel of the ball, the balls nips just away and takes outside edge to Rohit Sharma, at first slip and he holds on to a low catch.
Here's Pant.
3.3 Bumrah to Pant,around the wicket,1 run, length ball on his pads, clipped to fine leg
3.4 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, fuller around middle and off, punched back to mid-off.
3.5 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, bouncer around off, angling in, upper cuts and beaten
3.6 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run
19:38
DC 21/1 after 3 overs
Shaw is on strike, Sams to bowl.
2.1 Sams to Shaw, no run, length ball on off and middle, driven straight back to Sams
2.2Sams to Shaw,SIX!! Steps down the track, slower ball outside off, smashes it to long-off
2.3Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length on his hips, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.4Sams to Warner, 1 leg bye, fuller around leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg
2.5Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.6Sams to Warner,OUT! Back of a length around off, slashes to short third
19:34
DC 12/0 after 2 overs
Warner is on strike, Shokeen to bowl.
1.1 Shokeen to Warner, 1 run, fuller around off, punched to long-off
1.2Shokeen to Shaw, around the wicket, length ball on off stump, fended off the backfoot
1.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, fuller around the stumps, clipped to deep mid-wicket
1.4Shokeen to Warner, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid-on
1.5Shokeen to Warner,FOUR!! Floated on off and middle, drills it over mid-on
1.6Shokeen to Warner, no run
19:28
DC 6/0 after 1 over
Prithvi Shaw is on strike, Daniel Sams to start for MI
0.1Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length on off stump,punched to mid-off
0.2Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length outside off, angling across, slashes and misses
0.3Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length hint of shape in, on middle stump, fended off the backfoot
0.4Sams to Shaw, no run, bouncer around leg stump, ducks under it
0.5Sams to Shaw,FOUR! Back of a length around off. jabs it past mid-wicket
0.6Sams to Shaw, 2 runs
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
MI 44/1 after 9 overs
Brevis is on strike, Axar to bowl.
8.1 Axar to Brevis, no run, length ball angling in on pads, worked to square leg
8.2Axar toBrevis, 1 run, length ball on his pads, worked to fine leg
8.3Axar to Ishan, 1 run, length ball around off, flicked to deep mid-wicket
8.4Axar toBrevis, no run, length on leg stump,pushed back
8.5Axar toBrevis,1 run
8.6Axar to Ishan, 1 run
MI 40/1 after 8 overs
Brevis is on strike, Kuldeep to bowl.
7.1 Kuldeep to Brevis, no run, flatter outside off, defended
7.2 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, fuller wrong'un on middle, defended
7.3 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, flatter on off stump, taps it to square leg
7.4 Kuldeep toBrevis, no run, short ball outside off,. wrong'un misses
7.5 Kuldeep toBrevis,SIX!! Fuller on off, slog sweeps it over Shardul Thakur at deep mid-wicket
7.6 Kuldeep to Brevis, 1 run
MI 33/1 after 7 overs
Ishan is on strike, Marsh to bowl
6.1 Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, slaps it gently back
6.2 Marsh to Ishan, no run, back of a length on his hips, flicks and misses
6.3 Marsh to Ishan, 1 run, Full ball outside off, slams it to long-on
6.4 Marsh to Brevis, no run, length ball on the stumps nudged to mid-wicket
6.5 Marsh toBrevis, 1 run, full outside off, heave but miscues it to square leg
6.6 Marsh to Ishan,FOUR!! Full and wide, drives it through extra cover
MI 27/1 after 6 overs
Sharma is on strike, Nortje to bowl
5.1 Nortje to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, swinging away, swnig and a miss
5.2Nortje to Sharma,OUT! Full ball around off, chips it to mid-on fielder.
Here's Brevis.
5.3Nortje to Brevis, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended to mid-on
5.4Nortje toBrevis, no run, length ball on the stumps, fended off the backfoot
5.5Nortje toBrevis, 1 run, back of a length around off, edged and goes to third
5.6Nortje to Ishan, 1 run
MI 25/0 after 5 overs
Sharma is on strike,Marsh to bowl.
