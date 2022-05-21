IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live: MI opt to bowl

  • updated: May 21 2022, 19:09 ist
The Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the penultimate match of the IPL league stage at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 19:09

  • 19:07

    Teams

    Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

    Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

  • 19:07

    Rain update

    The rain is gone, and there is clear sky.

  • 19:04

    It's raining out there at Wankhede and they've covered the ground. Looks like we're we will see a delayed start to the match.

  • 19:02

    Toss

    MI won the toss and opted to bowl