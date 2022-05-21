IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live: MI opt to bowl

Guess who's back \ud83e\udd29Looking forward to a Shaw-stopping innings \ud83d\udc99\ud83e\udd1e\ud83c\udffc#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #MIvsDC | #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | @PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/M3gGBtICFs— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 21, 2022
Teams
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande
Rain update
The rain is gone, and there is clear sky.
It's raining out there at Wankhede and they've covered the ground. Looks like we're we will see a delayed start to the match.
Toss
MI won the toss and opted to bowl