4.1 Marsh to Sharma, 1 run
4.2Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, beaten
4.3Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball angling in, and shapes away after pitching, beaten
4.4Marsh to Ishan, no run, length ball around off, comes down and prodded to mid-on
4.5Marsh to Ishan, no run
4.6Marsh to Ishan, no run
MI 24/0 after 4 overs
Ishan is on strike, Shardul to bowl
3.1 Shardul to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, driven to mid-off
3.2Shardul to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, drive to cover this time
3.3Shardul to Ishan,SIX!! Back of a length around leg stump, swivels and gets a top edge over fine leg
3.4Shardul to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on his hips, flicked to deep square leg
3.5Shardul to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, punched to cover
3.6Shardul to Sharma, 1 run
MI 16/0 after 3 overs
Sharma is on strike, Khaleel is to bowl
2.1 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, Full outside off, swinging in, swings at it and beaten
2.2Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full wide outside off, angling across, driven to cover
2.3Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full on the fourth stump, angling across, prods at it, beaten
2.4Khaleel to Sharma, no run, back of a length outside off, looks to punch it and is beaten
2.5Khaleel to Sharma, wide
2.5 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, angling away this time, beaten.
2.6Khaleel to Sharma, no run
MI 15/0 after 2 overs
Ishan is on strike, Nortje to bowl
1.1 Nortje to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, drives it through cover
1.2Nortje to Ishan, no run, Full outside off, slaps it to mid-off
1.3Nortje to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, this time goes over the top of mid-off
1.4Nortje to Ishan, no run, length ball outside off, slower one, pushed to point
1.5Nortje to Ishan,SIX!! SMOKED IT!! Short outside off, pulls it over square leg.
1.6Nortje to Ishan, no run
MI 1/0 after 1 over
Ishan Kishan is on strike, Khaleel Ahmed to start for DC
0.1 Khaleel Ahmed to Kishan, no run, length ball on the stumps, pushed to mid-on
0.2Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, no run, Full outside off, driven to cover
0.3Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, no run, length balk, angling in, hits him on right in the bpx
0.4Khaleel Ahmed to Ishan, 1 run, length ball swinging in, tucked to short fine leg
0.5Khaleel Ahmed to Sharma, no run, length ball, hint of shape away, outside off, defended
0.6Khaleel Ahmed to Sharma, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
DC 159/7 after 20 overs
Shardul is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl
19.1 Ramandeep to Shardul, 2 runs, around, wide ball outside off on a good length, whacks it to deep mid-wicket
19.2Ramandeep to Shardul, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
19.3Ramandeep toShardul, wide
19.3 Ramandeep toShardul, OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, Shardul swings at it and hits it to Tim David, who takes it right at the boundary at long-on
Here's Kuldeep
19.4Ramandeep to Kuldeep, 1 run, bouncer on leg stump, worked to fine leg
19.5Ramandeep to Axar,SIX!! Length ball outside off waits for it and slaps it over long-on
19.6Ramandeep to Axar, 1 leg bye.MI reviews this one! Not out, it's going over the stumps.
DC 148/6 after 18 overs
Axar is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
18.1 Bumrah to Axar, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, under edge to fine leg
18.2Bumrah to Powell,OUT! Bowled! YORKER in the blockhole on off stump, Powell makes room to sweep it, but beaten by pace.
Here's Shardul.
18.3Bumrah to Shardul, 1 run,Nearly had it, back of a length around off, hits the handles and lobes just over backward point, Brevis manages to put finger on it.
18.4Bumrah to Axar 1 run
18.5Bumrah toShardul, 1 run, yorker around middle and leg, jammed out to to square leg
18.6Bumrah to Axar, 2 runs
DC 141/5 after 18 overs
Axar is on strike,Sams to bowl.
17.1 Sams to Axar, 1 run
17.2Sams to Powell, no run, length ball hits him around leg stump, goes to the keeper.
17.4Sams to Powell, 1 run, Slow ball yorker on leg stump, dug out to square leg
17.5Sams to Axar,SIX!! Full outside off, slams it over Sams' head
17.6Sams to Axar, 1 run
DC 133/5 after 17 overs
Powell is on strike,Bumrah to bowl.
16.1 Bumrah to Powell, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended
16.2Bumrah to Powell, no run, bouncer around off, ducks under it
16.3Bumrah to Powell, 1 run, Yorker around leg stump, jammed out to mid-wicket
Here's Axar
16.4Bumrah to Axar, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid-off
16.5Bumrah to Axar, 1 run, back of a length outside off, slapped to deep point
16.6Bumrah to Powell,SIX! Bouncer on off, pulls it to deep square leg
DC 125/5 after 16 overs
Pant is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl
15.1 Ramandeep to Pant, 1 run, slower ball on length, muscles it to deep square leg
15.2Ramandeep to Powell, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long-on
15.3Ramandeep to Pant,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slices it over to deep backward point
15.4Ramandeep to Pant, wide
15.4Ramandeep to Pant, wide
15.4Ramandeep to Pant,FOUR!! Wide outside off, steps down and edge flies over short third
15.5Ramandeep to Pant, wide
15.5 Ramandeep to Pant, SIX!! Slow, half-tracker, smokes it over short fine leg
15.6Ramandeep to Pant,OUT! Wide outside off, slower one on a good length reaches out for it, outside edge to Ishan Kishan
DC 105/4 after 15 overs
Powell is on strike, Sams to bowl.
14.1 Sams to Powell, no run, slower ball on a good length around off steered to short third
14.2Sams to Powell, wide
14.2Sams to Powell, 2 runs, back of a length around off slower one, slaps hard back to Sams, who just manages to evade it, hits his arm and deflects to mid-off
14.3Sams to Powell, 1 run, full on leg stump, edged to deep cover
14.4Sams to Pant, 1 run, length ball, pulled to deep square leg
14.5Sams to Powell, 1 run
14.6Sams to Pant, 1 run
DC 99/4 after 14 overs
Powell is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
13.1 Meredith to Powell, wide
13.1Meredith to Powell, no run, length ball on his legs, swivels and misses
13.2Meredith to Powell, no run, slower ball on a length outside off steered to short third
13.3Meredith to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to cover
13.4Meredith to Pant, no run, length ball on middle and off, defended to mid-off
13.5Meredith to Pant, no run, slower ball fuller outside off, slams it to mid-off
13.6Meredith to Pant, no run
DC 96/4 after 13 overs
Powell is on strike,Markande to bowl.
12.1 Markande to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up on off, smashes it just over long-off
12.2Markande to Powell, 4 byes
12.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long-on
12.4Markande to Pant, 1 run, wrong'un on leg stump, drags it from off to mid-wicket
12.5Markande to Powell, no run
12.6Markande to Powell, 1 run
DC 84/4 after 12 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
11.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
11.2Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.2Shokeen to Powell,SIX!! Floated on off stump, goes on one knee and smokes it over deep mid-wicket
11.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated outside off, spins in and pushed to mid-on
11.4Shokeen to Powell,SIX! Comes down and this time it his on his legs, pumps it over mid-wicket
Around.
11.5Shokeen to Powell,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slashes to short third, misfielded and balls runs to the boundary.
11.6Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.6 Shokeen to Powell, 1 run
DC 64/4 after 11 overs
Pant is on strike,Markande to bowl.
10.1 Markande to Pant, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point
10.2Markande to Powell, no run, floated outside off, lunges forward, takes the edge but falls short of slip
10.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, floated around off, wrong'un on a good length, flicked to deep square leg
10.4Markande to Pant, 2 runs, short and wide, slapped hard but short of cover.
10.5Markande to Pant,FOUR!! Short ball on off, pulls it to long-on, misfielded
10.6Markande to Pant, 1 run
DC 55/4 after 10 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
9.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run
9.2Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, bounces at him, fended off on the backfoot
9.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, spins back, looks to sweep it, beaten and his the abdomen.MI reviews! impact umpire's call. NOT OUT
9.4Shokeen to Powell, 1 run, fuller on his legs, pushed to deep square leg
9.5Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and outside off, cut away to deep point
9.6Shokeen to Powell, no run
DC52/4 after 9 overs
Khan is on strike, Markande to bowl
8.1Markande to Khan,1 run
8.2Markande to Pant, no run, length around off, pushed to mid-wicket
8.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, floated on leg stump, wrong'un, cut away to point
8.4Markande to Khan,OUT! Caught behind! Floated outside off, on a length, does not spin much, prods his bat out to guide it to third, outside edge to Ishan.
Here's Powell.
8.5Markande to Powell, no run, floated on off, defended.
8.6Markande to Powell. 2 runs
DC 48/3 after 8 overs
Khan is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
7.1Meredith to Khan, 1 run
7.2Meredith to Pant, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep point on the up
7.3Meredith to Khan, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
7.4Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller on off, driven to mid-on
7.5Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller around his pads, tucked to square leg
7.6Meredith to Pant,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, slashes and thick edge flies wide of third
DC 41/3 after 7 overs
Pant is on strike, Markande to bowl
6.1 Markande to Pant, no run, fuller around middle pushed to mid-on
6.2Markande to Pant, no run, length ball on middle punched to extra cover
6.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to deep square
6.4Markande to Sarfaraz, 1 run, length ball goes on one knee and sweeps it to deep square leg
6.5Markande to Pant, 2 runs, floated on middle, wrong'un cut away to backward point
6.6Markande to Pant, no run
DC 37/3 after 6 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
5.1Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to cover
5.2Bumrah to Shaw, 2 runs, length ball around off driven wide of mid-off
5.3Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around middle and off, nudged to square leg
5.4Bumrah to Shaw,OUT! Caught behind! Snorter, bouncer comes back in viciously, Shaw tries hard to get away from it, gloves it and ball lobes and Kishan takes it diving to his front.
Here's Sarfaraz
5.5Bumrah to Sarfaraz, no run
5.6Bumrah to Sarfaraz,SIX! Short ball on his body, pulls it over deep backward square
DC 29/2 after 5 overs
Shaw is on strike, Shokeen to bowl
4.1Shokeen to Shaw,FOUR! Fuller around off, swept to square leg
4.2Shokeen to Shaw, no run, length ball outside off, pushed back
4.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around off, tucked to mid-wicket
4.4Shokeen to Pant, no run, fuller around off, lunges forward to push it back
4.5Shokeen to Pant, no run, flatter around off, pushed from backfoot to mid-on
4.6Shokeen to Pant, no runFuller ball hits him on gull as he looks to sweep it, Umpire has given it not out
DC 24/2 after 4 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
Here's Marsh.
3.1 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run, length ball on off and middle punched to mid-off
3.2 Bumrah to Marsh,OUT! Gone first ball! Length ball outside off, pokes his bat to get a feel of the ball, the balls nips just away and takes outside edge to Rohit Sharma, at first slip and he holds on to a low catch.
Here's Pant.
3.3 Bumrah to Pant,around the wicket,1 run, length ball on his pads, clipped to fine leg
3.4 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, fuller around middle and off, punched back to mid-off.
3.5 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, bouncer around off, angling in, upper cuts and beaten
3.6 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run
DC 21/1 after 3 overs
Shaw is on strike, Sams to bowl.
2.1 Sams to Shaw, no run, length ball on off and middle, driven straight back to Sams
2.2Sams to Shaw,SIX!! Steps down the track, slower ball outside off, smashes it to long-off
2.3Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length on his hips, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.4Sams to Warner, 1 leg bye, fuller around leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg
2.5Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.6Sams to Warner,OUT! Back of a length around off, slashes to short third
DC 12/0 after 2 overs
Warner is on strike, Shokeen to bowl.
1.1 Shokeen to Warner, 1 run, fuller around off, punched to long-off
1.2Shokeen to Shaw, around the wicket, length ball on off stump, fended off the backfoot
1.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, fuller around the stumps, clipped to deep mid-wicket
1.4Shokeen to Warner, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid-on
1.5Shokeen to Warner,FOUR!! Floated on off and middle, drills it over mid-on
1.6Shokeen to Warner, no run
DC 6/0 after 1 over
Prithvi Shaw is on strike, Daniel Sams to start for MI
0.1Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length on off stump,punched to mid-off
0.2Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length outside off, angling across, slashes and misses
0.3Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length hint of shape in, on middle stump, fended off the backfoot
0.4Sams to Shaw, no run, bouncer around leg stump, ducks under it
0.5Sams to Shaw,FOUR! Back of a length around off. jabs it past mid-wicket
0.6Sams to Shaw, 2 runs
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande
Rain update
The rain is gone, and there is clear sky.
It's raining out there at Wankhede and they've covered the ground. Looks like we're we will see a delayed start to the match.
Toss
MI won the toss and opted to bowl